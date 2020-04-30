NASCAR world reacts to announced May 17 return date

The much anticipated return of NASCAR racing amid the COVID-19 pandemic was announced Thursday.
Racing is scheduled to resume with the Cup Series on May 17 at Darlington Raceway.
It will be part of seven races scheduled run through May 27, including races for the Xfinity Series and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. All will be one day events.
It didn’t take long for NASCAR drivers to express their excitement on social media.
I’m excited to get back racing. Safety is obviously the most important thing & I know NASCAR has been working to ensure that we have the necessary safety precautions in place. While it’s unfortunate that there won’t be fans in the stands, it’s obviously necessary at this time.
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 30, 2020
Real racing. Real soon. Can't wait!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/3ZRMW9lI0I
— Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) April 30, 2020
We’ll be missing the fans, but we’ve got some of the best in sports and their energy will still be felt when we strap back in. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 30, 2020
I’m ready to be back on the track and appreciate everyone’s effort on safety measures. Helpfully we’ll be celebrating a few more of these soon. pic.twitter.com/wzfs8uYlSp
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 30, 2020
We’re going racing! pic.twitter.com/wde5VVSBfF
— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) April 30, 2020
I’m pumped! We are going racing!
I know @NASCAR has been working diligently on giving us all a Safe environment to work/race in.
We all wish you could be there, but these are the extremely necessary precautions to take at this time.
Let’s go racing! pic.twitter.com/g14XNgOmDI
— Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) April 30, 2020
The racing is always crazy after a 2 hour rain delay, just wait until you see us after a 2 month delay. Can’t wait! https://t.co/fUaE36gvAC pic.twitter.com/SrMeHnvX2z
— Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) April 30, 2020
no practice, no qualifying. just get on with it. 🤘🏼 happy to have a plan in place to go back racing!
— Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) April 30, 2020
GREAT NEWS to have @NASCAR back in a safe way and responsible way. Pumped to have @ToddGilliland_ back in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series at @CLTMotorSpdwy in May. pic.twitter.com/r9SAvZ8sQc
— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) April 30, 2020
Whoa no practice or qualifying? Thank goodness I’ve been to this places before. That’s big. It also helps us save $ with less wear & tear + tires….but your racecar better be dead nuts when it comes off the trailer or that’s gonna make for a long day https://t.co/yXoNdzhkyM
— Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) April 30, 2020
With the announcement of the scheduled return of the first major sport amid the pandemic, NASCAR has picked up the attention of a few non-NASCAR fans.
I’ve never watched NASCAR before in my life but if it means live competition to watch, count me in. https://t.co/fTBQcRJSQK
— Elise Terry (@elisecterry) April 30, 2020
NASCAR and PBR are two sports I enjoy but normally take a back seat to the others. Now I’m all in pic.twitter.com/waHwbWAqBM
— Cameron Crawford (@crawford_cam95) April 30, 2020
We are all nascar fans now. What driver should I become a fan of? https://t.co/lz1Esnwml5
— Al Exotic (@IAmAlexDeSelms) April 30, 2020
NASCAR coming back 👀 pic.twitter.com/XYdCbRUv0Y
— mel (@Mel629_) April 30, 2020
Hello, please meet the world’s newest and biggest NASCAR fan. https://t.co/pjpM2h5GZB
— Ryan Severance (@RyanSevvy) April 30, 2020