Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

No family at track will make for lonely experience for drivers

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt DiBenedetto could experience one of the greatest moments of his life today.

And he would celebrate it alone.

With NASCAR allowing only essential personnel at Darlington Raceway in its first race since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers will not be allowed to have family or friends with them.

MORE: Viewer’s guide to today’s race

MORE: Ryan – NASCAR’s return another sign of Darlington’s resilience

MORE: Rookies try to prepare for what Lap 1 may be like

Should DiBenedetto earn his first Cup victory, doing so without his parents and his wife at the track with him, would be bittersweet.

“We’ve actually been talking about that quite a bit,” DiBenedetto told NBC Sports.

Since his parents moved from California to North Carolina to further DiBenedetto’s racing career when he was a teen, they have been with him on a journey that saw climb the sport’s ranks one small team at a time.

They celebrated with him as if he won when he finished sixth at Bristol in 2016, and they consoled him when he finished second there in 2019.

They’ve almost always been with him at the track.

Until today. And for the foreseeable future.

“It’s out of our control,” DiBenedetto said. “I think it is tough on them to know that I’ll be not too far down the road chasing that first win.

“I just want that first win no matter what, no matter who is there, but, obviously, it’s better with your family there.”

It’s not just DiBenedetto who will have to adjust to not having family or friends at the track. Every driver will in some way.

Instead of sharing the final moments before they head to the grid with family or friends, drivers will be secluded in motorhomes. While there are many ways to communicate with family and friends, it’s not the same as being there.

Tyler Reddick won’t have girlfriend Alexa De Leon and infant son Beau with him at the track.

“It’s just totally different,” Reddick told NBC Sports. “I can’t remember a time where I haven’t had some friend or family at  the racetrack alongside me.”

And drivers will be alone as they head to the car. There will be no family awaiting them. No wife or girlfriend to hug and kiss before climbing into the car. No children standing with them during the pre-race ceremonies.

I don’t know that I’ve ever just went to the race track by myself to race without either family, friends or even motorhome drivers,” said Erik Jones, who won last year’s Southern 500 at Darlington. “They’re normally there if nobody else is there.

“That’s going to be really unique just walking out to the grid and hopping in the car. There’s not going to be anybody by the car other than us and maybe the interior guy to help us get the window net up. So, yeah, it’s going to be odd and it’s going to be unprecedented in what we’ve always done. It’s a weird feeling. A new normal for right now.”

NASCAR’s top five moments from Darlington Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR returns to racing today with the Cup Series at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Before the engines fie, it’s time to look back at the top five most memorable NASCAR moments from the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Our look at memorable Darlington moments follows our look back at moments for MiamiTexasBristol, former NASCAR tracks, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville.

As we look at the Darlington moments, it was hard to pick the top one, so we’ll go with 1 and 1A.

Let’s get started.

1. .002 seconds (2003)

Kurt Busch and Ricky Craven combined to lead only 24 laps in the March 16, 2003 race at Darlington but those were the final 24 laps.

And it was the last lap that would give the Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 a prominent place in NASCAR history and a display in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Busch, driving his No. 97 Ford, had about a half-second lead over Craven’s No. 32 Pontiac with five laps to go. But Busch’s power steering had failed earlier in the race, adding to the challenge of fending Craven off.

Craven caught Busch with three laps to go as they neared Turn 1 and attempted a pass, but Busch kept him at bay.

Craven tried again out of Turn 4 and they were nearly even at the start-finish line. They made contact in Turn 1, causing Busch to slap the wall and allowing Craven to take the lead. Busch bumped the back of Craven’s car and executed a crossover maneuver to retake the lead exiting Turn 2.

Craven charged back out of Turn 4 and was on Busch’s bumper as they took the white flag. A lap later, Craven pulled to Busch’s inside out of Turn 4. They locked doors as they drag raced to the finish line. Craven won by 002 seconds.

It was Craven’s second and final Cup win and the moment that has come to define Darlington Raceway in the 21st Century.

1a) Million Dollar Bill (1985)

While the 1979 Daytona 500 helped put NASCAR on the map, the 1985 Southern 500 and the season leading up to the race helped it surge further.

That year was the start of the Winston Million promotion. If a Cup Series driver could win three of four races – the Daytona 500, the Winston 500 at Talladega, the Coca-Cola World 600 at Charlotte and the Southern 500 – they would claim a $1 million prize from Winston.

Bill Elliott rose to the occasion. He won at Daytona and Talladega and arrived in Darlington with his chance at $1 million still intact. Elliott, who had won at Darlington in the spring, started from the pole and led 100 of 367 laps in a race that saw 21 of 40 cars fail to finish.

He assumed the lead for the final time with 44 laps to go and endured four restarts before winning over Cale Yarborough by .6 seconds to claim the $1 million prize. The achievement landed Elliott on the cover of Sports Illustrated, something not often seen for NASCAR.

It would take 12 years for anyone else to claim the Winston Million.

3) Darrell Waltrip tops Richard Petty (1979)

The 1979 Rebel 400 at Darlington was, quite simply, a barnburner. The contestants for the win in the final laps were Darrell Waltrip and six-time champion Richard Petty, who would earn title No. 7 at the end of the season.

Waltrip (242 laps) and Petty (89) led 331 of the race’s 367 laps. But it came down to a five-lap shootout that saw each driver lead twice on the final lap.

Petty led at the white flag before Waltrip passed him on the inside in Turn 1.

Petty pulled up to Waltrip’s left-side door for the length of the backstretch before briefly pulling ahead entering Turn 3. That’s when Waltrip pulled a crossover maneuver, darting to the inside to take the lead and sail to the win.

4) Million Dollar Jeff (1997)

While Bill Elliott was one of the dominating drivers at Darlington in the 80s, Jeff Gordon took over that role in the 1990s as he and his No. 24 “Rainbow Warriors” thrashed the competition on the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

From 1995-98, Gordon won five of eight races at Darlington, including four straight Southern 500s. The biggest of those wins came on Aug. 31, 1997. That season was the final one for the Winston Million promotion.

Gordon had won the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 to set up his chance at the prize.

One of the drivers standing in his way was, of all drivers, Bill Elliott. Elliott, who hadn’t won a Cup race since the 1994 Southern 500, led 181 laps before losing it for good on Lap 258 to Dale Jarrett, the driver who came close to claiming the Winston Million the year before.

But Gordon took the lead from Jarrett with 72 laps to go. The race came down to a battle between Gordon and Jeff Burton. As they came to the white flag Burton attempted to pass Gordon on the inside, resulting in contact. Gordon held on and pulled away for the win.

5) Jeff Burton: Rain Main (1999)

NASCAR is no stranger to races being won by damaged cars. Terry Labonte in 1995 at Bristol and Erik Jones in this year’s Busch Clash are two examples.

But they’ve got nothing on Jeff Burton.

In the spring 1999 race at Darlington, Burton led on Lap 162 when rain fell on the “Lady in Back.”

A wreck unfolded on the frontstretch in front of Burton. He was collected, resulting in significant damage to his right front fender.

But Burton still held the lead. After a few laps around the track under yellow, the race was stopped. The race was officially called, making Burton the winner. Later that year, Burton won the Southern 500 after it was also shortened by rain.

Aric Almirola, Joey Logano supporting charities in Darlington return

By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s return today at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) will see the teams of Aric Almirola and Joey Logano using the opportunity to highlight charitable efforts aimed at helping communities during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The paint scheme of Almirola’s No. 10 Ford will have “#GoodFoodChallenge” on its quarter panels.

Almirola’s sponsor, Smithfield Foods, has develop a way to help families in need through the support of Feeding America with protein donations. On March 26, Smithfield launched the Good Food Challenge with the goal of providing more than 10 million meals. A few weeks later, Smithfield committed to donating more than 40 million servings of protein to Feeding America.

MORE: Viewer’s guide to today’s race

MORE: Ryan – NASCAR’s return another sign of Darlington’s resilience

MORE: Ryan Newman returns and says he feels like a “walking miracle”

“All you have to do is open your phone and use the hashtag #GoodFoodChallenge between May 12 and May 21,” Almirola said in a media release. “Every time someone uses this hashtag, they instantly provide 10 servings of protein to Feeding America. That’s hard to pass up on.

“We’re obviously extremely excited to get back to racing and compete for a championship, but it’s even more exciting to have the opportunity to help those in need in these tough times by typing three words on your phone and clicking send. I’m blessed to be partnered with a company who, in these times, uses our partnership to give back.”

Donations can be made via the website www.SmithfieldGoodFoodChallenge.com.

Logano’s No. 22 Ford will be sponsored by Shell in the Sunday and Wednesday races at Darlington. On the scheme will be a logo for Feeding America. To date, Shell has contributed more than $2 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.

Shell is also providing 2.5 million meals to help fight hunger in communities in need via Feeding America. Fans can go to fuelrewards.com/moreforgood to donate directly. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

On Monday, the Joey Logano Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation, and Elevation Outreach, an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, North Carolina, are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring a tractor trailer with 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to approximately 1,000 households / vehicles during its drive-thru distribution at Darlington Raceway. The event will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET.

Also, Richard Childress Racing continues to hold an auction of items from Childress’ personal collection that benefits COVID-19 relief efforts.

 

No time to wait: ‘We’re just going all in’ on Lap 1 at Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 16, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick’s response is immediate. Asked to describe what the opening lap in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway might be like, the Cup rookie says: “Frustrating.”

It’s not because it will be the first lap of competition in a Cup car at Darlington for Reddick — and six other drivers in the 40-car field.

Or that competitors will have had no practice or qualifying before racing at arguably NASCAR’s toughest track.

Or that it will have been 71 days since Reddick and his fellow drivers last competed in a Cup race because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reddick users the word “frustrating” because of where he’ll start. A combination of owner points and random draw set the field. Reddick’s season has had more struggles than success and he enters the race 26th in points. That meant he was eligible to start in positions 25-36 through the random draw. He will start 29th.

“I’m going to be around a lot of cars that I’ve got to be smart around and get around on a tight racetrack like Darlington,” Reddick told NBC Sports.

But it’s not just the first lap that concerns him.

“Quite honestly,” Reddick said, “I’m terrified that somebody is going to wreck big and take half the field out in like the first 15 laps. We’re just going all in, right at the drop of the green. That’s just the situation we’re in.”

Every driver will be challenged. But those with experience should adapt quickly— even Matt Kenseth. Although he last competed in a Cup race in the 2018 season finale and has never driven the high downforce and low horsepower package that will be used Sunday, no active Cup driver has run more race laps at Darlington than Kenseth at 8,455. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Kurt Busch, is next with 7,970 race laps at that track.

Cup rookie John Hunter Nemechek, though, will make his first Cup start at Darlington this weekend. He’s run at the track once, finishing 21st in last year’s Xfinity race. He will start 34th Sunday.

One thought is foremost to him about the start.

“You have to go into it with the mentality of don’t make a mistake the first lap and learn every lap,” Nemechek told NBC Sports. “Every lap that you’re on the racetrack, you’re learning, so continue to progress through the race, continue to get faster through the race. Just take your time getting up to speed, but at the same time you can’t take too much time or you end up going laps down.

“It’s hard. It’s one of the things where you’re trying to soak up as much information as possible and trying to apply it in a very short amount of time with no track time.”

Along with Reddick and Nemechek, others who have not run a lap at Darlington in a Cup car are Cole Custer (starting 14th), Quin Houff (27th), Christopher Bell (28th), Brennan Poole (35th) and Josh Bilicki (40th).

Custer returns to Darlington a winner. He finished second in last year’s Xfinity race but was declared the victor when Denny Hamlin’s winning car failed inspection after the race.

It’s a nice accomplishment but one that won’t mean much when Custer goes into Turn 1 side-by-side with another car for his first Cup lap at the track.

“It’s going be exciting,” Custer told NBC Sports.

For him or fans watching on TV?

“Probably for both,” Custer said with a chuckle. “It’s probably the hardest track to run around with other cars out there. Once the tires wear out, it’s one of the hardest tracks to run on. You try to put as much as you can into trying to watch (race) videos and (be) in the simulator and just try to get yourself prepared for what to expect, but you really don’t know what to expect before you make those first few laps.”

Making the start more challenging is that even though all 40 drivers will want to be conservative at the start, once the green  flag waves, that thinking could go away quickly.

“That’s the problem,” Custer said. “I think everybody would want to start the race off conservative and just kind of make sure we make it through the first few laps and then get going and get a feel for it, but the problem is that, especially with this package, you can’t put yourself behind on a restart or anything like that.

“You might not be making those really daring moves and everything, but I think you’re going to have some people that are going to be aggressive, trying to make passes early on and trying to pick some spots off because that’s probably your best opportunity to make them.”

Bell’s plan is to avoid the temptation of making bold moves in the opening laps.

“Lap 1 is definitely going to be calm, steady and no mistakes,” Bell told NBC Sports. “That’s going to be the motto of my race the entire time.

“I’ve got to make sure I get to the last lap.”

First, he and the rest of the field must get through the first lap.

 and on Facebook

Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 16, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Racing is back!

After a 10-week break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR returns with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

There will be no fans. Teams will be limited to essential personnel and must adhere to NASCAR’s guidelines, which includes wearing a mask.

But racing is back today.

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Healthcare workers across the country will give the command to start engines at 3:42. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. and can be seen on NASCAR.com. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. by Rev. Sam Turbeville from McLeod Regional Medical Center. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:36 p.m. by three-time Grammy winner Darius Rucker.

DISTANCE: The race is 293 laps (400 miles) around the 1.366-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 90. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30. The field will be frozen at the caution. When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will be allowed to pit again. After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and 22% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Joey Logano won at Phoenix on March 8 in the last Cup race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Logano’s second win in the season’s first four races. Kevin Harvick was second. Kyle Busch placed third.

LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Erik Jones won last September’s Southern 500. Kyle Larson was second. Kyle Busch placed third.

LINEUP (set by owner points and random draw): Darlington Cup starting lineup

PRERACE READING:

Nate Ryan: NASCAR return another sign of Darlington’s resilience, renaissance

Ryan Newman: “I feel like a complete walking miracle”

No time to wait: “We’re just going all in” on Lap 1 at Darlington 

NASCAR’s break from racing familiar to Kyle Busch

NASCAR’s Steve Phelps: “I don’t foresee any further shutdown for us”

Friday 5: Will iRacing grudges carry over to track?

Matt Kenseth not expecting “any kind of special treatment” at Darlington

Storylines: What will NASCAR’s top free agents do?

Storylines: New Procedures for drivers, teams in return to racing

Storylines: What’s changed in NASCAR Cup Series

Storylines: Where Cup series left off