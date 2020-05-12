NASCAR reveals competition rule changes for Darlington

A random draw will play a role in determining the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced Tuesday.
NASCAR also revealed that the field will be frozen during the Lap 30 competition caution and allowed to pit two separate times.
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington will be set by owner points and a random draw. NASCAR has not determined when the draw will take place but it is expected to be before Sunday.
Positions 1-12 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
What that means is that Kevin Harvick, whose team ranks first in car owner points, no longer is guaranteed to start on the pole. His team could team draw the No. 1 spot or as low as the No. 12 spot. Kyle Busch is 12th in car owner points. If his team is lucky, he could end up starting on the pole based on the random draw.
Or Matt Kenseth could end up on the pole in his first Cup race since the end of the 2018 season. Kenseth makes his season debut in the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing. That team is seventh in the car owner points.
Those in the top 12 in car owner points are (in order from first): Harvick, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Kenseth, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
Positions 13-24 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 25-36 will be set by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 37-40 will be for non-chartered teams based in order of owner points.
Pit stalls will be picked in order based on charter team owner points followed by non-chartered team owner points. So, Harvick’s team will have the first choice of pit stalls with being first in car owner points.
NASCAR also announced that the competition caution for Sunday’s Darlington race will be on Lap 30.
The competition caution will be done differently.
The field will be frozen at the time of the competition.
When pit road is open, only the top 20 cars will be able to pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position.
On the next lap, the other 20 cars will pit. Each car that pits must beat the pace car off pit road to retain its position.
Then, the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit again. On the next lap, the other 20 cars will be allowed to pit again.
After the second cycle for each team is completed, the lineup will be set and the race will resume.
Infractions under this modified competition caution structure are:
- Not beating the pace car off pit road results in loss of lap and restarting at tail of the field.
- Pitting more than twice or out of sequence results in restarting at the tail of the field.
- All current pit road rules are in effect.