Kevin Harvick will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss his win Sunday in NASCAR’s first race since March. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.
“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.
Kevin Harvick will return to Darlington Raceway on Wednesday driving the same car he won with Sunday, Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed to NBC Sports.
After the race, crew chief Rodney Childers suggested that the team might run the car again.
Childers confirmed to NBC Sports on Monday morning that was the plan, stating:
“Bringing the same car back. Not even taking springs and shocks off the car. Just taking it like we ended but will fix a few things.”
Many larger teams planned to use two different cars for the two races at Darlington.
ToddGordon, crew chief for Ryan Blaney, said Monday morning on Sirius XN NASCAR Radio that the team would take a different car to Wednesday’s race than what Blaney drove Sunday. Some smaller teams, with fewer resources, planned to try to run the same car for both Darlington races. John Hunter Nemechek said his Front Row Motorsports team would bring a different car for Wednesday’s race even after finishing ninth.
“Darlington is really rough on equipment as far as with the sand and everything in the race track being so abrasive, so we’re definitely gonna have to tune it up,” Nemechek said of bringing a different car to this week’s race. “Even though the car was clean, it didn’t have any scratches on it, it was very well pitted out from all the sand and what-not.”
“This was 27 wins together with this group of guys,” he said after the race. “I think that experience today going into our seventh year here has really paid off, getting our car right, making adjustments on our car, rebounding from the adversity of a bad pit stop, all the things that came with today, turned into a race win.”
Runner-up Alex Bowman said his car couldn’t match Harvick’s on Sunday.
“We just needed a little bit more,” Bowman said. “I don’t really know what it was. At times we were tight, at times we were free. Neither times were we faster than (Harvick) on the long runs.”
With NASCAR inverting the top 20 finishers from Sunday for Wednesday night’s race, Harvick will start that event 20th. Wednesday’s race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1.
“Being buried in the field to start the race, you’re just going to really have to take care of your car and do the things that you need to do to try to make up that track position,” Harvick said.
Alex Bowman — Runner-up finish shows how strong this Hendrick Motorsports team is. After his dominating weekend and win at Auto Club Speedway, he was viewed as among the favorites at Darlington and showed that the break in the season had not slowed his team.
Matt Kenseth — In his first Cup start since the 2018 season finale, he went out and finished 10th. Also, his trademark dry wit was on display in some of his radio conversations with his team. It’s just like he never left.
Ryan Preece — Normally a 20th-place finish doesn’t put you in this category, but it does this time. Preece passed Bubba Wallace for 20th with three laps to go. That’s significant because the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race will be inverted. So Preece starts on the pole Wednesday night at Darlington. Wallace, who finished 21st, will start 21st on Wednesday.
Jimmie Johnson — On the verge of his first stage win of the season, he made contact with Chris Buescher’s car and wrecked. “What I would do to get that corner back to do it over again,” he said. Johnson is now winless in his last 100 Cup starts. Crew chief Cliff Daniels immediately reminded the team not to get down after the incident. We’ve got a great race car,” Daniels said on the radio to his team. “So don’t you get down. We’ll be back in 2 days.”
Starting lineup for Tuesday’s Xfinity race at Darlington
Needless to say, both Reddick and Nemechek left Darlington feeling mighty proud of themselves.
“We never gave up, and all in all, it was a great day,” Reddick said. “A seventh-place finish is a great way to come back, and we’ll look to build momentum from here. Good news is, we get to come back Wednesday night and try to finish seven spots better.
“We’re officially back to racing, and it felt great. Our first day back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was a little rough around the edges at times, but starting out in the 29th spot and racing our way into the top five in about the first 125 laps was just an outstanding kick off race.”
It was a big bounce back for Reddick from how he performed in the last Cup race (finished 33rd at Phoenix) before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down more than two months ago.
Ditto for Nemechek, who rebounded from a 25th-place finish at Phoenix. It was also the best finish ever on an intermediate-size track for Front Row Motorsports.
“A solid day, very excited, an awesome day coming home P9, an amazing job by my team and the pit crew,” Nemechek said. “Everybody executed all day with no mistakes.
“We made the right adjustments. Seth and the engineers did a great job. The pit crew was flawless and I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was great to get kicked off on the right foot for these races coming up.
“Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and create some momentum and continue to get our cars faster each and every week. It’s great to be back and I’m so excited to be able to race again next week.”
Both Reddick and Nemechek are looking forward to equaling if not improving upon Sunday’s performance when they and the rest of the Cup Series make a return visit to the Lady In Black on Wednesday night.