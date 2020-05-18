Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kevin Harvick to run race-winning car again at Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick will return to Darlington Raceway on Wednesday driving the same car he won with Sunday, Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed to NBC Sports.

After the race, crew chief Rodney Childers suggested that the team might run the car again.

Childers confirmed to NBC Sports on Monday morning that was the plan, stating: 

“Bringing the same car back. Not even taking springs and shocks off the car. Just taking it like we ended but will fix a few things.” 

Many larger teams planned to use two different cars for the two races at Darlington.

Todd  Gordon, crew chief for Ryan Blaney, said Monday morning on Sirius XN NASCAR Radio that the team would take a different car to Wednesday’s race than what Blaney drove Sunday. Some smaller teams, with fewer resources, planned to try to run the same car for both Darlington races. John Hunter Nemechek said his Front Row Motorsports team would bring a different car for Wednesday’s race even after finishing ninth.

“Darlington is really rough on equipment as far as with the sand and everything in the race track being so abrasive, so we’re definitely gonna have to tune it up,” Nemechek said of bringing a different car to this week’s race. “Even though the car was clean, it didn’t have any scratches on it, it was very well pitted out from all the sand and what-not.”

Harvick led 159 of 293 laps Sunday to win at Darlington in NASCAR’s first race in 10 weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. The victory was Harvick’s 50th career Cup win.

“This was 27 wins together with this group of guys,” he said after the race. “I think that experience today going into our seventh year here has really paid off, getting our car right, making adjustments on our car, rebounding from the adversity of a bad pit stop, all the things that came with today, turned into a race win.”

Runner-up Alex Bowman said his car couldn’t match Harvick’s on Sunday.

“We just needed a little bit more,” Bowman said. “I don’t really know what it was. At times we were tight, at times we were free. Neither times were we faster than (Harvick) on the long runs.”

With NASCAR inverting the top 20 finishers from Sunday for Wednesday night’s race, Harvick will start that event 20th. Wednesday’s race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

“Being buried in the field to start the race, you’re just going to really have to take care of your car and do the things that you need to do to try to make up that track position,” Harvick said.

Kevin Harvick will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss his win Sunday in NASCAR’s first race since March. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Monday’s guest list includes:

  • 12:00 p.m.- Kevin Harvick
  • 12:15 p.m. – Steve Sands
  • 12:30 p.m. – Rodney Harrison
  • 12:40 p.m. – Jason Hehir
  • 12:50 p.m. – Jim Salisbury

Winners and losers from Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Kevin Harvick While the celebration was muted because of no fans and social distancing guidelines, Harvick scored his first win of the season and 50th of his career on Sunday

Alex BowmanRunner-up finish shows how strong this Hendrick Motorsports team is. After his dominating weekend and win at Auto Club Speedway, he was viewed as among the favorites at Darlington and showed that the break in the season had not slowed his team.

Matt KensethIn his first Cup start since the 2018 season finale, he went out and finished 10th. Also, his trademark dry wit was on display in some of his radio conversations with his team. It’s just like he never left.

Ryan Preece Normally a 20th-place finish doesn’t put you in this category, but it does this time. Preece passed Bubba Wallace for 20th with three laps to go. That’s significant because the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race will be inverted. So Preece starts on the pole Wednesday night at Darlington. Wallace, who finished 21st, will start 21st on Wednesday.

Tyler Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek Cup rookies are supposed to struggle at Darlington. Even though both had never run a lap at speed in a Cup car at Darlington before Sunday’s green flag, they both finished in the top 10. Reddick placed seventh; Nemechek ninth. Those were season-high finishes for both.

LOSERS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seven drivers had never run a lap at speed in a Cup car at Darlington. Stenhouse was making his eighth career Cup start at the track. He was the one to wreck on the first lap. “Pretty embarrassing for myself,” he said.

Jimmie JohnsonOn the verge of his first stage win of the season, he made contact with Chris Buescher’s car and wrecked. “What I would do to get that corner back to do it over again,” he said. Johnson is now winless in his last 100 Cup starts. Crew chief Cliff Daniels immediately reminded the team not to get down after the incident. We’ve got a great race car,” Daniels said on the radio to his team. “So don’t you get down. We’ll be back in 2 days.”

Starting lineup for Tuesday's Xfinity race at Darlington

Xfinity Series
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 18, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Noah Gragson and Michael Annett will start on the front row for Tuesday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

NASCAR set the 40-car lineup through random draws for positions 1-12, 13-24 and 25-36. The final four spots were determined by order of eligibility.

Points leader Harrison Burton will start 12th.

Kyle Busch will start 26th. Busch is set to compete in all seven national NASCAR races scheduled through May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Instead of stripe, Darlington gives 2 Cup rookies a pat on the back

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2020, 12:00 AM EDT
Darlington is known for giving rookie Cup drivers making their first start there the so-called “Darlington stripe” – which usually means trouble.

It’s no wonder the place is known as the “Track Too Tough To Tame.”

But for Tyler Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek in Sunday’s NASCAR comeback race, the venerable Lady In Black didn’t give them a stripe, but rather a pat on the back for a job well done.

Reddick, in his first Cup season driving for Richard Childress Racing, finished seventh, while Nemechek, in his first Cup season driving for Front Row Motorsports, finished ninth.

That means the two young drivers finished higher than former Cup champions Matt Kenseth (finished 10th), Brad Keselowski (13th), Joey Logano (18th), Kyle Busch (26th) and Jimmie Johnson (38th).

Needless to say, both Reddick and Nemechek left Darlington feeling mighty proud of themselves.

“We never gave up, and all in all, it was a great day,” Reddick said. “A seventh-place finish is a great way to come back, and we’ll look to build momentum from here. Good news is, we get to come back Wednesday night and try to finish seven spots better.

“We’re officially back to racing, and it felt great. Our first day back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was a little rough around the edges at times, but starting out in the 29th spot and racing our way into the top five in about the first 125 laps was just an outstanding kick off race.”

John Hunter Nemechek was the second-highest finishing Cup rookie Sunday at Darlington Raceway, the first NASCAR race in 71 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It was a big bounce back for Reddick from how he performed in the last Cup race (finished 33rd at Phoenix) before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down more than two months ago.

Ditto for Nemechek, who rebounded from a 25th-place finish at Phoenix. It was also the best finish ever on an intermediate-size track for Front Row Motorsports.

“A solid day, very excited, an awesome day coming home P9, an amazing job by my team and the pit crew,” Nemechek said. “Everybody executed all day with no mistakes.

“We made the right adjustments. Seth and the engineers did a great job. The pit crew was flawless and I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was great to get kicked off on the right foot for these races coming up.

“Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and create some momentum and continue to get our cars faster each and every week. It’s great to be back and I’m so excited to be able to race again next week.”

The five other drivers and their respective Cup debuts at Darlington were: Cole Custer (22nd), Christopher Bell (24th), Brennan Poole (27th), Josh Bilicki (34th) and Quin Houff (36th).

Both Reddick and Nemechek are looking forward to equaling if not improving upon Sunday’s performance when they and the rest of the Cup Series make a return visit to the Lady In Black on Wednesday night.

 

