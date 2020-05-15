Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
When can fans attend NASCAR races?

By Dustin LongMay 15, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
NASCAR remains hopeful that fans will be able to attend races later this season but has no timetable at this point.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, made the comment during an appearance Friday on NASCAR America at Home with NBC’s Rick Allen and Nate Ryan.

NASCAR announced this week its revised schedule through June 21 for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks and ARCA. No fans will be allowed at any of those events.

When fans return will be based on local and state COVID-19 guidelines for each track.

“We’d love (the fans) there this weekend,” O’Donnell said of Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway, “but we also understand that we’ve got to do what’s right in the local communities in each state. Some of the calls we’ve had with governors have said, ‘Hey, we may be ready and we may be open to that,’ so I’m encouraged by those conversations. We’ve not heard a ‘no way’ for the rest of the year.”

Among the plans by states to ease restrictions, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a five-phase plan May 1. It lists goals of permitting social gatherings of more than 250 people and sports events to resume by July 4. The NASCAR Xfinity and NTT IndyCar Series are scheduled to have a doubleheader July 4 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and the Cup series is scheduled to compete on the oval on July 5.

O’Donnell said that NASCAR is close to completing its schedule for the rest of the season. He said series officials had a call scheduled Friday with a governor that he did not reveal to see if that state would be “good to go” with NASCAR’s race dates “and then we would be set. As long as things stay the same or continue to improve, we feel really good about the schedule in place.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed he talked with NASCAR, according to a tweet from Dan Gelston of The Associated Press and that Gov. Wolf “told them Pennsylvania is not ready to make a decision.”

The Cup series is scheduled to run a doubleheader June 27-28 at Pocono Raceway.

O’Donnell said that NASCAR had a call scheduled Friday with drivers to go over procedures for Sunday’s race. A question among some drivers has been about confronting a competitor after the race to discuss or argue an incident that happened during the event.

“I think from our standpoint, it’s not lost on us the responsibility we have as a sport in showcasing the protocols that we have in place,” O’Donnell said. “I would say that we would heavily discourage (confrontations). We’ve got a lot on the line with this race to be able to race. We understand emotions will be high. Maybe that’s something we call (UFC President) Dana White up and he can arrange a separate bout for those guys in Jacksonville (Florida). We can send them down there on Monday, and they could come back and join us for the race (at Darlington) on Wednesday.”

Officials from others sports and health officials are expected to be at Darlington to monitor how NASCAR runs its health screening process and its event, O’Donnell said on NASCAR America at Home.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations,” O’Donnell said of talks with other sports leagues. “(NASCAR President) Steve Phelps talked to folks at the NBA, obviously we’ve talked to IndyCar, the Carolina Panthers. We’ll have a representative from the Carolina Panthers there (the team’s director of security). Obviously, outside the track but just kind of observing what we’re doing as people come in, protocols, what they can learn as well.

“And then we’ll have health officials from the Charlotte area coming down to look at what’s in place. What we may need to tweak in terms of being able to enhance our protocols at Charlotte as well, so we’ve been really transparent with what we’re doing with other leagues. By the same token, the other leagues have been the same. I think what’s great about this is we all want to be back. We all want to be back in a way that’s safe, so if we can share and learn from each other, I think that’s what we’ve done, and it’s worked well.”

NASCAR Pinty’s Series announces postponed, canceled races

Pinty's Series
By Daniel McFadinMay 15, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series announced Friday the postponement of two more races and the cancelation of three others.

The Canada-based series has postponed the June 6 race at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Haldimand County, Ontario and the June 27 race at Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction, Quebec.

The series has canceled the western portion of the schedule, which included a July 25 race at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta and the July 29 twin races at Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The series’ May 17 season opener was postponed on April 3.

Dale Jr. joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffMay 15, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Friday’s scheduled guests are:

  • 12:00 p.m. – Mike Florio, profootballtalk.com
  • 12:05 p.m. – Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR on NBC
  • 12:15 p.m.  – Paul Azinger, Golf Channel/NBC
  • 12:30 p.m. – Sebastian Coe, President, World Athletics
  • 12:40 p.m. – Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach

Storylines: What will NASCAR’s top free agents do?

By Dustin LongMay 15, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
When the Cup season started, some wondered if what happened off the the track would overshadow the racing.

They pondered that because this year’s free agent class ranks as one of the best in NASCAR’s history and could alter the sport’s landscape. 

With Jimmie Johnson announcing that this would be his final full-time Cup season, the suitors for the No. 48 car at Hendrick Motorsports are many.

A former champion and two other drivers who won races last season are among those with contracts set to expire after this season. Other drivers who have won in the past or come close to doing so also are available.

Even with some changes since March, free agency remains among the key storylines as the NASCAR season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

One free agent is off the list.

Team Penske announced March 6 that Ryan Blaney had signed a multi-year extension.

Another free agent’s future is unclear.

Kyle Larson, viewed by social media as the favorite to take over Johnson’s seat at Hendrick Motorsports, is without a ride. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson on April 14 after he said a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. The team signed Matt Kenseth for the rest of this year.

With Blaney signed and Larson seemingly out of the mix at this time, the top free agents are former Cup champion Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman.

Keselowski, who starts on the pole at Darlington, is in his 11th full-time season at Team Penske and has won at least three races a year each of the past four seasons.

“I’ve made no decisions and had no meaningful talks because right now the entire industry is about survival and does not really have the opportunity today to look past surviving the next few weeks,” Keselowski told NBC Sports this week on if he had moved closer to determining where he’ll race in 2021.

“I hope to have those conversations. I hope they go really well. I think they will. But I haven’t had a single conversation to that regard.”

Bowman’s stock rose with his victory earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway when he and his team dominated the weekend. He starts second Sunday at Darlington.

Asked in late April about any talks for next year, Bowman said that “everything is kind of put on hold right now.

“I want to be at (Hendrick Motorsports) for a long time, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”

With NASCAR wanting to run 32 Cup races over the next 25 weeks, it could be challenging at times for teams to complete negotiations. Another key for some teams will be sponsorship for next season with many businesses significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. How much sponsorship a driver can bring to some rides could prove key. Johnson’s ride at Hendrick Motorsports is an exception with Ally signed through 2023 as the primary sponsor.

With the uncertainty of sponsorships, some deals could be pushed back later in the season, even later than deals were completed a year ago.

It wasn’t until last September when some driver deals were announced with Matt DiBenedetto heading to the Wood Brothers for this season and Jones signing a one-year extension at Joe Gibbs Racing. October had the announcements that Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer were returning to Stewart-Haas Racing for this season and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was headed to JTG Daughtery Racing.

Other drivers who have contracts expiring after this season include Ty Dillon, Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie, who gave car owner Rick Hendrick a handwritten letter in January at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, expressing his desire to be considered for the No. 48 ride after this season.

“This was the first time I’ve gotten a letter from the heart,” Hendrick told NBC Sports in February. “I’ve gotten letters and phones calls, usually from agents. It was really a heartfelt letter and it was really personal.

“I was impressed with him before and am more impressed after.”

Whether it’s enough for LaJoie join the organization remains to be seen. That’s just among the decisions to be made not only at Hendrick Motorsports but Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing and elsewhere on what their driver lineups for next season will be.

Dale Jr.’s ‘Lost Speedways’ coming to Peacock on July 15

Dale Jr.
Peacock
By Daniel McFadinMay 15, 2020, 9:58 AM EDT
NBC Universal’s new streaming service, Peacock, will add a little vintage NASCAR flavor to it on July 15 courtesy of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The service will debut all first season episodes of Earnhardt’s show, “Lost Speedways.”

Created and hosted by Earnhardt, the series is an exploratory look at great racing cathedrals of the past. Earnhardt and co-host Matthew Dillner (Dale Jr. Download) tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature. Racing legends, such as seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, join as guests throughout the series.

 