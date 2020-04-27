Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR
Getty Images

How NASCAR tracks are helping during COVID-19 pandemic

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country, NASCAR tracks are helping local communities. Here’s a look at how tracks have helped:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The track in Hampton, Georgia, has an American Red Cross blood drive scheduled May 4.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.

To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the blood drive will be done by appointment only.

Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

To make an appointment use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.

The track also teamed up with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help local families in need with a mobile market on April 3, April 17 and April 24.

Here are numbers on how many people have received food via the markets.

4/3:
Households: 502
Individuals: 2,213

4/17:
Households: 839
Individuals: 3,128
Children: 1,256
20 pallets of food

4/24:
Households: 1,280
Individuals: 5,164
Children: 1,914
40 pallets of food

The track is scheduled to hold more mobile markets on May 1, May 8, May 15, and May 22.

Bristol Motor Speedway

Is conducting a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center April 27-28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  ET at the Marsh Regional mobile unit inside the track’s North Entrance.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Has teamed up with a program called Esther’s Heart for Transformation Ministry to collect non-perishable food items and books to give out to children in need.

Daytona International Speedway

AdventHealth conducted drive-up COVID-19 tests at the track a few weeks ago.

Dover International Speedway

– Partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Transportation to host a food distribution event for families in need last week, giving food to about 2,500 households.

-Bayhealth Medical Center, Central Delaware’s largest health care system, has utilized the Fan Care Center as a drive-thru testing location off and on since mid-March.

– Dover has also served as a distribution site for personal protective equipment during the pandemic. The equipment included gloves, helmets, clothing and goggles.

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway in Virginia is being used as a COVID-19 test site.

The site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. ET.

Individuals to be tested must be a resident of Martinsville City, Henry County, or Patrick County.

They will not be admitted to the testing site unless it has received proper documentation from a physician.

As of last week, 70 tests had been administered.

Click here for more.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

– Conducted four blood drives with the American Red Cross through March and April that had just over 150 people donate.

– Fed all employees of the University Medical Center on April 22 with 300 pizzas.

– Donated tents, gurneys and masks to several local hospitals

– Has organized car clubs to do drive-by birthday celebrations for kids in the community.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

– New Hampshire Motor Speedway offered a home residence on the NHMS property to allow first responders to quarantine away from their homes if needed.

– If the local fuel supply chain is interrupted due to the pandemic, the town of Loudon, N.H. can obtain gasoline from the speedway’s Sunoco gas pumps for keeping essential equipment and vehicles in use.

– New Hampshire Motor Speedway donated 800 rain ponchos for public safety workers to use as hospital gowns to help alleviate the shortage of proper personal protective equipment.

– If the need arises, the State of New Hampshire Emergency Operations Center has secured space at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for an overflow care facility and mobile testing site.

– The New Hampshire Food Bank will host a mobile food pantry at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on May 9 in response to local need and as a means to distribute nutritious food such as fresh produce, meats, dairy and canned or boxed items.

Talladega Superspeedway

The track in Alabama hosted a by-appointment blood drive earlier this month and served as a COVID-19 test site.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in North Texas will host a by-appointment-only blood drive May 6 at its Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse.

The blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

Donors will be required to have their temperatures taken by Red Cross staff or volunteer prior to being admitted into the blood drive space. Donors will also be required to wear a protective mask throughout their appointment time and hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history and refreshment areas. Approved social distancing measures will be in place throughout the process.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

As a result of a $40,000 donation made because of its eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race last month, the track was able to distribute food and supplies to 1,000 families in its community through Farm Share.

 

NASCAR clears Ryan Newman to race

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
NASCAR confirmed Monday that Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to race.

The announcement comes a day after Newman stated that he planned to return to racing when the NASCAR season resumes, which could be as soon as the May 16-17 weekend at Darlington Raceway.

“I’m excited to be healthy and at some point to get back in the race car when the world starts turning again and thankful for the people and support that I’ve gotten, friends and family and fans, you name it, that have prayed for me and given me this multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point,” Newman said on Fox before last weekend’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Newman suffered a brain bruise in a last-lap crash of the Feb. 16 Daytona 500. He missed three races before the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman led the Daytona 500 with 1 mile to go after being pushed to the front by Ryan Blaney. After exiting Turn 4, Newman blocked Blaney, who then tried to push Newman to the win to ensure a Ford victory. But one of the shoves from Blaney’s car unsettled Newman’s car and it turned into the wall.

Newman’s car went airborne and spun upside down. Corey LaJoie couldn’t avoid Newman’s car and hit it on the driver’s side while it was upside down. Newman’s car landed on its roof and slid down the frontstretch, coming to rest beyond the exit of pit road.

NASCAR later stated that Newman was extracted from the car 15 minutes, 40 seconds after the car came to rest. Newman was hospitalized for about 42 hours after his crash

Newman returned to the track for the first time in March to be with this team. He told reporters there in a brief interview: “It’s great to be alive. If you looked at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Ross Chastain drove Newman’s No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing in the three races he missed after the Daytona crash.

Matt Kenseth discusses his surprising return: ‘I’m super excited’

By Nate RyanApr 27, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
If you had asked Matt Kenseth three weeks ago if he ever would race again?

“I probably would have told you no,” Kenseth told NBC Sports. “You just never know what life is going to throw at you.”

On Monday, it delivered one of the biggest stunners of the 2020 NASCAR season, which remains on hold because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When it resumes (perhaps as early as the third week in May), Kenseth will be racing in NASCAR’s premier series for the first time since the 2018 season finale.

Chip Ganassi Racing announced the 2003 champion as the replacement for Kyle Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet for the rest of the year. Team owner Chip Ganassi told NBCSports.com that the deal so far is for the rest of the season.

After he didn’t get quite the send-off he’d wanted in 2017 with Joe Gibbs Racing and in a partial season return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2018, Kenseth, 48, said he’s “really, really excited about” his third chance at a fitting ending to his Hall of Fame career.

“I almost feel like when I started racing for some reason,” he told NBC Sports. “So I’m super excited about it. I’m ready to get to the track.

“Kyle is an extremely, extremely talented driver. Way more talent than I ever had, so I know I’m going to have to work really hard at this and give it 100 percent and hopefully we’ll get some results.”

During a phone interview Monday afternoon with NBC Sports, Kenseth discussed the reasons he’s returning, his expectations for performance and what he’s looking forward to the most about being back in a Cup car for the first time in 18 months.

Q: How did it all come together?

Kenseth: “(Chip Ganassi Racing executive) Max Jones called me a couple of times and talked about it a little bit. I wasn’t really thinking about it. It wasn’t really on my radar. I was just hanging out there kind of doing my thing. Being kind of stuck around the house the last couple of months and trying to figure out the schooling and do all that with all the kids really. Kind of going about our time and wasn’t even thinking about it.

“Then after Max called, we thought about it for two days, and I kind of called him back and said I was serious and to see what were they thinking. (Wife) Katie and I just talked about it a lot and looked at what the possible schedule might be. We could maybe get a lot of racing in a shorter period of time. Maybe not be gone from home quite as much as if it was a normal full schedule. So I think there was a lot of reasons and it was a unique opportunity. Unexpected. And it came at a good time for me. I was definitely ready to go do something.

“They have competitive cars, good equipment. I love working with Kurt. There’s just a lot of things about it that attracted me to it.”

Q: The schedule apparently might have a lot of races in driving distance and one-day shows. Did that make it more attractive to you spending less time on the road and more at home with family?

Kenseth: “I haven’t really seen much there. I’m just assuming every week that clicks by that we don’t run a race, I’m just assuming they’ll try to run more races per week in a shorter schedule until everything hopefully gets opened up again eventually. Maybe it won’t be like that, but I just assume there’ll be more racing in a shorter period of time. And a lot less to go with it, I would think, aside from the competition part.”

Q: What had you been doing during the past six weeks and prior to all of that, too?

Kenseth: “We went to Colorado skiing, which we always do over Presidents’ Day weekend. Went out there for a week, then we got home and went to school, and the kids were supposed to have spring break so we could go to Florida to visit (son) Ross and his family and my dad. We actually were getting ready to leave, and everything started getting worse, and stuff started getting somewhat locked down with travel advisories and all that. We decided to just stay home until everything cleared up, and I guess we’re still doing that.

“It’s not boring around here! There’s three of them we’re trying to do their schoolwork with them, and then Mallory is 2, so she’s just wide open all the time. So it’s been really fun. Katie’s been doing extremely well as teacher, housekeeper, cook and all that. I’m not a lot of help. I really try, but I’m not much help. So it’s been pretty busy.

“But the good part about all this for us, there’s a lot of bad things going on, but the good part for us is it’s been great family time. I think we’re all ready for it to open up and for our kids to be able to play sports again and see their friends and go do all that stuff, but it’s been quite a while now. It has been good family time. We’re a little past eight weeks we’ve all been together here, and the kids are doing really well.”

Q: How long do you want to continue driving? Would you drive beyond the 2020 season?

Kenseth: “I can’t tell you that for sure. If you’d have called me three weeks ago and said, ‘Do you think you’ll ever race again?’ I probably would have told you no. You just never know what life is going to throw at you. It was just honestly for a lot of different reasons. Just the right opportunity at the right time. I’m actually really, really excited about it. I almost feel like when I started racing for some reason. So I’m super excited about it. I’m ready to get to the track. There’s a lot of unknowns. So you never really know. Who knows? Things can just go way greater than you think, and they want to keep you around for a while, and you want to do it some more. Or maybe not. I just can’t really predict what’s going to happen. I hoping for the best, and I’ll work as hard as I can.

“Kyle is an extremely, extremely talented driver. Way more talent than I ever had, so I know I’m going to have to work really hard at this and give it 100 percent and hopefully we’ll get some results.”

Q: But you can win with this car?

Kenseth: “Yeah, I hope so. That’s the plan. It sure looks like it. It runs pretty well. Kurt’s won a race over the past year and been pretty competitive, so yeah. I feel like they’ve got fast cars. I’ve watched Chad (Johnston) for quite a while, and he’s a great crew chief. I feel like that will be a good fit.

“If I didn’t think I could go and be competitive and have things go right and have a shot maybe to win, if I didn’t think any of that, I just wouldn’t do it. For me, it was an opportunity to get in what I feel like is good equipment and go totally commit to the rest of the season, whatever that’s going to look like, and go try to get some results and try to get back to having that feeling of being competitive and having fun with the guys.”

Q: Kurt Busch, your new teammate, is a good friend of yours back to the Roush days. Have you talked to him?

Kenseth: “I talked to Kurt a few times on the phone. Just had a few discussions, just had some questions for him on some things, so yeah. That’s part of the allure as well. Kurt was a great teammate when he started at Roush. I’ve always said he’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot of really good teammates. Kurt as a teammate is always very unselfish. He always works really, really hard at it. Puts in the extra time. Asks the questions. Gives his input. Does all the things that you really appreciate as a teammate. So I know he’s going to help me a lot. Especially when I first get started here and hopefully get up to speed sooner than later. And hopefully once we get this thing rolling, I can reciprocate and help him as well. I am looking forward to that. It’s certainly a part of it.

Q: You said there were unknowns. Is the biggest unknown the lower horsepower, high downforce package that NASCAR switched to in Cup last year?

Kenseth: “It’s a whole different team. I’ve never worked with Chad before. I know there’ll be some challenges for him. Most people that work with me the first few times can’t understand me on the radio. Which is an issue. Sometimes got to have a translator, I feel like. (laughs). I know Tony Raines, I used to race with him a little bit and known him a long time, but I’ve never worked with him as a spotter. So I have to get used to that. And never being in those cars.

“I think the biggest challenge, especially (if) we don’t have practice to get going, not only is just the car and how it’s going to drive. Chad doesn’t necessarily know what I like compared to Kyle, our setups or whatever. Just making sure everything fits right, and you’re comfortable. Just to jump in without practice and not be in the car a year and a half and go out and run 400, 500 miles at a tougher track is a tall order. So we’ll have to spend some time to make sure we feel good about the driver comfort stuff and all that and spend as much time as we can together just talking together and looking at notes and data. I’ve never drove the low-power package so I need to look at data and work with Kurt as much as I can to understand it best I can before I get there.”

Q: When you went out in 2017, it didn’t end the way you wanted because circumstances beyond your control. In 2018, you improved the No. 6 but didn’t quite run at the front. Does this give you a chance to maybe go out the way you’d like and to do it as a winner and championship contender?

Kenseth: “Yeah, I hope so. You can’t predict the future or change the past, but I hope so. All those situations were different. There wasn’t anything for me after ’17 at JGR and basically getting replaced by Erik. I was glad I went back and raced for Jack. I understood there was going to be some challenges there. I was going there understanding that and understanding most likely we weren’t going to be a contender for a win, especially if it was just going to be a part-time, one-year deal. I was going to help the organization some and maybe be part of it.

“So that was a different role. I’m still glad I did it in that role. Unless you can make a lot of headway, it’s probably not a role I wanted to be in again. So if this would have been something where (Ganassi) was in a rebuilding process or something like that, I don’t think that’s the challenge I’m looking for anymore. But since it’s an established team, and they’re very competitive, and through those circumstances that Kyle’s not there anymore, they have this really competitive team that just needs a driver in there, that was very appealing. You have to make things better, but I don’t feel like there’s something that needs to be rebuilt or is much of a project. I feel like they’re looking for me to come in and be competitive, and I’m going in there looking to get in cars that are capable of running toward the front and putting in solid efforts every week.”

Q: What are you looking forward to the most aside from racing and possibly winning again?

Kenseth: “The thing I miss the most about racing is the team members and the relationships that you build. Through the years, you have some team members you really enjoyed working with, and I really miss working with your crew chief and having that urgency with your engineers to try to figure out the next thing. Watching your car chief and mechanics try to get the next change in just in time to go out and see if it’s going to be better. I miss all that stuff. Just trying to be the best racing against the best drivers and teams every week. To be part of that group and try to be one of the links in the chain to have a competitive or winning effort, that’s the part I miss the most. I don’t necessarily miss the driving the most. All the stuff you’d think you’d miss, just going back and driving, that’s not really what I miss the most. I miss just being part of it. That’s my part of the bargain is just being part of that team and being part of something competitive and just trying to be great.”

Highlights of Matt Kenseth’s NASCAR career

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT
Matt Kenseth is coming back to drive the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing for the rest of the season.

The future Hall of Famer will look to add to a career that includes the 2003 Cup championship and 39 Cup victories, including a pair of Daytona 500 triumphs.

Here’s a look at some of the landmark events in Kenseth’s NASCAR career.

May 25, 1996 – Makes NASCAR debut in what was called the Busch Grand National Series. He started 37th and finished 31st at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mark Martin won that race. Dick Trickle was second.

Feb. 21, 1998 – Scores first win in what was called the Busch Grand National Series. He chased down Tony Stewart in the final laps at Rockingham. Kenseth gave Stewart’s rear bumper a tap on the last lap, allowing him to get next to Stewart and drag race Stewart to the finish.

Sept. 20, 1998 – Makes first Cup start. Drives in place of Bill Elliott, who misses race at Dover to attend the funeral of his father. Kenseth started 16th and finished sixth in the No. 94 car.

May 28, 2000 – Scores first career Cup victory, winning the Coca-Cola 600. Kenseth joined a list that  includes David Pearson (1961), Jeff Gordon (1994) and Bobby Labonte (1995) as drivers who scored their first career Cup victory with a win in the 600. Kenseth goes on to win Rookie of the Year honors.

Nov. 9, 2003 – His fourth-place finish at Rockingham clinches the Cup title with one race left in the season.

Feb. 22, 2004 – Wins final Cup race at Rockingham, nipping Kasey Kahne at the finish line by 0.01 seconds.

Aug. 27, 2005 – Wins Bristol night race for the first time. He would go on to win the event in 2006 and 2013.

March 26, 2006 – The memorable incident with Jeff Gordon at Bristol. Gordon got Kenseth loose with two laps to go for third place. Kenseth returned the favor on the last lap and Gordon spun. Gordon approached Kenseth on pit road and shoved him after the race.

Feb. 15, 2009 – Scores his first career Daytona 500 victory, leading the final seven laps in the rain-shortened race. He would go on to win the following week at Auto Club Speedway to open the season with wins in the first two races of the year.

Feb. 27, 2012 – Scores his second career Daytona 500 win, beating Dale Earnhardt Jr. by 0.210 seconds in an overtime finish.

June 26, 2012 – Roush Fenway Racing confirms that Kenseth will not return to the team after the season.

Sept. 4, 2012 – Joe Gibbs Racing announces that Kenseth will join the team beginning with the 2013 season.

March 10, 2013 – Wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first of seven Cup wins that season, a career high. He also won at Kansas, the Southern 500 at Darlington, Kentucky, the Bristol night race, Chicagoland and New Hampshire. He would go on to finish second in the points. He also was runner-up in the Cup championship in 2006.

Sept. 27, 2015 – Wins playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his fifth and final win of the season. The New Hampshire victory is Kenseth’s third in a six-race stretch.

Oct. 18, 2015 – Finishes 14th at Kansas in a race he led late before contact with Joey Logano‘s car spun Kenseth.

Nov. 1, 2015 – Wrecks Logano intentionally at Martinsville Speedway in retaliation for Kansas incident.

Nov. 3, 2015 – NASCAR suspends Kenseth two races for wrecking Logano at Martinsville.

July 7, 2017 – Kenseth reveals at a press conference at Kentucky Speedway that “as of today, I do not have a job for next year.”

Nov. 12, 2017 – Kenseth wins at Phoenix Raceway in his next-to-last race with Joe Gibbs Racing.

April 25, 2018 – Roush Fenway Racing announces that Kenseth will return to the team to drive the No. 6 car in select races to help the team improve. He’ll split driving duties with Trevor Bayne.

April 27, 2020 – Chip Ganassi Racing announces that Kenseth will take over the No. 42 car for the rest of the Cup season.

 

Matt Kenseth to drive No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT
Matt Kenseth is coming back to drive the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing for the rest of the 2020 season, the team confirmed Monday.

“I have always said that when we have to fill a driver spot, that I owe it to our team, our partners and our fans to put the best available driver in the car. We are doing exactly that with Matt,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. “Throughout my time in NASCAR, I have always admired the way Matt Kenseth raced. He has proven to be a consistent winner, strong competitor, and respectful driver, and I’m glad we are able to add another NASCAR champion to the team for the remainder of this season.”

Said Kenseth in a statement: This was an unexpected opportunity for sure. I can’t say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago. After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect to come back. I know I have a lot of work ahead of me to get up to speed in a relatively short period of time, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m excited to work with Kurt (Busch) again and to meet all my new CGR team members, and I’m really looking forward to getting back in a Chevrolet. In 1988, I started my career in a Camaro and I can’t wait to finally race a Chevy in the Cup Series. I also need to thank Chip and all his partners for this opportunity. Hopefully we will be on the track soon.”

Kenseth last competed in Cup in 2018, running a partial schedule for Roush Fenway Racing. His last full-time Cup season was 2017 for Joe Gibbs Racing. His last Cup win was in the penultimate race in 2017 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 48-year-old former Cup champion has 39 career series wins, including two Daytona 500 triumphs, along with his 2003 series title.

He replaces Kyle Larson, who was fired April 14 by the team for uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event.

NASCAR is looking at May 17 at Darlington Raceway as the return for the Cup Series since the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenseth would need a waiver from NASCAR to be eligible for the playoffs since he did not compete in the first four races.

“That’s something we’ve got to talk about (with NASCAR),” Ganassi told NBC Sports. “We’re going to meet with them quickly here.”