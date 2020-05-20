Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Results from Wednesday night Darlington Cup race

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin‘s gamble not to pit late put him in the lead and allowed him to move into the lead and he held on to win as rain shortened Wednesday night’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The victory was Hamlin’s second of the year. He won this year’s Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch, who said he made a mistake in causing Chase Elliott to crash late, finished second. Kevin Harvick, who won Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington, finished third.

Click here for Cup results

Denny Hamlin wins Wednesday’s rain-shortened Cup race at Darlington

Denny Hamlin
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin won Wednesday night’s rain-shortened Cup race at Darlington after a pit gamble put him in the lead late.

Hamlin claimed the victory in the series’ first Wednesday race since 1984. He beat Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Hamlin took the lead for the first time when he and Matt DiBenedetto stayed out of the pits during a caution with 34 laps to go. Hamlin kept the lead on the ensuing restart with 29 laps to go. A caution came out for a wreck on the next lap.

The rain began under the caution and after the field was brought to pit road, the race was made official. Hamlin emerged from his car wearing a mask with a big smile on it.

“I’ve got my happy face on,” Hamlin told FS1. “I made sure I brought it with me today. … The pit crew did a great job today. Everybody really. I was pretty happy with how it all turned out.”

Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500, joins Joey Logano as the second driver to win two races this year.

“We decided to stay out because we had just taken tires and we didn’t have enough tires left,” Hamlin said. “So we were trying to re-glue those tires that had two laps on them and weren’t able to get them glued up in time for us to pit. So we decided to stay out and it was the right call.”

On the last restart, Hamlin kept the lead as Busch moved to second. The next time by, Chase Elliott surged into second as the field exited Turn 4. Right after the top three crossed the start-finish line, Busch made contact with Elliott, who was sent sliding into the inside wall on the frontstretch.

After exiting his car, an angry Elliott displayed his middle finger at Busch as Busch drove by the incident scene.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Clint Bowyer

STAGE 2 WINNER: Clint Bowyer

More: Race results and points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Clint Bowyer led a race-high 71 laps and won both stages, but finished 22nd after he cut a tire and spun with 34 laps to go. Before tonight he had only led 17 laps in 15 career starts at Darlington … Erik Jones has earned a top-10 finish in all five of his Cup Series starts at Darlington … Brad Keselowski earned his best finish of 2020. He has led in the last eight races at Darlington, the longest streak there since Jeff Gordon led 10 straight races between 1998-2003 … Aric Almirola finished seventh for his best Darlington finish in his 10th start … Jimmie Johnson placed eighth for his third top 10 of the year. He ended a six-race stretch without a top 10 at Darlington.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After finishing ninth on Sunday, rookie John Hunter Nemechek wrecked twice in the first 12 laps and finished 35th … Ryan Preece, who started on the pole, finished last after his engine expired on Lap 70 … Chris Buescher finished 23rd after he spun from contact with Michael McDowell on Lap 72 … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 25th after he spun to bring out the caution on Lap 83.

NOTABLE: With his win, Hamlin has 39 Cup Series victories, which ties him with Tim Flock and Matt Kenseth. The win is Hamlin’s third at Darlington. It ties him with Jimmie Johnson for most among active drivers.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cup Series holds it third race in seven days with the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.

Chase Elliott expresses displeasure with Kyle Busch

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

Chase Elliott gave Kyle Busch a one-finger salute after contact from Busch wrecked Elliott late in Wednesday night’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

Elliott was running second when contact from behind from Busch on the frontstretch sent Elliott sliding down the track into the inside SAFER barrier.

After exiting his car, Elliott moved up the track to give Busch the one-finger gesture as Busch drove by.

After the race, Kyle Busch told FS1: “There’s no question. I know I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap. When we were racing the 11 and the 9 had a run on them and knew he had a run on him and knew I was there. I knew I needed to get in line as quick as I could. In doing so, I watched him and his momentum that was going by and then I tried to look up in the mirror and see where Harvick was to get in and I just misjudged it. I made a mistake.”

Said Kevin Harvick, who was behind the incident: “It looked to me like (Busch) completely misjudge and got the 9 (Elliott).”

Members of Elliott’s team stood or sat on pit road across from Busch’s car when the field was stopped on pit road before it was called and Denny Hamlin was declared the winner.

Busch said he didn’t see Elliott’s gesture.

“I thought we had protocols that we’re not supposed (to go toward the track).”

NASCAR stated to NBC Sports that Elliott would not be called to the hauler or penalized for walking toward the track to gesture at Busch.

Section 10.3.3.a Cup Rule Book details what a driver should do after an on-track incident. It includes these lines:

  • After being directed to exit the vehicle, the driver must immediately proceed to either the ambulance or other vehicle as directed by safety personnel or a NASCAR Official.
  • At no time should a driver or crew member(s) approach any portion of the racing surface or apron

Busch said he’ll look to talk to Elliott.

“Obviously, I just made a mistake and misjudged the gap and sent him into the wall,” Busch said. “That was entirely unintentional. I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate that it happened and all I can do but that doesn’t change the outcome of the night. I hate it for him and his guys.”

And how to convince Chase Elliott fans of the mistake, Busch said: “I can say whatever I can say. I’ve never been a very good politician anyways. His fan base is going to have the hatred to me anyways. I just deal with what I got to deal with. Rowdy Nation will have my back and we’ll go after it after that.”

 

NASCAR penalizes three drivers for inspection failures

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Corey LaJoie and B.J. McLeod each will start at the rear for tonight’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway for multiple inspection failures, NASCAR announced.

Corey LaJoie was to have started 31st in the 39-car field.

Erik Jones also will go to the rear for unapproved adjustments before the race. He was to have started 13th.

McLeod was to have started 38th. He also will have to drive through pit road at the start for the inspection failures.

NASCAR also announced that Gray Gaulding and JJ Yeley will start at the rear for driver changes. With the lineup set by Sunday’s race, any different driver in the same car forces that car to go to the rear.

NASCAR stated that all drivers cleared their health screening.

 

Roman to sponsor Ryan Newman in Coca-Cola 600

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Newman will sport a new sponsor in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Newman’s No. 6 Ford will be branded by Roman, a men’s digital health clinic.

Roman offers a personalized healthcare experience for men from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care.

“We are excited to have Roman on board this weekend,” Newman said in a press release. “The Coke 600 is one of the most challenging races of the season. Roman’s support of men’s health initiatives makes it a great fit for this weekend, at a race where you really have to be on your game both mentally and physically to compete at the highest levels for 600 miles.”