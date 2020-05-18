Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Tuesday’s Xfinity race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series looks to resume its season Tuesday night at Darlington Raceway.

The series is scheduled to race at 6 p.m. ET. The starting time was moved up two hours because of rain in the forecast.

MORE: 5 storylines in the Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett.

Here are the details for the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: First responders from the city of Hartsville, city of Darlington and Darlington County, South Carolina, will give the command to start engines at 6:05 p.m.. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 10:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 4 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 5:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:57 p.m. by Dr. Bill Curtis, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington, South Carolina. The National Anthem will be performed at 5:58 p.m. by Senior Master Sergeant Steven David, South Carolina Air National Guard.

DISTANCE: The race is 147 laps (200 miles) around the 1.366-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 15. The field will be frozen at the caution. When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 19 cars will be allowed to pit again. After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 6. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for thunderstorms with a high of 76 degrees and 95% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Brandon Jones won at Phoenix on March 7 in the last Xfinity race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Points leader Harrison Burton was second. Kyle Busch placed third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Cole Custer won last September after Denny Hamlin‘s winning car failed post-race inspection. Tyler Reddick placed second. Ryan Blaney was third.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR changes start time for Tuesday’s Xfinity race

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 18, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
NASCAR has moved the start time for Tuesday’s Toyota 200 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET because of rain forecasted that evening.

The race was scheduled to have begun at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s race will air on FS1.

MORE: Xfinity Series storylines entering Darlington

The wunderground.com forecast for Darlington calls for an 85% chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Xfinity Series last competed March 7 at Phoenix because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Kenseth: Tyler Reddick is ‘just incredibly talented’

By Daniel McFadinMay 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
It’s no secret that Tyler Reddick is a talented stock car driver.

That’s backed up by him winning the Xfinity Series championship each of the past two years.

It also shouldn’t be surprising that Matt Kenseth knows talent when he sees it.

A day after Kenseth finished 10th in his first Cup start of the year, he was asked for his assessment of Richard Childress Racing’s rookie driver, who placed seventh in his first Cup start at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Kenseth recalled his thoughts on Reddick during last year’s Xfinity finale in Miami.

“I don’t know (Reddick) at all, but I watched that race with my dad and it was just incredible driving,” Kenseth said. “He went and won that race, and he was the difference maker in that. A lot of times, everybody is pretty good when you get to this level, and you feel like it’s more about the car, positioning, and a lot of different stuff. But when I watched that race at Homestead, he’s just incredibly talented. Especially at those tracks where you have to run high and get all that extra out of it, and just laying it on that line without making a mistake.”

Darlington is one of the tracks that would fall under Kenseth’s description.

“A lot of people can lay it on that line but typically or eventually make a mistake,” Kenseth said. (Reddick) really impressed me watching (the Miami) race, so I can’t say it really surprised me when I saw how fast he can run. Yesterday, particularly when he had nobody in his way in that top grove, he really got that working well.”

The praise from the 2003 Cup champion eventually found its way to Reddick on Monday afternoon.

Reddick’s seventh-place finish is his second top 10 through seven Cup starts dating back to last season. He looked to be on his way to a top-10 finish in the March 8 race at Phoenix before he was taken out in a crash (his third DNF for a wreck).

After Sunday’s race, Reddick was a guest on NASCAR America at Home, where he was asked about what areas he’s looking to improve in moving forward.

“The first area for me that I think of is trying to maximize (pit road) every single time, being as consistent as I can getting in and out of the box,” Reddick said. “From there, working on the mid-race adjustments. I’m used to only running the 300, 200, 250-mile races. Now we’re going further, and I’ve got to continue to keep adjusting on our car because the track’s going to continue to change further past what I’m used to.”

NASCAR suspends one crew chief, fines five others for Darlington violations

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 18, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Chris Gayle, crew chief for Erik Jones, will be suspended for the next Cup race because Jones’ car was found to have two lug nuts not safe and secure after Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The next scheduled Cup race is Wednesday night at Darlington. Gayle also has been fined $20,000.

Seth Chavka will serve as the crew chief for Gayle. Chavka is an engineer with the team.

NASCAR also announced that it fined five Cup crew chiefs $10,000 each for their cars having one lug nut not safe and secure after the race. Those crew chiefs are Rodney Childers (for driver Kevin Harvick), Chris Gabehart (Denny Hamlin), Paul Wolfe (Joey Logano), Chad Johnston (Matt Kenseth) and Jason Ratcliff (Christopher Bell).

Click here for Cup penalty report

 

Starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Ryan Preece will lead the field to the green flag for the start of Wednesday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1). The race is scheduled for 311 miles (500 kilometers).

NASCAR inverted the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race to set the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s event. Preece will start on the pole after finishing 20th Sunday. He’ll be joined on the front row by Ty Dillon. Sunday’s winner, Kevin Harvick, starts 20th.

Every team is returning except the No. 7 car of Tommy Baldwin Racing, making Wednesday’s race a 39-car field.

Positions 21-39 were based on Sunday’s finish and not inverted. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished last on Sunday, starts last on Wednesday.

Click here for Wednesday night Cup race starting lineup

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Track: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (1.366-mile oval)

Length: 228 laps, 311.4 miles (500k)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 125.

TV coverage: Fox Sports 1

Radio: MRN Radio

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Xfinity Series race: May 19 at Darlington  (147 laps, 200.1 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on  FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Next Truck Series race: May 26 at Charlotte (134 laps, 201 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio