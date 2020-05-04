Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Winners and losers at virtual Dover

By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

William ByronWon his third Pro Invitational Series race with his victory at virtual Dover. It marked his third win in the last four series races.

Christopher Bell Runner-up finish marked his first top-10 result in the Pro Invitational Series.

Timmy Hill He finished third at virtual Dover. He’s placed in the top three in all but one Pro Invitational Series race.

Fans — This weekend’s Pro Invitational Series will be at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway (3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9) … and then a week after that Cup is scheduled to be back to real racing at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, May 17).

Denny Hamlin He made it to the finish this time.  That’s an accomplishment after his daughter accidentally turned off his screen during last weekend’s race. Hamlin finished sixth this time.

 

LOSERS

Matt DiBenedettoFinished last in the 36-car field and seemed to be involved in most wrecks early in the race. He finished 35th the week before at virtual Talladega.

Chris Buescher Finished 35th at virtual Dover. Has not had a top-20 finish in the past four races in this series. 

 

May 4 in NASCAR: A ghost that could not be caught at Talladega

By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It is among NASCAR’s most famous cars and added to its legacy on this day in 1980.

As Buddy Baker and Dale Earnhardt ran at the front at Talladega Superspeedway, they pitted together. Earnhardt’s team took two tires. Baker’s team took four tires. The difference left Baker nearly 20 seconds behind Earnhardt.

But Baker, the 1980 Daytona 500 winner, was driving the “Gray Ghost” at Talladega.

The car was nicknamed the “Gray Ghost’’ because its colors allowed it to blend in with the track, as the story goes. Driver complaints led NASCAR to have Baker’s team put reflective decals on the car so it was easier to see after that Daytona 500 win

“Silver and black. Chrome numbers. It doesn’t get any cooler than that,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in 2016 on his Dale Jr. Download.

Baker’s charge at Talladega 40 years ago also was memorable for catching and then passing Earnhardt for the lead with three laps to go. Baker withstood Eanhardt’s final charge at the line to win by 3 feet.

Baker told Motor Racing Network in Victory Lane: “We had to earn this one.”

Also on this date:

1957: Fireball Roberts won at Shelby, North Carolina, for his fifth win in his first 13 starts of the season. Roberts went on to score eight victories that season.

1969: Bobby Isaac started from the pole and led 283 of 300 laps to win at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway. No other car finished on the lead lap. The victory was one of a career-high 17 wins he had that season.

1997: Mark Martin won at Sonoma Raceway, holding off Jeff Gordon on the final lap. Martin snapped a 42-race winless streak.

2002: Tony Stewart came from the rear after an engine change to win at Richmond Raceway.

What Cup drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Dover

By Daniel McFadinMay 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT
William Byron — Winner:

Christopher Bell — Finished 2nd: 

Timmy Hill – Finished 3rd:

Erik Jones — finished 4th:

Michael McDowell – Finished 5th:

Denny Hamlin — Finished 6th:

Ryan Blaney — Finished 7th:

Alex Bowman — Finished 8th:

Garrett Smithley – Finished 9th:

Cole Custer – Finished 12th:

Kyle Busch — Finished 15th: 

Kurt Busch — Finished 16th:

Ross Chastain — Finished 17th:

Kevin Harvick – Finished 18th:

Corey LaJoie — Finished 20th:

Joey Gase — Finished 24th:

Tyler Reddick — Finished 25th:

Ryan Preece — Finished 29th:

Regan Smith – Finished 31st:

Parker Kligerman — Finished 34th:

Matt DiBenedetto – Finished 36th:

Results for Pro Invitational race at virtual Dover

William Byron
By Daniel McFadinMay 3, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
William Byron led 79 of 150 laps to score the win Sunday in the sixth eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event on a virtual Dover International Speedway.

Byron passed Timmy Hill for the lead with seven laps to go and held off Christopher Bell for the win.

The top five was Byron, Bell, Hill, Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.

With Byron’s win, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won the last four Pro Invitational events.

Byron has led the most laps in five of the six races held so far as part of the series.

Click here for the results.

