NASCAR Heat 5 set for July 7 and 10 release

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NASCAR Heat video game franchise will return this summer with its fifth edition.

The Gold Edition version of NASCAR Heat 5, produced by 704 Games, is set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 7. The Standard Edition of the game will be released on July 10.

IGN.com has a few early details on the game, which will feature Chase Elliott on the cover of the standard edition and three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart on the Gold Edition.

Like the previous entries in the franchise, players will be able to race with drivers and teams from all three national series: Cup, Xfinity and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, plus the fictional Xtreme Dirt series.

Along with 34 licensed tracks, eSports support and multiplayer matches with up to 40-players, there is now a testing mode for practice on tracks.

NASCAR’s Steve Phelps: May 17 Darlington race an “opportunity”

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the sport’s return May 17 at Darlington Raceway gives it an “opportunity” to reach new fans.

Phelps discussed that and other topics in an appearance Tuesday on the Dale Jr. Download with host Dale Earnhardt Jr. The show airs at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN.

NASCAR last raced March 8 at Phoenix Raceway before it postponed eight Cup races because of the COVID-19 outbreak. NASCAR will be the first major sport to return in the U.S. The Cup Series will run two races at Darlington (May 17 and 20) before competing May 24 and May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Asked about being able to test new concepts — including midweek races — as NASCAR looks to run the remaining 32 Cup points races this season, Phelps said:

“I think it’s pretty cool to look at a Wednesday race. I know it’s something that we’ve been looking to do for a while and test out. Now we have the opportunity to test it out and see how it’s going to go. It is different, right, to be going to a racetrack for a Cup race, two races in a row, but I think everyone is starved to get back to racing.

“You look at the success of the iRacing and the number of eyeballs that it has put out there. We think (resumption of racing) is going to be a really good test for us and a real opportunity for us to not just have our core fans consume the sport like they never have because we haven’t been racing for so long, but also an opportunity for other people to see our sport, sample our sport.

“I think we’re going to have millions of fans that will tune in who otherwise wouldn’t that are going to see how great our sport is. I think we’ll have a potential (number of) lifetime fans that will come out of this really difficult situation that we’re experiencing.”

NASCAR has announced only two weeks of racing for Cup teams through May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Asked about the rest of the schedule, Phelps told Earnhardt:

“I would say that the schedule is 99% of the way done. We would like to announce a full schedule. The reasons why we can’t do that, part of that has to do with we don’t know if we can get into that particular state or not.

“We know we’re good in the state of South Carolina. We know we’re good in the state of North Carolina. That’s kind of where we stopped just to put a flag in the ground and say, ‘Hey we’re going to move forward with these four races.’

“What we’re determining right now is, obviously, the number of events in Darlington for this year. When the season started, we had one. Now we have three. So we had to figure out where those races are coming from.

“We have some idea, but we’re trying to figure out what that looks like because if you have two additional Darlingtons and one additional Charlotte Motor Speedway, they have to come from some racetrack. So is that coming from a racetrack with two events that will now have one? Those are the things we’re trying to work through right now.”

Phelps also said that NASCAR has consulted Dr. Celine Gounder, who is a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. She also serves on the executive committee of the New York City COVID-19 Rapid Response Coalition, which seeks to extend treatment and services to high-risk, chronically ill and underserved New Yorkers in need of at-home care during the pandemic.

Since that time, NASCAR also had input from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the medical community and “all kinds of different inputs that allow us to make informed decisions about when you can go back, when it’s safe to go back — because we don’t want to go back and heaven forbid have something happen and then have to stop again. Once we go back, we need to continue down this road and make sure that, again, everyone is safe, the competitors, the safety workers, everyone involved.”

May 5 in NASCAR: Front Row Motorsports’ stunning Talladega win

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Over the course of his NASCAR Cup Series career, David Ragan proved to be one of the more consistent restrictor-plate racers, earning both of his Cup wins on superspeedways.

The last and most surprising of those occurred on May 5, 2013, at Talladega Superspeedway with Ragan competing for Front Row Motorsports, a team that hadn’t won a race since its founding 2005.

A rain delay caused the Aaron’s 499 to end near darkness as the race concluded with a green-white-checkered finish.

Ragan restarted five rows back on the outside as Matt Kenseth led the field.

When the field took the white flag, Carl Edwards led as Ragan raced around the fifth position. Right behind him was teammate David Gilliland.

Going down the backstretch, a shove from Gilliland helped Ragan split a gap between Kenseth on the outside and Jimmie Johnson on the inside as Edwards still led.

Kenseth was quickly moved aside as Ragan assumed his spot hugging Edwards’ rear bumper.

That lasted only a moment as Ragan darted to the inside with his momentum as they entered Turn 3. He nosed ahead of Edwards in the middle of the turn and had the lead as they entered the frontstretch.

As Ragan dodged-and-weaved his way through the tri-oval, Gilliland side-drafted Edwards. After Ragan took the checkered flag, Gilliland barely beat Edwards to the finish line, giving the aptly named Front Row Motorsports a 1-2 finish.

“I don’t know what to say, this is a true David vs Goliath moment here,” Ragan told Fox in Victory Lane. “They’re not all this easy, but man, this is special to get Front Row Motorsports their first win. Feels like I’ve never been here before.”

Also on this date:

1963: Jim Paschal led the final 69 laps to win a Grand National race at Tar Heel Speedway in Randleman, North Carolina. Paschal beat Joe Weatherly for the victory on the quarter-mile dirt track. It was the second of only three Grand National races the track hosted, all coming in the 1963-64 season.

1968: David Pearson led all but one lap to win a 300-lap event at Asheville-Weaverville (N.C.) Speedway. He beat Bobby Isaac by two laps for the victory on the half-mile paved track. It would only host three more Grand National races for a total of 34.

1974: David Pearson won his third and final race at Talladega Superspeedway, beating Benny Parsons by .17 seconds.

1985: Without the aid of a caution, Bill Elliott came from nearly two laps down to win at Talladega after a broken oil fitting sent him to pit road on Lap 48. Elliott passed Cale Yarborough with 20 laps to go and then beat Kyle Petty by 1.72 seconds. It was one of the three wins Elliott claimed in order to achieve the Winston Million that year.

2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame vote postponed

NASCAR Hall of Fame
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 4, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Voting for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class has been postponed from its originally scheduled date of May 20, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed.

The vote, usually held the week of the Coca-Cola 600, is the latest NASCAR postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox Sports first reported the postponement.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is still scheduled for Sunday, May 24. It was announced last week as one of seven NASCAR national series races that will be held between May 17 and 27.

Nominees for the 2021 class were announced in early April.

The 2021 class will consist of three inductees, two from the Modern Era and one Pioneer.

Modern Era Nominees (10):

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer Nominees (5): Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody

Landmark Award Nominees (5): Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Ralph Seagraves.

NASCAR races in Virginia likely several weeks away

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam detailed a plan Monday for the state to reopen, but it likely means that Cup races at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway are several weeks away.

Virginia has a stay-at-home order through June 10, but Gov. Northam said during Monday’s media briefing that he plans to ease restrictions beginning May 15.

Cup races at Richmond (April 19) and Martinsville (May 9) are among the events that have been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. No makeup dates for those races have been released.

NASCAR is scheduled to have the Cup Series race May 17 and May 20 at Darlington Raceway. The Cup Series is scheduled to race May 24 and May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told reporters last week that “the goal for us” would be to have the next three Cup events within driving distance of the race teams in the Charlotte, North Carolina region.

Gov. Northam’s plan on when to ease restrictions would not permit NASCAR to include Martinsville or Richmond in that timetable.

Phase 1 of Gov. Northam’s plan to ease restrictions would prevent social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. Gov. Northam said during his media briefing that “we anticipate Phase 1 will last about three weeks.”

If so, the phase would end June 5.

Guidelines for Phase 2 include no social gatherings of more than 50 individuals. Gov. Northam said Phase 2 would last about three weeks “as long as our health data continues to support it.”

In that scenario, Phase 2 would end June 26.

“To move to Phase 3, we’re looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time,” Gov. Northam said.

Guidelines for Phase 3 would remove the ban on social gatherings.

Based on the guidelines Gov. Northam discussed Monday, the races at Richmond and Martinsville would not be able to be held before late June. That timetable could change. In printed information on Phase 3 displayed during Monday’s briefing, it stated that the phase “could be 10-12 weeks away, or more.”

Gov. Northam, citing advice from business leaders, also said Monday that he decided against opening portions of the state that have fewer COVID-19 cases. Instead, he said restrictions will be eased statewide.