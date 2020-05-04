Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Texas, Daytona to host high school graduation ceremonies

By Daniel McFadinMay 4, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
The school lives of many American students were put on hold over the last two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic as learning went from the classroom to the living room.

On top of that, many senior classes had their graduating classes canceled or modified in creative ways. Among those are students who attend high schools near Texas Motor Speedway and Dayton International Speedway.

Both tracks have announced they will host graduation ceremonies for area high schools throughout this month.

Texas Motor Speedway will host ceremonies for all school districts in Denton County: including Aubrey ISD; Argyle ISD; Denton ISD; Krum ISD; Lake Dallas ISD; Lewisville ISD; Little Elm ISD; Northwest ISD; Pilot Point ISD; Ponder ISD; Sanger ISD and Westlake Academy.

All graduates will accept their diploma in-person while wearing academic regalia in addition to masks. After walking across a staging area, they’ll receive their diplomas in Victory Lane. Families of graduates will socially distance as they watch from their cars in the infield. The ceremonies will be broadcast on the track’s “Big Hoss” video board on the backstretch as well as via live stream.

“A great deal of thanks and appreciation for this program must go to (Denton County) Judge Andy Eads and his staff for their significant efforts in making this idea come to fruition in what was really a very short amount of time,” Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway, said in a press release. “A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times.”

TMS is no stranger to hosting high school graduations. Gossage has turned driver introduction ceremonies into make shift graduation ceremonies for NASCAR drivers, including Erik Jones and Cole Custer.

On May 31, Daytona will host graduation ceremonies for students of Flagler-Palm Coast and Matanzas High School in Flagler County, Florida.

While details on the logistics of the ceremony are still being discussed, graduates will walk across the stage of the Ocean Center to receive their diploma before getting in a car to ride across the historic track’s start-finish line.

Each ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the facility and live-streamed on the FlaglerSchools.com website. Only one vehicle is permitted for each graduate and their family. Additionally, all in attendance must remain in their vehicles.

“The France family has been committed to supporting our local schools in any way they can,” Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway, said in a press release. “We are unique in that we can comfortably accommodate these schools and provide an unforgettable experience for these graduates. We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion.”

 

May 4 in NASCAR: A ghost that could not be caught at Talladega

By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It is among NASCAR’s most famous cars and added to its legacy on this day in 1980.

As Buddy Baker and Dale Earnhardt ran at the front at Talladega Superspeedway, they pitted together. Earnhardt’s team took two tires. Baker’s team took four tires. The difference left Baker nearly 20 seconds behind Earnhardt.

But Baker, the 1980 Daytona 500 winner, was driving the “Gray Ghost” at Talladega.

The car was nicknamed the “Gray Ghost’’ because its colors allowed it to blend in with the track, as the story goes. Driver complaints led NASCAR to have Baker’s team put reflective decals on the car so it was easier to see after that Daytona 500 win

“Silver and black. Chrome numbers. It doesn’t get any cooler than that,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in 2016 on his Dale Jr. Download.

Baker’s charge at Talladega 40 years ago also was memorable for catching and then passing Earnhardt for the lead with three laps to go. Baker withstood Eanhardt’s final charge at the line to win by 3 feet.

Baker told Motor Racing Network in Victory Lane: “We had to earn this one.”

Also on this date:

1957: Fireball Roberts won at Shelby, North Carolina, for his fifth win in his first 13 starts of the season. Roberts went on to score eight victories that season.

1969: Bobby Isaac started from the pole and led 283 of 300 laps to win at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway. No other car finished on the lead lap. The victory was one of a career-high 17 wins he had that season.

1997: Mark Martin won at Sonoma Raceway, holding off Jeff Gordon on the final lap. Martin snapped a 42-race winless streak.

2002: Tony Stewart came from the rear after an engine change to win at Richmond Raceway.

Winners and losers at virtual Dover

By Dustin LongMay 4, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

William ByronWon his third Pro Invitational Series race with his victory at virtual Dover. It marked his third win in the last four series races.

Christopher Bell Runner-up finish marked his first top-10 result in the Pro Invitational Series.

Timmy Hill He finished third at virtual Dover. He’s placed in the top three in all but one Pro Invitational Series race.

Fans — This weekend’s Pro Invitational Series will be at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway (3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9) … and then a week after that Cup is scheduled to be back to real racing at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, May 17).

Denny Hamlin He made it to the finish this time.  That’s an accomplishment after his daughter accidentally turned off his screen during last weekend’s race. Hamlin finished sixth this time.

 

LOSERS

Matt DiBenedettoFinished last in the 36-car field and seemed to be involved in most wrecks early in the race. He finished 35th the week before at virtual Talladega.

Chris Buescher Finished 35th at virtual Dover. Has not had a top-20 finish in the past four races in this series. 

 

What Cup drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Dover

By Daniel McFadinMay 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT
Results for Pro Invitational race at virtual Dover

William Byron
By Daniel McFadinMay 3, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
William Byron led 79 of 150 laps to score the win Sunday in the sixth eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event on a virtual Dover International Speedway.

Byron passed Timmy Hill for the lead with seven laps to go and held off Christopher Bell for the win.

The top five was Byron, Bell, Hill, Erik Jones and Michael McDowell.

With Byron’s win, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won the last four Pro Invitational events.

Byron has led the most laps in five of the six races held so far as part of the series.

Click here for the results.