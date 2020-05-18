Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Xfinity Series
Starting lineup for Tuesday’s Xfinity race at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinMay 18, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Noah Gragson and Michael Annett will start on the front row for Tuesday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

NASCAR set the 40-car lineup through random draws for positions 1-12, 13-24 and 25-36. The final four spots were determined by order of eligibility.

Points leader Harrison Burton will start 12th.

Kyle Busch will start 26th. Busch is set to compete in all seven national NASCAR races scheduled through May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Instead of stripe, Darlington gives 2 Cup rookies a pat on the back

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2020, 12:00 AM EDT
Darlington is known for giving rookie Cup drivers making their first start there the so-called “Darlington stripe” – which usually means trouble.

It’s no wonder the place is known as the “Track Too Tough To Tame.”

But for Tyler Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek in Sunday’s NASCAR comeback race, the venerable Lady In Black didn’t give them a stripe, but rather a pat on the back for a job well done.

Reddick, in his first Cup season driving for Richard Childress Racing, finished seventh, while Nemechek, in his first Cup season driving for Front Row Motorsports, finished ninth.

That means the two young drivers finished higher than former Cup champions Matt Kenseth (finished 10th), Brad Keselowski (13th), Joey Logano (18th), Kyle Busch (26th) and Jimmie Johnson (38th).

Needless to say, both Reddick and Nemechek left Darlington feeling mighty proud of themselves.

“We never gave up, and all in all, it was a great day,” Reddick said. “A seventh-place finish is a great way to come back, and we’ll look to build momentum from here. Good news is, we get to come back Wednesday night and try to finish seven spots better.

“We’re officially back to racing, and it felt great. Our first day back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was a little rough around the edges at times, but starting out in the 29th spot and racing our way into the top five in about the first 125 laps was just an outstanding kick off race.”

John Hunter Nemechek was the second-highest finishing Cup rookie Sunday at Darlington Raceway, the first NASCAR race in 71 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a big bounce back for Reddick from how he performed in the last Cup race (finished 33rd at Phoenix) before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down more than two months ago.

Ditto for Nemechek, who rebounded from a 25th-place finish at Phoenix. It was also the best finish ever on an intermediate-size track for Front Row Motorsports.

“A solid day, very excited, an awesome day coming home P9, an amazing job by my team and the pit crew,” Nemechek said. “Everybody executed all day with no mistakes.

“We made the right adjustments. Seth and the engineers did a great job. The pit crew was flawless and I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was great to get kicked off on the right foot for these races coming up.

“Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and create some momentum and continue to get our cars faster each and every week. It’s great to be back and I’m so excited to be able to race again next week.”

The five other drivers and their respective Cup debuts at Darlington were: Cole Custer (22nd), Christopher Bell (24th), Brennan Poole (27th), Josh Bilicki (34th) and Quin Houff (36th).

Both Reddick and Nemechek are looking forward to equaling if not improving upon Sunday’s performance when they and the rest of the Cup Series make a return visit to the Lady In Black on Wednesday night.

 

Long: A day unlike any other in NASCAR

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT
Drivers walked alone to their cars Sunday at Darlington Raceway. No team members with them. No family around them. No fans anywhere.

New procedures in an era of the coronavirus.

Drivers carried their helmet, water bottle and other supplies. They headed to their cars amid questions about NASCAR’s first race in 10 weeks, making it the first major U.S. professional sport to return during these times.

Would masks and social distancing be effective? What if someone showed symptoms? What if it was a driver?

“Up until probably about two or three hours before the race, I was ready for something to go wrong,” Brad Keselowski said in a zoom call with media after finishing 13th in a race won by Kevin Harvick.

“What’s it going to be? Is someone going to be sick? Or is there going to be somebody boycotting outside the racetrack? But nobody did. Nothing bad happened. They pulled this thing off. It feels little bit like a Christmas miracle.”

Consider it Christmas all alone.

The track was empty except for about 900 essential personnel that included drivers, team members, series officials, safety personnel, TV personnel, media and others.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said everyone who went through the health screening passed and “our doctor at the check‑in … was 100% confident we were in a good place to go racing.”

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France was at the track but stayed out of the infield. Instead, he got on the track’s p.a. system before the race to thank the teams for their efforts to bring racing back.

Joey Logano carries his equipment to his car before Sunday's Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

Many were excited to be at the track again. Joey Logano said he was the first driver to arrive Sunday. After he passed his health screening, he went to his motorhome to isolate for a few hours before going to the car. When he unpacked his uniform — which normally would have been on the team’s hauler but is now the driver’s responsibility to limit contact with team members — Logano realized he had packed two left shoes.

Thankfully there was an extra pair in the hauler, but I thought that was funny,” he said.

After a few hours alone, the waiting finally ended and drivers emerged from their motorhomes or vehicles.

“About 10 minutes before we are supposed to be (by the cars), all of a sudden you see drivers popping out of their motorhomes carrying their helmets and walking to the grid,” Logano said. “That was funny. I have never seen anything like it.”

No one has.

Or heard anything like they did Sunday.

“Just very subdued, very quiet,” Denny Hamlin said. “That’s the biggest thing I noticed, it was just how quiet everything was.”

Erik Jones said it felt as if they were at a test.

“Then you get on pit road, and it feels more like a race,” he said, noting the pit crews in their stalls and cars on the grid. “You are just missing the fans. Unique, different. It was weird standing there for the anthem and it’s playing over the loudspeakers and then you hop in and go.”

After Darius Rucker sang the National Anthem, which was videotaped, a montage of healthcare workers came on TV screens and over the p.a system to give the command to start engines for the first time in 71 days.

“Man, that is a good sign,” Jimmie Johnson said to his team on the radio after he cranked his engine.

But the jitters remained for many.

No one knew what to expect when the green flag waved to begin the race. With no practice and no qualifying, drivers were making their first lap at speed on Lap 1. Seven of the 40 drivers competing Sunday had never run a lap at speed in a Cup car at Darlington.

“The feelings, the nerves, the anxiety, the excitement, knowing we were in uncharted territory,” Kurt Busch said about the start.

But nearly as soon as the green came out, the yellow flag waved. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with another car and crashed into the SAFER barrier on the inside wall along the backstretch. His race was over before completing a lap.

Drivers had a chance to catch their breath and then do it again.

Then, it became about racing. The lack of fans was noticeable in the background of TV shots. The color of the cars contrasted with the gray of many of the track’s empty seats.

As the race progressed, the focus remained on the track. Johnson wrecked on the final lap of Stage 1. Harvick and Alex Bowman showed they had the two best cars.

Bowman battled Harvick for two laps after a late restart but Harvick pulled away and went on to score his 50th career victory, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famers Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett on the all-time wins list.

A milestone victory, a first win this season, a fifth consecutive top-10 finish. All things to celebrate. Harvick screamed on the radio in celebration and did doughnuts at the start/finish line and then climbed to his car to silence.

“The weirdest part of the day for me was getting out of the car and not hearing anybody cheering,” Harvick said.

After his TV interview, he drove to Victory Lane for a muted celebration.

“There were two photographers there, no team guys,” Harvick said. “I was able to kind of get my team guys a nice little elbow bump there as I left Victory Lane, tell them great job. Those guys didn’t get a chance to take a picture with their car. Just a lot of sacrifices that go into it.

“But in the end, in the big picture of things, being able to do what we did today, and that’s race, is what everybody wants to do.”

Erik Jones’s crew chief faces suspension over lug nut violation

By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT
Six cars were found to have unsecured lug nuts following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington, NASCAR announced afterward.

Among those violations was the No. 20 Toyota of Erik Jones, which had two unsecured lug nuts. The penalty for two unsecured lug nuts is a one-race suspension for the team’s crew chief and a $20,000 fine.

That means Jones will likely be without crew chief Chris Gayle for Wednesday night’s race at Darlington, three days after Jones finished eighth at the track.

Together, Jones and Gayle also won last year’s Southern 500.

The other five violations were for single lug nuts. They were on the cars of Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Matt Kenseth and race winner Kevin Harvick. The penalty for one unsecured lug nut is a $10,000 crew chief fine.

Matt Kenseth scores top-10 finish in NASCAR return

By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
After placing third in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington, Kurt Busch exited his No. 1 Chevy and looked at the infield scoring pylon.

The pylon showed the top-10 finishers of NASCAR’s first race in 71 days. Seven spots below Busch’s number was the No. 42, representing Busch’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

On March 8, the date of the last Cup Series race, that number belonged to Kyle Larson. But 10 weeks later, it has a new owner.

“There’s old Matt Kenseth, No. 42, finishing 10th,” Busch said in a post-race Zoom press conference.

Sunday saw the beginning of the Matt Kenseth era at CGR as the 48-year-old driver made his first start with the team and his first NASCAR start since the 2018 Cup season finale.

Kenseth was hired by CGR to replace Larson, who was fired by the team on April 14 for his use of a racial slur in an iRacing event.

Kenseth called the first few laps of the race “kind of nerve-racking.”

“Then it was sort of back to racing and thinking about what we needed to be better,” Kenseth said. “Everyone on the team has worked extremely hard the last couple weeks to prepare for today, and I’m proud of what we accomplished today. I learned a lot throughout the race about the way the car handles and reacts to different situations, and it was nice to really get acclimated to the Camaro and the team in a real racing environment. It’s always a good feeling to get a top- at a place like Darlington, but to have done it under these circumstances feels that much better. I still have some room to improve, but today shows all of us we have a lot to look forward to as the season continues.”

Prior to the start of Sunday’s race, Kenseth expressed his gratitude to the team given the trying circumstances they’ve faced.

After the first caution for a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crash, Kenseth had a lot of info for his crew chief, Chad Johnston. The two traded humorous barbs over it.

Kenseth displayed more of his trademark wit during the first stage break.

Throughout the race, Johnston helped Kenseth out by relaying him info on how much drivers were on and off the gas in the turns.

In the end, Kenseth was able to crack the top 10 by Lap 210. He raced as high as ninth before settling into 10th.

Kenseth’s top 10 at the track “Too Tough To Tame” came despite him not getting any on-track preparation before the drop of the green flag Sunday, which put him in a similar position to the rest of the field.

“That’s what he will do everyday, all race tracks,” Busch said. “That’s Matt. That’s what he does. So for him to balance out with (crew chief) Chad Johnston, Ganassi and everybody first day out to get a top 10, that’s huge. That’s sets a big tone. I’ve yet to be able to call (team co-owners) Chip Ganassi or Rob Kauffman, but I’ll be calling Matt Kenseth on my way home. It’s really a neat day for us to be able to bounce back like that.”

The performance by Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, reaffirmed the belief of race winner Kevin Harvick that Kenseth shouldn’t have been out of NASCAR racing to begin with.

“Matt Kenseth was winning races when he (stepped away from full-time race in 2017),” Harvick said. “As you look at that whole situation when he got kind of moved out at (Joe) Gibbs (Racing), Matt Kenseth is going to be a huge part of that race team and making Chip Ganassi Racing better. He’s going to be great for the sponsors. … Experience and skill go a long way in our sport. If you have those two things, like Matt does, you’re going to be successful. You don’t just forget how to do that. Matt’s a pro and a very good one at that.”