Winners and losers from virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Alex BowmanOne of the best drivers on Twitter during these Pro Invitational Series races won. How about that? Even he seemed amused with the result.

Corey LaJoie Finished runner-up in his Pro Invitational Series debut and said on social media that his sim rig is still for sale even after the performance. Of course, the price for it went up.

Ryan Preece He finished third Sunday, giving him top 10 finishes in four of the five Pro Invitational Series events.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch The Busch brothers each scored top-10 finishes in same Pro Invitational Series race for the first time. Kyle Busch finished eighth Sunday and Kurt Busch was ninth at virtual Talladega.

Jeff Gordon — Yes, he finished 38th, which included a spectacular, high-flying accident in his Pro Invitational Series debut, but he had fun and these iRacing events could use a bit more of that type of attitude. 

Jeff Gordon soars over the field in Sunday’s race at virtual Talladega. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

LOSERS

Clint BowyerHe has the worst luck in these events. He was running at the front and having one of his best days before his engine blew, forcing him to the pits for repairs. He finished 33rd.

Denny Hamlin His race ended when his daughter accidentally hit the power button on the remote, turning his screen off during the race. Seriously. 

Photo Gallery: Check out the wild action at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
It was wild. It was chaotic. It was …

It was Talladega.

Real or virtual, the racing at Talladega Superspeedway can be exciting and breathtaking.

Sunday’s GEICO 70 Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at a virtual Talladega had plenty of action.

Alex Bowman won the race, which saw Jeff Gordon’s spectacular accident in his series debut. Corey LaJoie finished second in his series debut after last-lap contact with Ty Dillon.

Here’s a look at some of the action from the event:

 

Jeff Gordon’s debut in the Pro Invitational Series at virtual Talladega Superspeedway did not go well. Gordon got plenty of hang time in this crash flying over Christopher Bell (95) and eventual winner Alex Bowman (88). Gordon finished 38th among 39 cars.(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Another view of Jeff Gordon’s acrobatic accident during Sunday’s iRacing event at Talladega. Matt DiBenedetto (21) drives by on the apron. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Corey LaJoie (32), who would go on to finish second, Daniel Suarez (96) and Chase Elliott (9) spin in front of much of the field as Jeff Gordon’s car flies through the air in the background during the GEICO 70 Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Parker Kligerman (77) and Brad Keselowski (2) hit the wall during Sunday’s iRacing event. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Eventual winner Alex Bowman (88) goes by on the outside as leader Ty Dillon (13) is turned after contact from Corey LaJoie (32) on the last lap of Sunday’s GEICO 70 Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. LaJoie finished second. Dillon finished 23rd. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Alex Bowman (88) beats Corey LaJoie (32), Ryan Preece (37) and Landon Cassill (89) across the finish line. LaJoie placed second. Preece finished third. Cassill was fourth. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The field heads down the frontstretch led by Alex Bowman (88) and Ty Dillon (13). (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Ales Bowman (left) and Ty Dillon (right) pace the field. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Austin Dillon leads a pack of cars. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Kyle Busch (18) leads Joey Gase (53) at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. Busch finished eighth. Gase placed 20th. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Michael McDowell is ahead of a pack of cars in the Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

What drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Alex Bowman — Winner:

 

Corey LaJoie — Finished 2nd:

 

Garrett Smithley — Finished 4th:

 

Landon Cassill — Finished 5th:

 

William Byron — Finished 6th:

 

Kyle Busch — Finished 8th:

 

Timmy Hill — Finished 11th:

 

Kevin Harvick — Finished 12th:

 

Christopher Bell — Finished 13th:

JJ Yeley — Finished 15th:

 

Parker Kligerman — Finished 16th:

 

Ryan Blaney — Finished 17th:

 

Aric Almirola — Finished 18th:

 

Brad Keselowski — Finished 19th:

 

Joey Gase — Finished 20th:

 

Chad Finchum — Finished 21st:

After an eventful 70 laps at Talladega Superspeedway today! Ran inside the top 10-12 all day long and got caught up in…

Posted by Chad Finchum on Sunday, April 26, 2020

 

Cole Custer — Finished 26th:

 

Ross Chastain — Finished 29th:

 

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 32nd:

 

Clint Bowyer — Finished 33rd:

 

Erik Jones — Finished 37th:

Denny Hamlin — Finished 39th:

Results from NASCAR Cup race at virtual Talladega

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Alex Bowman continued Hendrick Motorsports’ domination of the NASCAR Pro Invitational Series by winning Sunday’s iRacing event at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

It was the third series win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron had won the past two series races.

Corey LaJoie, making his Pro Invitational Series debut, finished second and was followed by Ryan Preece, Garrett Smithley and Landon  Cassill.

Jeff Gordon finished 38th in his Pro Invitational Series debut. He was involved in multiple incidents.

Alex Bowman wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Alex Bowman held off a furious challenge to win Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

It is the third consecutive series race a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won. William Byron had won the past two events at a virtual Bristol and a virtual Richmond.

Ty Dillon led on the last lap when contact with Corey LaJoie turned him. Dillon finished 23rd.

LaJoie, making his Pro Invitational Series debut, finished second. Ryan Preece was third and was followed by Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill.

The race was clean until a crash on Lap 16. Ricky Stenhouse led and was being pushed by Ty Dillon when contact turned Stenhouse and collected several cars, including Jeff Gordon.  Gordon got a reset but suffered damage in a later incident and finished 38th in his Pro Invitational Series debut.

The top 10 was to have been inverted after qualifying but a glitch prevented it and fast qualifier LaJoie started on the pole.