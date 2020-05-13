Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Storylines: What’s changed in the NASCAR Cup Series?

By Dustin LongMay 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Newman is back. So is Matt Kenseth. And the NASCAR schedule? It’s evolving.

Much has changed since Cup last raced March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

When the season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX), Newman will compete for the first time since he suffered a bruised brain in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

Newman was injured when his car was hit from behind while racing for the win and veered into the wall. His No. 6 Ford went airborne and turned upside down before Corey LaJoie’s car slammed into it. Newman’s car skidded upside down along the frontstretch, coming to rest past the exit of pit road.

MORE: Storylines – Where Cup Series left off

MORE: NASCAR reveals competition rule changes 

Newman said in a March 11 interview with NBC’s “Today” show that the car’s cage “was compromised.”

NASCAR revealed technical changes May 1 in response to Newman’s crashWith the COVID-19 pandemic suspending the season, Newman will miss only three races. NASCAR has granted Newman a waiver should he need it to qualify for the playoffs. He enters this weekend 29th in the driver standings, 54 points out of a potential playoff position.

“We certainly recognize that the easiest path to make the playoffs is win a race,” Kevin Kidd, competition director for Roush Fenway Racing, told NBC Sports. “We’re going to do everything in our power to accomplish that.”

Newman, though, is ahead of Kenseth in the standings. Chip Ganassi Racing hired Kenseth after the team fired Kyle Larson on April 14 for saying a racial slur during an iRacing event.

Kenseth’s last start came in the 2018 Cup finale in Miami.

Even so, former teammate Denny Hamlin is confident Kenseth will succeed.

“From my standpoint, I’m like, I don’t want him back,” Hamlin joked. “I know he gives great information. He can give an organization information. It’s another voice that that organization will hear that’s different than what they’ve had over the last few years. Not better or worse but just different. So, I think he’s probably going to lift that program up, similar to what he did to Roush toward the end (of the 2018 season).

“He’s my buddy, but I prefer him just to stay home at this point. I mean that jokingly.”

Kenseth also didn’t expect to be racing in Cup again before Ganassi officials reached out to him.

“You just never know what life is going to throw at you,” Kenseth told NBC Sports.

NASCAR also has granted Kenseth a waiver should he need it to make the playoffs.

One thing that keeps changing is the schedule.

This much is known: the Cup Series will race May 17 and 20 at Darlington Raceway and May 24 and 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

No other races have been announced at this point, although Cup teams are preparing cars for Bristol Motor Speedway, signaling that the high-banked, half-mile track could be the site of the next Cup race after Darlington and Charlotte.

Atlanta Motor Speedway also appears likely to happen soon. And even with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to ease restrictions, it doesn’t appear likely that NASCAR will race at Martinsville until late June at the earliest.

NASCAR announced May 8 that the Richmond spring race, the Chicagoland race and Sonoma race were realigned to the two Darlington and one extra Charlotte race this month. This year will mark the first time since 1958 that Richmond has hosted only one Cup race in a season. Cup had raced once a year at Sonoma since 1989 and at Chicagoland since 2001.

NASCAR stated that further schedule adjustments will be released in the near future.

Another change for teams is that they will have fewer crew members at the track in upcoming races. Cup teams could have as many as 10 crew members, including the crew chief and spotter, along with five pit crew members, three organizational team members and a couple of hauler drivers. That didn’t include additional senior level executives and the team owner, among others. For some teams, that was more than 20 people per team per race.

Now, teams are limited to no more than 16 individuals, with no more than six road crew members (including the crew chief and spotter). The reduced list also includes one driver, one competition director, one IT support person, two hauler drivers and five pit crew members.

Some teams are not taking either of their two engineers to the track. Instead of sitting atop the pit box next to the crew chief, they’ll be working from home or the shop. Crew chief Chris Gayle, who guided Erik Jones to the Southern 500 win last year in the most recent race at Darlington, will leave his engineers behind.

“I can have them connected to me wherever they are,” Gayle told NBC Sports. “I think the (crew number) is so limited, like if you look at what you really need behind the wall for pit stops and then from the standpoint of running the race. The race is going to be the same protocol as a normal race, meaning the (Damaged Vehicle Policy, which limits what type and how long teams can spend on repairs) and all the rest.

“I wanted to make sure that I had enough people that if we had damage we had the correct people that could work on things. I didn’t want to sacrifice that.”

 and on Facebook

Brad Keselowski joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffMay 13, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Cup champion Brad Keselowski will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Wednesday’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Tom Haberstroh
  • 12:15 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian
  • 12:25 p.m. – Brad Keselowski
  • 12:40 p.m. – Erik Karlsson
  • 12:50 p.m. – Ken Roczen

 

How NASCAR will set lineups for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Darlington, Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced Tuesday competition changes for the next two weeks of racing for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

You can read in more detail on how NASCAR will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway and who that might impact the most here.

The starting lineup for the May 20 Cup race at Darlington will be based on the finish of Sunday’s Cup race. The top 20 finishers from Sunday will be inverted for the starting lineup for the May 20 race. Starting positions 21-40 for the May 20 race will be based on the finishing order of spots 21-40 from Sunday’s Darlington Cup race.

The same format will be used to set the starting lineup for the May 27 Charlotte race, based off the finish of the May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Here are the changes NASCAR announced for the races from May 17-27 at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway for each of the three national series:

 

Darlington

May 17 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on charter team owner points followed by open team owner points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

 

May 19 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on Phoenix qualifying.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 -12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 13th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

 

May 20 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 17th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-20: Invert the top 20 from the May 17th race at Darlington
  • Positions 21-40: In finishing order from the May 17th race at Darlington, followed by new entries

 

 

Charlotte

May 24 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 20th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Based on qualifying

 

May 25 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 19th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Same procedure as Darlington

 

May 26 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on Las Vegas qualifying.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 -10:  The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
  • Positions 11 – 21:  The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
  • positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd  using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

May 27 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on qualifying for the May 24th race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points. If qualifying is rained out, pit selection will be determined by finishing order on May 24. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-20: Invert the top 20 from the May 24th race at Charlotte
  • Positions 21-40: In finishing order from the May 24th race at Charlotte, followed by new entries

 

 

Modified Competition Caution Procedures:

With the absence of practice, NASCAR will be modifying its Competition Caution procedures to allow teams additional time for adjustments.

 

The competition cautions will occur at or around the following laps:

  • NASCAR Cup Series
    • Darlington – May 17: Lap 30
    • Darlington – May 20: TBD
    • Charlotte – May 24: TBD
    • Charlotte – May 27: TBD
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
    • Darlington – May 19: Lap 15
    • Charlotte – May 25: TBD
  • NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Charlotte – May 26: TBD

 

Below are the procedures for the modified competition caution:

  • Field will be frozen at the time of the competition caution
  • Field will be assembled behind the pace car
  • The running order lead lap / lap down will be established and the free pass sent
  • Wave around rule is not in effect
  • Pit road will open to the top 20 – each car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position
  • Pit road will open to the next 20 – each car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position
  • Above pit cycle repeats – each team allowed to pit two times
  • Re-establish line-up per freeze and restart race

 

Infractions under modified competition caution:

  • Not beating the pace car off pit road results in loss of lap and restarting at tail of the field
  • Pitting more than twice or out of sequence results in restarting at the tail of the field
  • All current pit road rules are in effect

NASCAR reveals competition rule changes for Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

A random draw will play a role in determining the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox), NASCAR announced Tuesday.

NASCAR also revealed that the field will be frozen during the Lap 30 competition caution and allowed to pit two separate times.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington will be set by owner points and a random draw. NASCAR has not determined when the draw will take place but it is expected to be before Sunday.

Positions 1-12 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

What that means is that Kevin Harvick, whose team ranks first in car owner points, no longer is guaranteed to start on the pole. His team could team draw the No. 1 spot or as low as the No. 12 spot. Kyle Busch is 12th in car owner points. If his team is lucky, he could end up starting on the pole based on the random draw.

Or Matt Kenseth could end up on the pole in his first Cup race since the end of the 2018 season. Kenseth makes his season debut in the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing this weekend. That team is seventh in car owner points.

Those in the top 12 in car owner points are (in order from first): Harvick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Kenseth, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Here is how the rest of the starting lineup will be set:

Positions 13-24 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Those drivers (in order from 13th in car owner points are): Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Cole Custer and Corey LaJoie.

Positions 25-36 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Those drivers (in order from 25th in car owner points are): Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, Michael McDowell, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, Reed Sorenson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Joey Gase, Quin Houff and JJ Yeley.

Positions 37-40 will be for non-chartered teams based in order of owner points. Those drivers are Daniel SuarezTimmy Hill, Josh Bilicki and BJ McLeod.

MORE: Entry list for Darlington

MORE: Storylines –  Where NASCAR Cup Series left off

Pit stalls will be picked in order based on charter team owner points followed by non-chartered team owner points. Harvick’s team will have the first choice of pit stalls since it is first in car owner points.

NASCAR also announced changes to the competition caution for Sunday’s Darlington race. The changes are being made since teams will not have any practice or qualifying before the race. This will give teams extra time to make needed adjustments.

The field will be frozen at the time of the caution on Lap 30.

When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position.

On the next lap, the other 20 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position.

Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will be allowed to pit again.

After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

Infractions under this modified competition caution structure are:

  • Not beating the pace car off pit road results in loss of lap and restarting at tail of the field.
  • Pitting more than twice or out of sequence results in restarting at the tail of the field.
  • All current pit road rules are in effect.

All 14 Team Penske drivers to take part in iRacing event on Tuesday

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bragging rights will be on the line tonight when all 14 Team Penske drivers compete against each other in a series of virtual races to help raise funds and awareness for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Verizon-sponsored “Pay It Forward Live” iRacing event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with all 14 drivers across five different motorsports platforms taking part.

The drivers are:

* NASCAR competitors Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Cindric

* IndyCar drivers Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden

* IMSA competitors Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron

* Supercar drivers Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin.

The event, in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, will stream on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

The 14 Team Penske drivers will participate in multiple races as they share and support their favorite local businesses, engage with fans, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences – all while encouraging viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal.

For every use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses. Last week Verizon announced an additional $2.5 million commitment to support small businesses, bringing the total commitment to up to $7.5 million.

“iRacing has been one of the best ways to stay connected to my teammates and all of our fans during the quarantine,” Power said in a media release. “Being able to rally the group to partner with Verizon and the Verizon’s Pay it Forward LIVE initiative to help support small businesses is something I know we’re all happy we can do.”