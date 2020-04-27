Winners and losers from virtual Talladega

Ryan Preece — He finished third Sunday, giving him top 10 finishes in four of the five Pro Invitational Series events.
Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch — The Busch brothers each scored top-10 finishes in same Pro Invitational Series race for the first time. Kyle Busch finished eighth Sunday and Kurt Busch was ninth at virtual Talladega.
Jeff Gordon — Yes, he finished 38th, which included a spectacular, high-flying accident in his Pro Invitational Series debut, but he had fun and these iRacing events could use a bit more of that type of attitude.
LOSERS
Clint Bowyer — He has the worst luck in these events. He was running at the front and having one of his best days before his engine blew, forcing him to the pits for repairs. He finished 33rd.
Denny Hamlin — His race ended when his daughter accidentally hit the power button on the remote, turning his screen off during the race. Seriously.
I had so many questions about what just happened.. then we found 2nd hand footage at the end. I cannot believe it. pic.twitter.com/BfN1sNAsg8
Talledega was eventful! I was caught up in a wreck that a yellow wasn’t thrown for & took most of the race waiting for the next yellow flag to bunch the field back up. Charged back up to 11th in the closing laps in our @PitBossGrills Toyota. Who’s ready for the @MonsterMile?! pic.twitter.com/NuTJWxa8Io
Top 15. Huge thx to @dillonsilverman @VCP_KC Brandon Mixon for the help today! I made a error early and used my Quick Fix by accident after the first wreck running p12. I had to be cautious until the end. I still… https://t.co/9yXh5ohw38
Had a blast today in my @AgriSupply car! Up front a lot, making the pass for the lead and the 88 threw the block and it was either wreck the field or move up to the third line. That shuffled us back. Big thanks to our sponsors for sticking with us during these hard times! pic.twitter.com/ojCQxxH9X1
The race was clean until a crash on Lap 16. Ricky Stenhouse led and was being pushed by Ty Dillon when contact turned Stenhouse and collected several cars, including Jeff Gordon. Gordon got a reset but suffered damage in a later incident and finished 38th in his Pro Invitational Series debut.
The top 10 was to have been inverted after qualifying but a glitch prevented it and fast qualifier LaJoie started on the pole.