Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

May 5 in NASCAR: Front Row Motorsports’ stunning Talladega win

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Over the course of his NASCAR Cup Series career, David Ragan proved to be one of the more consistent restrictor-plate racers, earning both of his Cup wins on superspeedways.

The last and most surprising of those occurred on May 5, 2013, at Talladega Superspeedway with Ragan competing for Front Row Motorsports, a team that hadn’t won a race since its founding 2005.

A rain delay caused the Aaron’s 499 to end near darkness as the race concluded with a green-white-checkered finish.

Ragan restarted five rows back on the outside as Matt Kenseth led the field.

When the field took the white flag, Carl Edwards led as Ragan raced around the fifth position. Right behind him was teammate David Gilliland.

Going down the backstretch, a shove from Gilliland helped Ragan split a gap between Kenseth on the outside and Jimmie Johnson on the inside as Edwards still led.

Kenseth was quickly moved aside as Ragan assumed his spot hugging Edwards’ rear bumper.

That lasted only a moment as Ragan darted to the inside with his momentum as they entered Turn 3. He nosed ahead of Edwards in the middle of the turn and had the lead as they entered the frontstretch.

As Ragan dodged-and-weaved his way through the tri-oval, Gilliland side-drafted Edwards. After Ragan took the checkered flag, Gilliland barely beat Edwards to the finish line, giving the aptly named Front Row Motorsports a 1-2 finish.

“I don’t know what to say, this is a true David vs Goliath moment here,” Ragan told Fox in Victory Lane. “They’re not all this easy, but man, this is special to get Front Row Motorsports their first win. Feels like I’ve never been here before.”

Also on this date:

1963: Jim Paschal led the final 69 laps to win a Grand National race at Tar Heel Speedway in Randleman, North Carolina. Paschal beat Joe Weatherly for the victory on the quarter-mile dirt track. It was the second of only three Grand National races the track hosted, all coming in the 1963-64 season.

1968: David Pearson led all but one lap to win a 300-lap event at Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway. He beat Bobby Isaac by two laps for the victory on the half-mile paved track. It would only host three more Grand National races for a total of 34.

1974: David Pearson won his third and final race at Talladega Superspeedway, beating Benny Parsons by .17 seconds.

1985: Without the aid of a caution, Bill Elliott came from nearly two laps down to win at Talladega after a broken oil fitting sent him to pit road on Lap 48. Elliott passed Cale Yarborough with 20 laps to go and then beat Kyle Petty by 1.72 seconds. It was one of the three wins Elliott claimed in order to achieve the Winston Million that year.

2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame vote postponed

NASCAR Hall of Fame
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 4, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Voting for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class has been postponed from its originally scheduled date of May 20, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed.

The vote, usually held the week of the Coca-Cola 600, is the latest NASCAR postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox Sports first reported the postponement.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is still scheduled for Sunday, May 24. It was announced last week as one of seven NASCAR national series races that will be held between May 17 and 27.

Nominees for the 2021 class were announced in early April.

The 2021 class will consist of three inductees, two from the Modern Era and one Pioneer.

Modern Era Nominees (10):

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer Nominees (5): Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody

Landmark Award Nominees (5): Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Ralph Seagraves.

More: Hall of Fame fan vote open

NASCAR races in Virginia likely several weeks away

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam detailed a plan Monday for the state to reopen, but it likely means that Cup races at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway are several weeks away.

Virginia has a stay-at-home order through June 10, but Gov. Northam said during Monday’s media briefing that he plans to ease restrictions beginning May 15.

Cup races at Richmond (April 19) and Martinsville (May 9) are among the events that have been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. No makeup dates for those races have been released.

NASCAR is scheduled to have the Cup Series race May 17 and May 20 at Darlington Raceway. The Cup Series is scheduled to race May 24 and May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told reporters last week that “the goal for us” would be to have the next three Cup events within driving distance of the race teams in the Charlotte, North Carolina region.

Gov. Northam’s plan on when to ease restrictions would not permit NASCAR to include Martinsville or Richmond in that timetable.

Phase 1 of Gov. Northam’s plan to ease restrictions would prevent social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. Gov. Northam said during his media briefing that “we anticipate Phase 1 will last about three weeks.”

If so, the phase would end June 5.

Guidelines for Phase 2 include no social gatherings of more than 50 individuals. Gov. Northam said Phase 2 would last about three weeks “as long as our health data continues to support it.”

In that scenario, Phase 2 would end June 26.

“To move to Phase 3, we’re looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time,” Gov. Northam said.

Guidelines for Phase 3 would remove the ban on social gatherings.

Based on the guidelines Gov. Northam discussed Monday, the races at Richmond and Martinsville would not be able to be held before late June. That timetable could change. In printed information on Phase 3 displayed during Monday’s briefing, it stated that the phase “could be 10-12 weeks away, or more.”

Gov. Northam, citing advice from business leaders, also said Monday that he decided against opening portions of the state that have fewer COVID-19 cases. Instead, he said restrictions will be eased statewide.

Texas, Daytona among tracks hosting high school graduation ceremonies

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 4, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The school lives of many American students were put on hold over the last two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic as learning went from the classroom to the living room.

On top of that, many senior classes had their graduating classes canceled or modified in creative ways. Among those are students who attend high schools near Texas Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Phoenix Raceway.

The tracks have announced they will host graduation ceremonies for area high schools throughout this month and in June.

Texas Motor Speedway will host ceremonies for all school districts in Denton County: including Aubrey ISD; Argyle ISD; Denton ISD; Krum ISD; Lake Dallas ISD; Lewisville ISD; Little Elm ISD; Northwest ISD; Pilot Point ISD; Ponder ISD; Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy.

All graduates will accept their diploma in-person while wearing academic regalia in addition to masks. After walking across a staging area, they’ll receive their diplomas in Victory Lane. Families of graduates will socially distance as they watch from their cars in the infield. The ceremonies will be broadcast on the track’s “Big Hoss” video board on the backstretch as well as via live stream.

“A great deal of thanks and appreciation for this program must go to (Denton County) Judge Andy Eads and his staff for their significant efforts in making this idea come to fruition in what was really a very short amount of time,” Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway, said in a press release. “A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times.”

TMS is no stranger to hosting high school graduations. Gossage has turned driver introduction ceremonies into make shift graduation ceremonies for NASCAR drivers, including Erik Jones and Cole Custer.

On May 31, Daytona will host graduation ceremonies for students of Flagler-Palm Coast and Matanzas High School in Flagler County, Florida.

While details on the logistics of the ceremony are still being discussed, graduates will walk across the stage of the Ocean Center to receive their diploma before getting in a car to ride across the historic track’s start-finish line.

Each ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the facility and live-streamed on the FlaglerSchools.com website. Only one vehicle is permitted for each graduate and their family. Additionally, all in attendance must remain in their vehicles.

“The France family has been committed to supporting our local schools in any way they can,” Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway, said in a press release. “We are unique in that we can comfortably accommodate these schools and provide an unforgettable experience for these graduates. We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion.”

Pocono will host North Pocono School District’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Family and loved ones attending the event will watch from inside their personal vehicles on the racetrack. The ceremony will be broadcast via Pocono Raceway’s internal FM radio station and on the track’s double-sided video boards. As names will be read by Principal Ron Collins, graduates’ photos will be displayed on the video boards and students will be called to drive across the Pocono Raceway start/finish line. Graduating seniors and their loved ones will be encouraged to decorate their cars in celebration of all their high school accomplishments. Guests will be permitted to attend in their vehicles or to watch the streamed graduation live on North Pocono School District’s Facebook page.

Phoenix Raceway will host Buckeye Union High School District graduates May 16. More than 1,000 graduates, inside vehicles with family members, will take to the 1-mile oval. Led by Toyota Camry pace cars, graduates will hear their names aloud on the track’s public address system as they cross the start/finish line.

“During these unprecedented times with large gatherings such as traditional high school graduations in doubt, our facility has the unique ability to provide a fun twist while safely holding an event like this,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “I’m proud that we can utilize Phoenix Raceway to celebrate the accomplishments of the young men and women in our community and be part of such a memorable day.”

May 4 in NASCAR: A ghost that could not be caught at Talladega

By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It is among NASCAR’s most famous cars and added to its legacy on this day in 1980.

As Buddy Baker and Dale Earnhardt ran at the front at Talladega Superspeedway, they pitted together. Earnhardt’s team took two tires. Baker’s team took four tires. The difference left Baker nearly 20 seconds behind Earnhardt.

But Baker, the 1980 Daytona 500 winner, was driving the “Gray Ghost” at Talladega.

The car was nicknamed the “Gray Ghost’’ because its colors allowed it to blend in with the track, as the story goes. Driver complaints led NASCAR to have Baker’s team put reflective decals on the car so it was easier to see after that Daytona 500 win

“Silver and black. Chrome numbers. It doesn’t get any cooler than that,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in 2016 on his Dale Jr. Download.

Baker’s charge at Talladega 40 years ago also was memorable for catching and then passing Earnhardt for the lead with three laps to go. Baker withstood Eanhardt’s final charge at the line to win by 3 feet.

Baker told Motor Racing Network in Victory Lane: “We had to earn this one.”

Also on this date:

1957: Fireball Roberts won at Shelby, North Carolina, for his fifth win in his first 13 starts of the season. Roberts went on to score eight victories that season.

1969: Bobby Isaac started from the pole and led 283 of 300 laps to win at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway. No other car finished on the lead lap. The victory was one of a career-high 17 wins he had that season.

1997: Mark Martin won at Sonoma Raceway, holding off Jeff Gordon on the final lap. Martin snapped a 42-race winless streak.

2002: Tony Stewart came from the rear after an engine change to win at Richmond Raceway.