With NASCAR scheduled to return on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the planned conclusion of NASCAR’s iRacing season will take place this week, with events held on a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

The planned finale of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series will occur at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at North Wilkesboro on Fox and FS1.

Among the initial 28 entries is Jeff Gordon, who won the final Cup Series race there in 1996. Not among the entered drivers is William Byron, who has won three of the six Invitational races so far. Also, Matt DiBenedetto has been replaced in the No. 21 car by Jon Wood, the member of the Wood family who once competed in the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Gordon will be joined in the race by fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte. They are the only two entries in the race who competed in Cup races on the real North Wilkesboro.

Martin Truex Jr. is also entered in his first Invitational race.

According to NASCAR.com, the race will be 160 laps. Drivers will get one reset. There will be manual cautions and a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. Christopher Bell and Timmy Hill, who finished second and third at Dover, will start from the rear. The top 10 qualifiers will be inverted to start the event.

Invited Race Entries (Subject to change)

#3 Austin Dillon

#4 Kevin Harvick

#6 Ross Chastain

#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

#10 Aric Almirola

#11 Denny Hamlin

#13 Ty Dillon

#14 Clint Bowyer

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#20 Erik Jones

#21 Jon Wood

#24 Jeff Gordon

#31 Tyler Reddick

#34 Michael McDowell

#37 Ryan Preece

#38 John Hunter Nemechek

#41 Cole Custer

#49 Chad Finchum

#51 Garrett Smithley

#52 JJ Yeley

#53 Joey Gase

#66 Timmy Hill

#77 Parker Kligerman

#89 Landon Cassill

#95 Christopher Bell

#TBD Bobby Labonte

Ride for this Saturday at North Wilksboro @iRacing. Great opportunity to promote our new tv show #LostSpeedways pic.twitter.com/CknKO45WtO — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 5, 2020

Friday Night Thunder

Like the Pro Invitational Series, this weekend sees the scheduled conclusion of the iRacing series dedicated to non-Cup drivers with a race at a virtual Martinsville Speedway at 8 p.m. ET Friday on eNASCAR.com/live.

The series is open to drivers from the Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck, NASCAR Peak Mexico, Pinty’s, Whelen Euro and ARCA series.

The virtual race will be conducted under the lights and will be 125 laps.

The format: Single-car qualifying will set the grid for four, 10-lap heat races to determine 24 spots in the feature. A 15-lap last-chance qualifier race will determine six spots in the feature for a total of 30 cars.

The order of the first 10 cars in the feature will be inverted before the green flag. There will be one reset, manual cautions and three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

Entry list is subject to change



