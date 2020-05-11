Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Getty Images

Denny Hamlin sees path back to NASCAR for Kyle Larson if he wants it

By Dustin LongMay 11, 2020, 8:11 AM EDT
Denny Hamlin says he sees a way for Kyle Larson to return to NASCAR provided Larson wants to do so.

Larson is without a Cup ride after Chip Ganassi Racing fired him April 14 for uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson has completed mandated sensitivity training, but he remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. Larson apologized April 13 on social media for uttering the slur. He has not talked publicly since about any future plans.

Hamlin and Larson are friends. They flew together to Arizona ahead of the March 8 Phoenix Cup race and golfed together before that weekend. Larson is among those who has played in Hamlin’s golf league “The Golf Guys Tour.”

Asked after winning last weekend’s Pro Invitational Series if he thought Larson wanted to return to NASCAR, Hamlin said:

“I think he loves NASCAR. I think so much gets made about his love for dirt (racing). He’s got a love for dirt, there’s no question about it. I went to plenty of races with him last year on Saturdays, just some dirt races, got to watch how passionate he is about dirt.

“He also really likes Cup racing. I think if he wants to come back, there is a path for him back. He’s been doing all the right things as far as what I’ve heard.

“Obviously he put himself in a really bad spot saying something that was totally inappropriate. But, you know, people make mistakes. A lot of people make mistakes. Hopefully he’s back in Cup racing sooner than later.”

The 27-year-old Larson was in his seventh full-time season when he lost his ride. He won six Cup races at Chip Ganassi Racing and made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

Larson returned to racing last Friday when he competed in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Invitational at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway that was held without fans. Larson finished 10th. David Gravel won. Carson Macedo finished 14th for Larson’s team.

Larson came through dirt track racing to NASCAR and continued to race on dirt during his Cup career. His agreement with Chip Ganassi Racing allowed him to run 25 dirt track events during the NASCAR season. He won his first Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

Mother’s Day show on NBCSN to feature Kelley Earnhardt Miller

By NBC Sports StaffMay 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
NBCSN will air “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” to celebrate Mother’s Day at 8 p.m. ET today.
The special looks back on great female sports performances while also weaving in a little bit of a Mother’s Day theme and recognizing first responders. From game changers to championship moms, ones to watch to breathtaking moments, “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” spans numerous sports and athletes.
The special, hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Rebecca Lowe, features a multitude of guests, including skier Lindsey Vonn, swimmer Dara Torres, NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan and hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. They’ll discuss their careers and how they’ve handled life during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller also is on the show and talks with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr, about her years in racing and managing a NASCAR team.

Spotlighted moments include Simone Biles with her 2016 all-around gold medal floor routine, Serena and Venus Williams together in the 1999 French Open doubles title and against each other in the 2002 French Open title, Tatyana McFadden with inspiring marathons in the 2016 Paralympic Games and 2018 in Boston, Michelle Wie with a 2014 win at the Lotte Championship and many more.

Catch the show at 8 p.m. ET today on NBCSN or watch the show online here.

Also, be sure to follow "On Her Turf" on Instagram

 

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Martinsville Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
When you’re the oldest track on the NASCAR circuit, having opened in the sport’s inaugural season in 1949, you have a lot of stories to tell.

That’s the case with Martinsville Speedway, which is the next subject of our on-going series looking back the top five moments of specific NASCAR tracks.

The short track in Virginia follows  MiamiTexasBristol, former NASCAR tracks, Richmond,  Talladega and Dover.

Let’s get started.

1) Retaliation and One Last Victory (Nov. 1, 2015)

A lot happened in the fall 2015 Cup Series race at Martinsville. Some of it was good. Some of it was bad. All of it was memorable.

Entering the final round of playoffs before the championship race, Joey Logano had swept every race in the previous round.

Along the way he’d ticked off Matt Kenseth, a result of spinning Kenseth from the lead with five laps to go at Kansas.

Two races later, Kenseth laid out his version of justice on NASCAR’s oldest track.

After being involved in a wreck on a Lap 435 restart, Kenseth returned to the track multiple laps down as Logano led.

As the the field entered Turn 1 on Lap 454, Logano attempted to lap Kenseth on the outside. That was perfect for Kenseth, as he proceeded to run straight into Logano, forcing Logano into the wall and wrecking himself in the process.

Meanwhile Jeff Gordon, who had been running in second, raced by to take the lead. After a red flag to clean up the wreck, the race resumed as Martinsville began running out of sunlight.

Following a late Sam Hornish Jr. incident, Gordon successfully held off Jamie McMurray in a two-lap shootout to claim the win. It was his only win of the year, his 93rd Cup victory and it locked him into the Championship 4 in his final full-time season.

 

2) Earnhardt vs Waltrip vs Labonte (1987)

It was the year of Earnhardt.

Through 23 races in the 1987 Cup Series season, Dale Earnhardt had won 11 times, including all six races held on short tracks.

The fall race at Martinsville was a three-way contest between Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte and it came down to them in a three-lap shootout to end the race.

As Earnhardt took the white flag, he led his 170th lap. In second was Labonte, who had led 119 laps and Waltrip, in third, had led 137.

Labonte tried to pass Earnhardt on his outside in Turns 1 and 2, but Earnhardt pinned him to the outside wall as they exited onto the backstretch.

As they entered Turn 3, Labonte lurched forward and rammed Earnhardt’s rear bumper, sending Earnhardt up the track and Labonte into a spin. Waltrip snuck by underneath them, took the lead and raced to the checkered flag.

It was Waltrip’s only win of the year and his eighth Martinsville victory.

3) An Andretti wins for Petty (1999)

John Andretti only won twice in NASCAR Cup Series career, but he made both of them count. In 1997, he won the July Daytona race while driving for three-time Cup champion Cale Yarborough.

Two years later, he won for The King.

In the spring 1999 race at Martinsville, Andretti was the driver of Richard Petty’s No. 43 car. While Petty had won a record 15 times on the short track, a Petty-owned car hadn’t won there since 1979.

Andretti changed that with a hard charge to the win.

He started 21st and spun on Lap 48 after he was hit from behind by Ward Burton. Andretti then passed leader Jeff Gordon on Lap 135 to get back on the lead lap.

On Lap 383 of the 500-lap race, Andretti pitted from 11th, took two tires and exited in fourth.

He eventually caught race leader Jeff Burton on Lap 494 and they would race side-by-side for two laps before Andretti took the lead for good. After taking the checkered flag, Andretti gave Petty a lift to Victory Lane.

4) Ricky Rudd Beats The Heat (1998)

On a 93-degree day in Martinsville, Ricky Rudd went above and beyond to ensure he’d extend his streak of seasons with at least one Cup win to 16.

Rudd led 198 of 500 laps, including the final 96. But with a broken cooling box, it was not an easy task.

“I started seeing things with 60 laps to go,” said Rudd, who requested a relief driver with 50 laps to go. “I was starting to lose it. I should have come out.”

Rudd suffered second-degree burns to his back and had to conduct his Victory Lane interview with ESPN laying down.

Rudd’s steak of seasons with a win would end in 1999. He wouldn’t win again until 2001 at Pocono.

5) No Ray Evernham, No Problem (1999)

The team of the late 1990s was Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 squad, led by crew chief Ray Evernham.

From 1994-1999, Evernham led Gordon and the “Rainbow Warriors” to three Cup Series titles and 47 race wins.

Then, in the middle of the 1999 season, he was gone. Evernham departed the team after the Sept. 26 race Dover to begin building Dodge’s Cup Series operation, which would debut in 2001.

His departure occurred right before the fall race at Martinsville. Taking his place as crew chief of the No. 24 was Brian Whitesell.

While the Oct. 3 race didn’t see the typical dominating performance by Gordon at the short track, he only led 29 laps, the end result was familiar.

Dale Earnhardt was leading late when a caution came out for a Chad Little incident in Turn 4. While the rest of the leaders pit, Gordon’s team elected to stay out and he assumed the lead with 25 laps to go.

Gordon then held off Earnhardt for the final 19 laps under green and beat him by .198 seconds for his sixth win of the season.

May 10 in NASCAR: Dale Jr. announces departure from Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Dale Jr.
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
In a press conference at JR Motorsports on May 10, 2007, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the end of an era.

Earnhardt revealed the final 26 Cup races of the season would be his last as a driver for Dale Earnhardt Inc., the team founded by his father, Dale Earnhardt.

“It’s time for us to move on and seek other opportunities,” Earnhardt said while sitting next to his sister, Kelley.

Earnhardt was in his seventh full-time season driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for DEI. Up to then he had won 17 races, including the 2004 Daytona 500. He had also been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver four times.

But he’d only won one race each in the last two seasons. In 2007, he’d go winless for the first time.

“It is time for me to compete on a consistent basis and compete for championships now,” Earnhardt said.

The NASCAR world waited a little over a month to find out Earnhardt’s destination. On June 13, it was announced he was signing with Hendrick Motorsports. He’d spend the rest of his Cup career with the powerhouse before retiring after the 2017 season.

Also on this date:

1956: Buck Baker won a Grand National race at Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway after running all 200 laps without a pit stop. The result was protested by the Schwam Motor Company team, which owned the car driven by second-place finisher Curtis Turner, who finished one lap down. The team believed Baker’s fuel tank was illegal. NASCAR ruled it was legal.

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough came back from being a lap down with 30 laps to go, survived a three-car incident with Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough to win at Darlington.

1975: In his 50th Cup Series start, Darrell Waltrip claimed his first career win in a race at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville. Waltrip triumphed after Cale Yarborough blew an engine on Lap 321 of 420. Waltrip beat Benny Parsons by two laps.

1997: In a caution-free race at Talladega, Mark Martin led 47 of 188 laps and beat Dale Earnhardt for his second and final Cup points win on a superspeedway.

2014: Ryan Blaney made his Cup Series debut at Kansas Speedway. In a race won by Jeff Gordon, Blaney started 21st and finished 27th.

Photo gallery: Check out the scene from virtual North Wilkesboro

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT
Even though it was on a virtual platform, Saturday’s final round of the seven-race NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series brought back so many memories of racing at the famed .625-mile oval that last hosted a Cup race in 1996.

Denny Hamlin, who won the Pro Invitational Series opener in March, won what is scheduled to be the final event with the Cup season resuming May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

Here are some photos of Saturday’s iRacing event at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway:

 

Even in a virtual race, TV coverage is important for fans to keep track of all the on-track action. (Photo by Chris Grayhen/Getty Images).

John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 38 Fire Alarm Services Ford, has a head of steam during Saturday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Nemechek finished 24th in the 29-driver field. (Photo by Chris Grayhen/Getty Images).

 

After flirting several times with the top 10, Jeff Gordon‘s day ended with an 18th-place finish. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota, trades paint with Austin Dillon during Saturday’s race. Hamlin won. Dillon finished fifth. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Denny Hamlin performed the bump-and-run perfectly in Saturday’s race, pushing Ross Chastain up the track, allowing Hamlin to get past and hold the lead for the final nine laps to win. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Even the billboards were brought back at the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

 

 

 

 