Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Fox Sports

Jimmie Johnson wrecks while leading at end of Stage 1

By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson was half a lap from winning the first stage of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington when he was eliminated in a crash on the backstretch.

Johnson was attempting to pass Chris Buescher out of Turn 2 when he made contact with the left-rear fender of Buescher’s car.

The contact sent Johnson into a slide that ended when he hit the inside wall.

Johnson had taken the lead just a few laps before when he passed teammate Alex Bowman.

“Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again,” Johnson told Fox. “Coming to the end of the stage, just trying to make sure I got a good run coming off Turn 2, I felt like I was going to be able to exit the corner side-by-side with him then things just went horribly wrong there.”

William Byron took the stage win. He then wrecked on his own on Lap 109 in Stage 2.

Johnson will have to start from the back of the field for Wednesday’s race at Darlington. Drivers that finish from 21st to 40th in today’s race will start in that same spot Wednesday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. out after Lap 1 crash at Darlington

Stenhouse
Fox
By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was eliminated in a Lap 1 crash in Sunday’s Cup Series return at Darlington Raceway.

Stenhouse made contact with another car as the field raced through Turn 2, then slid into the inside wall.

“I’m not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner,” Stenhouse said in a video he posted on social media. “Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys, I feel awful for them. They put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check out and I put myself on the inside of him and I just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started. Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this one behind us.”

Stenhouse started 23rd.

The race went back to green on Lap 7.

Kyle Busch to start at rear for today’s race

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 17, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced that Kyle Busch‘s car failed inspection twice before today’s race at Darlington Raceway and will start at the rear of the 40-car field.

Busch was to have started fourth.

His car was the only car that failed inspection twice and will have to go to the rear.

NASCAR is back today after a 10-week break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. ET.

 

Photo gallery: Scenes from Darlington Raceway

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In some ways, it was the same. Crews prepped cars, pushed them through inspection and prepared for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

In many other ways, it was so much different. The new normal during the coronavirus pandemic requires social distancing, health screenings for all entering the track and wearing a mask at all times.

NASCAR returns after a 10-week break. What a sight it is for many fans. It’s just that some of the sights look a little different now.

 

Brad Keselowski leads the field early in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Harvick pits during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Team haulers parked 6 feet apart so teams can maintain social distancing in the garage at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

John Hunter Nemechek has his temperature checked by NASCAR Security prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Daniel Suarez‘s crew pushes his car to inspection Sunday morning at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Social distancing and techniques to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) signage displayed in the garage area prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

A crew member of Erik Jones‘ team checks the tires prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

A crew member with a special message on their mask. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Members of Clint Bowyer‘s team prepare the pit area prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Harvick has his temperature checked by NASCAR Security before entering the infield at Darlington Raceway for today’s race. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The cars (left to right) of Jimmie Johnson (48), Joey Logano (22), Denny Hamlin (11) and Chase Elliott (9) sit on the grid before Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

No family at track will make for lonely experience for drivers

By Dustin LongMay 17, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt DiBenedetto could experience one of the greatest moments of his life today.

And he would celebrate it alone.

With NASCAR allowing only essential personnel at Darlington Raceway in its first race since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers will not be allowed to have family or friends with them.

MORE: Viewer’s guide to today’s race

MORE: Ryan – NASCAR’s return another sign of Darlington’s resilience

MORE: Rookies try to prepare for what Lap 1 may be like

Should DiBenedetto earn his first Cup victory, doing so without his parents and his wife at the track with him, would be bittersweet.

“We’ve actually been talking about that quite a bit,” DiBenedetto told NBC Sports.

Since his parents moved from California to North Carolina to further DiBenedetto’s racing career when he was a teen, they have been with him on a journey that saw climb the sport’s ranks one small team at a time.

They celebrated with him as if he won when he finished sixth at Bristol in 2016, and they consoled him when he finished second there in 2019.

They’ve almost always been with him at the track.

Until today. And for the foreseeable future.

“It’s out of our control,” DiBenedetto said. “I think it is tough on them to know that I’ll be not too far down the road chasing that first win.

“I just want that first win no matter what, no matter who is there, but, obviously, it’s better with your family there.”

It’s not just DiBenedetto who will have to adjust to not having family or friends at the track. Every driver will in some way.

Instead of sharing the final moments before they head to the grid with family or friends, drivers will be secluded in motorhomes. While there are many ways to communicate with family and friends, it’s not the same as being there.

Tyler Reddick won’t have girlfriend Alexa De Leon and infant son Beau with him at the track.

“It’s just totally different,” Reddick told NBC Sports. “I can’t remember a time where I haven’t had some friend or family at  the racetrack alongside me.”

And drivers will be alone as they head to the car. There will be no family awaiting them. No wife or girlfriend to hug and kiss before climbing into the car. No children standing with them during the pre-race ceremonies.

I don’t know that I’ve ever just went to the race track by myself to race without either family, friends or even motorhome drivers,” said Erik Jones, who won last year’s Southern 500 at Darlington. “They’re normally there if nobody else is there.

“That’s going to be really unique just walking out to the grid and hopping in the car. There’s not going to be anybody by the car other than us and maybe the interior guy to help us get the window net up. So, yeah, it’s going to be odd and it’s going to be unprecedented in what we’ve always done. It’s a weird feeling. A new normal for right now.”