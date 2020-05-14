Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski to start on pole at Darlington after random draw

By Dustin LongMay 14, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway after he was awarded the pole in a random draw Thursday night at the NASCAR R&D Center.

He will be joined on the front row by Alex Bowman.

The race is NASCAR’s first event since March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ryan Newman, making his return after being injured in the Daytona 500 in February, will start 21st. Matt Kenseth, making his first start since the 2018 season finale, will start 12th in the 40-car field.

Typically, NASCAR sets the starting line by car owner points when it can’t run qualifying. That would have put Kevin Harvick on the pole. Harvick will start sixth with the draw. NASCAR officials added the draw for this event.

Darlington starting lineup:

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Alex Bowman

3. Matt DiBenedetto

4. Kyle Busch

5. Aric Almirola

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Joey Logano

10. Denny Hamlin

11.  Chase  Elliott

12. Matt Kenseth

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Cole Custer

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Austin Dillon

17. Bubba Wallace

18. William Byron

19. Corey LaJoie

20. Erik Jones

21. Ryan Newman

22. Kurt Busch

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Chris Buescher

25. Ryan Preece

26. Garrett Smithley

27. Quin Houff

28. Christopher Bell

29. Tyler Reddick

30. J.J. Yeley

31. Michael McDowell

32. Joey Gase

33. Ty Dillon

34. John Hunter Nemechek

35. Brennan Poole

36. Reed Sorenson

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. B.J. McLeod

40. Josh Bilicki

Darlington Cup starting lineup

The format for setting the lineup was:

Positions 1-12 were set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 13-24 were set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 25-36 were set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 37-40 will be for non-chartered teams based in order of owner points.

Kyle Busch says he will run all seven races at Darlington and Charlotte

By Nate RyanMay 14, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defending Cup series champion Kyle Busch said Thursday he will be running all seven NASCAR national series races over the next 11 days at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A Cup race Sunday at Darlington Raceway will mark NASCAR’s return from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and will be followed by an Xfinity race May 19 and another Cup race May 20.

NASCAR then moves to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Cup races May 24 and 27, an Xfinity race May 25 and a truck race May 26.

“I’m running all of those, every one that’s scheduled I’m in,” Busch told Adam Schein in an interview on SiriusXM Radio. “It’s going to be getting thrown to the wolves, that’s for sure.”

NEXT PHASE: NASCAR unveils its June schedule

Running multiple series is old hat for Busch. At Bristol Motor Speedway in August 2010, he became the first driver to sweep a race weekend tripleheader of NASCAR’s top three national series (and has done it again since then).

Though his starts have been curtailed by NASCAR rules the past few years, Busch has 209 victories across Cup (56), Xfinity (96) and trucks (57).

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver thinks these seven races will be less taxing because of their abbreviated schedules.

“With this, all you can do is show up, you get in the vehicle and you run the race,” Busch said. “I feel as though it sounds really labor intensive and heavy and man, that’s a lot. But in my mind, I’m kind of like, ‘Man, I don’t know if it’s really going to be that bad.’ But I’ll let you know when it’s all said and done.”

Busch also talked extensively about how NASCAR will handle health screenings at Darlington Raceway.

“They want all the documentation of what you’ve done, what you’ve been doing, who you’ve been around for the past 14 days, and then they also want you to take an antibody test and get some testing done which won’t get back in time for that same day,” Busch said. “They’re doing the forehead checks of your temperature and one other new test that I think is out on the market. I don’t know if we’re getting that yet or in a week or two.

“They’re going through a vigorous process to make sure everybody stays safe, and then they want everybody to stay isolated. All of the same team members that work in the shops and come from Joe Gibbs Racing. They want everyone to stay isolated and separate as much as possible.”

A NASCAR spokesman clarified that there will be no COVID-19 anitbody testing Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR announces revised race schedule for May 30-June 21

By Dustin LongMay 14, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR issued a revised schedule Thursday for Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA races for May 30-June 21. 

Bristol Motor Speedway will be the third track NASCAR races at after resuming the season with events at Darlington and Charlotte over the next two weeks.

Cup teams will race five times from May 30-June 21. Four of those races will be on Sunday. The lone Wednesday race is scheduled for June 10 at Martinsville Speedway. That is the day Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order expires. The four Sunday Cup races will be at Bristol, Atlanta, Miami and Talladega.

Xfinity teams will race five times from May 30-June 21 with a doubleheader weekend June 13-14 at Miami. The series will run after the Truck race in Miami on June 13 and before the Cup race on June 14.

Gander RV & Outdoors Series teams will compete twice from May 30-June 21, holding races at Atlanta and Miami. Both events will precede Xfinity races those days.

The ARCA Series will race once between May 30-June 21, competing June 20 at Talladega, before the Xfinity race that day.

Here is the NASCAR schedule for May 30-June 21:

May 30 at Bristol: Xfinity Series race (160 miles/300 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

May 31 at Bristol: Cup Series race (266 miles/500 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

June 6 at Atlanta: Truck Series race (200 miles/130 laps), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

June 6 at Atlanta: Xfinity Series race (251 miles/163  laps), 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

June 7 at Atlanta: Cup Series race (500 miles/325 laps), 3 p.m. ET on FOX

June 10 at Martinsville: Cup Series race (263 miles/500 laps), 7 p.m. ET on FS1

June 13 at Miami: Truck Series race (201 miles/134 laps), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

June 13 at Miami: Xfinity Series race (250 miles/167 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

June 14 at Miami: Xfinity Series race (250 miles/167 laps), noon ET on FS1

June 14 at Miami: Cup Series race (400 miles/267 laps), 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

June 20 at Talladega: ARCA series race (202 miles/76 laps), 2 p.m. ET on FS1

June 20 at Talladega: Xfinity Series race (300 miles/113 laps), 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1

June 21 at Talladega: Cup Series race (500 miles/188 laps), 3 p.m. ET on FOX

All the events will be run without fans in attendance.

The remainder of the adjusted schedule will be announced at a later date.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, in a statement. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

NASCAR announced the cancelation of all national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season. The Xfinity race scheduled to be held at Iowa on June 13 has been moved to Miami on June 14. Other realigned Iowa Speedway dates will be announced later.

NASCAR also announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31), Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway (June 5).

The NASCAR season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR will run seven national series races from May 17-27 at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cup teams will race Sunday and May 20 at Darlington and then May 24 and May 27 at Charlotte.

Matt Kenseth not expecting ‘any kind of special treatment’ at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinMay 14, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of the 40 drivers who are entered into Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox), no one is more familiar with the “Lady in Black” than Matt Kenseth.

Despite not having any starts since 2018, Kenseth remains the active Cup driver in laps turned around the 1.366-mile track with 8,455. Next on the list is his teammate, Kurt Busch (7,970 laps).

Since his first Cup start there in 1999, Kenseth has 25 Darlington starts, one win (2013) and three top fives. His only DNF in those starts was in 1999.

As for Sunday’s race, there’s plenty Kenseth is a stranger to.

He’s never competed in the high downforce, low horsepower package the Cup Series will utilize.

It will be his first race with Chip Ganassi Racing, his first race in a Chevrolet Camaro and his first race with crew chief Chad Johnston and spotter Tony Raines.

And like the rest of the field, the 48-year-old veteran doesn’t get any practice or qualifying laps.

“Kind of a few more unknowns and not sure you know how exactly everything’s gonna feel,” Kenseth said in Thursday teleconference. “So certainly there’s a little bit of anxiety for those first few corners until you kind of get rolling and get used to things.”

But eventually, Kenseth knows there’s going to come a time when “everybody’s gonna be ready to pounce,” and it’ll likely be a restart.

“Track position is very important,” Kenseth said. “You always want to get what you can get, when you can get it, so I don’t expect people to be taking it really easy or maybe giving you a whole bunch of extra room or anything like that. You certainly don’t expect any kind of special treatment. … So you’re just gonna have to try to be smart. Especially for me, just try to be smart and get through those first few laps and kind of hopefully get in a rhythm, get a little bit of room to move around and breathe and get kind of acclimated and go from there.”

Kenseth spent part of Thursday at CGR’s shop going over the “final details” of his No. 42 Chevrolet to make sure “the fit is good.”

As many drivers have, Kenseth has spent time in a simulator preparing for the first NASCAR race in 10 weeks. But Kenseth admits he didn’t devote too much time to it, simply because it can’t replace the real thing.

“Really didn’t spend an extended period of time there because in my mind it’s still not like driving the race cars,” Kenseth said. “A lot of things are very similar, but there’s a lot of things that are different as well.”

Even with the hurdles he faces going into one of the stranger races NASCAR has ever had to hold, Kenseth is embracing a “steep” learning curve with enthusiasm.

“I’ve got to admit, I’m as excited as I’ve been to go racing in many, many years,” Kenseth said. “I’m really looking forward to getting to the track. And I really like this group of guys. Cars look nice, Camaros look like they’re really fast. … I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I just know that it’s gonna be a big challenge. I’m gonna have to work hard and do my best to try to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Kyle Busch joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffMay 14, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Cup champion Kyle Busch will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Thursday’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Mary Carillo, NBC Olympic/Tennis/Dog Show Correspondent
  • 12:15 p.m.  – USC football coach Clay Helton
  • 12:25 p.m. – Kyle Busch
  • 12:40 p.m. – Steve Sands, NBC/Golf Channel
  • 12:50 p.m. – Carissa Moore, Surfing WSL Champion