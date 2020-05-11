Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Gaunt Bros Racing
Getty Images

Gaunt Brothers Racing hires technical director

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nick Ollila has joined Gaunt Brothers Racing as its technical director, the team announced Monday.

Ollila will oversee the engineering department for the Cup Series team that fields Daniel Suarez‘ No. 96 Toyota.

A native of Warren, Michigan, Ollila arrives at Gaunt Brothers Racing after a three-year stint as the technical director for Kelly Racing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. His arrival comes ahead of the return of NASCAR racing on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

“Nick brings considerable insight into what we’re doing with our current inventory of race cars and what we’ll be doing with our NextGen car in 2022,” Marty Gaunt, president and CEO of Gaunt Brothers Racing, said in a press release. “He has deep experience in all forms of motorsports, specifically in embracing technology and managing people. Nick also has a strong rapport with our partner Toyota, as many of the people he worked with when he was at Red Bull are the same people there today. He’ll be able to hit the ground running, which is good, because with two to three races a week, we’re all going to be running.”

This is a return to NASCAR for Ollila, whose career began in 1976 and included a stint as drivetrain specialist at Rod Osterlund Racing in 1980 when Dale Earnhardt won his first championship.

In 1997, he worked with Gaunt at Kranefuss-Haas Racing. Gaunt was the general manager of the Cup Series team and Ollila was its chief engineer. Their paths crossed again 10 years later at Red Bull Racing, where Gaunt was the general manager and Ollila was the chief aerodynamicist.

“Motorsports is my passion, and I’m proud to have turned it into a career,” Ollila said in a press release. “I’ve spent time in a variety of racing series, but NASCAR is the one that intrigues me the most. The level of competition is unmatched, so success is very satisfying. I’ve known and worked with Marty Gaunt and many of the people at Gaunt Brothers Racing for years. They’ve got a great foundation and they’re building for the future, and I’m very happy to be a part of shaping that future.”

This is Gaunt Brothers Racing’s first full-time season in the Cup Series. Suarez is 31st in the point standings through four races. The team failed to make the Daytona 500 but has run in the other three races.

Steve Letarte joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Dustin LongMay 11, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico to discuss NASCAR’s season resuming Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The show airs at noon ET on NBCSN.

The Darlington race is to be one of seven races between May 17-27 among NASCAR’s three national series at two different tracks.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Monday’s scheduled guests are:

  • 12:00 p.m.- Peter King
  • 12:15p- Patrick Ewing
  • 12:30p- Steve Letarte
  • 12:40p- Keith Yandle
  • 12:50p- Rudy Tomjanovich

Denny Hamlin sees path back to NASCAR for Kyle Larson if he wants it

Photo: Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 11, 2020, 8:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

Denny Hamlin says he sees a way for Kyle Larson to return to NASCAR provided Larson wants to do so.

Larson is without a Cup ride after Chip Ganassi Racing fired him April 14 for uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson has completed mandated sensitivity training, but he remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. Larson apologized April 13 on social media for uttering the slur. He has not talked publicly since about any future plans.

Hamlin and Larson are friends. They flew together to Arizona ahead of the March 8 Phoenix Cup race and golfed together before that weekend. Larson is among those who has played in Hamlin’s golf league “The Golf Guys Tour.”

Asked after winning last weekend’s Pro Invitational Series if he thought Larson wanted to return to NASCAR, Hamlin said:

“I think he loves NASCAR. I think so much gets made about his love for dirt (racing). He’s got a love for dirt, there’s no question about it. I went to plenty of races with him last year on Saturdays, just some dirt races, got to watch how passionate he is about dirt.

“He also really likes Cup racing. I think if he wants to come back, there is a path for him back. He’s been doing all the right things as far as what I’ve heard.

“Obviously he put himself in a really bad spot saying something that was totally inappropriate. But, you know, people make mistakes. A lot of people make mistakes. Hopefully he’s back in Cup racing sooner than later.”

The 27-year-old Larson was in his seventh full-time season when he lost his ride. He won six Cup races at Chip Ganassi Racing and made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

Larson returned to racing last Friday when he competed in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Invitational at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway that was held without fans. Larson finished 10th. David Gravel won. Carson Macedo finished 14th for Larson’s team.

Larson came through dirt track racing to NASCAR and continued to race on dirt during his Cup career. His agreement with Chip Ganassi Racing allowed him to run 25 dirt track events during the NASCAR season. He won his first Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

Mother’s Day show on NBCSN to feature Kelley Earnhardt Miller

By NBC Sports StaffMay 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment
NBCSN will air “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” to celebrate Mother’s Day at 8 p.m. ET today.
The special looks back on great female sports performances while also weaving in a little bit of a Mother’s Day theme and recognizing first responders. From game changers to championship moms, ones to watch to breathtaking moments, “On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” spans numerous sports and athletes.
The special, hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Rebecca Lowe, features a multitude of guests, including skier Lindsey Vonn, swimmer Dara Torres, NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan and hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. They’ll discuss their careers and how they’ve handled life during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller also is on the show and talks with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr, about her years in racing and managing a NASCAR team.

Spotlighted moments include Simone Biles with her 2016 all-around gold medal floor routine, Serena and Venus Williams together in the 1999 French Open doubles title and against each other in the 2002 French Open title, Tatyana McFadden with inspiring marathons in the 2016 Paralympic Games and 2018 in Boston, Michelle Wie with a 2014 win at the Lotte Championship and many more.

Catch the show at 8 p.m. ET today on NBCSN or watch the show online here.

Also, be sure to follow “On Her Turf” on Instagram

 

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Martinsville Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When you’re the oldest track on the NASCAR circuit, having opened in the sport’s inaugural season in 1949, you have a lot of stories to tell.

That’s the case with Martinsville Speedway, which is the next subject of our on-going series looking back the top five moments of specific NASCAR tracks.

The short track in Virginia follows  MiamiTexasBristol, former NASCAR tracks, Richmond,  Talladega and Dover.

Let’s get started.

1) Retaliation and One Last Victory (Nov. 1, 2015)

A lot happened in the fall 2015 Cup Series race at Martinsville. Some of it was good. Some of it was bad. All of it was memorable.

Entering the final round of playoffs before the championship race, Joey Logano had swept every race in the previous round.

Along the way he’d ticked off Matt Kenseth, a result of spinning Kenseth from the lead with five laps to go at Kansas.

Two races later, Kenseth laid out his version of justice on NASCAR’s oldest track.

After being involved in a wreck on a Lap 435 restart, Kenseth returned to the track multiple laps down as Logano led.

As the the field entered Turn 1 on Lap 454, Logano attempted to lap Kenseth on the outside. That was perfect for Kenseth, as he proceeded to run straight into Logano, forcing Logano into the wall and wrecking himself in the process.

Meanwhile Jeff Gordon, who had been running in second, raced by to take the lead. After a red flag to clean up the wreck, the race resumed as Martinsville began running out of sunlight.

Following a late Sam Hornish Jr. incident, Gordon successfully held off Jamie McMurray in a two-lap shootout to claim the win. It was his only win of the year, his 93rd Cup victory and it locked him into the Championship 4 in his final full-time season.

 

2) Earnhardt vs Waltrip vs Labonte (1987)

It was the year of Earnhardt.

Through 23 races in the 1987 Cup Series season, Dale Earnhardt had won 11 times, including all six races held on short tracks.

The fall race at Martinsville was a three-way contest between Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte and it came down to them in a three-lap shootout to end the race.

As Earnhardt took the white flag, he led his 170th lap. In second was Labonte, who had led 119 laps and Waltrip, in third, had led 137.

Labonte tried to pass Earnhardt on his outside in Turns 1 and 2, but Earnhardt pinned him to the outside wall as they exited onto the backstretch.

As they entered Turn 3, Labonte lurched forward and rammed Earnhardt’s rear bumper, sending Earnhardt up the track and Labonte into a spin. Waltrip snuck by underneath them, took the lead and raced to the checkered flag.

It was Waltrip’s only win of the year and his eighth Martinsville victory.

3) An Andretti wins for Petty (1999)

John Andretti only won twice in NASCAR Cup Series career, but he made both of them count. In 1997, he won the July Daytona race while driving for three-time Cup champion Cale Yarborough.

Two years later, he won for The King.

In the spring 1999 race at Martinsville, Andretti was the driver of Richard Petty’s No. 43 car. While Petty had won a record 15 times on the short track, a Petty-owned car hadn’t won there since 1979.

Andretti changed that with a hard charge to the win.

He started 21st and spun on Lap 48 after he was hit from behind by Ward Burton. Andretti then passed leader Jeff Gordon on Lap 135 to get back on the lead lap.

On Lap 383 of the 500-lap race, Andretti pitted from 11th, took two tires and exited in fourth.

He eventually caught race leader Jeff Burton on Lap 494 and they would race side-by-side for two laps before Andretti took the lead for good. After taking the checkered flag, Andretti gave Petty a lift to Victory Lane.

4) Ricky Rudd Beats The Heat (1998)

On a 93-degree day in Martinsville, Ricky Rudd went above and beyond to ensure he’d extend his streak of seasons with at least one Cup win to 16.

Rudd led 198 of 500 laps, including the final 96. But with a broken cooling box, it was not an easy task.

“I started seeing things with 60 laps to go,” said Rudd, who requested a relief driver with 50 laps to go. “I was starting to lose it. I should have come out.”

Rudd suffered second-degree burns to his back and had to conduct his Victory Lane interview with ESPN laying down.

Rudd’s steak of seasons with a win would end in 1999. He wouldn’t win again until 2001 at Pocono.

5) No Ray Evernham, No Problem (1999)

The team of the late 1990s was Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 squad, led by crew chief Ray Evernham.

From 1994-1999, Evernham led Gordon and the “Rainbow Warriors” to three Cup Series titles and 47 race wins.

Then, in the middle of the 1999 season, he was gone. Evernham departed the team after the Sept. 26 race Dover to begin building Dodge’s Cup Series operation, which would debut in 2001.

His departure occurred right before the fall race at Martinsville. Taking his place as crew chief of the No. 24 was Brian Whitesell.

While the Oct. 3 race didn’t see the typical dominating performance by Gordon at the short track, he only led 29 laps, the end result was familiar.

Dale Earnhardt was leading late when a caution came out for a Chad Little incident in Turn 4. While the rest of the leaders pit, Gordon’s team elected to stay out and he assumed the lead with 25 laps to go.

Gordon then held off Earnhardt for the final 19 laps under green and beat him by .198 seconds for his sixth win of the season.