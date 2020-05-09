Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


Photo gallery: Check out the scene from virtual North Wilkesboro

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT
Even though it was on a virtual platform, Saturday’s final round of the seven-race NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series brought back so many memories of racing at the famed .625-mile oval that last hosted a Cup race in 1996.

Denny Hamlin, who won the Pro Invitational Series opener in March, won what is scheduled to be the final event with the Cup season resuming May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

Here are some photos of Saturday’s iRacing event at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Even in a virtual race, TV coverage is important for fans to keep track of all the on-track action. (Photo by Chris Grayhen/Getty Images).

 

John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 38 Fire Alarm Services Ford, has a head of steam during Saturday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Nemechek finished 24th in the 29-driver field. (Photo by Chris Grayhen/Getty Images).

 

After flirting several times with the top 10, Jeff Gordon‘s day ended with an 18th-place finish. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota, trades paint with Austin Dillon during Saturday’s race. Hamlin won. Dillon finished fifth. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Denny Hamlin performed the bump-and-run perfectly in Saturday’s race, pushing Ross Chastain up the track, allowing Hamlin to get past and hold the lead for the final nine laps to win. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Ross Chastain got a little revenge by retaliating against Hamlin on the cool down lap after the checkered flag fell. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Gety Images)

 

Denny Hamlin burned down his tires after winning Saturday’s NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

What Drivers Said after virtual North Wilkesboro


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin – winner: “I knew we had the fastest car, it was just getting through traffic. We got into an early incident, had to use the (reset) right off the bat, so that wasn’t advantageous for us but we were able to methodically make our way back up to the front.

“Winning the first race and the last iRacing event is significant. It’s good for my team and my sponsors. It’s all equal, it’s about who can hone their craft in iRacing. You have to use the same techniques in iRacing like in real life. It’s not like playing Madden or NBA2000. I feel pretty good where I’m at as a driver. Certainly there’ll be some confidence that will spill over for a few weeks.”

Hamlin also addressed getting ready for NASCAR to resume real-life racing next Sunday at Darlington Raceway:

“There’s nothing that’s going to sidetrack us on race day. I envision that people are going to be pretty timid, at least for the first few laps. … There’s plenty of times where these teams unload, cars are hitting the track and you’re not ready to be in a pack. We do have data from last year so I think everyone is going go be very confident going into turn one.

“All in all, it’s going to be like an old shoe. From a fan’s perspective, I don’t think it will be any different (watching it on TV).

“It’s going to be a challenge for us drivers with that hot race track. It’s a lot different during the day vs. the night. I like the challenge … any time there’s a change. I think that’s the mindset for 36 other drivers.

Timmy Hill — finished 2nd:

Tyler Reddick — finished 3rd:

Ross Chastain — finished 4th:

Austin Dillon — finished fifth:

Garrett Smithley — finished 6th:

Parker Kligerman – finished 8th:

Kevin Harvick — finished 9th:

Landon Cassill — finished 10th:

JJ Yeley — finished 11th:

Clint Bowyer — finished 12th: “I’m scared to go race these guys next week. I think I need to write some apologies. We came a long way and dodged a lot of bullets today, and we were looking good in our Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang until there at the end. This track races so cool – it would be great to go back there. North Wilkesboro is a very, very racy little joint. It has a lot of forward-bite action and you’re just trying to keep the car underneath you. A ton of fun.”

Jon Wood — finished 13th:

Christopher Bell — finished 14th:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — finished 15th:

Cole Custer — finished 16th: “It was an interesting day for sure. I started out on the pole after qualifying 10th and the field was inverted. Led some laps in the HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang, so that was pretty cool. Then I got loose and turned myself around, and from there I was caught up in some other wrecks and ended up 16th. It was neat to race at North Wilkesboro, but I’m ready to climb back in the car at Darlington next week. I want to thank everyone at iRacing, Stewart-Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com and FOX for all of their effort to put these iRaces together these last few weeks.”

Jeff Gordon — finished 18th:

Martin Truex Jr. — finished 2Oth:

Erik Jones — finished 22nd:

John Hunter Nemechek — finished 24th:

Corey LaJoie — finished 25th:

Aric Almirola — finished 26th:

Ryan Preece — finished 27th:

Michael McDowell — finished 28th:

Results for Pro Invitational iRacing Series finale at North Wilkesboro


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin hovered around the top 10 for most of the race and then made his move with nine laps to go, bumping race leader Ross Chastain out of the way to take the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The top five was Hamlin, Timmy Hill, Tyler Reddick, Chastain and Austin Dillon.

It was the second win for Hamlin in the seven-race series, having won the opening event nearly two months ago at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

William Byron earned the most wins with three victories in just six starts (he did not compete in Saturday’s finale).

Click here for results

Denny Hamlin bumps Ross Chastain for iRacing win at North Wilkesboro


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin put the bumper into Ross Chastain with nine laps to go and held on to win Saturday’s final eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Hamlin and Chastain had battled for a couple of laps as the North Wilkesboro 160 was closing in on the finish. Chastain tried to come down on and block Hamlin, but the latter got his right front fender into the left rear of Chastain, pushing him out of the way.

It was Hamlin’s second win in the series. He won the series’ first race (Homestead) and final race (North  Wilkesboro).

“I knew we had the fastest car, it was just getting through traffic,” Hamlin told Fox. “We got into an early incident, had to use the (reset) right off the bat, so that wasn’t advantageous for us but we were able to methodically make our way back up to the front.”

Click here for full results.

Chastain avenged Hamlin’s race-winning move by spinning the FedEx Toyota after the checkered flag on a cool-down lap on the .625-mile oval.

“We were two guys going for the same spot,” Hamlin said of the incident. “I got a good run on him off Turn 2 and as soon as he saw I was going low, he pulled down the straightaway to try and block and we both just let off the gas at the same time.”

Timmy Hill finished second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chastain and Austin Dillon.

Sixth through 10th were Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, Parker Kligerman, Kevin Harvick and Landon Cassill.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who helped facilitate the race by leading efforts to clean up the track so that it would be realistic for iRacing engineers to build a platform around, hung around the top 10 for most of the race before finishing 15th.

William Byron, who won three of the first six races in the series, did not participate in this race.

Next up is NASCAR’s return to real-life racing next Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin can’t wait to continue is momentum.

“There’s nothing that’s going to sidetrack us on race day,” Hamlin said in a post-race teleconference. “I envision that people are going to be pretty timid, at least for the first few laps. … There’s plenty of times where these teams unload, cars are hitting the track and you’re not ready to be in a pack. We do have data from last year so I think everyone is going go be very confident going into turn one.

“All in all, it’s going to be like an old shoe. From a fan’s perspective, I don’t think it will be any different (watching it on TV).”

May 9 in NASCAR: Richard Petty survives violent 1970 Darlington wreck

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
David Pearson won the spring 1970 Cup Series at Darlington Raceway.

But that’s just interesting trivia compared to the lasting memory of the May 9, 1970 race at the “Track Too Tough to Tame.”

It occurred on Lap 176 when Richard Petty, after his steering failed, brushed the outside railing in Turn 4. That caused his No. 43 Plymouth to shoot to the inside of the track and slam into the frontstretch wall nose-first.

Petty’s car then went into a violent tumble, as it flipped roughly five times before coming to a rest on its roof.

Petty, who had been knocked out, could be seen hanging out of the driver-side window.

Red could be seen near Petty, and it was feared to be blood.

“At the time I used to run with a rag in my mouth,” Petty said years later. “Well, them rags got to coming out the windows and stuff. It looked terrible.”

Petty was rushed to the infield medical center before being taken to a hospital in Florence, South Carolina.

But even the drive out of the track in the ambulance was eventful.

”The cat driving didn’t know how to get out of the infield,” Petty said in 1992. ”He would have driven on the track if I hadn’t stopped him. He didn’t know about the tunnel under Turn 3 and didn’t know how to get to the hospital in Florence. Start to finish, it was quite a deal.”

Miraculously, Petty escaped with only a broken left shoulder. He would miss the next five Grand National races and returned on June 7 at Michigan International Speedway before winning the next two races, at Riverside and Kingsport (Tenn.) Speedway. Petty would go on to win 18 of the 40 races he entered that season.

The incident led to NASCAR implementing the use of the window net in the driver’s side door.

Also on this date:

1964: Fred Lorenzen beat Fireball Roberts to win at Darlington Raceway, securing his fifth straight Grand National win. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom,” Bobby Allison was slated to start the race in a car owned by Ray Fox. But Allison, who hadn’t made a Grand National start since 1961, opted out of the race after just one practice session, citing his own inexperience. He’d make his return in the 1965 season opener at Riverside.

1981: Benny Parsons held off Darrell Waltrip in a two-lap shootout to win a Cup race at Nashville.

2009: Three days after Hendrick Motorsports announced he would return to the team full-time in 2010, Mark Martin earned his second win of the year, beating Jimmie Johnson in the Southern 500. Martin led only the final 46 laps and secured his second Cup win at Darlington, 16 years after he won the 1993 Southern 500.

2015: In a six-lap shootout and on old tires, Jimmie Johnson held off Kevin Harvick, who had put on two fresh tires under caution, to win at Kansas Speedway. The race saw Erik Jones make his official Cup Series debut as he substituted for an injured Kyle Busch.