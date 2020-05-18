Starting lineup for Tuesday’s Xfinity race at Darlington

Needless to say, both Reddick and Nemechek left Darlington feeling mighty proud of themselves.
“We never gave up, and all in all, it was a great day,” Reddick said. “A seventh-place finish is a great way to come back, and we’ll look to build momentum from here. Good news is, we get to come back Wednesday night and try to finish seven spots better.
“We’re officially back to racing, and it felt great. Our first day back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was a little rough around the edges at times, but starting out in the 29th spot and racing our way into the top five in about the first 125 laps was just an outstanding kick off race.”
It was a big bounce back for Reddick from how he performed in the last Cup race (finished 33rd at Phoenix) before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down more than two months ago.
Ditto for Nemechek, who rebounded from a 25th-place finish at Phoenix. It was also the best finish ever on an intermediate-size track for Front Row Motorsports.
“A solid day, very excited, an awesome day coming home P9, an amazing job by my team and the pit crew,” Nemechek said. “Everybody executed all day with no mistakes.
“We made the right adjustments. Seth and the engineers did a great job. The pit crew was flawless and I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was great to get kicked off on the right foot for these races coming up.
“Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and create some momentum and continue to get our cars faster each and every week. It’s great to be back and I’m so excited to be able to race again next week.”
Both Reddick and Nemechek are looking forward to equaling if not improving upon Sunday’s performance when they and the rest of the Cup Series make a return visit to the Lady In Black on Wednesday night.
Drivers carried their helmet, water bottle and other supplies. They headed to their cars amid questions about NASCAR’s first race in 10 weeks, making it the first major U.S. professional sport to return during these times.
Would masks and social distancing be effective? What if someone showed symptoms? What if it was a driver?
“What’s it going to be? Is someone going to be sick? Or is there going to be somebody boycotting outside the racetrack? But nobody did. Nothing bad happened. They pulled this thing off. It feels little bit like a Christmas miracle.”
Consider it Christmas all alone.
The track was empty except for about 900 essential personnel that included drivers, team members, series officials, safety personnel, TV personnel, media and others.
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said everyone who went through the health screening passed and “our doctor at the check‑in … was 100% confident we were in a good place to go racing.”
NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France was at the track but stayed out of the infield. Instead, he got on the track’s p.a. system before the race to thank the teams for their efforts to bring racing back.
Many were excited to be at the track again. Joey Logano said he was the first driver to arrive Sunday. After he passed his health screening, he went to his motorhome to isolate for a few hours before going to the car. When he unpacked his uniform — which normally would have been on the team’s hauler but is now the driver’s responsibility to limit contact with team members — Logano realized he had packed two left shoes.
“Thankfully there was an extra pair in the hauler, but I thought that was funny,” he said.
After a few hours alone, the waiting finally ended and drivers emerged from their motorhomes or vehicles.
“About 10 minutes before we are supposed to be (by the cars), all of a sudden you see drivers popping out of their motorhomes carrying their helmets and walking to the grid,” Logano said. “That was funny. I have never seen anything like it.”
No one has.
Or heard anything like they did Sunday.
“Just very subdued, very quiet,” Denny Hamlin said. “That’s the biggest thing I noticed, it was just how quiet everything was.”
Erik Jones said it felt as if they were at a test.
“Then you get on pit road, and it feels more like a race,” he said, noting the pit crews in their stalls and cars on the grid. “You are just missing the fans. Unique, different. It was weird standing there for the anthem and it’s playing over the loudspeakers and then you hop in and go.”
After Darius Rucker sang the National Anthem, which was videotaped, a montage of healthcare workers came on TV screens and over the p.a system to give the command to start engines for the first time in 71 days.
“Man, that is a good sign,” Jimmie Johnson said to his team on the radio after he cranked his engine.
Bowman battled Harvick for two laps after a late restart but Harvick pulled away and went on to score his 50th career victory, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famers Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett on the all-time wins list.
A milestone victory, a first win this season, a fifth consecutive top-10 finish. All things to celebrate. Harvick screamed on the radio in celebration and did doughnuts at the start/finish line and then climbed to his car to silence.
“The weirdest part of the day for me was getting out of the car and not hearing anybody cheering,” Harvick said.
After his TV interview, he drove to Victory Lane for a muted celebration.
“There were two photographers there, no team guys,” Harvick said. “I was able to kind of get my team guys a nice little elbow bump there as I left Victory Lane, tell them great job. Those guys didn’t get a chance to take a picture with their car. Just a lot of sacrifices that go into it.
“But in the end, in the big picture of things, being able to do what we did today, and that’s race, is what everybody wants to do.”
Six cars were found to have unsecured lug nuts following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington, NASCAR announced afterward.
Among those violations was the No. 20 Toyota of Erik Jones, which had two unsecured lug nuts. The penalty for two unsecured lug nuts is a one-race suspension for the team’s crew chief and a $20,000 fine.
That means Jones will likely be without crew chief Chris Gayle for Wednesday night’s race at Darlington, three days after Jones finished eighth at the track.
Together, Jones and Gayle also won last year’s Southern 500.
Kenseth called the first few laps of the race “kind of nerve-racking.”
“Then it was sort of back to racing and thinking about what we needed to be better,” Kenseth said. “Everyone on the team has worked extremely hard the last couple weeks to prepare for today, and I’m proud of what we accomplished today. I learned a lot throughout the race about the way the car handles and reacts to different situations, and it was nice to really get acclimated to the Camaro and the team in a real racing environment. It’s always a good feeling to get a top- at a place like Darlington, but to have done it under these circumstances feels that much better. I still have some room to improve, but today shows all of us we have a lot to look forward to as the season continues.”
Prior to the start of Sunday’s race, Kenseth expressed his gratitude to the team given the trying circumstances they’ve faced.
#NASCAR … @mattkenseth to team on the radio: "I know it's been a scramble the last couple of weeks. Thanks for getting this stuff ready for me."
Throughout the race, Johnston helped Kenseth out by relaying him info on how much drivers were on and off the gas in the turns.
In the end, Kenseth was able to crack the top 10 by Lap 210. He raced as high as ninth before settling into 10th.
Kenseth’s top 10 at the track “Too Tough To Tame” came despite him not getting any on-track preparation before the drop of the green flag Sunday, which put him in a similar position to the rest of the field.
“That’s what he will do everyday, all race tracks,” Busch said. “That’s Matt. That’s what he does. So for him to balance out with (crew chief) Chad Johnston, Ganassi and everybody first day out to get a top 10, that’s huge. That’s sets a big tone. I’ve yet to be able to call (team co-owners) Chip Ganassi or Rob Kauffman, but I’ll be calling Matt Kenseth on my way home. It’s really a neat day for us to be able to bounce back like that.”
The performance by Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, reaffirmed the belief of race winner Kevin Harvick that Kenseth shouldn’t have been out of NASCAR racing to begin with.
“Matt Kenseth was winning races when he (stepped away from full-time race in 2017),” Harvick said. “As you look at that whole situation when he got kind of moved out at (Joe) Gibbs (Racing), Matt Kenseth is going to be a huge part of that race team and making Chip Ganassi Racing better. He’s going to be great for the sponsors. … Experience and skill go a long way in our sport. If you have those two things, like Matt does, you’re going to be successful. You don’t just forget how to do that. Matt’s a pro and a very good one at that.”