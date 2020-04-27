How NASCAR tracks are helping during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country, NASCAR tracks are helping local communities. Here’s a look at how tracks have helped:
Atlanta Motor Speedway
The track in Hampton, Georgia, has an American Red Cross blood drive scheduled May 4.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.
To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the blood drive will be done by appointment only.
Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.
To make an appointment use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.
The track also teamed up with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help local families in need with a mobile market on April 3, April 17 and April 24.
Here are numbers on how many people have received food via the markets.
4/3:
Households: 502
Individuals: 2,213
4/17:
Households: 839
Individuals: 3,128
Children: 1,256
20 pallets of food
4/24:
Households: 1,280
Individuals: 5,164
Children: 1,914
40 pallets of food
The track is scheduled to hold more mobile markets on May 1, May 8, May 15, and May 22.
Bristol Motor Speedway
Is conducting a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center April 27-28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET at the Marsh Regional mobile unit inside the track’s North Entrance.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Has teamed up with a program called Esther’s Heart for Transformation Ministry to collect non-perishable food items and books to give out to children in need.
Daytona International Speedway
AdventHealth conducted drive-up COVID-19 tests at the track a few weeks ago.
Dover International Speedway
– Partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Transportation to host a food distribution event for families in need last week, giving food to about 2,500 households.
-Bayhealth Medical Center, Central Delaware’s largest health care system, has utilized the Fan Care Center as a drive-thru testing location off and on since mid-March.
– Dover has also served as a distribution site for personal protective equipment during the pandemic. The equipment included gloves, helmets, clothing and goggles.
Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville Speedway in Virginia is being used as a COVID-19 test site.
The site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. ET.
Individuals to be tested must be a resident of Martinsville City, Henry County, or Patrick County.
They will not be admitted to the testing site unless it has received proper documentation from a physician.
As of last week, 70 tests had been administered.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
– Conducted four blood drives with the American Red Cross through March and April that had just over 150 people donate.
– Fed all employees of the University Medical Center on April 22 with 300 pizzas.
– Donated tents, gurneys and masks to several local hospitals
– Has organized car clubs to do drive-by birthday celebrations for kids in the community.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
– New Hampshire Motor Speedway offered a home residence on the NHMS property to allow first responders to quarantine away from their homes if needed.
– If the local fuel supply chain is interrupted due to the pandemic, the town of Loudon, N.H. can obtain gasoline from the speedway’s Sunoco gas pumps for keeping essential equipment and vehicles in use.
– New Hampshire Motor Speedway donated 800 rain ponchos for public safety workers to use as hospital gowns to help alleviate the shortage of proper personal protective equipment.
– If the need arises, the State of New Hampshire Emergency Operations Center has secured space at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for an overflow care facility and mobile testing site.
– The New Hampshire Food Bank will host a mobile food pantry at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on May 9 in response to local need and as a means to distribute nutritious food such as fresh produce, meats, dairy and canned or boxed items.
Talladega Superspeedway
The track in Alabama hosted a by-appointment blood drive earlier this month and served as a COVID-19 test site.
Texas Motor Speedway
The track in North Texas will host a by-appointment-only blood drive May 6 at its Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse.
The blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.
Donors will be required to have their temperatures taken by Red Cross staff or volunteer prior to being admitted into the blood drive space. Donors will also be required to wear a protective mask throughout their appointment time and hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history and refreshment areas. Approved social distancing measures will be in place throughout the process.
Homestead-Miami Speedway
As a result of a $40,000 donation made because of its eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race last month, the track was able to distribute food and supplies to 1,000 families in its community through Farm Share.
