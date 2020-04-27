Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Matt Kenseth to drive No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Kenseth is coming out of retirement to drive the No. 42 car for Chip Ganassi Racing for the rest of the 2020 season, the team confirmed Monday.

“I have always said that when we have to fill a driver spot, that I owe it to our team, our partners and our fans to put the best available driver in the car. We are doing exactly that with Matt,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. “Throughout my time in NASCAR, I have always admired the way Matt Kenseth raced. He has proven to be a consistent winner, strong competitor, and respectful driver, and I’m glad we are able to add another NASCAR champion to the team for the remainder of this season.”

Said Kenseth in a statement: This was an unexpected opportunity for sure. I can’t say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago. After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect to come back. I know I have a lot of work ahead of me to get up to speed in a relatively short period of time, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m excited to work with Kurt (Busch) again and to meet all my new CGR team members, and I’m really looking forward to getting back in a Chevrolet. In 1988, I started my career in a Camaro and I can’t wait to finally race a Chevy in the Cup Series. I also need to thank Chip and all his partners for this opportunity. Hopefully we will be on the track soon.”

Kenseth last competed in Cup in 2018, running a partial schedule for Roush Fenway Racing. His last full-time Cup season was 2017 for Joe Gibbs Racing. His last Cup win was in the penultimate race in 2017 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 48-year-old former Cup champion has 39 career series wins, including two Daytona 500 triumphs, along with his 2003 series title.

He replaces Kyle Larson, who was fired April 14 by the team for uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event.

NASCAR is looking at May 17 at Darlington Raceway as the return for the Cup Series since the season was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 27 in NASCAR: Down 4 laps, Darrell Waltrip gets Martinsville win

Darrell Waltrip
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After starting from the pole, Darrell Waltrip was in control in the early stages of the April 27, 1980 Cup race at Martinsville.

Waltrip led until a caution on Lap 182 for a one-car spin. Waltrip then unexpectedly pit to put on tires as the field came to the green flag on Lap 185.

This violated a new rule put in place at short tracks by NASCAR. In an effort to cut costs for teams, tires couldn’t be changed under caution. Drivers had to take the green flag and pit the next time by.

The punishment for this violation was a two-lap penalty.

In addition to the penalty, Waltrip lost two more laps while getting his new tires.

“Everything was going real well and just had a slight driver error when I came into the pits,” Waltrip said during a mid-race rain delay, according to the following week’s Grand National Scene.

Darrell Waltrip celebrates his April 1980 Martinsville win. (Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

Waltrip was able to look on the bright side, saying “Everybody’s got to come in and change tires and we’re sitting there (during the delay) with four brand new tires.”

His comment proved prophetic.

Once the race resumed, Waltrip wouldn’t change tires the rest of the race. As other drivers had to pit under green for their second set of tires or were eliminated in accidents, Waltrip stayed out and regained the laps he lost. He took the lead on Lap 383 and led the rest of the way.

Also on this date:

1969: After being relieved by James Hylton for 48 laps in the middle of the race, Richard Petty got back into his No. 43 Ford to win at Martinsville. He beat Cale Yarborough, who was a relief driver himself, having taken over for David Pearson.

1986: Ricky Rudd led the final 149 laps to beat Joe Ruttman by one lap at Martinsville.

2013: Kevin Harvick passed teammate Jeff Burton coming to the white flag in an overtime restart and went on to win at Richmond. After the race, Tony Stewart and future teammate Kurt Busch rubbed fenders on the cool-down lap before getting into an argument in the garage.

Winners and losers from virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Alex BowmanOne of the best drivers on Twitter during these Pro Invitational Series races won. How about that? Even he seemed amused with the result.

Corey LaJoie Finished runner-up in his Pro Invitational Series debut and said on social media that his sim rig is still for sale even after the performance. Of course, the price for it went up.

Ryan Preece He finished third Sunday, giving him top 10 finishes in four of the five Pro Invitational Series events.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch The Busch brothers each scored top-10 finishes in same Pro Invitational Series race for the first time. Kyle Busch finished eighth Sunday and Kurt Busch was ninth at virtual Talladega.

Jeff Gordon — Yes, he finished 38th, which included a spectacular, high-flying accident in his Pro Invitational Series debut, but he had fun and these iRacing events could use a bit more of that type of attitude. 

Jeff Gordon soars over the field in Sunday’s race at virtual Talladega. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LOSERS

Clint BowyerHe has the worst luck in these events. He was running at the front and having one of his best days before his engine blew, forcing him to the pits for repairs. He finished 33rd.

Denny Hamlin His race ended when his daughter accidentally hit the power button on the remote, turning his screen off during the race. Seriously. 

Photo Gallery: Check out the wild action at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was wild. It was chaotic. It was …

It was Talladega.

Real or virtual, the racing at Talladega Superspeedway can be exciting and breathtaking.

Sunday’s GEICO 70 Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at a virtual Talladega had plenty of action.

Alex Bowman won the race, which saw Jeff Gordon’s spectacular accident in his series debut. Corey LaJoie finished second in his series debut after last-lap contact with Ty Dillon.

Here’s a look at some of the action from the event:

 

Jeff Gordon’s debut in the Pro Invitational Series at virtual Talladega Superspeedway did not go well. Gordon got plenty of hang time in this crash flying over Christopher Bell (95) and eventual winner Alex Bowman (88). Gordon finished 38th among 39 cars.(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Another view of Jeff Gordon’s acrobatic accident during Sunday’s iRacing event at Talladega. Matt DiBenedetto (21) drives by on the apron. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Corey LaJoie (32), who would go on to finish second, Daniel Suarez (96) and Chase Elliott (9) spin in front of much of the field as Jeff Gordon’s car flies through the air in the background during the GEICO 70 Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Parker Kligerman (77) and Brad Keselowski (2) hit the wall during Sunday’s iRacing event. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Eventual winner Alex Bowman (88) goes by on the outside as leader Ty Dillon (13) is turned after contact from Corey LaJoie (32) on the last lap of Sunday’s GEICO 70 Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. LaJoie finished second. Dillon finished 23rd. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Alex Bowman (88) beats Corey LaJoie (32), Ryan Preece (37) and Landon Cassill (89) across the finish line. LaJoie placed second. Preece finished third. Cassill was fourth. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The field heads down the frontstretch led by Alex Bowman (88) and Ty Dillon (13). (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Ales Bowman (left) and Ty Dillon (right) pace the field. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Austin Dillon leads a pack of cars. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Kyle Busch (18) leads Joey Gase (53) at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. Busch finished eighth. Gase placed 20th. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Michael McDowell is ahead of a pack of cars in the Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

What drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alex Bowman — Winner:

 

Corey LaJoie — Finished 2nd:

 

Garrett Smithley — Finished 4th:

 

Landon Cassill — Finished 5th:

 

William Byron — Finished 6th:

 

Kyle Busch — Finished 8th:

 

Timmy Hill — Finished 11th:

 

Kevin Harvick — Finished 12th:

 

Christopher Bell — Finished 13th:

JJ Yeley — Finished 15th:

 

Parker Kligerman — Finished 16th:

 

Ryan Blaney — Finished 17th:

 

Aric Almirola — Finished 18th:

 

Brad Keselowski — Finished 19th:

 

Joey Gase — Finished 20th:

 

Chad Finchum — Finished 21st:

After an eventful 70 laps at Talladega Superspeedway today! Ran inside the top 10-12 all day long and got caught up in…

Posted by Chad Finchum on Sunday, April 26, 2020

 

Cole Custer — Finished 26th:

 

Ross Chastain — Finished 29th:

 

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 32nd:

 

Clint Bowyer — Finished 33rd:

 

Erik Jones — Finished 37th:

Denny Hamlin — Finished 39th: