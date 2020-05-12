Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

How NASCAR will set lineups for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Darlington, Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Tuesday competition changes for the next two weeks of racing for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

You can read in more detail on how NASCAR will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway and who that might impact the most here.

The starting lineup for the May 20 Cup race at Darlington will be based on the finish of Sunday’s Cup race. The top 20 finishers from Sunday will be inverted for the starting lineup for the May 20 race. Starting positions 21-40 for the May 20 race will be based on the finishing order of spots 21-40 from Sunday’s Darlington Cup race.

The same format will be used to set the starting lineup for the May 27 Charlotte race, based off the finish of the May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Here are the changes NASCAR announced for the races from May 17-27 at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway for each of the three national series:

 

Darlington

May 17 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on charter team owner points followed by open team owner points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

 

May 19 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on Phoenix qualifying.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 -12:  The first 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 12th using a random draw.
  • Positions 13 – 24:  The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 13th- 24th using a random draw.
  • Starting positions 25 – 36: The next 12 NXS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 25th -36th using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 37th – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

 

May 20 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 17th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-20: Invert the top 20 from the May 17th race at Darlington
  • Positions 21-40: In finishing order from the May 17th race at Darlington, followed by new entries

 

 

Charlotte

May 24 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 20th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Based on qualifying

 

May 25 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on finishing position from the May 19th race at Darlington, followed by new entries in order of points.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Same procedure as Darlington

 

May 26 (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on Las Vegas qualifying.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1 -10:  The first 10 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up Eligibility will be assigned starting positions 1st – 10th using a random draw.
  • Positions 11 – 21:  The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 11- 21 using a random draw.
  • positions 22 – 32: The next 11 NGROTS Teams based on the Adverse Conditions Line Up eligibility will be assigned starting positions 22nd – 32nd  using a random draw.
  • Any vehicles that are eligible for the Event in position 33rd – 40th will be assigned starting positions based on their order of eligibility.

 

May 27 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Pit selection:

  • Order based on qualifying for the May 24th race at Charlotte, followed by new entries in order of points. If qualifying is rained out, pit selection will be determined by finishing order on May 24. Pit stalls will be picked in advance and the pit boxes will be in the stalls when the teams arrive.

 

Starting lineup:

  • Positions 1-20: Invert the top 20 from the May 24th race at Charlotte
  • Positions 21-40: In finishing order from the May 24th race at Charlotte, followed by new entries

 

 

Modified Competition Caution Procedures:

With the absence of practice, NASCAR will be modifying its Competition Caution procedures to allow teams additional time for adjustments.

 

The competition cautions will occur at or around the following laps:

  • NASCAR Cup Series
    • Darlington – May 17: Lap 30
    • Darlington – May 20: TBD
    • Charlotte – May 24: TBD
    • Charlotte – May 27: TBD
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
    • Darlington – May 19: Lap 15
    • Charlotte – May 25: TBD
  • NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Charlotte – May 26: TBD

 

Below are the procedures for the modified competition caution:

  • Field will be frozen at the time of the competition caution
  • Field will be assembled behind the pace car
  • The running order lead lap / lap down will be established and the free pass sent
  • Wave around rule is not in effect
  • Pit road will open to the top 20 – each car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position
  • Pit road will open to the next 20 – each car must beat the pace car off pit road to retain freeze position
  • Above pit cycle repeats – each team allowed to pit two times
  • Re-establish line-up per freeze and restart race

 

Infractions under modified competition caution:

  • Not beating the pace car off pit road results in loss of lap and restarting at tail of the field
  • Pitting more than twice or out of sequence results in restarting at the tail of the field
  • All current pit road rules are in effect

NASCAR reveals competition rule changes for Darlington

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
A random draw will play a role in determining the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

NASCAR also revealed that the field will be frozen during the Lap 30 competition caution and allowed to pit two separate times.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington will be set by owner points and a random draw. NASCAR has not determined when the draw will take place but it is expected to be before Sunday.

Positions 1-12 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

What that means is that Kevin Harvick, whose team ranks first in car owner points, no longer is guaranteed to start on the pole. His team could team draw the No. 1 spot or as low as the No. 12 spot. Kyle Busch is 12th in car owner points. If his team is lucky, he could end up starting on the pole based on the random draw.

Or Matt Kenseth could end up on the pole in his first Cup race since the end of the 2018 season. Kenseth makes his season debut in the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing this weekend. That team is seventh in car owner points.

Those in the top 12 in car owner points are (in order from first): Harvick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Kenseth, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Here is how the rest of the starting lineup will be set:

Positions 13-24 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Those drivers (in order from 13th in car owner points are): Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Cole Custer and Corey LaJoie.

Positions 25-36 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Those drivers (in order from 25th in car owner points are): Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, Michael McDowell, JJ Yeley, Brennan Poole, Reed Sorenson, Garrett Smithley, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Joey Gase and Quin Houff.

Positions 37-40 will be for non-chartered teams based in order of owner points. Those drivers are Daniel SuarezTimmy Hill, Josh Bilicki and BJ McLeod.

Pit stalls will be picked in order based on charter team owner points followed by non-chartered team owner points. Harvick’s team will have the first choice of pit stalls since it is first in car owner points.

NASCAR also announced changes to the competition caution for Sunday’s Darlington race. The changes are being made since teams will not have any practice or qualifying before the race. This will give teams extra time to make needed adjustments.

The field will be frozen at the time of the caution on Lap 30.

When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position.

On the next lap, the other 20 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position.

Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit a second time. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will be allowed to pit again.

After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.

Infractions under this modified competition caution structure are:

  • Not beating the pace car off pit road results in loss of lap and restarting at tail of the field.
  • Pitting more than twice or out of sequence results in restarting at the tail of the field.
  • All current pit road rules are in effect.

All 14 Team Penske drivers to take part in iRacing event on Tuesday

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Bragging rights will be on the line tonight when all 14 Team Penske drivers compete against each other in a series of virtual races to help raise funds and awareness for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Verizon-sponsored “Pay It Forward Live” iRacing event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with all 14 drivers across five different motorsports platforms taking part.

The drivers are:

* NASCAR competitors Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Cindric;

* IndyCar drivers Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden

* IMSA competitors Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron

* Supercar drivers Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin.

The event, in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, will stream on Twitter @Verizon, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

The 14 Team Penske drivers will participate in multiple races as they share and support their favorite local businesses, engage with fans, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences – all while encouraging viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal.

For every use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses. Last week Verizon announced an additional $2.5 million commitment to support small businesses, bringing the total commitment to up to $7.5 million.

“iRacing has been one of the best ways to stay connected to my teammates and all of our fans during the quarantine,” Power said in a media release. “Being able to rally the group to partner with Verizon and the Verizon’s Pay it Forward LIVE initiative to help support small businesses is something I know we’re all happy we can do.”

Kyle Petty to appear on today’s Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffMay 12, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with Rebecca Lowe to discuss the NASCAR season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Today’s show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

The Darlington event marks NASCAR’s first race since March 8.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Tuesday’s scheduled guests are:

  • 12:00 p.m. – Arlo White
  • 12:15 p.m. – Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin
  • 12:25 p.m. – Al Michaels
  • 12:40 p.m. – Cleveland Cavalier Larry Nance Jr.
  • 12:50 p.m. – Kyle Petty

Storylines: Where NASCAR Cup Series left off

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories this week examining the key storylines as the Cup season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Although it might feel much longer, it was only three months ago when the NASCAR season began.

But when teams headed to Daytona International Speedway to open the season in February, the focus was not on a virus. The questions entering the Cup season included:

How would the Team Penske driver/crew chief shuffle do?

Would the new Camaro help make Chevrolet teams more competitive?

Could Joe Gibbs Racing continue its dominance?

Car owner Roger Penske surprised many in the sport when his organization announced Jan. 6 that it was changing its driver/crew chief lineup. The move came after all three drivers finished in the top 10 in points and combined to win six races in 2019.

Joey Logano was paired with crew chief Paul Wolfe. Ryan Blaney joined crew chief Todd Gordon. Brad Keselowski was matched with crew chief Jeremy Bullins.

MORE: Cup driver points heading to Darlington

In the four Cup races held before the season was paused, the Team Penske moves continued to make headlines.

Crew chief Paul Wolfe has helped Joey Logano win two of the season’s first four races. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Logano and Wolfe won at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Blaney was in position to win at Las Vegas until a call to give up the lead and pit before the final restart. Logano capitalized by staying out and winning. Keselowski has finished 11th or better since placing 36th in the Daytona 500.

“For the most part, you could say you’re kind of starting where we left off,” Wolfe told NBC Sports about resuming the season. “I don’t know if there is any momentum left at this point; that part of it is kind of like starting over. But I think it was good, especially for us with all the changes at Team Penske in the offseason with the driver swaps, that it gave us a chance to kind of see a few different style of racetracks to get the season started and then give us some time to kind of digest it all and understand strengths and weaknesses.”

Logano told NBC Sports in victory lane at Phoenix that he and Wolfe are “a dangerous combination” with their early success and still not being as fast as they want to be.

The three Penske drivers have combined to lead more than 30% of the laps run (315 of 992) this season. No other organization has led more laps. Hendrick Motorsport’s four-driver lineup is next, having led 313 of 992 laps.

Hendrick Motorsports has shown more success this season with the change in the Camaro, which was introduced to improve the manufacturer’s lackluster performance the past two years. And also help Chevrolet get back into the Cup championship race. Chevrolet has not had a Cup team race for the championship in the season finale the past three years.

At Las Vegas, Jimmie Johnson finished fifth, giving him his first top-five result since Daytona in July 2019. Alex Bowman won at Auto Club Speedway, and Chase Elliott has led more laps than any other driver (186) this season.

“The performance of our cars were pretty good,” Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, told NBC Sports. “Not a huge gap, if any gap to anybody else. That, on our side, was good. The execution of the races wasn’t very good.”

The expectation entering the season was that Joe Gibbs Racing would continue to dominate after winning 19 of 36 points races last year, placing three of its drivers in the championship race and Kyle Busch claiming the Cup title.

The season started well for JGR with Erik Jones winning the crash-marred Busch Clash and Denny Hamlin winning the Daytona 500, a victory overshadowed by Ryan Newman‘s terrifying last-lap crash and the image less than 48 hours later of him walking out of a Daytona hospital holding hands with his daughters.

After the Daytona successes for JGR, its drivers combined for more finishes of 20th or worse (five) than top 10s (four). Martin Truex Jr., who had 24 top-10 finishes last season, did not score a top-10 result in the season’s first four races.

Kyle Busch finished second at Auto Club and placed third at Phoenix Raceway, which will host the championship race in November for the first time. Even with that result, Busch said more work remained.

“We unloaded and we weren’t very good,” he said after that race. “I wasn’t too optimistic for the race and rightfully so.”

He later said: “We need to come back here with a better piece.”

Will JGR’s fortunes change this week? Each of the team’s four drivers has at least one Darlington Cup victory.

 and on Facebook