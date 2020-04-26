Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

April 26 in NASCAR: Morgan Shepherd’s upset win at Martinsville

By Daniel McFadinApr 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
While Morgan Shepherd‘s first Cup win came relatively early, in his 15th career start, his win at Martinsville Speedway on April 26, 1981 came 11 years after his first start.

Shepherd, a rookie at the age of 39, surprised the field when he led 203 of 500 laps to claim the victory on the short track.

Driving the No. 5 Pontiac for owner Cliff Stewart, Shepherd beat Neil Bonnett, who was the only other driver on the lead lap, by 16 seconds.

It was the first Cup Series win by Pontiac since a victory by Joe Weatherly in October 1963.

“It didn’t sink in until I came around for the checkered flag,” Shepherd said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” “I almost cried.”

Shepherd would go on to make 517 starts in the Cup Series through 2014. He’d win only three more times, with each one occurring at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Also on this date:

1964: Fred Lorenzen led all but 13 laps to win at Martinsville over Marvin Panch for his fourth straight win. He’d win in his next start two races later at Darlington. Lorenzen won eight times in 16 starts that year.

1987: With a victory at Martinsville, Dale Earnhardt completed a run of four wins in a row. He took the lead with 17 laps to go when leader Geoffrey Bodine spun from contact with Kyle Petty.

1992: Mark Martin won at Martinsville. He led the final 27 laps after Brett Bodine’s suspension broke. It was the 12th straight Cup win for Ford.

2009: Brad Keselowski won his first career Cup Series race, scoring the victory at Talladega after contact with race leader Carl Edwards sent Edwards into the fence coming to the checkered flag.

2014: Joey Logano passed Jeff Gordon, Brad Keselowski and Matt Kenseth in half a lap and led the final four laps to win at Richmond.

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Talladega.

You either love or hate the track in Alabama.

As we’ve done with with Miami, Texas, Bristol, former NASCAR tracks and Richmond, we’re taking a look at the top five NASCAR moments from the track.

You’ll either love them or hate them.

Here they are.

 1. 18th to first (2000)

With four laps left in the 2000 Winston 500, Dale Earnhardt was nowhere near the front.

He was 18th.

Over the last four circuits of the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the seven-time Cup champion would put on one last show at the track he’d won nine previous times.

Earnhardt deftly navigated the draft and the field, rubbing fenders when he needed to, and eventually picked up help from Kenny Wallace with three laps to go. That allowed him to move into third on the backstretch behind his teammate, Mike Skinner, and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

As they took the white flag, the elder Earnhardt narrowly led Skinner and Earnhardt Jr. across the finish line.

By the time they reached Turn 3, Earnhardt led Wallace and Joe Nemechek as they broke away from the chaos of the pack behind them.

Earnhardt kept the lead and crossed the finish line for his 76th and final Cup Series win.

 2. Gordon win angers Dale Jr. fans (2004)

From fall 2001 to spring 2003, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed four straight wins on NASCAR’s biggest oval. After his teammate Michael Waltrip won the fall 2003 race, he aimed for win No. 5 in April 2004.

He came very close.

Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon were battling for the lead with five laps to go when a Brian Vickers incident in Turn 3 brought out the caution and froze the field.

When the field raced through the tri-oval back to the finish line, Earnhardt led Gordon.

Cue controversy.

As the field crept around the track with four laps to go, NASCAR ruled Gordon had been the leader when the caution was issued.

The race never resumed and Gordon took the win.

As the checkered and yellow flags flew, so did cups and cans of beer, as angry fans pelted the track and a celebrating Gordon to show their disapproval in the race not resuming and the outcome.

The creation of the green-white-checkered finish wasn’t far behind.

 3. Brad Keselowski gets first win in a part-time role (2009)

In 2009, Brad Keselowski was driving part-time for James Finch. The spring race at Talladega was his fifth Cup Series start and his third of 15 starts that season.

Entering the race, Keselowski had yet to lead a lap. Exiting the race, he had one lap led on his record. How he led that lap is notable.

The tandem racing era on superspeedways was just getting underway and it was on display during a four-lap shootout to the finish.

When the white flag was displayed, Carl Edwards, with Keselowski hooked to his bumper, sped by Ryan Newman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the lead and second place.

As they raced through the tri-oval for the final time, Keselowski went to Edwards’ inside. They made contact and Edwards went into a spin, the momentum of which caused him to collide with Newman and get airborne into the catch fence. He was unharmed.

By the end of the season Keselowski would be driving for Team Penske. He’d go full-time in 2010 and two years later would win his first Cup title. In the spring 2010 Atlanta race, Edwards would get payback when he intentionally spun Keselowski, causing him to flip onto his roof.

 4. Dawn of the restrictor plates (1987)

Every era of auto racing has to start somewhere.

NASCAR’s restrictor-plate era began in 1988 and lasted through the 2019 Daytona 500.

But its origins are in the May 1987 Winston 500 and a scary Bobby Allison wreck, days after Bill Elliott established the track’s qualifying record at 212.809 mph.

Twenty-one laps into the event, Allison was racing through the tri-oval when his engine blew. Debris from it cut a tire, causing Allison to lose control. He lifted up into the catch fence, where his car ripped a large section of it down right before the flag stand.

Allison was unharmed in the crash.

After a lengthy red flag to repair the fence, the race resumed. It ended with Davey Allison, Bobby’s son, earning his first Cup Series win.

That year was the last year of unrestricted racing on superspeedways.

 5. ‘Sorry we couldn’t crash more cars today’ (2012)

While Daytona and Talladega provide plenty of spectacle, they also provide really big crashes.

In the May 2012 Cup race, one of those wrecks unfolded on a restart with four laps to go.

Among those involved in the nine-car wreck was Tony Stewart.

Afterward, an unhappy Stewart showed his displeasure in a sarcastic interview.

“Sorry we couldn’t crash more cars today. We didn’t fill the quota for today for Talladega and NASCAR,” Stewart deadpanned. “If we haven’t crashed at least 50% of the field by the end of the race we need to extend the race until we crash at least 50% of the cars. ‘Cause it’s not fair to these fans for them to not see any more wrecks than that and more tore up cars.”

Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Talladega: Start time and more

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Round five of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place today with drivers competing at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

William Byron has won the past two events but a new rule means he will start today’s race last. Can he come from the rear to make it three in a row?

Or will Jeff Gordon, making his first Pro Invitational Series start, steal the show?

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DIGNITARIES: Actor Tim Allen will be the grand marshal and give the command. Randy Owen of the group Alabama will perform the national anthem. Bryson Byrnes, son of the late Fox broadcaster Steve Byrnes, will give the invocation.

FORMAT: One hour of practice begins at noon. Qualifying begins at 12:50 p.m. The session will be four minuets and set the field. The top 10 qualifiers will be inverted. Also, last week’s top-three finishers (William Byron, Timmy Hill and Parker Kligerman) will start at the back of the field.

RACE: The GEICO 70 is scheduled to begin at 1:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 70 laps (186.2 miles) around the virtual 2.66-mile oval.

RULES: Drivers will be allowed one reset to repair damage. Cautions will be determined by race officials. There will be a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

TV: The race can be seen on FOX (where available), FS1 and the Fox Sports App. Coverage begins at 1 p.m.

DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (subject to change):

#1 Kurt Busch
#2 Brad Keselowski
#3 Austin Dillon
#4 Kevin Harvick
#6 Ross Chastain
#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
#9 Chase Elliott
#10 Aric Almirola
#11 Denny Hamlin
#12 Ryan Blaney
#13 Ty Dillon
#14 Clint Bowyer
#17 Chris Buescher
#18 Kyle Busch
#19 Bobby Labonte
#20 Erik Jones
#21 Matt DiBenedetto
#22 Joey Logano
#24 William Byron
#24 Jeff Gordon
#31 Tyler Reddick
#32 Corey LaJoie
#34 Michael McDowell
#37 Ryan Preece
#38 John Hunter Nemechek
#41 Cole Custer
#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
#48 Jimmie Johnson
#49 Chad Finchum
#51 Garrett Smithley
#52 JJ Yeley
#53 Joey Gase
#66 Timmy Hill
#77 Parker Kligerman
#88 Alex Bowman
#89 Landon Cassill
#95 Christopher Bell
#96 Daniel Suarez

WHAT DRIVERS ARE SAYING: 

Aric Almirola: “Well, I’ve won at Talladega before, so it shouldn’t be that hard, right? In all seriousness, I’ve seen these veteran drivers and champions of the sport practice for hours and still struggle to finish the race, so the expectation for myself is low. It’ll be interesting to make my Pro Invitational debut at Talladega where we’ll just have to survive. Who knows, maybe I’ll be one of the last guys standing and have a shot at it.”

Clint Bowyer: “I finished last Sunday at Richmond, so I can only get better this week at Talladega.”

Kyle Busch: “I got a chance to run in the Replacements race on Tuesday night, so that was my first taste of Talladega in iRacing. It had a lot of the same factors that you deal with running the real thing. You just have to try and stay out of trouble and put yourself in a position to have a shot toward the end of the race. The biggest difference is, obviously, there’s a lot less consequences and no torn-up equipment like the real thing.”

Cole Custer: “Going into Talladega, I’m hoping we can just get to the end of the race.”

Matt DiBenedetto: “I would guess (the race is) going to be great entertainment. I’m kind of curious to see if everyone goes all out or plays it safe.”

Austin Dillon: “I really enjoy superspeedway races like Talladega. I feel like as a whole at Richard Childress Racing, we’ve been really close to winning. It’s a very cool track so it will be interesting to experience it virtually. The key is going to be avoiding the melee.”

Kevin Harvick: “The whole iRacing process is sort of overwhelming for me. I finally just said, ‘The heck with it. I’m going to go race.’ And it’s just like racing anything else – if you don’t go race, you just get further behind, because everyone is getting better.”

Erik Jones: “Talladega is always a pretty crazy race and I expect in iRacing for it to be no different, if not crazier. Should be interesting. I’m sure some guys will put in some practice this week, probably not quite as much as what was done for the races we’ve done this years, but guys will be learning how to draft and how all that works in iRacing compared to the real world. I’m excited and hopefully we stay out of trouble and can go up and contend. I think this is our best shot at a win.”

Tyler Reddick: “Talladega Superspeedway is wild, both in real life and virtually. It’s a big, wide track that lends itself to being a little bit more aggressive than you can be at Daytona International Speedway.”

Daniel Suarez: “I have no idea what to expect, to be honest. I don’t know if there’s anything different we can do to prepare for this one. The real races on the superspeedways are already unpredictable. I think you can say, for sure, that this one will be even more unpredictable after some of the crazy things we have seen happen on the short tracks the last few weeks. The key to winning on the superspeedway is always about being smart and patient, so that will need to happen this week, for sure.”

Bubba Wallace will  not race today:

 

Landon Huffman wins chaotic Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Talladega

Photo: NASCAR
By Dustin LongApr 25, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT
Twice in the final laps the leader was turned, allowing Landon Huffman to win the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event in overtime at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

“It feels like this race win almost means more than a lot of my real-life wins because opportunities in the real world have been tough to come by, so to be able to race against all these guys in an event like this that iRacing puts on is pretty special,” Huffman said on the eNASCAR broadcast after the victory. ”

Huffman, who typically competes in Late Models at Hickory Motor Speedway, has five career Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts since making his series debut in 2017.

Josh Berry finished second and was followed by Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd. Drivers competed in Xfinity Series cars around the digital 2.66-mile track.

Tyler Ankrum led in the final laps before a shove by Logan Seavey turned Ankrum, setting up the overtime finish. Ankrum finished 10th.

In overtime, Anthony Alfredo was leading to begin the final lap when a shove from Berry turned Alfredo, who finished 27th in the 40-car field.

“I was able to push Anthony to the lead and he kind kept trying to play back and forth between the two lanes,” Berry said on the eNASCAR broadcast. “Coming out of the tri-oval there he went to the bottom, which kind of was what I was expecting him to try … and then he kind of eased his way back up and I got into his right rear and hooked him. I hate that it happened, but it’s just a product of this kind of racing.”

Berry was the fastest qualifier. Kyle Weatherman and Chase Briscoe won their heat races. Each heat race had a crash that collected several cars. Berry was among those collected in a crash at the start of the second lap in the opening heat race and earned one of the final transfer spots. A crash on the last lap of the second heat stretched the field and Ty Gibbs took the final transfer spot with a smoking car.

RESULTS

FEATURE

  1. Landon Huffman
  2. Josh Berry
  3. Joe Graf Jr.
  4. Tommy Joe Martins
  5. Spencer Boyd
  6. Brett Moffitt
  7. Austin Cindric
  8. Scott Stenzel
  9. CJ McLaughlin
  10. Tyler Ankrum
  11. Ryan Truex
  12. Jeb Burton
  13. Brandon Brown
  14. Will Rodgers
  15. Christian Eckes
  16. Ryan Vargas
  17. Todd Gilliland
  18. Ryan Ellis
  19. Jesse Iwuji
  20. Justin Haley
  21. Drew Herring
  22. Logan Seavey
  23. Matt Mills
  24. Derek Kraus
  25. Josh Bilicki
  26. Myatt Snider
  27. Anthony Alfredo
  28. Bayley Currey
  29. Josh Williams
  30. Justin Allgaier
  31. Stephen Leicht
  32. Drew Dollar
  33. Donny Lia
  34. Chase Briscoe
  35. Chase Cabre
  36. Harrison Burton
  37. Kyle Weatherman
  38. Ty Gibbs
  39. Alex Labbe
  40. Noah Gragson

HEAT 1

(Top 20 transferred to main event)

  1. Kyle Weatherman
  2. Christian Eckes
  3. Bayley Currey
  4. Anthony Alfredo
  5. Justin Allgaier
  6. Noah Gragson
  7. Josh Bilicki
  8. Jesse Iwuji
  9. Drew Herring
  10. Tommy Joe Martins
  11. Josh Williams
  12. Brandon Brown
  13. Harrison Burton
  14. Donny Lia
  15. Landon Huffman
  16. Tyler Ankrum
  17. Jeb Burton
  18. Chase Cabre
  19. Josh Berry
  20. CJ McLaughlin
  21. Gus Dean
  22. Blake Koch
  23. Thad Moffitt
  24. Jeffrey Earnhardt

HEAT 2

(Top 20 transferred to main event)

  1. Chase Briscoe
  2. Alex Labbe
  3. Ryan Vargas
  4. Scott Stenzel
  5. Will Rodgers
  6. Matt Mills
  7. Drew Dollar
  8. Austin Cindric
  9. Derek Kraus
  10. Spencer Boyd
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Stephen Leicht
  13. Logan Seavey
  14. Brett Moffitt
  15. Ryan Truex
  16. Joe Graf Jr.
  17. Ryan Ellis
  18. Todd Gilliland
  19. Myatt Snider
  20. Ty Gibbs
  21. Kaz Grala
  22. Angela Ruch
  23. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  24. Michael Annett

NASCAR to invert Pro Invitational starting lineup at virtual Talladega

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 25, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
NASCAR will alter the starting lineup for Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The top 10 qualifiers Sunday will be inverted. The top qualifier will start 10th. The 10th fastest qualifier will start on the pole.

Also, the top three finishers in last week’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Richmond — winner William Byron, runner-up Timmy Hill and third-place finisher Parker Kligerman — will start at the tail end of the field. Byron, who has won the past two Pro Invitational Series events, will start last in the 40-car field.

Sunday’s race is at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox (where available), FS1 and the Fox Sports App. The race will feature Jeff Gordon making his first Pro Invitational Series start.

 