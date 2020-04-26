Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Talladega: Start time and more

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Round five of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place today with drivers competing at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

William Byron has won the past two events but a new rule means he will start today’s race last. Can he come from the rear to make it three in a row?

Or will Jeff Gordon, making his first Pro Invitational Series start, steal the show?

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DIGNITARIES: Actor Tim Allen will be the grand marshal and give the command. Randy Owen of the group Alabama will perform the national anthem. Bryson Byrnes, son of the late Fox broadcaster Steve Byrnes, will give the invocation.

FORMAT: One hour of practice begins at noon. Qualifying begins at 12:50 p.m. The session will be four minuets and set the field. The top 10 qualifiers will be inverted. Also, last week’s top-three finishers (William Byron, Timmy Hill and Parker Kligerman) will start at the back of the field.

RACE: The GEICO 70 is scheduled to begin at 1:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 70 laps (186.2 miles) around the virtual 2.66-mile oval.

RULES: Drivers will be allowed one reset to repair damage. Cautions will be determined by race officials. There will be a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

TV: The race can be seen on FOX (where available), FS1 and the Fox Sports App. Coverage begins at 1 p.m.

DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (subject to change):

#1 Kurt Busch
#2 Brad Keselowski
#3 Austin Dillon
#4 Kevin Harvick
#6 Ross Chastain
#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
#9 Chase Elliott
#10 Aric Almirola
#11 Denny Hamlin
#12 Ryan Blaney
#13 Ty Dillon
#14 Clint Bowyer
#17 Chris Buescher
#18 Kyle Busch
#19 Bobby Labonte
#20 Erik Jones
#21 Matt DiBenedetto
#22 Joey Logano
#24 William Byron
#24 Jeff Gordon
#31 Tyler Reddick
#32 Corey LaJoie
#34 Michael McDowell
#37 Ryan Preece
#38 John Hunter Nemechek
#41 Cole Custer
#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
#48 Jimmie Johnson
#49 Chad Finchum
#51 Garrett Smithley
#52 JJ Yeley
#53 Joey Gase
#66 Timmy Hill
#77 Parker Kligerman
#88 Alex Bowman
#89 Landon Cassill
#95 Christopher Bell
#96 Daniel Suarez

WHAT DRIVERS ARE SAYING: 

Aric Almirola: “Well, I’ve won at Talladega before, so it shouldn’t be that hard, right? In all seriousness, I’ve seen these veteran drivers and champions of the sport practice for hours and still struggle to finish the race, so the expectation for myself is low. It’ll be interesting to make my Pro Invitational debut at Talladega where we’ll just have to survive. Who knows, maybe I’ll be one of the last guys standing and have a shot at it.”

Clint Bowyer: “I finished last Sunday at Richmond, so I can only get better this week at Talladega.”

Kyle Busch: “I got a chance to run in the Replacements race on Tuesday night, so that was my first taste of Talladega in iRacing. It had a lot of the same factors that you deal with running the real thing. You just have to try and stay out of trouble and put yourself in a position to have a shot toward the end of the race. The biggest difference is, obviously, there’s a lot less consequences and no torn-up equipment like the real thing.”

Cole Custer: “Going into Talladega, I’m hoping we can just get to the end of the race.”

Matt DiBenedetto: “I would guess (the race is) going to be great entertainment. I’m kind of curious to see if everyone goes all out or plays it safe.”

Austin Dillon: “I really enjoy superspeedway races like Talladega. I feel like as a whole at Richard Childress Racing, we’ve been really close to winning. It’s a very cool track so it will be interesting to experience it virtually. The key is going to be avoiding the melee.”

Kevin Harvick: “The whole iRacing process is sort of overwhelming for me. I finally just said, ‘The heck with it. I’m going to go race.’ And it’s just like racing anything else – if you don’t go race, you just get further behind, because everyone is getting better.”

Erik Jones: “Talladega is always a pretty crazy race and I expect in iRacing for it to be no different, if not crazier. Should be interesting. I’m sure some guys will put in some practice this week, probably not quite as much as what was done for the races we’ve done this years, but guys will be learning how to draft and how all that works in iRacing compared to the real world. I’m excited and hopefully we stay out of trouble and can go up and contend. I think this is our best shot at a win.”

Tyler Reddick: “Talladega Superspeedway is wild, both in real life and virtually. It’s a big, wide track that lends itself to being a little bit more aggressive than you can be at Daytona International Speedway.”

Daniel Suarez: “I have no idea what to expect, to be honest. I don’t know if there’s anything different we can do to prepare for this one. The real races on the superspeedways are already unpredictable. I think you can say, for sure, that this one will be even more unpredictable after some of the crazy things we have seen happen on the short tracks the last few weeks. The key to winning on the superspeedway is always about being smart and patient, so that will need to happen this week, for sure.”

Bubba Wallace will  not race today:

 

Landon Huffman wins chaotic Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 25, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT
Twice in the final laps the leader was turned, allowing Landon Huffman to win the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event in overtime at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

“It feels like this race win almost means more than a lot of my real-life wins because opportunities in the real world have been tough to come by, so to be able to race against all these guys in an event like this that iRacing puts on is pretty special,” Huffman said on the eNASCAR broadcast after the victory. ”

Huffman, who typically competes in Late Models at Hickory Motor Speedway, has five career Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts since making his series debut in 2017.

Josh Berry finished second and was followed by Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd. Drivers competed in Xfinity Series cars around the digital 2.66-mile track.

Tyler Ankrum led in the final laps before a shove by Logan Seavey turned Ankrum, setting up the overtime finish. Ankrum finished 10th.

In overtime, Anthony Alfredo was leading to begin the final lap when a shove from Berry turned Alfredo, who finished 27th in the 40-car field.

“I was able to push Anthony to the lead and he kind kept trying to play back and forth between the two lanes,” Berry said on the eNASCAR broadcast. “Coming out of the tri-oval there he went to the bottom, which kind of was what I was expecting him to try … and then he kind of eased his way back up and I got into his right rear and hooked him. I hate that it happened, but it’s just a product of this kind of racing.”

Berry was the fastest qualifier. Kyle Weatherman and Chase Briscoe won their heat races. Each heat race had a crash that collected several cars. Berry was among those collected in a crash at the start of the second lap in the opening heat race and earned one of the final transfer spots. A crash on the last lap of the second heat stretched the field and Ty Gibbs took the final transfer spot with a smoking car.

RESULTS

FEATURE

  1. Landon Huffman
  2. Josh Berry
  3. Joe Graf Jr.
  4. Tommy Joe Martins
  5. Spencer Boyd
  6. Brett Moffitt
  7. Austin Cindric
  8. Scott Stenzel
  9. CJ McLaughlin
  10. Tyler Ankrum
  11. Ryan Truex
  12. Jeb Burton
  13. Brandon Brown
  14. Will Rodgers
  15. Christian Eckes
  16. Ryan Vargas
  17. Todd Gilliland
  18. Ryan Ellis
  19. Jesse Iwuji
  20. Justin Haley
  21. Drew Herring
  22. Logan Seavey
  23. Matt Mills
  24. Derek Kraus
  25. Josh Bilicki
  26. Myatt Snider
  27. Anthony Alfredo
  28. Bayley Currey
  29. Josh Williams
  30. Justin Allgaier
  31. Stephen Leicht
  32. Drew Dollar
  33. Donny Lia
  34. Chase Briscoe
  35. Chase Cabre
  36. Harrison Burton
  37. Kyle Weatherman
  38. Ty Gibbs
  39. Alex Labbe
  40. Noah Gragson

HEAT 1

(Top 20 transferred to main event)

  1. Kyle Weatherman
  2. Christian Eckes
  3. Bayley Currey
  4. Anthony Alfredo
  5. Justin Allgaier
  6. Noah Gragson
  7. Josh Bilicki
  8. Jesse Iwuji
  9. Drew Herring
  10. Tommy Joe Martins
  11. Josh Williams
  12. Brandon Brown
  13. Harrison Burton
  14. Donny Lia
  15. Landon Huffman
  16. Tyler Ankrum
  17. Jeb Burton
  18. Chase Cabre
  19. Josh Berry
  20. CJ McLaughlin
  21. Gus Dean
  22. Blake Koch
  23. Thad Moffitt
  24. Jeffrey Earnhardt

HEAT 2

(Top 20 transferred to main event)

  1. Chase Briscoe
  2. Alex Labbe
  3. Ryan Vargas
  4. Scott Stenzel
  5. Will Rodgers
  6. Matt Mills
  7. Drew Dollar
  8. Austin Cindric
  9. Derek Kraus
  10. Spencer Boyd
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Stephen Leicht
  13. Logan Seavey
  14. Brett Moffitt
  15. Ryan Truex
  16. Joe Graf Jr.
  17. Ryan Ellis
  18. Todd Gilliland
  19. Myatt Snider
  20. Ty Gibbs
  21. Kaz Grala
  22. Angela Ruch
  23. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  24. Michael Annett

NASCAR to invert Pro Invitational starting lineup at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 25, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
NASCAR will alter the starting lineup for Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The top 10 qualifiers Sunday will be inverted. The top qualifier will start 10th. The 10th fastest qualifier will start on the pole.

Also, the top three finishers in last week’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Richmond — winner William Byron, runner-up Timmy Hill and third-place finisher Parker Kligerman — will start at the tail end of the field. Byron, who has won the past two Pro Invitational Series events, will start last in the 40-car field.

Sunday’s race is at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox (where available), FS1 and the Fox Sports App. The race will feature Jeff Gordon making his first Pro Invitational Series start.

 

Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Talladega: Start time and more

By Dustin LongApr 25, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
It’s Saturday night racing at Talladega Superspeedway!

Wait, Talladega doesn’t have lights.

Then again, anything is possible in the digital world.

The virtual Talladega NASCAR weekend begins with Saturday Night Thunder. This is the third Saturday Night Thunder event. Logan Seavey won at virtual Bristol. Josh Berry won last weekend at virtual Richmond.

Tonight’s event will be run with digital Xfinity Series cars. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series and Whelen Euro Series drivers.

Among those scheduled to run is Truck Series racer Brett Moffitt, who broke both legs in a motocross bike accident last month.

Today’s event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

FORMAT: Two-lap, single-car qualifying will set heat race grids. There will be two 10-lap heats. The top-20 finishers from each heat advance to the feature event. Drivers are allowed one fast reset to repair damage in the heat races. There will be no cautions in the heat races.

FEATURE RACE: The feature is scheduled to have 40 cars and be 57 laps. Drivers are allowed one fast reset to repair damage. There will be up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

ONLINE: Watch at eNASCAR.com/live and on NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (Subject to change): 

#00    Angela Ruch
#02    Spencer Boyd
#04    Raphael Lessard
#07    Donny Lia
#3      Drew Herring
#4      Chase Cabre
#5      Matt Mills
#7      Justin Allgaier
#8      Jeb Burton
#9      Noah Gragson
#10    Justin Haley
#15    Drew Dollar
#18    Ty Gibbs
#19    Derek Kraus
#20    Harrison Burton
#22    Austin Cindric
#23    Brett Moffitt
#25    Stephen Leicht
#26    Tyler Ankrum
#27    Ruben Garcia
#29    Kaz Grala
#33    Anthony Alfredo
#36    Jesse Iwuji
#38    Todd Gilliland
#39    CJ McLaughlin
#40    Ryan Truex
#44    Tommy Joe Martins
#45    Ty Majeski
#46    Thad Moffitt
#50    Jeffrey Earnhardt
#51    Ryan Vargas
#52    Stewart Friesen
#54    Kyle Weatherman
#55    Will Rodgers
#56    Gus Dean
#57    Blake Koch
#63    Scott Stenzel
#67    Logan Seavey
#68    Brandon Brown
#74    Bayley Currey
#75    Landon Huffman
#78    Ryan Ellis
#80    Joe Graf Jr.
#81    Christian Eckes
#88    Josh Berry
#90    Alex Labbe
#92    Josh Williams
#93    Myatt Snider
#98    Chase Briscoe
#99    Josh Bilicki

April 25 in NASCAR: Wallace nips Allison for Martinsville win

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Rusty Wallace was on the hot streak.

The Team Penske driver entered the April 25, 1993 Cup race at Martinsville Speedway having won three of the first seven races of the season. He was also fresh off two consecutive wins on the short tracks of North Wilkesboro and Bristol.

While Wallace had nine short-rack wins in his career to that point, he’d yet to hit his stride on the half-mile track in Virginia, having only won there once in 1986.

After starting fifth in the race, Wallace led by Lap 88. After leading 400 laps, the race came down to a nine-lap shootout between him and Davey Allison.

Allison was a few car lengths behind Wallace with four laps to go. Right as Wallace flashed across the start-finish line, Morgan Shepherd crashed in Turn 4 after his brakes failed.

As Shepherd’s car came to a stop in the middle of the track, Wallace and Allison raced on.

“I slowed down and Davey never did,” Wallace said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Forty Plus Four.” “I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I mashed the gas.”

Allison was on Wallace’s bumper as they roared through Turns 3 and 4.

According to “Forty Plus Four,” Allison said he tried to “sneak up on him, but Rusty saw me a little too soon and accelerated just enough.”

The two drivers dodged Shepherd’s derelict car on the inside.

“It’s a tough deal when you’ve got a wrecked car in the middle of a turn and have to race back to the caution flag,” Wallace said.

Wallace beat Allison to the finish line by half a car length for his fourth win of the year. Over the next three years Wallace would win four of seven Martinsville races.

Racing back to the caution would still be allowed until September 2003. It was outlawed beginning at Dover International Speedway after a crash involving Dale Jarrett the race before at New Hampshire. Wallace was one of the drivers who praised the move.

“Some of these guys who are jumping on the gas so early are causing a hell of a wreck behind them – the leaders were with all these guys darting back,” Wallace said in the Charlotte Observer. “Finally, NASCAR said, ‘That’s enough of that.'”

Also on this date:

1954: Gober Sosebee had to wait a day to be declared the winner of a 200-lap race at Orange Speedway in Hillsboro, North Carolina. While he had passed Al Keller for the lead with 32 laps to go, Dick Rathmann was shown the checkered flag first, according to “Forty Year of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning.” Sosebee protested and after NASCAR officials spent the night reviewing scorecards, he was awarded his second career win.

1971: Richard Petty won a race at Martinsville over David Pearson, but wasn’t declared the official winner until five days later, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Big Bucks and Boycotts.” Pearson’s team challenged the win due to the gas cap being unsecured on Petty’s car during the final laps, a violation of NASCAR rules.

1982: In his 107th start and after finishing second 10 times, including in seven races in 1981, Harry Gant earned his first Cup Series win with a victory at Martinsville over Butch Lindley.

1993:  Future Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was born.

2004: Jeff Gordon won a controversial race at Talladega over Dale Earnhardt Jr. after he was declared the leader following a late caution.

2010: Kevin Harvick beat Jamie McMurray by .011 seconds to win at Talladega. It remains his only victory on the superspeedway.