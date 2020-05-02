Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Anthony Alfredo won the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event on a digital Dover International Speedway, coming out on top in a duel with Alex Labbe.

Alfredo, a Xfinity Series driver for Richard Childress Racing, had to pass Labbe twice in the final 12 laps to secure the win on the 1-mile track.

He took the lead for the final time with seven laps to go in the 125-lap race.

“If you were looking on my Twitch stream right now … I’m sweating so bad,” Alfredo said after the race on Saturday Night Thunder broadcast. “I’m sweating as much as I do in a 140 degree race car. That was unreal, man.”

The race came down to Alfredo and Labbe mostly due to pit strategy. Labbe was the first to pit during a green flag cycle with 49 laps to go. Alfredo had fresher tires when he caught him.

“I knew long run was my strength,” Alfredo said. “That five to 10-lap window of better tires is a tremendous difference here.”

Alfredo made his Xfinity debut earlier this year at Auto Club Speedway. It’s his only start in the series this season.

The top five was completed by Raphael Lessard, Chase Cabre and Landon Huffman.

Donny Lia, a Whelen Modified driver, dominated the first part of the race, leading every lap from the pole until he pit with around 40 laps to go and was caught speeding. He had to serve a penalty and finished off the lead lap.

The race saw three cautions.

The first occurred on Lap 20 for a multi-car crash involving Tyler Ankrum. After the restart on Lap 23, the caution waved on Lap 25 for another multi-car incident that included Noah Gragson. The race resumed on Lap 125 before the caution returned on Lap 32 for a multi-car wreck that included Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Josh Berry and Ruben Garcia.

After the field was set through four heat races and two last chance qualifying races, the top eight in the field were inverted, with Lia starting first.

CHECKERED FLAG: Fast Pasta is SERVED! @anthonyalfredo outlasts the competition and wins Saturday Night Thunder at the @MonsterMile! pic.twitter.com/MZSwNKBSKr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 3, 2020

Results

Feature

Heat 1 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Heat 2 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Heat 3 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Ty Majeski Alex Labbe Christian Eckes Noah Gragson Ryan Vargas Ryan Truex Thad Moffitt Matt Mills Myatt Snider Josh Williams Blake Koch

Heat 4 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

Last Chance qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps — winner advances to main event):

Sam Mayer Jeb Burton Myatt Snider Brett Moffitt CJ McLaughlin Matt Mills Josh Bilicki Sheldon Creed Black Koch Josh Williams Brandon Brown

Last Chance qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps — winner advances to main event):