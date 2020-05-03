What Cup drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Dover

William Byron — Winner:
Third #ProInvitationalSeries win is in the books for @WilliamByron! 👊
Check in with your race winner as he breaks down today’s @iRacing action. pic.twitter.com/gPQKSCu78a
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 3, 2020
Christopher Bell — Finished 2nd:
Good day @MonsterMile on @iRacing Brought the @rheemracing Camry home 2nd & maybe have the 🐵 off my back in the Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/TOGFtsdYVX
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) May 3, 2020
Timmy Hill – Finished 3rd:
We still buddies! https://t.co/SEq45mxfi4
— Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) May 3, 2020
Erik Jones — finished 4th:
Getting the hang of this iRacing thing. 😎 P4 at the @MonsterMile. See ya Saturday at virtual North Wilkesboro.#eNASCAR @DEWALTTough pic.twitter.com/55k1OjAEme
— Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) May 3, 2020
Michael McDowell – Finished 5th:
Really happy with our finish today!
Battled a lot of adversity at the virtual @MonsterMile and came home P5.
Thanks to @KLOVERadio for coming on board the last two weekends! Glad to get them a good finish. pic.twitter.com/l6WZNss7LQ
— Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) May 3, 2020
Denny Hamlin — Finished 6th:
P6. Now I need to get those remotes down. pic.twitter.com/Lm504wvaTd
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 3, 2020
Apparently out of my reach too. https://t.co/co8ynD7g9C pic.twitter.com/z4ax5ZtFyk
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 3, 2020
Ryan Blaney — Finished 7th:
Well the ole 12 car dodged a lot of wrecks today. Good spotting job by @joshtwilliams . Nice to finally be able to finish one!
— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) May 3, 2020
Alex Bowman — Finished 8th:
Dang coulda really used that fast repair Finn “accidentally“ used pic.twitter.com/DI0UStoLm2
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) May 3, 2020
Garrett Smithley – Finished 9th:
Post race after the virtual @MonsterMile Wild one for sure! Up and down day, but salvaged a p-9 after getting wrecked on the final restart. Led laps, top 5 car for sure. Still streaming! Thanks everyone for tuning in! @RickWareRacing @GunBroker @NASCARONFOX #eNASCAR #eSports pic.twitter.com/RIQmlt856a
— Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) May 3, 2020
Cole Custer – Finished 12th:
Happy we made it to the end of that one😂😂felt like we were solid, was just hard to work your way to the front. Also it was about 100 degrees in my garage where I was playing so I feel like it was good conditioning for @TooToughToTame in a couple weeks😂😂 https://t.co/T2yXAP7QhD
— Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) May 3, 2020
Kyle Busch — Finished 15th:
Tough day at the office. #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/gJMFkRCZBA
— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 3, 2020
Kurt Busch — Finished 16th:
Well… thought we did a heck of a lot better on speed. Saved it a few times, but 1 too many wrecks for the @MonsterEnergy @TeamChevy #1 car. Gotta smile though… REAL DEAL @NASCAR racing at @TooToughToTame soon! pic.twitter.com/ooA9Grmek1
— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 3, 2020
Ross Chastain — Finished 17th:
Well, we had a good run going!
Thanks @NutrienAgRetail and @CastrolUSA 👊🍉 https://t.co/2hdjPMNvzo
— Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) May 3, 2020
Kevin Harvick – Finished 18th:
And that’s a wrap at @MonsterMile!
😳#ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/r0xym49v8T
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 3, 2020
Corey LaJoie — Finished 20th:
Qualified 5th (got yelled at)
P1 in “Happy Hour” warmup
Start last
Lap 7, got smashed
*reset
Lap 14, got smashed again
Tow to pits
4 laps down (wave)
3 (wave)
2 (wave)
1 (lucky dog)
31st to 10th
Smashed one final time
Blew up.
Tough day with our @TeamDrydene eHot Rod pic.twitter.com/xyvI36tiAy
— Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) May 3, 2020
Joey Gase — Finished 24th:
Well that was 💩💩💩. Just riding at the start of the race and lost internet connection which cost us 11 laps. Fought back to P24. Huge thanks to Bare Arms Holsters and Jimco Windows for teaming up with us pic.twitter.com/Fw1YaN3Z5d
— Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) May 3, 2020
Tyler Reddick — Finished 25th:
Not the day we wanted. I’m looking forward to North Wilkesboro! pic.twitter.com/KYF6IS3E9e
— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) May 3, 2020
Ryan Preece — Finished 29th:
— Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) May 3, 2020
Regan Smith – Finished 31st:
If you get points for incidents then surely I won the day 😂…fun race on @NASCARONFOX and @iRacing! Can’t wait to see Nortg Wilkesboro come back to life next weekend! https://t.co/x9ZqN9u3cb
— Regan Smith (@ReganSmith) May 3, 2020
Parker Kligerman — Finished 34th:
Update: In a first for me, got a post race call from a driver after an iRace. @TimmyHillRacer called me and we talked it over. Both of us were in the wrong there for lap 23.
That’s racing. We good now pic.twitter.com/zvn3pxp3YM
— Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) May 3, 2020
Matt DiBenedetto – Finished 36th:
Day got cut short haha but this @iRacing pro invitational series has been fun! Can’t thank ford enough and all of our health care workers out there for working so hard through all of this! #builtfordproud https://t.co/EHixHwbusx
— Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) May 3, 2020