Even though it was on a virtual platform, Saturday’s final round of the seven-race NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series brought back so many memories of racing at the famed .625-mile oval that last hosted a Cup race in 1996.
Denny Hamlin, who won the Pro Invitational Series opener in March, won what is scheduled to be the final event with the Cup season resuming May 17 at Darlington Raceway.
Here are some photos of Saturday’s iRacing event at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Even in a virtual race, TV coverage is important for fans to keep track of all the on-track action. (Photo by Chris Grayhen/Getty Images).
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 38 Fire Alarm Services Ford, has a head of steam during Saturday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Nemechek finished 24th in the 29-driver field. (Photo by Chris Grayhen/Getty Images).
After flirting several times with the top 10, Jeff Gordon‘s day ended with an 18th-place finish. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota, trades paint with Austin Dillon during Saturday’s race. Hamlin won. Dillon finished fifth. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).
Denny Hamlin performed the bump-and-run perfectly in Saturday’s race, pushing Ross Chastain up the track, allowing Hamlin to get past and hold the lead for the final nine laps to win. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).
Ross Chastain got a little revenge by retaliating against Hamlin on the cool down lap after the checkered flag fell. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Gety Images)
Denny Hamlin burned down his tires after winning Saturday’s NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)