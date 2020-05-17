Kevin Harvick – winner: “I want to thank everybody from NASCAR and all the teams for letting us do what we do. I didn’t think it was gonna be that much different and then we won the race and it’s dead silent out here. We miss the fans.

“It’s a pretty big honor to win 50 races in this deal and I just have to thank all my team guys and everybody for what they’re doing. I guess we’ll bring home the trophy.”

(On having 50 wins in his Cup career) “It doesn’t seem real and I think as you look at Darlington, at the things that happened this weekend, I really thought that it would definitely play into our hand just because our guys are so good at hitting the car off the truck for the most part. We put a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of studying, a lot of meetings and just have to thank everybody at the shop who has built all these cars and just, man, I’m excited. It is weird just because there’s nobody up there, and you can go to BuschBeer.com and maybe have your face on the car next week, up here on the hood. I’m speechless.”

(At what point did you think you had a race-winning car?) “I was really happy that we had the first pit stall. That really played into our advantage. Track position was huge. Our Busch LIght Ford was fast enough on the restarts to be able to fight those guys off and then once I got in a rhythm I could start to pull away, but it was definitely close when we start and I think that was our goal — just not to be in right field.”

(We race again on Wednesday back at Darlington. Can you go back-to-back?) “It’s gonna be a little bit different. … It’ll be night, so I think you definitely have to figure out what you want to do with your car.”

Alex Bowman – finished 2nd: “It was a lot of fun to race a guy like Kevin at a place like Darlington. It sucks to finish second, but it’s really good to restart the season this way with a strong car off the truck. We just needed a little bit more … and just came up a little bit short.”

Kurt Busch – finished 3rd: “I’m the happiest guy in the world, I got to drive 200 mph today, passing cars, felt the energy of the race car and just to be out here and to have a job. I miss the race fans, we didn’t have you here, but I felt you through the (TV) cameras.”

Tyler Reddick – finished 7th:

Aric Almirola – finished 12th: “It was a decent day for us. When we had track position we ran up front. That was nice. Then we lost a little bit of our track position and then had a penalty where we got put to the back of the field. We just had to fight and climb our way back up towards the front for the rest of the race, but I’m really proud of my guys and I thought we had a top-10 car and finished 12th. We scored some stage points in stage one and had a solid day. I’m proud of everybody. I’m proud of NASCAR and our sport for being the first sport to get back going. It was kind of eerie to walk out to pit road and not see anybody sitting in the grandstands, but it sure felt good to get back in the race car and that thrill of competition was much needed. I hope everybody enjoyed it, and I hope everybody got a little fill of their sports entertainment through watching us today in the race and hope everybody is doing well. We’re one step closer back to normal. We’ll try again here Wednesday night back in Darlington and see if we can’t get it done. Congrats to my teammate Harvick and we’ll try again on Wednesday night.”

Brad Keselowski – finished 13th:

Most importantly…thank you to everyone from the fans and #TheRealHeroes, to my @Team_Penske crew and the folks at @NASCAR for taking all of the necessary and safe steps to make today possible. Today may have looked different, but being in a race car felt right at home. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 17, 2020

Ryan Newman – finished 15th:

Clint Bowyer – finished 17th:

Man, what a bummer. Was pretty damn good all day till the money was on the line. Then things fell apart very quickly. No mistakes at this level, you will pay!!! Did feel good to get back on the racetrack. Congrats @KevinHarvick and we’ll clean things up for Wednesday. — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 17, 2020

Joey Logano – finished 18th:

It felt so good to get back in the 22 @shellracingus @Pennzoil @FordPerformance Mustang today. Not the end result we wanted but we’ve got another shot on Wednesday! #NASCAR #TeamJL pic.twitter.com/3q9vjCRUg8 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 17, 2020

Today was a big day. Thank you to everyone at @NASCAR who helped make this possible. Thank you fans for supporting us even when you can’t be here at track. Most importantly thank you frontline responders and workers. Today we were racing for you. #NASCAR — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 17, 2020

Cole Custer – finished 22nd: “Definitely wasn’t the day we wanted at Darlington. We started off the race really good. We were in the top-10 and I was pretty confident with the car, but I think I probably started out too conservative. I didn’t want to get that Darlington stripe and ruin our day my first time here in a Cup car. I think I put us too far behind and it was so hard to come back from there. I’m looking forward to Wednesday. I think I learned a lot and we’ll be a lot stronger, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Not the finish we wanted today… I put us too far behind early being careful because I didn’t want the Darlington Stripe to ruin are day. Learned a lot and feel we’ll come back a lot stronger Wednesday 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/f1fD3H7ZE5 — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) May 17, 2020

Michael McDowell – finished 23rd:

Great to be back on track today. Our @CarPartscom Ford Mustang Started strong, unfortunately we suffered a loose wheel early on and that hurt us. Ready to come back on Wednesday and do it all over again with @CarPartscom! pic.twitter.com/5EzCW6zLqZ — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) May 18, 2020

Daniel Suarez – finished 25th:

Heading in the right direction, let’s keep digging 🤙🏼🏁

•

Buen resultado hoy, pero todavía tenemos mucho trabajo por hacer 💪🏻🏆#TeamToyota #TheRealHeroes #SuarezNation @ToyotaRacing pic.twitter.com/oQpDMI6qxJ — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 18, 2020

Joey Gase – finished 30th:

P30 for us today in our @AgriSupply car. Started off on the splitter until the comp, fixed that but then was too free until the end of the stage. Got her pretty good at the end so excited for Wednesday! HUGE shoutout to @NASCAR for getting us back racing & safe! #NASCARIsBack pic.twitter.com/QGkyuJQqmF — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) May 18, 2020

Corey LaJoie – finished 31st:

Chris Buescher – finished 32nd: “It was exciting to get back to racing after a long time off. We started off just working on the race car aggressively to try to get it to turn better. I got wrecked twice today, which was unusual and very frustrating and pretty much ruined any chance we had at having a good finish today, but we’re making good steps and good progress on the Fastenal Ford and we’re getting it going in the right direction. It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

Timmy Hill — finished 33rd:

Felt great to be back racing today! Finished up 33rd. The @MBMMotorsports guys made great changes all day long to better our @RoofClaimUS Toyota! We are going to clean the car up and be back at it again on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/gpXpBae3Ye — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) May 17, 2020

Josh Bilicki — finished 34th:

Felt great to be back behind the wheel! Had a good race going there until we ran out of fuel with under 50 to go. Looks like an issue with the fuel cell. Cost us a decent finish, but still brought her home (mostly) clean. The black and red @GravelyMowers #7 looked mean! pic.twitter.com/JWl9L1vyqL — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) May 18, 2020

William Byron — finished 35th:

So disappointing we had such a FAST car @Hendrick24Team. Vibration kept getting worse and finally came loose. Good thing is we can rally and do it again Wednesday. We’ll be ready. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) May 17, 2020

Quin Houff — finished 36th:

Garrett Smithely — finished 37th:

Motor problems for us. Fought some power steering deal too, but hey we get to re-rack for Wednesday! Can’t wait, enjoy the end! #RealHeroes400 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/V45XbZSPb3 — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) May 17, 2020

Jimmie Johnson – finished 38th: “Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again. Coming to the end of the stage, just trying to make sure I got a good run coming off Turn 2, I felt like I was going to be able to exit the corner side-by-side with him then things just went horribly wrong there. I feel terrible for my team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – finished 40th: “I’m not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner. Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys, I feel awful for them. They put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check out and I put myself on the inside of him and I just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started. Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this one behind us.”

