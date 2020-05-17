Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out after Lap 1 crash at Darlington

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was eliminated in a Lap 1 crash in Sunday’s Cup Series return at Darlington Raceway.
Stenhouse made contact with another car as the field raced through Turn 2, then slid into the inside wall.
“I’m not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner,” Stenhouse said in a video he posted on social media. “Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys, I feel awful for them. They put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check out and I put myself on the inside of him and I just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started. Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this one behind us.”
Stenhouse started 23rd.
The race went back to green on Lap 7.
(That didn't take long … trouble for Stenhouse on the first lap) pic.twitter.com/DEQyT6w8ug
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 17, 2020
That will end @StenhouseJr's day @TooToughToTame. #TheRealHeroes400
— JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) May 17, 2020
Not a whole lot to say. Put myself in a bad spot to start the race. Embarrassing for myself and my team. We will be ready for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/k1C0nBlO1I
— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 17, 2020