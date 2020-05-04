Winners and losers at virtual Dover

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

WINNERS

William Byron — Won his third Pro Invitational Series race with his victory at virtual Dover. It marked his third win in the last four series races.

Christopher Bell — Runner-up finish marked his first top-10 result in the Pro Invitational Series.

Timmy Hill — He finished third at virtual Dover. He’s placed in the top three in all but one Pro Invitational Series race.

Fans — This weekend’s Pro Invitational Series will be at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway (3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9) … and then a week after that Cup is scheduled to be back to real racing at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, May 17).

Denny Hamlin — He made it to the finish this time. That’s an accomplishment after his daughter accidentally turned off his screen during last weekend’s race. Hamlin finished sixth this time.

LOSERS

Matt DiBenedetto — Finished last in the 36-car field and seemed to be involved in most wrecks early in the race. He finished 35th the week before at virtual Talladega.

Chris Buescher — Finished 35th at virtual Dover. Has not had a top-20 finish in the past four races in this series.