After 71 days, NASCAR returns; Kevin Harvick earns 50th career Cup win

By Jerry Bonkowski May 17, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
After a 10-week hiatus, NASCAR returned to real-life racing Sunday – without fans for the first time in the sport’s history due to the COVID-19 pandemic – as Kevin Harvick held off Alex Bowman to win the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It was Harvick’s 50th career Cup win, his first win of the season and his first since at Texas last fall. It was also his second career win at the 1.366-mile paperclip-sized facility known as the “Track Too Tough To Tame.”

“I just want to thank everybody from NASCAR and all the teams for letting us do what we do,” Harvick told Fox Sports. “Then we won the race and it’s dead silent out here. We miss the fans.

“It’s a pretty big honor to win 50 races in this deal and I just have to thank all my team guys and everybody for what they’re doing. … We’re bringing home the trophy. It doesn’t seem real (that he’s won 50 races).”

Harvick leaves Darlington No. 1 in the Cup point standings — the same position he has been in since the last Cup race more than two months ago.

“Man, I’m excited,” Harvick said. “It is weird because there’s nobody up there (in the stands). … I’m speechless.”

Due to social distancing restrictions, Kevin Harvick celebrated in an empty victory lane after winning Sunday’s Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Harvick ties NASCAR Hall of Famers Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson with 50 career Cup wins, leaving all three in a tie for 12th place on the sport’s all-time wins list.

Bowman signed a one-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports on Saturday.

“It was a lot of fun to race a guy like Kevin at a place like Darlington,” Bowman said. “It sucks to finish second, but it’s really good to restart the season this way with a strong car off the truck. We just needed a little bit more … and just came up a little bit short.”

Kurt Busch finished third in the 293-lap, 400.5-mile race, followed by Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

“I’m the happiest guy in the world, I got to drive 200 mph today, passing cars, felt the energy of the race car and just to be out here and to have a job,” said Busch, who earned his 13th top-10 career finish in 25 Cup races at Darlington. “I miss the race fans, we didn’t have you here, but I felt you through the (TV) cameras.”

Two other notable finishers were Matt Kenseth (10th) in his first Cup race since the 2018 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Ryan Newman (15th), in his first race back since a horrific crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.

The last Cup race prior to the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the race season was March 8 at Phoenix Raceway (Joey Logano was the winner).

Brad Keselowski earned the pole by blind draw, while Bowman was alongside on the front row.

With no practice or qualifying, it didn’t take long for the first incident of the race to occur as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with Corey LaJoie’s car on Lap 1.

Stenhouse’s car bounced off LaJoie’s car, hit the wall on the backstretch, sustaining heavy damage and subsequently breaking into flames from the rear of his No. 47 car. Stenhouse finished last in the 40-car field.

Two other notables knocked out were race leader Jimmie Johnson (finished 38th) on the final lap of Stage 1, while eventual Stage 1 winner William Byron wrecked on Lap 110 but following repairs was able to resume (finished 35th).

Kyle Busch’s drew the fourth starting position but because his No. 18 Toyota failed in the first two pre-race inspections, he was forced to start at the back of the 40-car pack. Due to an unscheduled late pit stop, Busch trailed off to finish 26th.

Only about 900 essential personnel were allowed onto the grounds, including drivers, team members, NASCAR officials including CEO Jim France, safety personnel, TV production people, media and others.

All competitors and team members had to pass a health screening before entering the track, abide by social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times at the track.

“Our drivers, race teams and officials have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get back to the race track and we want to assure you that we have taken the return to racing very seriously,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps wrote in a statement.

STAGE 1 WINNER: William Byron

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Seven drivers had never competed in a Cup race at Darlington, with Tyler Reddick (7th) and John Hunter Nemechek (9th) being the highest-finishing rookies.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: On the last lap of Stage 1, Jimmie Johnson appeared headed to the stage win. But Johnson failed to avoid the slowing car of Chris Buescher, bounced off and hit the inside retaining wall head-on, knocking the seven-time champ out of the race. That extends Johnson’s winless streak to 100 consecutive races, the longest of his NASCAR career. His last win was June 4, 2017 at Dover.

NOTABLE: In an unusual caution on Lap 155, track workers had to pull off a banner that had partially broken away from the racetrack’s outer wall and was flapping in the wind. Chunks of the sign got caught in Denny Hamlin’s grille and Tyler Reddick’s front fender until they became dislodged. … At this juncture, NASCAR expects to continue racing without fans through at least June 21.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cup Series returns to Darlington Wednesday night and then on Sunday to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the sport’s longest event, the grueling Coca-Cola 600.

What Drivers Said after Darlington

By Jerry Bonkowski May 17, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick – winner: “I want to thank everybody from NASCAR and all the teams for letting us do what we do. I didn’t think it was gonna be that much different and then we won the race and it’s dead silent out here. We miss the fans.

“It’s a pretty big honor to win 50 races in this deal and I just have to thank all my team guys and everybody for what they’re doing. I guess we’ll bring home the trophy.”

(On having 50 wins in his Cup career) “It doesn’t seem real and I think as you look at Darlington, at the things that happened this weekend, I really thought that it would definitely play into our hand just because our guys are so good at hitting the car off the truck for the most part. We put a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of studying, a lot of meetings and just have to thank everybody at the shop who has built all these cars and just, man, I’m excited. It is weird just because there’s nobody up there, and you can go to BuschBeer.com and maybe have your face on the car next week, up here on the hood.  I’m speechless.”

(At what point did you think you had a race-winning car?) “I was really happy that we had the first pit stall. That really played into our advantage. Track position was huge.  Our Busch LIght Ford was fast enough on the restarts to be able to fight those guys off and then once I got in a rhythm I could start to pull away, but it was definitely close when we start and I think that was our goal — just not to be in right field.”

(We race again on Wednesday back at Darlington. Can you go back-to-back?) “It’s gonna be a little bit different. … It’ll be night, so I think you definitely have to figure out what you want to do with your car.”

Alex Bowman – finished 2nd: “It was a lot of fun to race a guy like Kevin at a place like Darlington. It sucks to finish second, but it’s really good to restart the season this way with a strong car off the truck. We just needed a little bit more … and just came up a little bit short.”

Kurt Busch – finished 3rd: “I’m the happiest guy in the world, I got to drive 200 mph today, passing cars, felt the energy of the race car and just to be out here and to have a job. I miss the race fans, we didn’t have you here, but I felt you through the (TV) cameras.”

Aric Almirola – finished 12th: “It was a decent day for us. When we had track position we ran up front. That was nice. Then we lost a little bit of our track position and then had a penalty where we got put to the back of the field. We just had to fight and climb our way back up towards the front for the rest of the race, but I’m really proud of my guys and I thought we had a top-10 car and finished 12th. We scored some stage points in stage one and had a solid day. I’m proud of everybody. I’m proud of NASCAR and our sport for being the first sport to get back going.  It was kind of eerie to walk out to pit road and not see anybody sitting in the grandstands, but it sure felt good to get back in the race car and that thrill of competition was much needed. I hope everybody enjoyed it, and I hope everybody got a little fill of their sports entertainment through watching us today in the race and hope everybody is doing well.  We’re one step closer back to normal. We’ll try again here Wednesday night back in Darlington and see if we can’t get it done. Congrats to my teammate Harvick and we’ll try again on Wednesday night.”

Cole Custer – finished 22nd: “Definitely wasn’t the day we wanted at Darlington. We started off the race really good. We were in the top-10 and I was pretty confident with the car, but I think I probably started out too conservative. I didn’t want to get that Darlington stripe and ruin our day my first time here in a Cup car. I think I put us too far behind and it was so hard to come back from there. I’m looking forward to Wednesday. I think I learned a lot and we’ll be a lot stronger, so I’m looking forward to it.”

 

Chris Buescher – finished 32nd: “It was exciting to get back to racing after a long time off.  We started off just working on the race car aggressively to try to get it to turn better.  I got wrecked twice today, which was unusual and very frustrating and pretty much ruined any chance we had at having  a good finish today, but we’re making good steps and good progress on the Fastenal Ford and we’re getting it going in the right direction.  It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

Jimmie Johnson – finished 38th: “Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again. Coming to the end of the stage, just trying to make sure I got a good run coming off Turn 2, I felt like I was going to be able to exit the corner side-by-side with him then things just went horribly wrong there. I feel terrible for my team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – finished 40th: “I’m not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner. Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys, I feel awful for them. They put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check out and I put myself on the inside of him and I just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started. Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this one behind us.”

Results, point standings after Real Heroes 400 at Darlington

By Daniel McFadin May 17, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick led 159 laps and beat Alex Bowman to win Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington, claiming the victory in NASCAR’s first race in 71 days.

It is Harvick’s 50th Cup Series victory and his second at Darlington.

The top five was completed by Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Wednesday’s race at Darlington will feature an invert of the top-20 finishers from today’s race. Ty Dillon placed 19th and Ryan Preece finished 20th. Preece will start first Wednesday and Dillon will start second.

Click here for the results.

Points

With his win and his fifth straight top-10 finish to start the season, Harvick retains the points lead.

He leads Bowman by 28 points

The top five is completed by Joey Logano (-33 points), Chase Elliott (-40 points) and Brad Keselowski (-60 points).

Click here for the point standings.

Jimmie Johnson wrecks while leading at end of Stage 1

By Daniel McFadin May 17, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson was half a lap from winning the first stage of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington when he was eliminated in a crash on the backstretch.

Johnson was attempting to pass Chris Buescher out of Turn 2 when he made contact with the left-rear fender of Buescher’s car.

The contact sent Johnson into a slide that ended when he hit the inside wall.

Johnson had taken the lead just a few laps before when he passed teammate Alex Bowman.

“Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again,” Johnson told Fox. “Coming to the end of the stage, just trying to make sure I got a good run coming off Turn 2, I felt like I was going to be able to exit the corner side-by-side with him then things just went horribly wrong there.”

William Byron took the stage win. He then wrecked on his own on Lap 109 in Stage 2.

Johnson will have to start from the back of the field for Wednesday’s race at Darlington. Drivers that finish from 21st to 40th in today’s race will start in that same spot Wednesday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out after Lap 1 crash at Darlington

By Daniel McFadin May 17, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was eliminated in a Lap 1 crash in Sunday’s Cup Series return at Darlington Raceway.

Stenhouse made contact with another car as the field raced through Turn 2, then slid into the inside wall.

“I’m not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner,” Stenhouse said in a video he posted on social media. “Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys, I feel awful for them. They put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check out and I put myself on the inside of him and I just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started. Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this one behind us.”

Stenhouse started 23rd.

The race went back to green on Lap 7.