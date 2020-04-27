Winners and losers from virtual Talladega

WINNERS

Alex Bowman — One of the best drivers on Twitter during these Pro Invitational Series races won. How about that? Even he seemed amused with the result.

Corey LaJoie — Finished runner-up in his Pro Invitational Series debut and said on social media that his sim rig is still for sale even after the performance. Of course, the price for it went up.

Ryan Preece — He finished third Sunday, giving him top 10 finishes in four of the five Pro Invitational Series events.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch — The Busch brothers each scored top-10 finishes in same Pro Invitational Series race for the first time. Kyle Busch finished eighth Sunday and Kurt Busch was ninth at virtual Talladega.

Jeff Gordon — Yes, he finished 38th, which included a spectacular, high-flying accident in his Pro Invitational Series debut, but he had fun and these iRacing events could use a bit more of that type of attitude.

LOSERS



Clint Bowyer — He has the worst luck in these events. He was running at the front and having one of his best days before his engine blew, forcing him to the pits for repairs. He finished 33rd.

Denny Hamlin — His race ended when his daughter accidentally hit the power button on the remote, turning his screen off during the race. Seriously.