It is among NASCAR’s most famous cars and added to its legacy on this day in 1980.
As Buddy Baker and Dale Earnhardt ran at the front at Talladega Superspeedway, they pitted together. Earnhardt’s team took two tires. Baker’s team took four tires. The difference left Baker nearly 20 seconds behind Earnhardt.
But Baker, the 1980 Daytona 500 winner, was driving the “Gray Ghost” at Talladega.
The car was nicknamed the “Gray Ghost’’ because its colors allowed it to blend in with the track, as the story goes. Driver complaints led NASCAR to have Baker’s team put reflective decals on the car so it was easier to see after that Daytona 500 win
“Silver and black. Chrome numbers. It doesn’t get any cooler than that,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in 2016 on his Dale Jr. Download.
Baker’s charge at Talladega 40 years ago also was memorable for catching and then passing Earnhardt for the lead with three laps to go. Baker withstood Eanhardt’s final charge at the line to win by 3 feet.
1957: Fireball Roberts won at Shelby, North Carolina, for his fifth win in his first 13 starts of the season. Roberts went on to score eight victories that season.
1969: Bobby Isaac started from the pole and led 283 of 300 laps to win at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway. No other car finished on the lead lap. The victory was one of a career-high 17 wins he had that season.
1997: Mark Martin won at Sonoma Raceway, holding off Jeff Gordon on the final lap. Martin snapped a 42-race winless streak.
2002: Tony Stewart came from the rear after an engine change to win at Richmond Raceway.
Christopher Bell — Runner-up finish marked his first top-10 result in the Pro Invitational Series.
Timmy Hill — He finished third at virtual Dover. He’s placed in the top three in all but one Pro Invitational Series race.
Fans — This weekend’s Pro Invitational Series will be at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway (3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9) … and then a week after that Cup is scheduled to be back to real racing at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, May 17).
Denny Hamlin — He made it to the finish this time. That’s an accomplishment after his daughter accidentally turned off his screen during last weekend’s race. Hamlin finished sixth this time.
Happy we made it to the end of that one felt like we were solid, was just hard to work your way to the front. Also it was about 100 degrees in my garage where I was playing so I feel like it was good conditioning for Darlington in a couple weeks
Qualified 5th (got yelled at) P1 in "Happy Hour" warmup Start last Lap 7, got smashed *reset Lap 14, got smashed again Tow to pits 4 laps down (wave) 3 (wave) 2 (wave) 1 (lucky dog) 31st to 10th Smashed one final time Blew up. Tough day with our eHot Rod
Well that was bad. Just riding at the start of the race and lost internet connection which cost us 11 laps. Fought back to P24. Huge thanks to Bare Arms Holsters and Jimco Windows for teaming up with us
It is Byron’s third win in the six races held as part of the Invitational. He also won on a virtual Bristol and Richmond.
William Byron triumphed in a 10-lap run to the finish after a caution for a Denny Hamlin wreck. Byron took four tires in the pits and restarted fifth, while Hill took two and restarted first. Byron finished with 79 laps led, giving him the most laps led in five of the six Invitational races so far.
“We had four tires and unfortunately the strategy made us to where we kind of knew we were going to be back in the pack on that last restart, so it was all about getting clear and once we got to Timmy I knew we had better stuff and just had to work him over for a couple of corners,” Byron told Fox after the event.