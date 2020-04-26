Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Alex Bowman wins Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Alex Bowman held off a furious challenge to win Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

It is the third consecutive series race a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won. William Byron had won the past two events at a virtual Bristol and a virtual Richmond.

Ty Dillon led on the last lap when contact with Corey LaJoie turned him. Dillon finished 23rd.

LaJoie, making his Pro Invitational Series debut, finished second. Ryan Preece was third and was followed by Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill.

The race was clean until a crash on Lap 16. Ricky Stenhouse led and was being pushed by Ty Dillon when contact turned Stenhouse and collected several cars, including Jeff Gordon.  Gordon got a reset but suffered damage in a later incident and finished 38th in his Pro Invitational Series debut.

The top 10 was to have been inverted after qualifying but a glitch prevented it and fast qualifier LaJoie started on the pole.

What drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Alex Bowman — Winner:

 

Corey LaJoie — Finished 2nd:

 

Garrett Smithley — Finished 4th:

 

Landon Cassill — Finished 5th:

 

William Byron — Finished 6th:

 

Kyle Busch — Finished 8th:

 

Timmy Hill — Finished 11th:

 

Kevin Harvick — Finished 12th:

 

Christopher Bell — Finished 13th:

JJ Yeley — Finished 15th:

 

Parker Kligerman — Finished 16th:

 

Ryan Blaney — Finished 17th:

 

Aric Almirola — Finished 18th:

 

Brad Keselowski — Finished 19th:

 

Joey Gase — Finished 20th:

 

Chad Finchum — Finished 21st:

After an eventful 70 laps at Talladega Superspeedway today! Ran inside the top 10-12 all day long and got caught up in…

Posted by Chad Finchum on Sunday, April 26, 2020

 

Cole Custer — Finished 26th:

 

Ross Chastain — Finished 29th:

 

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 32nd:

 

Clint Bowyer — Finished 33rd:

 

Erik Jones — Finished 37th:

Denny Hamlin — Finished 39th:

Ryan Newman: I’m healthy, plan is to be back racing when NASCAR returns

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
Ryan Newman announced Sunday that the plan is for him to resume driving once NASCAR returns.

Newman made the announcement Sunday on Fox and FS1 before Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Newman suffered a brain bruise in a last-lap crash of the Daytona 500 on February 16.

“I’m excited to be healthy and at some point to get back in the race car when the world starts turning again and thankful for the people and support that I’ve gotten, friends and family and fans, you name it, that have prayed for me and given me this multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point.”

Asked if that meant when NASCAR returns to the track – which could be as soon as May 17 at Darlington Raceway – Newman said:

“That’s the absolute plan for sure. I’m healthy … and look forward to being back in the seat for sure.”

NASCAR stated that it has not cleared Newman to drive yet.

NASCAR stated: “We share Ryan’s enthusiasm in his return to the track. We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race.”

Newman said March 6 at Phoenix Raceway that “it’s great to be alive. If you looked at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Newman said March 11 on the “Today” show said about his injury: “It takes time for it to heal. I was knocked out. There was a point where I don’t remember a part of the race. Realistically, I feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky. You look at the crash and you think that is spectacular in a bad way. You look at the car afterwards, you think about all the things that happened right for me to be sitting here.”

Ross Chastain drove Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the three races after the Daytona 500.

With Newman set to return, that could free Chastain to move to the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing and take over the ride formerly held by Kyle Larson. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson on April 14 for using a racial slur during an iRacing event on April 12.

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 26, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Talladega.

You either love or hate the track in Alabama.

As we’ve done with with Miami, Texas, Bristol, former NASCAR tracks and Richmond, we’re taking a look at the top five NASCAR moments from the track.

You’ll either love them or hate them.

Here they are.

 1. 18th to first (2000)

With four laps left in the 2000 Winston 500, Dale Earnhardt was nowhere near the front.

He was 18th.

Over the last four circuits of the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the seven-time Cup champion would put on one last show at the track he’d won nine previous times.

Earnhardt deftly navigated the draft and the field, rubbing fenders when he needed to, and eventually picked up help from Kenny Wallace with three laps to go. That allowed him to move into third on the backstretch behind his teammate, Mike Skinner, and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

As they took the white flag, the elder Earnhardt narrowly led Skinner and Earnhardt Jr. across the finish line.

By the time they reached Turn 3, Earnhardt led Wallace and Joe Nemechek as they broke away from the chaos of the pack behind them.

Earnhardt kept the lead and crossed the finish line for his 76th and final Cup Series win.

 2. Gordon win angers Dale Jr. fans (2004)

From fall 2001 to spring 2003, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed four straight wins on NASCAR’s biggest oval. After his teammate Michael Waltrip won the fall 2003 race, he aimed for win No. 5 in April 2004.

He came very close.

Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon were battling for the lead with five laps to go when a Brian Vickers incident in Turn 3 brought out the caution and froze the field.

When the field raced through the tri-oval back to the finish line, Earnhardt led Gordon.

Cue controversy.

As the field crept around the track with four laps to go, NASCAR ruled Gordon had been the leader when the caution was issued.

The race never resumed and Gordon took the win.

As the checkered and yellow flags flew, so did cups and cans of beer, as angry fans pelted the track and a celebrating Gordon to show their disapproval in the race not resuming and the outcome.

The creation of the green-white-checkered finish wasn’t far behind.

 3. Brad Keselowski gets first win in a part-time role (2009)

In 2009, Brad Keselowski was driving part-time for James Finch. The spring race at Talladega was his fifth Cup Series start and his third of 15 starts that season.

Entering the race, Keselowski had yet to lead a lap. Exiting the race, he had one lap led on his record. How he led that lap is notable.

The tandem racing era on superspeedways was just getting underway and it was on display during a four-lap shootout to the finish.

When the white flag was displayed, Carl Edwards, with Keselowski hooked to his bumper, sped by Ryan Newman and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the lead and second place.

As they raced through the tri-oval for the final time, Keselowski went to Edwards’ inside. They made contact and Edwards went into a spin, the momentum of which caused him to collide with Newman and get airborne into the catch fence. He was unharmed.

By the end of the season Keselowski would be driving for Team Penske. He’d go full-time in 2010 and two years later would win his first Cup title. In the spring 2010 Atlanta race, Edwards would get payback when he intentionally spun Keselowski, causing him to flip onto his roof.

 4. Dawn of the restrictor plates (1987)

Every era of auto racing has to start somewhere.

NASCAR’s restrictor-plate era began in 1988 and lasted through the 2019 Daytona 500.

But its origins are in the May 1987 Winston 500 and a scary Bobby Allison wreck, days after Bill Elliott established the track’s qualifying record at 212.809 mph.

Twenty-one laps into the event, Allison was racing through the tri-oval when his engine blew. Debris from it cut a tire, causing Allison to lose control. He lifted up into the catch fence, where his car ripped a large section of it down right before the flag stand.

Allison was unharmed in the crash.

After a lengthy red flag to repair the fence, the race resumed. It ended with Davey Allison, Bobby’s son, earning his first Cup Series win.

That year was the last year of unrestricted racing on superspeedways.

 5. ‘Sorry we couldn’t crash more cars today’ (2012)

While Daytona and Talladega provide plenty of spectacle, they also provide really big crashes.

In the May 2012 Cup race, one of those wrecks unfolded on a restart with four laps to go.

Among those involved in the nine-car wreck was Tony Stewart.

Afterward, an unhappy Stewart showed his displeasure in a sarcastic interview.

“Sorry we couldn’t crash more cars today. We didn’t fill the quota for today for Talladega and NASCAR,” Stewart deadpanned. “If we haven’t crashed at least 50% of the field by the end of the race we need to extend the race until we crash at least 50% of the cars. ‘Cause it’s not fair to these fans for them to not see any more wrecks than that and more tore up cars.”