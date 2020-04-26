Photo Gallery: Check out the wild action at virtual Talladega

Ryan Newman announced Sunday that the plan is for him to resume driving once NASCAR returns.

Newman made the announcement Sunday on Fox and FS1 before Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Newman suffered a brain bruise in a last-lap crash of the Daytona 500 on February 16.

“I’m excited to be healthy and at some point to get back in the race car when the world starts turning again and thankful for the people and support that I’ve gotten, friends and family and fans, you name it, that have prayed for me and given me this multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point.”

Asked if that meant when NASCAR returns to the track – which could be as soon as May 17 at Darlington Raceway – Newman said:

“That’s the absolute plan for sure. I’m healthy … and look forward to being back in the seat for sure.”

NASCAR stated that it has not cleared Newman to drive yet.

NASCAR stated: “We share Ryan’s enthusiasm in his return to the track. We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race.”

Newman said March 6 at Phoenix Raceway that “it’s great to be alive. If you looked at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Newman said March 11 on the “Today” show said about his injury: “It takes time for it to heal. I was knocked out. There was a point where I don’t remember a part of the race. Realistically, I feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky. You look at the crash and you think that is spectacular in a bad way. You look at the car afterwards, you think about all the things that happened right for me to be sitting here.”

Ross Chastain drove Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the three races after the Daytona 500.

With Newman set to return, that could free Chastain to move to the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing and take over the ride formerly held by Kyle Larson. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson on April 14 for using a racial slur during an iRacing event on April 12.