As NASCAR prepares to return Sunday at Darlington Raceway, a question often asked of series officials is what happens if someone, whether a driver or crew member, tests positive for COVID-19.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps, appearing on NBC’s “Today” show on Saturday said to that question: “We’ve looked at scenario planning for hundreds of different things happening, including, obviously, someone showing symptoms of having the virus. Protocols are in place that would allow for us to have that person removed. I don’t foresee any further shutdown for us. We had a 10-week hiatus. I don’t see (another shutdown) happening.
“There are replacement crews, there are all kinds of different scenario plannings that we have done for both ourselves, our own officials, as well as the race teams and production people.
“It takes a village to put on a NASCAR race, but it will be a smaller village and one we’re excited to get back to.”
Phelps said that about 900 people are expected to be on site Sunday at Darlington, including drivers, team members, series officials, safety crews, medical providers, TV production members and media.
The event is being limited to essential personnel. Phelps said he is not deemed essential personnel for the event and won’t be at Darlington.
Teams will not have as many crew members at the track as they normally would. They often would have more than 20 people but will be limited to 16, including the driver. Teams had to set their rosters earlier this week and each member going to the track had to complete a health form.
Everyone who enters the track will go through a health screening and temperature check. If there are any issues, those people will go though a secondary screening. A doctor then would determine if someone can be allowed in the infield. Once a person passes the screening, they will go to their particular area. For drivers, they will go to their motorhome and remain there until reporting to their cars shortly before the race.
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, addressed Friday on NASCAR America at Home what would happen if a driver is not allowed to compete.
“If, unfortunately, we had to face that scenario, we have communicated with all the race teams and the drivers we would provide a waiver” to be eligible for the playoffs, he said. “We’d ask them to self-quarantine.”
Crew members who pass their health screening outside the track Sunday will go to the garage. Teams will be separated from each other, even if in the same organization. Teams also are being told to limit contact between their pit crews and other crew members.
Everyone in the garage must wear a cloth mask.
Spotters will be not be allowed in the infield. They will be positioned in the stands to abide by social distancing guidelines as opposed to being packed on the spotter’s stand.
NASCAR has stated that it will not administer a COVID-19 test to those entering the track, citing the limited number of such tests in the country at this time.
As for when fans can return to races, O’Donnell told NASCAR America at Home:
“We’d love (the fans) there this weekend,” O’Donnell said of Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway, “but we also understand that we’ve got to do what’s right in the local communities in each state. Some of the calls we’ve had with governors have said, ‘Hey, we may be ready and we may be open to that,’ so I’m encouraged by those conversations. We’ve not heard a ‘no way’ for the rest of the year.”
After a 10-week break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR returns with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.
There will be no fans. Teams will be limited to essential personnel and must adhere to NASCAR’s guidelines, which includes wearing a mask.
But racing is back today.
Here’s all the info for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Healthcare workers across the country will give the command to start engines at 3:42. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 7:30 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. and can be seen on NASCAR.com. Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:35 p.m. by Rev. Sam Turbeville from McLeod Regional Medical Center. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:36 p.m. by three-time Grammy winner Darius Rucker.
DISTANCE: The race is 293 laps (400 miles) around the 1.366-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 90. Stage 2 ends on Lap 185.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 30. The field will be frozen at the caution. When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position. Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will be allowed to pit again. After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.
TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees and 22% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST RACE:Joey Logano won at Phoenix on March 8 in the last Cup race before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Logano’s second win in the season’s first four races. Kevin Harvick was second. Kyle Busch placed third.
LAST RACE AT DARLINGTON: Erik Jones won last September’s Southern 500. Kyle Larson was second. Kyle Busch placed third.
Five years ago, injuries caused Busch to go 11 weeks between NASCAR starts before he returned for the All-Star Race in May.
Busch fractured his right leg and left foot in a late-race crash in the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in February. The All-Star Race was his first Cup start since the 2014 season finale.
“I’m looking at a lot like 2015,” Busch said this week in a media release. “Being off for 11 weeks after the accident in Daytona and then coming back to racing (one weekend later than this year), actually. The biggest difference is that I’m not recovering from an injury and everyone else has had the same time off that I had.”
“So I think I have a little bit of experience doing this even though it’s not the exact same thing,” Busch said. “As far as the feel at Darlington, it’s probably going to feel a little bit like the beginning of the year again, but you don’t really know until you get there and see how it feels.”
Busch detailed how he’s kept in racing shape over the last two and a half months, which included taking part in NASCAR’s Pro Invitational iRacing Series.
“There have been a number of things I’ve been doing over the last couple of months,” Busch said. “I’ve been working out around probably 90 percent of the days that we’ve been off. I’ve been continuing what I usually do as far as working out goes, so physically I’ll definitely be ready. It takes a little time to get back into race shape, but being in good shape overall shortens that a bit.
“I’ve been doing plenty of iRacing over the last several months, too, so that should help a bit, as well. It’s not exactly the same, but there are some principles that I can take from iRacing that will help me when we get back to racing. There has been a ban on all of the simulator testing until recently. I’ve been over to the (Toyota Racing Developing) sim rig already, just getting some reps in there, as well.”
Like his fellow competitors, Busch and the No. 18 team won’t get any practice or qualifying time before the green flag drops on Sunday.
“I think the mindset for Turn 1 at the start of Darlington, and really all the races where we haven’t been on track yet, would be to take it easy,” Busch said. “It’s a 400-mile race on Sunday and there will be plenty of time. … It won’t take too long to get acclimated again.”
“The Lady in Black,” the moniker given to Darlington Raceway by sportswriter Benny Phillips more than 50 years ago, is meant to reference the fearsome qualities of the most formidable racetrack in NASCAR
But it also could be applied to how often Darlington once seemed dressed for death’s door.
NASCAR stripped a race away from its first superspeedway (which opened in 1950 with a 75-car field). It ripped away its tradition-steeped Labor Day weekend (and the accompanying parade with Clint Eastwood once serving as a grand marshal).
Even the signature Southern 500 — synonymous with the South Carolina region known as the Pee Dee — disappeared for a few seasons in the mid-2000s.
But slowly (and aside from a second annual Cup race), it’s all come back.
The Southern 500.
The Labor Day race weekend (with a wildly popular new throwback tradition).
The parade through the streets of a city with roughly 6,000 people.
And now NASCAR is back, too.
At Darlington.
The 1.366-mile oval will be the epicenter not only of stock-car racing but major-league sports in the United States over a four-day stretch that never would have seemed possible even a few years ago.
Left to the buzzards when the Cup Series chased the almighty dollar and the promise of new fans a couple of decades ago, Darlington has become a lifeline to rescue NASCAR from the brink starting Sunday.
If it wasn’t so readily usable because of its proximity — along with Charlotte Motor Speedway — to help play host to four Cup races in 11 days and alleviate a backlog of 32 races that still need to be completed in the next six months, there would be a much less rosy tune coming from NASCAR executives in Daytona Beach and Charlotte.
Instead, they are singing the praises of Darlington.
“You look at unintended consequences, or in this instance, maybe opportunities,” senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said during a NASCAR America at Home episode Friday (video above). “Not only is Darlington there and available. It’s an iconic racetrack. It goes back with our roots. Of all the places you can open up, it’s a win-win for everybody. It’s got that historic atmosphere. Drivers love to race there and want to win there as well.
“So it became crucial to us to go there not once but twice, race under the lights and then be able to go to Charlotte. And both those venues really enabled us to keep much of the schedule intact on the back half because we’re able to pack those (races) within two weeks.”
But to suggest it’s the primary thrust of NASCAR restarting is as reductive as saying Kyle Busch won the 2019 championship because he had the fastest car at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
This is much less about seizing the moment and much more about survival.
Motorsports generally isn’t built to withstand long periods of inactivity. Unlike the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball, there aren’t dozens of teams owned by deep-pocketed billionaires who can wait out a shutdown. There aren’t coffers stuffed to the brim with emergency reserves of cash.
NASCAR and many other series essentially have two options: Race as soon as humanly possible, or risk extinction by remaining idle.
As always with the “Track Too Tough to Tame,” there is a looming danger here.
Some sports probably don’t want to win the race to be first to return during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
NASCAR has built a thorough logistical playbook and will have severe restrictions on access Sunday. But the sanctioning body will be flying as blindly into its first race without fans in 72 years as the drivers will be entering Turn 1 without practice or qualifying.
“It’s a big responsibility that we take very seriously because we know we must get it right,” Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp told NBC Sports. “There’s been a lot of planning, organization and details going into this.
“This entire region and the state of South Carolina all the way to the top is very humbled and very excited that we’re able to do this. What better place in my mind to come back racing than a track that is so steeped in history and tradition?”
It’s been a trendsetter, too, since Harold Brasington built the egg-shaped oval more than seven decades ago.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway laid the groundwork for superspeedways in this country, but it’s hard to imagine a Daytona International Speedway or Talladega Superspeedway if Darlington hadn’t been the blueprint for the South.
“Darlington changed the sport in 1950,” Kyle Petty said on a recent episode of NASCAR America at Home. “Darlington has an opportunity to change the sport again in 2020. This may be a glimpse into the future of how NASCAR races are run moving forward (without practice or qualifying), moving from this date to 2021 and 2022. This little place in South Carolina has changed the sport two times.”
It’s another case of pride for Tharp, a Kentucky native who proudly has called South Carolina home for 35 years.
“I think Darlington exemplifies the state in which it is located in,” Tharp said. “South Carolina is a very gritty and resilient state in my mind. It’s a handshake state. You shake somebody’s hand, and they give you their word, they’re going to live up to it. Those are the kind of people in this state.”
That self-determination also is shaded by some bloodshed and ugliness stemming from the stir of Antebellum echoes in the South Shall Rise Again.
The Civil War started at Fort Sumter, South Carolina. It was the first state to secede from the Union. The Confederate flag flew on the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia until five years ago (after Dylann Roof entered an African-American church in Charleston and slaughtered nine people).
There also are many indicators of its resilience as a unifier.
South Carolina has survived countless hurricanes. After many body blows to its economy, it remains among the country’s poorer states, but its income growth and employment numbers rapidly were improving pre-pandemic. The state made bold shifts to tourism and major manufacturing, and Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston became bustling centers of growth.
Gov. McMaster also has been instrumental in ensuring NASCAR could restart at Darlington – another clear sign that some fans’ ill will of nearly 20 years ago has long subsided.
During what seemed would be the last Labor Day race weekend at Darlington in 2003, T-shirts reading “Money Talks, Tradition Walks” dotted the grandstands. Longtime attendees angrily described the betrayal of moving the weekend to Auto Club Speedway in Southern California as a slap in the face.
“Tradition is something NASCAR doesn’t believe in anymore,” one local told NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long at the time. “The so-called rednecks who made this sport can’t go there anymore. NASCAR needs to remember who made them.”
Those origins eventually were recognized, particularly with the Southern 500 being returned to Labor Day weekend since 2015. In a grassroots renaissance campaign that caught fire in the first year, Cup and Xfinity teams rolled out achingly crafted tributes to NASCAR history that have become the most highly anticipated paint schemes of the season.
“When two races went down to one, the fans and that community and this racetrack stood tall,” Tharp said. “And the crowds were still here. The stands were still full or nearly full. And then when the return to Labor Day, coupled with the throwback platform, came about six years ago, it just solidified the fact that Darlington is indeed one of the crown jewels of the sport.”
And a crown jewel of the state’s sports scene. The college football programs of Clemson and South Carolina reign supreme, of course, and Hilton Head Island has a prestigious golf tournament.
Yet Darlington remains beloved as South Carolina’s literal diamond in the rough.
“You come rolling down Highway 151 from the North Carolina area, and you go through some fields and farmland,” Tharp said. “And all of a sudden, you’re up on a really cool iconic racetrack. Darlington. It’s just a special place in a lot of people’s minds.”
And this Sunday, it’ll be a savior for NASCAR.
The Lady is Back.
