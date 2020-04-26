What drivers said after iRacing event at virtual Talladega

Alex Bowman — Winner:
Tbh i couldn’t have done it without @WilliamByron’s help. He finally gave me the cheat codes
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 26, 2020
A special message from your virtual @TalladegaSuperS winner, @AlexBowman88! 🏆@TeamChevy | @Hendrick88Team | #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/KyRs7sm8Nn
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 26, 2020
Corey LaJoie — Finished 2nd:
Pole sitter and P2 finish in my #ProInvitationalSeries debut. tfti. pic.twitter.com/PmtYkh3Yba
— Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) April 26, 2020
Garrett Smithley — Finished 4th:
P-4!!!! No resets used. Awesome race! We managed it best we could, led some laps. Congrats @AlexBowman88 on the win, thanks for the pushes 👊🏻 Hope ya’ll liked that! Another solid day for our @RickWareRacing @GunBroker @TeamChevy #eSports #ProInvitationalSeries @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/C6to5ncv4y
— Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) April 26, 2020
Landon Cassill — Finished 5th:
P5 finish at Talladega…came from the middle of the pack in the @blueemu1 chevy during the last few laps. Great run, team! pic.twitter.com/uKXmFnR9rH
— landon cassill (@landoncassill) April 26, 2020
William Byron — Finished 6th:
That was seriously a lot of fun! Had another good strategy but a little contact got us and then finished P6. Thanks @AxaltaRacing another cool scheme!
— William Byron (@WilliamByron) April 26, 2020
Kyle Busch — Finished 8th:
Top-10 finish for our @interstatebatts team at Talladega 👍🏻#ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/0EVwqXQ2Dv
— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 26, 2020
Timmy Hill — Finished 11th:
Talledega was eventful! I was caught up in a wreck that a yellow wasn’t thrown for & took most of the race waiting for the next yellow flag to bunch the field back up. Charged back up to 11th in the closing laps in our @PitBossGrills Toyota. Who’s ready for the @MonsterMile?! pic.twitter.com/NuTJWxa8Io
— Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) April 26, 2020
Kevin Harvick — Finished 12th:
We finished! @BuschBeer @hbpRacing @Mobil1 @StewartHaasRcng @NASCAR @iRacing pic.twitter.com/5kEv11QO8I
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) April 26, 2020
Christopher Bell — Finished 13th:
1st time getting to race against @jeffgordonweb even if it was virtual was pretty cool. You could say he’s a driver that I’ve always “looked up to.” 😉
Early wreck set us back but salvaged a 13th-place finish in the end with our @procoretech Camry #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/fjRS4LLbEc
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) April 26, 2020
JJ Yeley — Finished 15th:
Top 15. Huge thx to @dillonsilverman @VCP_KC Brandon Mixon for the help today! I made a error early and used my Quick Fix by accident after the first wreck running p12. I had to be cautious until the end. I still… https://t.co/9yXh5ohw38
— JJ Yeley (@jjyeley1) April 26, 2020
Parker Kligerman — Finished 16th:
Started in 35th✅
Led laps ✅
Got wrecked ✅
Finished 16th ✅
Talladega anytime. Fun race, congrats to the confused @AlexBowman88 @Valvoline | @BurtKligEsports #PROINVITATIONALSERIES pic.twitter.com/AlCCAUMqql
— Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) April 26, 2020
Ryan Blaney — Finished 17th:
— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 26, 2020
Aric Almirola — Finished 18th:
Well, I learned a lot. And I had fun… especially when I was racing and not wrecking. 😂 Hope you fans enjoyed it! That's what this is all about. #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/6uTjayfFof
— Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) April 26, 2020
Brad Keselowski — Finished 19th:
That’s @TalladegaSuperS for you. Cool down necessary. pic.twitter.com/GV9MLpMHPc
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 26, 2020
Joey Gase — Finished 20th:
Had a blast today in my @AgriSupply car! Up front a lot, making the pass for the lead and the 88 threw the block and it was either wreck the field or move up to the third line. That shuffled us back. Big thanks to our sponsors for sticking with us during these hard times! pic.twitter.com/ojCQxxH9X1
— Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) April 26, 2020
Chad Finchum — Finished 21st:
After an eventful 70 laps at Talladega Superspeedway today! Ran inside the top 10-12 all day long and got caught up in…
Posted by Chad Finchum on Sunday, April 26, 2020
Cole Custer — Finished 26th:
We did not make the magic happen today that we wanted 😞 https://t.co/aXucZoyU3o
— Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) April 26, 2020
Ross Chastain — Finished 29th:
Told ya 😂
Thanks @NutrienAgRetail and @CastrolUSA for joining me at (virtual) @TalladegaSuperS today! #ProInvitationalSeries https://t.co/obfu2C46ak
— Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) April 26, 2020
Jimmie Johnson — Finished 32nd:
That’s a wrap for today’s virtual iRace from @TalladegaSuperS, so let’s hear from @JimmieJohnson #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/qODDQv8hXW
— Ally Racing (@allyracing) April 26, 2020
Clint Bowyer — Finished 33rd:
I came, I led, I blowed up, I crashed!!!!! @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/B2YynfiWTO
— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 26, 2020
Erik Jones — Finished 37th:
Not the day we were hoping for at Dega, but thanks to @Resers for coming along for the ride.#ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/KcGvvS2v9k
— Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) April 26, 2020
Denny Hamlin — Finished 39th:
I had so many questions about what just happened.. then we found 2nd hand footage at the end. I cannot believe it. pic.twitter.com/BfN1sNAsg8
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2020