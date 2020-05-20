Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With the exception of qualifying being held for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR will continue to forego practice and qualifying for upcoming Cup races at Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville and Miami.

As has been the case for Sunday and Wednesday’s races at Darlington Raceway, teams will arrive at each track on race day, personnel will go through a temperature screen, haulers will be unloaded and the race will be contested.

The races will continue to not admit fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the Cup races after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600:

Sunday, May 31 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Screening from 7:30 a.m. to 3 pm ET, engine prime and final adjustments from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., drivers report to their vehicles at 3:20 p.m. and race starts at 3:30 p.m. The race will be 500 laps/266.5 miles.

Sunday, June 7 at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Screening from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, engine prime and adjustments from 1 to 2 p.m., drivers report to their vehicles at 2:50 p.m. and race starts at 3 p.m. The race will be 325 laps/500.5 miles.

Wednesday, June 10 at Martinsville Speedway: Screening from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, engine prime and final adjustments from 5 to 6 p.m., drivers report to their vehicles at 6:50 p.m. and the race starts at 7 p.m. The race will be 500 laps/263 miles.

Sunday, June 14 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Screening from 11:30 a.m. to 7 pm ET, engine prime and final adjustments from 6 to 7 p.m., drivers report to vehicles at 7:20 p.m. and the race stars at 7:30 p.m. The race will be 267 laps/400.5 miles.

NASCAR has not released the weekend schedule for Talladega (June 21). NASCAR has released its revised schedule only through Talladega.

