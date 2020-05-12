Kyle Petty to appear on today’s Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

The Darlington event marks NASCAR’s first race since March 8.
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories this week examining the key storylines as the Cup season resumes Sunday at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
Although it might feel much longer, it was only three months ago when the NASCAR season began.
But when teams headed to Daytona International Speedway to open the season in February, the focus was not on a virus. The questions entering the Cup season included:
How would the Team Penske driver/crew chief shuffle do?
Would the new Camaro help make Chevrolet teams more competitive?
Could Joe Gibbs Racing continue its dominance?
Car owner Roger Penske surprised many in the sport when his organization announced Jan. 6 that it was changing its driver/crew chief lineup. The move came after all three drivers finished in the top 10 in points and combined to win six races in 2019.
In the four Cup races held before the season was paused, the Team Penske moves continued to make headlines.
Logano and Wolfe won at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Blaney was in position to win at Las Vegas until a call to give up the lead and pit before the final restart. Logano capitalized by staying out and winning. Keselowski has finished 11th or better since placing 36th in the Daytona 500.
“For the most part, you could say you’re kind of starting where we left off,” Wolfe told NBC Sports about resuming the season. “I don’t know if there is any momentum left at this point; that part of it is kind of like starting over. But I think it was good, especially for us with all the changes at Team Penske in the offseason with the driver swaps, that it gave us a chance to kind of see a few different style of racetracks to get the season started and then give us some time to kind of digest it all and understand strengths and weaknesses.”
The three Penske drivers have combined to lead more than 30% of the laps run (315 of 992) this season. No other organization has led more laps. Hendrick Motorsport’s four-driver lineup is next, having led 313 of 992 laps.
Hendrick Motorsports has shown more success this season with the change in the Camaro, which was introduced to improve the manufacturer’s lackluster performance the past two years. And also help Chevrolet get back into the Cup championship race. Chevrolet has not had a Cup team race for the championship in the season finale the past three years.
“The performance of our cars were pretty good,” Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, told NBC Sports. “Not a huge gap, if any gap to anybody else. That, on our side, was good. The execution of the races wasn’t very good.”
The expectation entering the season was that Joe Gibbs Racing would continue to dominate after winning 19 of 36 points races last year, placing three of its drivers in the championship race and Kyle Busch claiming the Cup title.
After the Daytona successes for JGR, its drivers combined for more finishes of 20th or worse (five) than top 10s (four). Martin Truex Jr., who had 24 top-10 finishes last season, did not score a top-10 result in the season’s first four races.
Drivers will have no practice, no qualifying and will not have been in a car for more than 70 days when the green flag waves at Darlington. What do you think Lap 1 will be like?
Dustin Long: I’ve gotten mixed responses from drivers I’ve talked with on this subject. Some believe the start will be calm. Some acknowledge how difficult it is to pass and that the start is a good time to gain positions. I would expect the field to be nice to each other for a few seconds after the green waves and that’s it. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a caution in the first five laps.
Daniel McFadin: Tense and exhilarating. A field full of drivers who haven’t gotten to do much over the last two months, let alone race, are about to unleashed at 180 mph on one of the hardest tracks on the circuit. I can imagine a wild scramble to be able to lead the first lap back. Even if it’s pretty tame, it’ll be a cathartic moment.
Jerry Bonkowski: While some fans are likely expecting there to be a wild, frantic free-for-all, particularly going into Turn 1, I think it will be just the opposite. I believe drivers will be tentative and methodical and wait at least 25 or more laps before they start taking risks or making dicey moves.
What are you most intrigued about with Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway?
Dustin Long: I want to see what happens on pit road. Pit crews also will have to shake off the rust from this long break. Will their timing be off and they enter the pit stall too soon? More importantly, with fewer people behind pit wall — and some people likely in unfamiliar roles — will there be a spate of pit road penalties because tires get away from team members reaching over the wall? Pit road penalties could cost a team a win and the playoff berth that comes with it.
Daniel McFadin:Matt Kenseth. The whirlwind of how he became the driver of the No. 42 after more than a year out of NASCAR is just hard to comprehend. With the field being set by owner points, Kenseth will start seventh, so we won’t have to wait long to see how he stacks up against fellow competitors who haven’t raced in more than 70 days.
Jerry Bonkowski: How NASCAR will handle the logistics of keeping everyone safe, including taking participants’ temperatures both entering and leaving the racetrack and what happens if anyone tests positive for COVID-19.
What are up to three key issues you’re are interested in seeing how they develop with the season resuming?
Dustin Long: I’m intrigued to see how free agency develops as the season progresses and if there might be as many changes as some expected before the season, or if the best deal for many drivers is to remain with the same team. It will be interesting to see how the schedule progresses and how teams are able to respond to multiple races in a week. I also want to see how fans embrace midweek races and if that’s something that can be done in the coming years to end the season well before early November.
Daniel McFadin: I’m interested to see how NASCAR’s plan of one-day shows evolves as it get more races under its belt and how long that format will stay in place this season. If it unfortunately occurs, I’m curious to see how NASCAR and race teams will handle it should just one person on a team test positive for COVID-19. That has the potential to derail NASCAR’s triumphant return.
Jerry Bonkowski: 1. Will the return to live racing draw high numbers of viewers to watch on TV? 2. Will drivers who had success in iRacing, such as William Byron, Timmy Hill and Garrett Smithley, be able to transfer their prowess behind a computer screen to behind the wheel of a Cup car? 3. How will Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman fare in their return to Cup racing?
Was the Pro Invitational Series a success?
Dustin Long: It was in providing a distraction and some entertainment, but the longer the series went, the more it seemed to wane. Those behind the scenes who made this series happen cannot be given enough credit. Still, the dichotomy between those competitors who took this seriously and those wanting to have fun created a tug of war that, quite frankly, seemed to take away from the experience.
Daniel McFadin: For the most part I think it was successful. It allowed NASCAR to stay relevant in some form in a world without sports, which means NASCAR won’t be appearing out of the blue on Sunday with the Darlington race. While I wish the Invitational had visited more unique tracks rather than staying faithful to the NASCAR schedule, Saturday’s event on a virtual North Wilkesboro more than made up for that.
Jerry Bonkowski: Without question, it was a huge success in my mind. It filled a major entertainment void when fans needed some excitement and to keep themselves engaged. Frankly, I’m saddened to see the Pro Invitational Series go away. However, I think NASCAR would be very smart to bring the virtual series back in some fashion, particularly during the offseason. Why let all the momentum and attention fall by the wayside now that we’re going back to real-life racing?
Not only is NASCAR returning to live Cup Series racing Sunday at Darlington Raceway, so too is Tommy Baldwin Racing.
The team announced Monday that it will field the No. 7 Chevrolet, its first appearance in the Cup Series since the 2017 season.
“I am excited to be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series,” team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. said in a media release. “I have been in this sport for a long time, and I believe now is the best time to get back to the track.”
Baldwin spent last season as a crew chief for Premium Motorsports, primarily working with Reed Sorenson.
Josh Bilicki will drive for Baldwin in Sunday’s race. Bilicki competed in 10 Cup races last season for Rick Ware Racing.
“Darlington is one of my favorite tracks, and I can’t wait to get back on track,” Bilicki said.
Primary sponsor on the car will be Gravely Mowers, a high-performance commercial lawn mower company.