Results, point standings after Real Heroes 400 at Darlington

Kevin Harvick – winner: “I want to thank everybody from NASCAR and all the teams for letting us do what we do. I didn’t think it was gonna be that much different and then we won the race and it’s dead silent out here. We miss the fans.

“It’s a pretty big honor to win 50 races in this deal and I just have to thank all my team guys and everybody for what they’re doing. I guess we’ll bring home the trophy.”

(On having 50 wins in his Cup career) “It doesn’t seem real and I think as you look at Darlington, at the things that happened this weekend, I really thought that it would definitely play into our hand just because our guys are so good at hitting the car off the truck for the most part. We put a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of studying, a lot of meetings and just have to thank everybody at the shop who has built all these cars and just, man, I’m excited. It is weird just because there’s nobody up there, and you can go to BuschBeer.com and maybe have your face on the car next week, up here on the hood. I’m speechless.”

(At what point did you think you had a race-winning car?) “I was really happy that we had the first pit stall. That really played into our advantage. Track position was huge. Our Busch LIght Ford was fast enough on the restarts to be able to fight those guys off and then once I got in a rhythm I could start to pull away, but it was definitely close when we start and I think that was our goal — just not to be in right field.”

(We race again on Wednesday back at Darlington. Can you go back-to-back?) “It’s gonna be a little bit different. … It’ll be night, so I think you definitely have to figure out what you want to do with your car.”

Alex Bowman – finished 2nd: “It was a lot of fun to race a guy like Kevin at a place like Darlington. It sucks to finish second, but it’s really good to restart the season this way with a strong car off the truck. We just needed a little bit more … and just came up a little bit short.”

Kurt Busch – finished 3rd: “I’m the happiest guy in the world, I got to drive 200 mph today, passing cars, felt the energy of the race car and just to be out here and to have a job. I miss the race fans, we didn’t have you here, but I felt you through the (TV) cameras.”

Chase Elliott — finished 4th: “Had a slow start for sure, it was nice to get our NAPA Chevy back driving decent there at the end. Hate that we were so far in left field to start the race, but really proud of the effort. Pit stops were fantastic and the adjustments were really good. The track kept changing and we were able to kind of keep up with things and finally get caught back up to a decent place at the end. Hopefully we have something really good to build off of on Wednesday. Heard that was our best run at Darlington, so that’s good! Hopefully Wednesday is a few spots better.

“Thought NASCAR did a great job of executing today in a safe manner. It was a good atmosphere, in my opinion. The lack of people is certainly a weird vibe, but I think from execution and them (NASCAR) doing a really good job of keeping everybody safe and trying to execute the first race back was very well done. Looking forward to Wednesday, like I said, just excited to be back racing. It was a fun day, it was a fun vibe. I loved the atmosphere and the fact that we didn’t practice, I thought it was really cool. I think it had zero percent effect on the race winner today. Hopefully we can kind of make this a trend and get back to our roots. It reminded me a lot of short track racing, which I think is a lot of fun. Looking forward to Wednesday.”

Denny Hamlin — finished 5th: “It was definitely different for sure. Just very subdued, very quiet. That’s the biggest thing I noticed, it was just how quiet everything was. That was the biggest change I noticed.

“(What were the safety protocols like?) It was pretty quick and not much to it to be honest with you. We all have been isolating ourselves for a long time now so everyone is doing their part and social distancing. Felt like we were in a good spot with our sport where we’re a non-contact sport, player to player so this was a good opportunity for us to come back.

“(Will this finish give you confidence for Wednesday night’s race back at Darlington?) There’s definitely confidence for sure. We kind of ran about where we did last fall, somewhere in that range. Track position was huge. We were really good today. We lost a lot of spots on pit road early in the day. We got a few of them back by the end, but just so important to start up front and stay up front. We did that for the most part, but we just got shuffled on two bad pit stops and that kind of hurt our track position and we weren’t able to fully recover from it.”

Martin Truex Jr. — finished 6th: “It definitely had a weird feel to it. It almost felt like we were at a test session, but its like, ‘you have to race and this is serious and this is for points, a trophy and money and all that stuff.’ It kind of just had a weird feel to it. I think everybody felt the same way with the race, it was just kind of strange, but at the same time everybody was excited to be there and be able to get back to a little bit of normal even though it wasn’t quite normal.

“(What were the safety measures like?) Honestly, I felt totally comfortable with everything and I feel like they did a really good job of having a game plan and having a strategy. Honestly, I feel 100 percent comfortable with how things went today and that everybody is safe and everybody is able to go about their business and do their jobs and not have to worry about it. I have to commend NASCAR and everybody involved for what they did. It was very streamlined and very easy and even all the team guys commented on how well everything went and how smooth it was and it wasn’t like it was a big hassle for anybody to be able to do it. From that standpoint, I think everything went really, really good. I’m definitely comfortable with the way things are.

“(You struggled in the first two stages but rebounded nicely in the final one. What happened to turn things around?) It was looking pretty dark and gloomy there for the first two runs and honestly my biggest concern was not wrecking the first run because it was so far off and it was all I could do to just hang on to it and then the second run it took off a little bit better, but then it came right back around to being terrible again. I just had to ride and wait on the track to take some rubber and things to change and towards the end of that run, we were starting to get somewhat competitive so I knew there was some light there at the end of the tunnel. I still told James (Small, crew chief) that we need to make some big changes and I think he already knew that. From there, we just kept taking big swings at it. Great job by him and the guys to stay calm and doing what needed to be done. We were able to make something out of it. Felt like towards the end there, we had a top-three or four car and maybe if we could get out front, we might be able to hold them off. Then of course on the last stop we had a little issue on the right-rear and lost some spots and then restarted ninth on the inside, which was the worst place to possibly be – inside is a tough restart there. We lost a bunch of positions and then had to make them all up at the end. We passed a lot of cars all day, but especially at the end. We were faster than the leader when we could get clean air at the end so that was promising. Just really happy and proud of everybody for having so much time off and being able to come back and do it and hopefully we learned a lot for Wednesday that should help us.”

Tyler Reddick – finished 7th: “We’re officially back to racing, and it feels great. Our first day back in the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was a little rough around the edges at times, but starting out in the 29th spot and racing our way into the top five in the first 125 laps was just an outstanding kick off to our race. It felt like we were bouncing right back into our good momentum that we had at Phoenix Raceway before this break. It was a hot, slick track for sure today, which I love. We also saw the track change quite a bit. Our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was really good and took off so well at the start of the race, that it was tough to adjust on it throughout the day. We really needed to though as the track changed, so that’s something I think we can look to improve on for Wednesday’s race. It was a wild day for us though. We had a piece of debris come off the wall and stick to our splitter, which slowed one of our pit stops as we tried to get it all off. That caused a slight pit road miscue with a tire and sent us to the tail of the line, forcing us to fight back from 29th one more time. We never gave up, and all in all, it was a great day. A seventh place finish is a great way to come back, and we’ll look to build momentum from here. The good news is, we get to come back Wednesday night and try to finish seven spots better.”

Erik Jones — finished 8th: “It was just unique. It really felt like you were just there for a test with nobody being there. Then you get on pit road, and it feels more like a race. You are just missing the fans. Unique, different. It was weird standing there for the anthem and it’s playing over the loudspeakers and then you hop in and go. It was really expedited. The longest part of the day was I got there probably way too early. I got there around 9:45 and I had to sit there for five hours. So, a long day from that standpoint, but once things started rolling and we went out to the cars it was time to go. A lot different and kind of the new normal for right now, but it paid off just being able to get out there and go run.

“(Why do you do so well at Darlington?) I don’t know, I just have a really good feel for there. I feel like I can move around and try some different stuff. I feel like I have one groove that works really well for me when I can get my car to do the things, I want it to do to run and that’s paid off really well for me the last four races. I’ve always felt really comfortable. Obviously, a lot different this race not having practice and not being able to tune on the car and get it where you want it to be. I think that’s the other part. The last few years at Darlington, we’ve done a really good job in practice of getting the car doing what it needs to do in practice to be good at night in the race. Even through, maybe it’s not the fastest during the day. Darlington’s just somewhere I’ve always felt comfortable. There and Bristol are the two places that I feel the most comfortable on the schedule.”

John Hunter Nemechek — finished 9th: “A solid day, very excited, an awesome day coming home P9. An amazing job by my team and the pit crew. Everybody executed all day with no mistakes. We made the right adjustments. Seth and the engineers did a great job. The pit crew was flawless and I couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was great to get kicked off on the right foot for these races coming up. Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and create some momentum and continue to get our cars faster each and every week. It’s great to be back and I’m so excited to be able to race again next week. Thank you to all the fans that are out there supporting. We miss you at the race track. It’s definitely different without you guys there and I can’t wait until the day that you guys are back, but I have to give the glory to God and thank him for this plan and the life that I live. It’s amazing and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Austin Dillon — finished 11th: “Good job NASCAR. That was awesome to be able to pull off a race like that at Darlington Raceway. This place is great. I love this track. It can be so frustrating, and then so fun at the same time. We finished 11th in the No. 3 Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet. We had a really fast Chevy at the end of the race. We ran the No. 42 car down from way back, but we didn’t have enough time to pass him for 10th. I messed around too much early in the last run. That was a fun race. Both RCR entries were good today. The No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet was amazing. I think we can look at both of our setups and learn something, maybe a mix between the two setups for Wednesday night’s race. I want to thank everybody from AstraZeneca, and all of our partners. It was a huge accomplishment for our industry to come back, and to be successful. I missed the fans, for sure. I was worried it wasn’t going to feel like a race, but when you put the helmet on and got into the car, it was a race. It was nice to be out there racing. Thanks to everybody who put this on.”

Aric Almirola – finished 12th: “It was a decent day for us. When we had track position we ran up front. That was nice. Then we lost a little bit of our track position and then had a penalty where we got put to the back of the field. We just had to fight and climb our way back up towards the front for the rest of the race, but I’m really proud of my guys and I thought we had a top-10 car and finished 12th. We scored some stage points in stage one and had a solid day. I’m proud of everybody. I’m proud of NASCAR and our sport for being the first sport to get back going. It was kind of eerie to walk out to pit road and not see anybody sitting in the grandstands, but it sure felt good to get back in the race car and that thrill of competition was much needed. I hope everybody enjoyed it, and I hope everybody got a little fill of their sports entertainment through watching us today in the race and hope everybody is doing well. We’re one step closer back to normal. We’ll try again here Wednesday night back in Darlington and see if we can’t get it done. Congrats to my teammate Harvick and we’ll try again on Wednesday night.”

Brad Keselowski – finished 13th: “We had an up and down day and it finished on a down note after we lost the handling at the end. It was nice to be leading for quite awhile. It felt like with 100 to go we were going to win. I came off of pit road second and I don’t know if I just lost the clean air or what it was but it just went completely away and we just fell back. We ended up finishing 13th which was a major bummer but it is what it is. It is nice to be back and get the opportunity to race and try to put that all in perspective.

“(On coming back to Darlington on Wednesday) I think we would all like to think we can do better the second time around. Although the conditions will be much different with a night race and shorter race, everybody has some of the jitters worn off. I am sure it will be different.

“(What was it like not having fans and also doing so many things for yourself before the race) It was definitely a different vibe. There was tension because of everything going on and trying to make sure you do everything right. It is a huge feeling of hoping you didn’t miss something. We haven’t really been in contact with our team other than conference calls or video calls or whatever and that is so much different than a normal week for us where you might spend some time with the team and sit with them before at practice and debrief and do all those things. To not have the opportunity to do any of that, it really plays with your head. The whole time before the race starts you are just thinking, ‘Oh God, what have I forgot?’ It was such a relief to get the race started, at least for me, because all those feelings kind of go away and you just go out and do it. At least that was the vibe on my team. I shouldn’t speak for everyone else.”

Most importantly…thank you to everyone from the fans and #TheRealHeroes, to my @Team_Penske crew and the folks at @NASCAR for taking all of the necessary and safe steps to make today possible. Today may have looked different, but being in a race car felt right at home. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 17, 2020

Matt DiBenedetto — finished 14th: “We’ve had better days, but that’s part of it. We just kind of struggled all day long. Obviously, this case was unique because what you unloaded with is kind of what you had. It’s not like you can make shock changes and big things like that, so I think just what we were stuck with was the best it was gonna be was probably about where we finished — maybe a couple spots better — but no matter what adjustments we did we just didn’t quite have the car that we needed, so we just had to kind of stay smart. It’s hard to do as a driver to realize like, ‘Ah, we’re only gonna be so good,’ but that’s just kind of where we were at.”

Ryan Newman – finished 15th: “Really proud of everybody’s effort today to unload the Oscar Mayer Ford as good as we did. We started pretty strong and for the first 180 laps or so we were really good, then we got the car too free and we needed it to turn better, but we never got the front to work and made the back loose. Overall, great to be back in the race car, proud of how everybody worked, not just our team, but everyone in NASCAR to break the ice on getting the world back in motion.”

Man, what a bummer. Was pretty damn good all day till the money was on the line. Then things fell apart very quickly. No mistakes at this level, you will pay!!! Did feel good to get back on the racetrack. Congrats @KevinHarvick and we’ll clean things up for Wednesday. — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 17, 2020

Joey Logano – finished 18th: “First I think NASCAR and everybody did a great job to give us the opportunity to go back racing. I think that is the storyline here more than anything. The teamwork that the whole sport put together to successfully put on what I think was a great race. It was hard for me to see from where I was. It was a race nonetheless. Our race was up and down. We started off and the cars balance was way off. We made some adjustments in a few pit stops to get to the other side of it. We got to where we were okay and got up to third or fourth place at one point. Then we struggled with a loose wheel and we were able to maintain on the lead lap. Then we were able to recover some spots and then at the end there we just lost the handle on it, same as Brad, and couldn’t move forward. I thought that after our loose wheel that we could probably still scrape out a top-10 or maybe a little better but the car just didn’t do what I was asking it to do anymore. It seemed like a common trend between the two of us so we will have to figure that out.

“(What will it be like to return to Darlington and race in 3 more days) I think it is a great opportunity. There have been many times when you leave the race track and you wish you could rerun the race. We have a chance to do that now. Yeah, we only have a couple days to turn this thing around and come back down here but we have never really had the opportunity to come right back, besides the All-Star race to the 600. That might be the only time with something similar to this. We get a rematch on Wednesday. We have our work cut out for us to figure some things out.

“(Talk about the vibe today and any funny incidents?) Obviously the vibe itself was a little different. Maybe once the race started you kind of zone in and don’t really notice much. I am sure for Kevin (Harvick) that felt weird after he won the race and there was an empty grandstands. I don’t know what the ratings were but that might have been the biggest crowd he has ever won in front of. That is probably a weird feeling not knowing that at the time for him. Pre-race was kind of interesting. You walk out there and it was kind of funny because about 10 minutes before we are supposed to be there all of a sudden you see drivers popping out of their motorhomes carrying their helmets and walking to the grid. That was funny. I have never seen anything like it. But once you strap in and take a couple of laps, everything is kind of back to normal and you remember all of it. (As for funny stories) I was the first driver to the race track today and I go to put my shoes on today and had two left shoes. All I had was two lefts. Thankfully there was an extra pair in the hauler, but I thought that was funny.”

It felt so good to get back in the 22 @shellracingus @Pennzoil @FordPerformance Mustang today. Not the end result we wanted but we’ve got another shot on Wednesday! #NASCAR #TeamJL pic.twitter.com/3q9vjCRUg8 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 17, 2020

Today was a big day. Thank you to everyone at @NASCAR who helped make this possible. Thank you fans for supporting us even when you can’t be here at track. Most importantly thank you frontline responders and workers. Today we were racing for you. #NASCAR — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 17, 2020

Ty Dillon — finished 19th: “My Germain Racing guys did a good job today and prepared a solid race car to bring here to Darlington. It’s not easy to just unload and have your first lap on the track be the first lap of the race, but it is a pure testament to their hard work at the shop,” Dillon said after the race. “Our GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE was way too tight for two-thirds of the race, but Matt (Borland) and I kept working on it to make the handling pretty good by the end. We, as a team, worked through the frustration in the beginning and kept building on it. I’m happy to get a top-20 finish to kick off this stretch and now we will look forward to Wednesday night.”

Ryan Preece — finished 20th: “Overall, it was a solid day for our Cottonelle Chevy. We’ve been in a little bit of a hole to start out the season for reasons we weren’t able to control, but this is a positive step forward. We were able to get some stage points and run towards the front, just had a few pit stops that didn’t go our way. We’re a team and we’re moving forward together. We know we have the speed, just need to put everything together. Starting on the pole this Wednesday is going to be really fun. I’m very grateful for all of our frontline workers, everyone at the shop, and our NASCAR industry as a whole for rallying together to be able to safely get us back on the racetrack. We definitely miss the fans but hope that having our sport live on TV fills the gap until we can safely have everyone back at the racetrack.

Cole Custer – finished 22nd: “Definitely wasn’t the day we wanted at Darlington. We started off the race really good. We were in the top-10 and I was pretty confident with the car, but I think I probably started out too conservative. I didn’t want to get that Darlington stripe and ruin our day my first time here in a Cup car. I think I put us too far behind and it was so hard to come back from there. I’m looking forward to Wednesday. I think I learned a lot and we’ll be a lot stronger, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Not the finish we wanted today… I put us too far behind early being careful because I didn’t want the Darlington Stripe to ruin are day. Learned a lot and feel we’ll come back a lot stronger Wednesday 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/f1fD3H7ZE5 — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) May 17, 2020

Michael McDowell – finished 23rd: “It was fun to get back racing again the Car Parts.com Ford Mustang. It was not the day we hoped for. We started out decent and then had a little bit of a loose wheel and had to overcome that, but a really great effort for John Hunter Nemechek and everybody on the 38 crew, so great finish for Front Row. Now we have some good notes to look at for next week and we’ll get back after it. Overall, a great day for our team. We learned a lot and hopefully we can get both cars in the top 10 next week.”

Great to be back on track today. Our @CarPartscom Ford Mustang Started strong, unfortunately we suffered a loose wheel early on and that hurt us. Ready to come back on Wednesday and do it all over again with @CarPartscom! pic.twitter.com/5EzCW6zLqZ — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) May 18, 2020

Christopher Bell — finished 24th: “Yeah, it was definitely very different vibes today. Just no atmosphere. Very few mechanics, and obviously all the drivers and no fans. There was no atmosphere around prerace, but when the green flag dropped nothing much was different. I felt like it went really smooth. Everyone took it easy at the start of the race. We got some laps underneath of us. I hope it was a good show, because I had a lot of fun today. It’s nice to be able to get some races in here. We haven’t been racing in a while, so now we can get back in the swing of things and start to get some laps. Especially for me being a rookie – get some experience in the car. Today was a great learning, and we can build off of it and hopefully come back a little stronger for the next one.”

Kyle Busch — finished 28th: “Really disappointing to have to start at the back when we had a fourth-place starting position. That was going to be a great day for us to just kind of be up front, ride up and front and hopefully stay up front all day and make our M&M’s Camry better after being in position from the start up where we feel we should be running. Instead we had to make up the whole day and finally we got to fifth and restarted there and fell to eighth or ninth on a restart because our car was so slow on restarts, but also I was too loose on that restart. Then got in the wall and had to go back to the back and worked our way back up to the front again. Then got back to fifth again for the final restart and had a loose wheel. My guys had a good pit stop, but obviously too good of a pit stop where we didn’t get all the lugnuts tight and it was a loose wheel. Ended up having to come down pit road and service the car again to make it to the end. Just got no result for the effort that was put out today.

“(Your thoughts on the safety protocols?) It seemed to go really smoothly and really easy. Just being able to walk around the track from your bus to the car and just be there to do a job and a duty and less chaos kind of going around the day seemed to make it a bit easier. Other than that, you kind of miss just being with or around your guys.

“(What do you need to do to improve on Wednesday?) Going back and trying to figure out what we need to do to get better. We’ve got problems unloading off the hauler and being good. It takes a lot of work between Adam (Stevens, crew chief) and myself and the engineers to get the car tuned in and dialed into the race tracks. We fought the same thing last year at Indy, which we ran terrible last year at Indy with no practice in the race and we had won the previous three years. It’s something we definitely have to work on.”

Joey Gase – finished 30th:

P30 for us today in our @AgriSupply car. Started off on the splitter until the comp, fixed that but then was too free until the end of the stage. Got her pretty good at the end so excited for Wednesday! HUGE shoutout to @NASCAR for getting us back racing & safe! #NASCARIsBack pic.twitter.com/QGkyuJQqmF — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) May 18, 2020

Corey LaJoie – finished 31st:

Chris Buescher – finished 32nd: “It was exciting to get back to racing after a long time off. We started off just working on the race car aggressively to try to get it to turn better. I got wrecked twice today, which was unusual and very frustrating and pretty much ruined any chance we had at having a good finish today, but we’re making good steps and good progress on the Fastenal Ford and we’re getting it going in the right direction. It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

Timmy Hill — finished 33rd:

Felt great to be back racing today! Finished up 33rd. The @MBMMotorsports guys made great changes all day long to better our @RoofClaimUS Toyota! We are going to clean the car up and be back at it again on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/gpXpBae3Ye — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) May 17, 2020

Josh Bilicki — finished 34th:

Felt great to be back behind the wheel! Had a good race going there until we ran out of fuel with under 50 to go. Looks like an issue with the fuel cell. Cost us a decent finish, but still brought her home (mostly) clean. The black and red @GravelyMowers #7 looked mean! pic.twitter.com/JWl9L1vyqL — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) May 18, 2020

William Byron — finished 35th:

So disappointing we had such a FAST car @Hendrick24Team. Vibration kept getting worse and finally came loose. Good thing is we can rally and do it again Wednesday. We’ll be ready. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) May 17, 2020

Quin Houff — finished 36th:

Garrett Smithely — finished 37th:

Motor problems for us. Fought some power steering deal too, but hey we get to re-rack for Wednesday! Can’t wait, enjoy the end! #RealHeroes400 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/V45XbZSPb3 — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) May 17, 2020

Jimmie Johnson – finished 38th: “Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again. Coming to the end of the stage, just trying to make sure I got a good run coming off Turn 2, I felt like I was going to be able to exit the corner side-by-side with him then things just went horribly wrong there. I feel terrible for my team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – finished 40th: “I’m not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner. Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys, I feel awful for them. They put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check out and I put myself on the inside of him and I just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started. Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this one behind us.”

