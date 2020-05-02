Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Dover: Start time and more

By Dustin LongMay 2, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The virtual Dover NASCAR weekend begins with Saturday Night Thunder.

This is the fourth Saturday Night Thunder event. Logan Seavey won at virtual Bristol. Josh Berry won at virtual Richmond. Landon Huffman won at virtual Talladega.

Tonight’s event will be run with digital Xfinity Series cars. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series and Whelen Euro Series drivers.

Today’s event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

FORMAT: One-lap, single-car qualifying will set heat race grids. There will be four 10-lap heats. The top  six finishers from each heat race advance to the feature event. There will be a 15-lap last chance race. If more than 40 cars are entered, there will be a second last chance race. Two drivers will transfer from the last chance qualifier to the main event. All heat races will have no cautions. Drivers are allowed one reset in the heat races.

FEATURE RACE: The feature is scheduled to have 26 cars and be 125 laps. The top five finishers from last weekend’s race at virtual Talladega – Landon Huffman, Josh Berry, Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd – will start at the rear provided they make the feature. Cautions will be determined by race officials. Drivers are allowed one reset. There will be up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

ONLINE: Watch at eNASCAR.com/live and on NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (Subject to change): 

NAME

CAR #

Alex Labbe

90

Angela Ruch

 00

Anthony Alfredo

33

Austin Cindric

22

Bayley Currey

74

Blake Koch

57

Brandon Brown

68

Brett Moffitt

23

Chase Briscoe

98

Chase Cabre

4

Christian Eckes

81

CJ McLaughlin

39

Derek Kraus

19

Donny Lia

07

Drew Dollar

015

Drew Herring

3

Elliott Sadler

099

Gus Dean

56

Jeb Burton

8

Jeffrey Earnhardt

50

Jesse Iwuji

36

Joe Graf Jr.

80

Josh Berry

88

Josh Bilicki

99

Josh Williams

92

Justin Allgaier

7

Justin Haley

11

Kaz Grala

29

Landon Huffman

75

Logan Seavey

67

Matt Mills

5

Michael Annett

1

Myatt Snider

93

Noah Gragson

9

Raphael Lessard

04

Ruben Garcia

27

Ryan Ellis

78

Ryan Truex

40

Ryan Vargas

51

Sam Mayer

21

Scott Stenzel

63

Sheldon Creed

74

Spencer Boyd

02

Stephen Leicht

25

Stewart Friesen

52

Thad Moffitt

46

Todd Gilliland

38

Tommy Joe Martin

44

Ty Majeski

45

Tyler Ankrum

26

Will Rodgers

55

May 2 in NASCAR: Junior Johnson win angers ‘Yankee’ Dick Hutcherson

Dick Hutcherson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It had been 100 years and a couple of weeks since the American Civil War had ended, but Dick Hutcherson was made so mad by the end of the May 2, 1965 race at Bristol Motor Speedway, he felt the need to invoke it.

“I may be a damn Yankee, but I’ll always believe I won this race. No one will ever convince me I didn’t,” Hutcherson said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Big Bucks and Boycotts.”

“I think Robert E. Lee’s grandson was scoring the race,” he added.

They were strong remarks for Hutcherson, who was a native of Iowa.

The cause of his anger was that Junior Johnson, a native of North Carolina, had been declared the winner of the 500-lap race on the half-mile track. Hutcherson was scored as finishing second.

Johnson had gone a lap-and-a-half down when he lost a tire 265 laps into the race. Then he needed relief from Fred Lorenzen for 147 laps. After returning to the race, Johnson spent 117 laps making up time and then took the lead with 62 laps to go.

Hutcherson believed he had a one-lap lead before Johnson’s final driver change and a two-lap lead afterward.

“At the finish, Johnson was just barely back in the lead lap,” Hutcherson said.

After going over the scoring cards with NASCAR’s chief scorer, Joe Epton, Hutcherson’s co-owner, Ralph Moody, was content with the results.

Also on this date:

1954: Herb Thomas won a Grand National race at Langhorne (Pa.) Speedway by one lap for his fifth win in the first 10 races of the season. The top five was swept by drivers in Hudson Hornets.

1971: After Buddy Baker passed Donnie Allison 11 laps from the finish and Allison’s engine expired a lap later, Baker went on to claim the win at Darlington by seven laps over Dick Brooks. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Big Bucks and Boycotts,” the race was the final one for the pairing of David Pearson and the Holman-Moody team. They split over a dispute about how much appearance money Pearson would receive for the May 16 race at Talladega.

1982: With drafting help from Terry Labonte, Darrell Waltrip passed Benny Parsons on the last lap to win the Winston 500 at Talladega.

1993: In a two-lap shootout following a red flag for rain at Talladega, Ernie Irvan went from fourth to first to claim the win. As the field approached the checkered flag, contact from Dale Earnhardt sent Rusty Wallace into a violent tumble that gave him a broken wrist, a concussion and a chipped tooth.

NASCAR announces safety additions, competition changes

By Dustin LongMay 1, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT
NASCAR issued a rules bulletin Friday to teams that included safety enhancements developed from the investigation of Ryan Newman‘s car after his Daytona 500 crash.

Newman suffered a brain bruise in a last-lap crash of the Feb. 16 event. He missed three races before the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic. He has been medically cleared by NASCAR to race.

NASCAR also announced competition adjustments Friday.

“As teams prepare for the return to racing, we want to provide as much advance notice as possible for upcoming technical changes,” said John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development, in a statement. “Some of these updates stem from the investigation into the (Newman) incident at Daytona, and all are intended to produce a safe and competitive race at all venues. We look forward to providing more details in the near future.”

The safety enhancements include:

  • Elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks.
  • Reduction in size of throttle body from 59/64” to 57/64” (superspeedways only).
  • Updated roll bar padding specifications (mandatory at all tracks beginning June 1).
  • Oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank must contain a check valve (mandatory at all tracks beginning with Talladega).
  • Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension (superspeedways only).
  • Addition of a lower main roll bar support bar #20 / intrusion plate and upper main roll bar support bar #21 (mandatory superspeedways, optional elsewhere).

Click here for image of new roll bars and plates (shown in yellow)

The competition changes include:

  • The temporary ban on most testing will be lifted Monday (May 4), however on-track testing will not be allowed in the Cup, Xfinity or Gander Truck Series for the remainder of the 2020 season.
  • Organizations are allocated a total of 150 hours in the wind tunnel through Dec. 31, 2021 with a maximum usage of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. Wind tunnel testing of Next Gen vehicles by individual organizations is not permitted.
  • All remaining parts submission meetings for 2020 have been cancelled.
  • Minimum number of short block sealed engines changes from 13 to eight.

In regards to the testing issues, NASCAR banned all testing not related to the Next Gen car on March 17. That included but was not limited to wind tunnels (full and scale models), climatic tunnels, 7/8 posters, K&C rigs (static and dynamic) and driver simulators, etc.

 

 

Stewart-Haas Racing transports vital supplies during pandemic

Stewart-Haas Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 1, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT
A little more than two weeks before they hit the road for Darlington Raceway, two of Stewart-Haas Racing’s transporters put in some practice runs of sorts to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trucks transported 2 million face masks to fellow North Carolina business Novant Health to replenish “its supplies and ensuring its frontline team members are protected,” according to a team media release.

The 53-foot haulers were repurposed from normally transporting race cars around the country to deliver much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Novant Health’s logistics center, located next to SHR’s headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

“We’ve always had a good, neighborly rapport with Novant Health, and when they asked if we could help pick up some PPE supplies, we immediately said yes,” said SHR vice president of sales and marketing Mike Verlander. “Credit to our truck drivers, Rick Hodges and Steve Mitchell, for making the overnight trip and picking up this needed equipment.

“We’ve all been practicing social distancing and adhering to stay-at-home orders, but to be able to go a step further and contribute to what Novant Health is doing to combat this virus – that’s something we take a lot of pride in and we’ll do again without hesitation.”

Stated Novant Health vice president Mark Welch in the press release: “If you want something done quickly and efficiently, partner with a NASCAR team. Stewart-Haas Racing stepped up in a big way. They took hold of a complex logistical situation and delivered life-saving equipment to Novant Health. The masks they delivered will ensure our supply of this critical necessity is replenished.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Jeff Burton joins Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Dustin LongMay 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton will be on today’s Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico to discuss NASCAR’s plans to resume racing May 17 at Darlington Raceway.

The Darlington race is to be one of seven races between May 17-27 among NASCAR’s three national series at two different tracks.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Friday’s scheduled guests are:

  • Noon – Jeff Burton
  • 12:15 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay
  • 12:30 p.m. – NBC horse racing analysts Jerry Bailey & Randy Moss
  • 12:40 p.m. – NBC Sports writer Tim Layden
  • 12:50 p.m. – NBC Spors broadcaster Ahmed Fareed

 