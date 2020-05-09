Denny Hamlin – winner: “I knew we had the fastest car, it was just getting through traffic. We got into an early incident, had to use the (reset) right off the bat, so that wasn’t advantageous for us but we were able to methodically make our way back up to the front.

“Winning the first race and the last iRacing event is significant. It’s good for my team and my sponsors. It’s all equal, it’s about who can hone their craft in iRacing. You have to use the same techniques in iRacing like in real life. It’s not like playing Madden or NBA2000. I feel pretty good where I’m at as a driver. Certainly there’ll be some confidence that will spill over for a few weeks.”

Hamlin also addressed getting ready for NASCAR to resume real-life racing next Sunday at Darlington Raceway:

“There’s nothing that’s going to sidetrack us on race day. I envision that people are going to be pretty timid, at least for the first few laps. … There’s plenty of times where these teams unload, cars are hitting the track and you’re not ready to be in a pack. We do have data from last year so I think everyone is going go be very confident going into turn one.

“All in all, it’s going to be like an old shoe. From a fan’s perspective, I don’t think it will be any different (watching it on TV).

“It’s going to be a challenge for us drivers with that hot race track. It’s a lot different during the day vs. the night. I like the challenge … any time there’s a change. I think that’s the mindset for 36 other drivers.

Timmy Hill — finished 2nd:

Post race interview! Fu Man Chu edition! pic.twitter.com/T1xEc9r9MB — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) May 9, 2020

Tyler Reddick — finished 3rd:

It’s been a blast @iRacing, headed back to the “real“ thing next weekend!! pic.twitter.com/1nPKM9JRfg — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) May 9, 2020

Ross Chastain — finished 4th:

Ross finishes 4th, but was so close to picking up the win.@Acronis // @NutrienAgRetail pic.twitter.com/OON0ieyNti — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) May 9, 2020

Austin Dillon — finished fifth:

Dang the old hot rod was super fast @landoncassill got me with the old curb push lol fun times — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) May 9, 2020

Garrett Smithley — finished 6th:

Parker Kligerman – finished 8th:

That was an epic time. Thank you @iRacing @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX & all the drivers for making these happen over the last couple weeks. Today we battled everything including the pace car. Had speed to be in the fight but just couldn’t get to the front 💥#ProInvitationalSeries — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) May 9, 2020

Kevin Harvick — finished 9th:

North Wilkesboro was fun in the @hbpizza @Ford!! Now let’s get to Darlington! Thank you @iRacing @NASCAR and @NASCARONFOX for keeping us all busy and entertained. pic.twitter.com/eyQDPFJrME — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 9, 2020

Landon Cassill — finished 10th:

The more things change, the more they stay the same at North Wilkesboro @iracing pic.twitter.com/d4h9ZAy46p — landon cassill (@landoncassill) May 9, 2020

JJ Yeley — finished 11th:

Finished P11 today. Wish I could have got a top 10 for @lbvwinery RiverBoat Red sweet red wine. I had to nurse a damaged car a majority of the race after early contact. It was fun ! Thank you @iRacing @NASCARONFOX @fs1 for today’s #NorthWilkesborospeedway event 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fZ4X08tDeE — JJ Yeley (@jjyeley1) May 9, 2020

Clint Bowyer — finished 12th: “I’m scared to go race these guys next week. I think I need to write some apologies. We came a long way and dodged a lot of bullets today, and we were looking good in our Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang until there at the end. This track races so cool – it would be great to go back there. North Wilkesboro is a very, very racy little joint. It has a lot of forward-bite action and you’re just trying to keep the car underneath you. A ton of fun.”

Jon Wood — finished 13th:

This is cool. It’s like @DaleJr came over to my house and sat on my couch. Pretty much the same thing pic.twitter.com/eds7jYjyN9 — Jon Wood (@_JonWood) May 9, 2020

Christopher Bell — finished 14th:

Going back in time today to North Wilkesboro! @CBellRacing is amped and ready! pic.twitter.com/2jobVD0fpC — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) May 9, 2020

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — finished 15th:

The end of the line for the Pro Invitational. Thanks @iRacing https://t.co/jcR0yUs05r — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 9, 2020

Cole Custer — finished 16th: “It was an interesting day for sure. I started out on the pole after qualifying 10th and the field was inverted. Led some laps in the HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang, so that was pretty cool. Then I got loose and turned myself around, and from there I was caught up in some other wrecks and ended up 16th. It was neat to race at North Wilkesboro, but I’m ready to climb back in the car at Darlington next week. I want to thank everyone at iRacing, Stewart-Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com and FOX for all of their effort to put these iRaces together these last few weeks.”

Jeff Gordon — finished 18th:

When we look back on the #ProInvitationalSeries, these live conversations between @JeffGordonWeb and @ClintBowyer will be one of our favorite parts. pic.twitter.com/CtmrR4GmeJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 9, 2020

Martin Truex Jr. — finished 2Oth:

Fun day running @iRacing. Passed a lot of cars. Got wrecked a few times. A lot like real life this year. Ready to get back to racing next week! @BassProShops #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/6Bs78DxGWB — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) May 9, 2020

Erik Jones — finished 22nd:

Not how we wanted this last one to go. It's been a fun experience though. Thanks to everyone for the support over the past few weeks. Time to get back to #NASCAR. 😎#ProInvitationalSeries @Craftsman pic.twitter.com/5L6HTZTufp — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) May 9, 2020

John Hunter Nemechek — finished 24th:

Corey LaJoie — finished 25th:

My brake pedal broke off. BROKE OFF I TELL YOU pic.twitter.com/Ue6hNLq6TE — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) May 9, 2020

Aric Almirola — finished 26th:

And… that's a wrap for iRacing. 😁 pic.twitter.com/j34Xe2Y7Fd — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) May 9, 2020

Ryan Preece — finished 27th:

Thanks again to @iRacing & @NASCAR for having a platform to continue competition during this pandemic. Thankyou to all the fans who have tuned in. Next Sunday …. @TooToughToTame & the sweet smell of Rubber & Race Fuel pic.twitter.com/y4SX4ovMiw — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) May 9, 2020

Michael McDowell — finished 28th:

Well that stinks. The World Wide Web shut off while I was making hay. Sorry! — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) May 9, 2020

