Kyle Busch joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

By NBC Sports StaffMay 14, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Former Cup champion Kyle Busch will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Thursday’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Mary Carillo, NBC Olympic/Tennis/Dog Show Correspondent
  • 12:15 p.m.  – USC football coach Clay Helton
  • 12:25 p.m. – Kyle Busch
  • 12:40 p.m. – Steve Sands, NBC/Golf Channel
  • 12:50 p.m. – Carissa Moore, Surfing WSL Champion

Storylines: New procedures for drivers, teams in return to racing

By Dustin LongMay 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
No spectators. Drivers isolated from their teams. And a near-empty Victory Lane.

NASCAR’s return Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) will be unlike anything the sport has experienced.

Health screenings before, during and after the race. Fewer crew members per team. Fines up to $50,000 for not following NASCAR’s strict COVID-19 guidelines.

What NASCAR does Sunday and in the coming days will be watched by other sports seeking to return during this pandemic.

“We realize up front it’s a huge responsibility for us as a sport,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, about the season resuming. “But I’m also confident in the group we’ve gathered to put this plan together.”

MORE: Storylines – Where Cup Series left off

MORE: Storylines – What’s changed in the Cup Series

MORE: NASCAR reveals competition rule changes

Here’s a look at what will take place before, during and after Sunday’s race:

# No fans are permitted. Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Joey Logano, told NBC Sports: “How weird is it going to be to show up to Darlington and no one is going to be there. No fans. No campers. No motorhomes. … It’s going to be an interesting experience for sure.”

# Drivers, crews, officials and other essential personnel will have designated times Sunday to report to screening areas at Darlington Raceway. Drivers are required to arrive at least four hours before the race. That way, if a driver fails their health screening and is not be allowed to enter the track, it would provide time for a backup driver to arrive from the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, be screened and then race.

# Once through screening, drivers will report to their motorhomes in the infield and remain there. There is no drivers meeting two hours before the race. (The drivers meeting will be held electronically at 5 p.m. ET Saturday). Drivers are to report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. ET, shortly before the command to fire engines. Family and friends are not allowed in the track. Drivers will simply go to their cars and strap in. Christopher Bell told NBC Sports: “That’s going to be very different. I’m just trying to process what I’m going to need going to the racecar. Typically, our interior specialist has everything at the car for us. I’ve taken that for granted over the last couple of years.” Among the items Bell will need to bring with him will be heel guards to protect his feet from the heat inside the car, which will be exacerbated by temperatures that could reach 90 degrees Sunday.

# Spotters will not be located on the spotter’s stand. They will be spread along the top rows of the stands along the frontstretch while maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet between each other.

# Teams will be limited to 16 people, including the driver and five pit crew members. Top teams often have more than 20 people at the track. Typically, teams have 10 road crew members, which includes the crew chief and spotter. Now, they’ll have six. Many teams will keep their engineers at home so they can have enough mechanics on site. 

# NASCAR will space the haulers a minimum of 6 feet apart to limit contact between teams. NASCAR also says that teams should minimize contact between road crews and pit crews. That way, if a team member later tests positive, it impacts only their particular group and not the entire garage.

# Movement in the garage will be confined to marked, directional paths to better maintain social distancing.

# With only essential personnel at the track, the number of NASCAR officials also will be limited. Teams will communicate with series officials through a chat. It’s a process that has been in place but will be relied on more to keep with social distancing guidelines.

# After the race, the winner will still do their traditional burnout or celebration at the start/finish line. Erik Jones, who won last year’s Southern 500 at Darlington, told NBC Sports that it would be odd to win a race with no fans: “To be a winner and take the checkered flag, and there’s nobody cheering. That would be something I don’t think any of us have experienced. It would be weird.”

# NASCAR has instructed competitors not to engage in traditional celebratory action with others such as handshakes, fist-bumps, high-fives and hugging.

# There will be a Victory Lane but it will be only for the driver. NASCAR will direct crew members when they can enter Victory Lane and push the car to technical inspection.

# Teams must undergo post-event screening. Teams will exit the track in a staggered fashion to keep with social distancing guidelines.

Podcast: How Toyota develops its young drivers during the pandemic

Toyota Racing
By Nate RyanMay 13, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The 2020 season started off well for the vaunted Toyota Racing TD2 driver development program that has churned out top-flight prospects such as Christopher Bell.

There was an inaugural Xfinity Series victory Feb. 29 at Auto Club Speedway by Harrison Burton, who is the NASCAR circuit’s points leader. That came on the heels of a successful first two months of 2020 that opened with several Toyota Racing Development prospects excelling at the prestigious Chili Bowl midget dirt race.

“A lot of our young kids did a really nice job at the Chili Bowl, so that was a good start,” TRD general manager Tyler Gibbs (on the right of Bell in the above photo) said on the latest NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “But the season hasn’t progressed quite like we thought it would.”

It hasn’t been a lack of results for the band of teenagers assembled by Gibbs and TRD senior commercial manager Jack Irving as potential future stars in NACAR.

It’s been a lack of track activity because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

How do you develop drivers during a two-month layoff in which no one is racing?

“Not going to the racetrack is a bizarre thing,” said Irving (on the left of Bell in the above photo), who normally travels 200 days annually helping manage the program but has been home for his longest stretch in 10 years. “We haven’t seen (drivers) in two months.”

Gibbs and Irving, the Southern California-based brain trust behind Toyota’s youth driver pipeline, discussed the difficulty of navigating the pandemic while also grooming young drivers.

Because the TD2 program is rooted in analytics and sports science principles that provide regular report cards on how drivers are progressing on and off the track, TRD has used apps to stay in touch with its prospects and ensure they are adhering to exercise regimens and proper nutrition.

Irving said much of the communication is through a private Instagram channel.

“They won’t go to a website, but they will for sure click on an Instagram link,” Irving said. “So that’s worked out. That’s just how you engage and actively keep them motivated. There’s a lot of text streams. You also don’t want to over-inundate them with data that they stop reading.”

As short tracks and series slowly come back online, some of TRD’s younger drivers are racing again. Giovanni Scelzi raced when Knoxville Raceway reopened with a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event May 8 without fans.

TRD officials have encouraged younger drivers to race if they feel comfortable

“I’m a fan of kids racing as much as they possibly can if they can safely race in anything they can,” Irving said. “I think it’s important forever, honestly. I think it’s a big deal. We don’t get enough races in anyway. So if you race once a week, and if you had a bad race, if you can go race Tuesday at Knoxville, you probably should. I also think it’s extremely important to cross develop. I think it makes them better pavement racers, and being a pavement racer makes you a better dirt racer. Great racers win in everything, that’s what makes them great.

“We did have a little bit different approach with the Cup guys. There was more focus on, ‘You’ve got to get to Cup racing,’ and you can’t put yourself in a position to where you’re exposed to anyone who may have had (COVID-19).”

Outside of the conditions limiting racing the past two months, Gibbs and Irving said Toyota generally allows its young drivers great latitude in choosing how and where to race.

“We’re not steel-fisted guys saying, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that,’” Irving said. “Everyone has what they are trying to accomplish, and it’s different for each one. If asked, we’ll give that counsel and let them make decisions. There are times those decisions aren’t ones we would have made, and we’ll let them know that, but it’s still their decisions.”

Gibbs said TRD is “much more open to letting kids race in multiple disciplines than most people.”

Reaffirming that philosophy also has been important during the layoff.

“We are going to race again, and you want to be ready when that time comes,” Gibbs said. “But most of the kids are pretty self-motivated. I think they all kind of took the first week or two soft, but after that they began to ramp back up again and were anxious to get started.”

During the podcast, Gibbs and Irving also discussed:

–The origins of the driver development program;

–How they sign sponsorship for the program;

–The importance of Bell’s success;

–Developing evaluation through best practices from TCU and the Texas Rangers.

To listen to the podcast, you can click on the embed above, or download the episode at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play or wherever you get podcasts.

NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity races at Darlington Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
It’s almost here.

After being gone 10 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR is set to return Sunday with a Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

It will be the first of three races held on the historic track through May 20, with the Xfinity Series returning on May 19 and a second Cup Series race the following night.

Here is the complete schedule for the three days of racing with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday, May 16

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Driver/owner motorhome parking (screening in progress)

4 – 4:30 p.m.- Rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting (Electronic communication)

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Haulers enter (screening and equipment unloaded)

Sunday, May 17

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

3:20 p.m. – Drivers report to cars on starting grid

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series race; 293 laps/400.2 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Haulers exit

Monday, May 18

4 – 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

Tuesday, May 19

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

1 – 7:30 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

1:30 – 6 p.m. – Inspection in progress

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine tune and final adjustments on pit road

7:50 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars on starting grid

8 p.m. – Xfinity Series race; 147 laps/200.1 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Wednesday, May 20

8 a.m. – Noon – Cup haulers enters (screening and equipment unload)

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Garage access screening in progress

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Inspection in progress

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Engine tune and final adjustments on pit road

7:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars on starting grid

7:30 p.m. – Cup Series race; 228 laps/311.4 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

Brad Keselowski joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffMay 13, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Former Cup champion Brad Keselowski will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Wednesday’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Tom Haberstroh
  • 12:15 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian
  • 12:25 p.m. – Brad Keselowski
  • 12:40 p.m. – Erik Karlsson
  • 12:50 p.m. – Ken Roczen

 