April 25 in NASCAR: Wallace nips Allison for Martinsville win

The Team Penske driver entered the April 25, 1993 Cup race at Martinsville Speedway having won three of the first seven races of the season. He was also fresh off two consecutive wins on the short tracks of North Wilkesboro and Bristol.
While Wallace had nine short-rack wins in his career to that point, he’d yet to hit his stride on the half-mile track in Virginia, having only won there once in 1986.
After starting fifth in the race, Wallace led by Lap 88. After leading 400 laps, the race came down to a nine-lap shootout between him and Davey Allison.
Allison was a few car lengths behind Wallace with four laps to go. Right as Wallace flashed across the start-finish line, Morgan Shepherd crashed in Turn 4 after his brakes failed.
As Shepherd’s car came to a stop in the middle of the track, Wallace and Allison raced on.
“I slowed down and Davey never did,” Wallace said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Forty Plus Four.” “I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I mashed the gas.”
Allison was on Wallace’s bumper as they roared through Turns 3 and 4.
According to “Forty Plus Four,” Allison said he tried to “sneak up on him, but Rusty saw me a little too soon and accelerated just enough.”
The two drivers dodged Shepherd’s derelict car on the inside.
“It’s a tough deal when you’ve got a wrecked car in the middle of a turn and have to race back to the caution flag,” Wallace said.
Wallace beat Allison to the finish line by half a car length for his fourth win of the year. Over the next three years Wallace would win four of seven Martinsville races.
“Some of these guys who are jumping on the gas so early are causing a hell of a wreck behind them – the leaders were with all these guys darting back,” Wallace said in the Charlotte Observer. “Finally, NASCAR said, ‘That’s enough of that.'”
Also on this date:
1954: Gober Sosebee had to wait a day to be declared the winner of a 200-lap race at Orange Speedway in Hillsboro, North Carolina. While he had passed Al Keller for the lead with 32 laps to go, Dick Rathmann was shown the checkered flag first, according to “Forty Year of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning.” Sosebee protested and after NASCAR officials spent the night reviewing scorecards, he was awarded his second career win.
1971: Richard Petty won a race at Martinsville over David Pearson, but wasn’t declared the official winner until five days later, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Big Bucks and Boycotts.” Pearson’s team challenged the win due to the gas cap being unsecured on Petty’s car during the final laps, a violation of NASCAR rules.
1982: In his 107th start and after finishing second 10 times, including in seven races in 1981, Harry Gant earned his first Cup Series win with a victory at Martinsville over Butch Lindley.
1993: Future Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was born.
2004: Jeff Gordon won a controversial race at Talladega over Dale Earnhardt Jr. after he was declared the leader following a late caution.
2010: Kevin Harvick beat Jamie McMurray by .011 seconds to win at Talladega. It remains his only victory on the superspeedway.
Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola ready to dive in at virtual Talladega
Harvick will be taking part in his second-ever iRacing event in this Sunday’s Geico 70 at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway. He finished 29th in his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut last Sunday at a virtual Richmond Raceway.
Harvick is still lamenting how he finished next-to-last in the 30-car field, beating only his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer, who was dead last.
“The whole iRacing process is sort of overwhelming for me,” Harvick said in a media release. “I finally just said, ‘The heck with it. I’m going to go race.’
“It’s just like racing anything else – if you don’t go race, you just get further behind, because everyone is getting better. So, I decided to dive in at Richmond.”
Harvick qualified 17th at Richmond, but right after that is when things began to get discombobulated. Here’s how the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang continued his woeful tale (sorry, but you can’t help but laugh at what he went through):
“I was running fine, but you’ve got your spotter in one ear, and you’ve also got the engine noise from the car. Plus, I was on Skype because the team was broadcasting on Twitch.
“So, I’ve got my laptop on my left, my iPad on my right, and my phone on the floor, and I’ve got all this stuff going on in my ear. I’m at the point in my iRacing career where if something flashes on the screen or something is in my ear, it distracts me because I have to be so focused on what I’m doing because I don’t really know what I’m doing.
“So, I’m running along there and have passed a couple of cars and all of a sudden we’re having trouble with the laptop with FOX connecting. Before the race, I sent them my other Skype account and said use this one because it’s on my iPad. Then in the race, I hit the car on the left side of me, and then I hit the guy on the right side of me and I brake checked the guy behind me. Well, it was because my iPad rings into my headset, so I don’t hear the engine noise, my spotter, nothing, because it’s that crazy Skype ring.
“I jerk the wheel to the right and to the left. I’m reaching over trying to shut the iPad off. I’m trying to hit send, but the facial recognition says use your passcode. So, I’m trying to reach over to grab the iPad and, meanwhile, I’m hitting everyone who is around me. From that point, it kind of spiraled out of control.”
Harvick vows to redeem himself this Sunday at what is arguably NASCAR’s hardest track. In 38 career starts at the 2.6-mile high-banked superspeedway in real life, Harvick has just one win (10 years ago in 2010), along with seven top-five and 15 top-10 finishes.
As for Almirola, he has a great deal of confidence coming to ‘Dega. But you can potentially chalk that up to youthful exuberance or naiveté, as Sunday will be his iRacing rookie debut.
“Well, I’ve won at Talladega before (fall 2018), so it shouldn’t be that hard, right?” the driver of the No. 10 Ford quipped in a media release. “In all seriousness, I’ve seen these veteran drivers and champions of the sport practice for hours and still struggle to finish the race, so the expectation for myself is low.”
But that doesn’t mean Almirola is totally pessimistic about his chances. Just like in real life, success at ‘Dega oftentimes comes down to being in the right place at the right time – like the last lap.
“It’ll be interesting to make my Pro Invitational debut at Talladega where we’ll just have to survive,” said Almirola, who has a record of one win, four top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 20 career starts at the real-life superspeedway. “Who knows, maybe I’ll be one of the last guys standing and have a shot at it.
“Whether we wreck on the first lap or have a decent day, this is just a lot of fun for race fans, my fans, and to get back on track – even a virtual track.”
On April 24, 1999, NASCAR had to go to the video tape to determine who won the Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
According to The Associated Press, NASCAR asked potential winners Terry Labonte and Joe Nemechek to park their cars outside Victory Lane as it reviewed footage of their photo finish moments earlier.
Labonte had been third when the last lap began and he pulled even with Nemechek on the outside as they entered Turn 3 and raced back to the finish line.
NASCAR ruled Labonte won by .002 seconds. He only led the final lap of the 113-lap event.
Labonte’s win, which came in a car with a backup engine, was his 11th and final Xfinity Series victory.
“I told them on the radio ‘I don’t know if I won or not, but it was close,'” Labonte told ABC Sports. “I’ve been in some close finishes here, but not that close.”
Also on this date:
1960: Lee Petty earned his 50th Grand National win in a shortened race at Asheville-Weaverville (N.C) Speedway. The race was ended by NASCAR after 167 laps due to hazardous conditions on the half-mile track’s paved surface, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom.”
1977: Cale Yarborough won a rain-shortened race at Martinsville for his fifth win in nine starts to begin the season. … Future Cup Series crew chief Paul Wolfe was born.
1983: Darrell Waltrip outran four other cars in a nine-lap shootout to win at Martinsville. Tim Richmond led 58 laps before he was held for five laps by NASCAR after his team put left-side tires on the right side. Ricky Rudd was fined $1,500 by NASCAR after repeatedly slamming into Joe Ruttman’s car on the cool down lap and on pit road, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.”
1999: Dale Earnhardt passed Rusty Wallace coming to the checkered flag to win race No. 2 of the International Race of Champions season. Earnhardt led only the last lap, just like in his IROC win earlier that year in February at Daytona.
With NASCAR focused on resuming its season May 17 at Darlington Raceway, the Cup Series could be less than a month from being among the first sports in the U.S. to return during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But when NASCAR comes back, the sport will do so without fans in the stands.
It will be in moments before a race and after a race where the absence of fans will be felt the most, at least to Erik Jones.
“It’s going to be a strange feeling,” Jones told NBC Sports of competing without fans at the track. “I would say that before the race, the crowd gets you into it. You’re already excited to race as a driver, but when you see the fans there and they’re excited, I can think of a few times in my career where the crowd was really into it before the race. What a neat feeling that was as an athlete, as a driver, to have people so excited to see you go out and perform. That’s an awesome feeling.”
But there’s a feeling that can top it.
“One of the other cool parts about racing is when you do get a chance to win, you really do get to celebrate with the crowd and they’re really into it and want to see the burnout and the celebration,” Jones said. “That’s a cool moment for them and a cool moment for you.
“To be a winner and take the checkered flag, and there’s nobody cheering. That would be something I don’t think any of us have experienced. It would be weird, for sure.”
It will happen when NASCAR returns.
Until then, Jones remains at home. He spends his free time reading. He recently read a book on country singer Johnny Cash and one about the city of Detroit.
Reading has been a lifelong passion for the 23-year-old. It was a family activity, especially when his dad took him to races.
“All the travel we would do cross-country, I know a lot of times I would pick a book or my dad would pick a book, and I would read it aloud going down the road so he could hear it while he was driving,” Jones said.
Reading to children online is an idea that came from earlier this season when he read a book to children the day of the Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.
“With everybody kind of being stuck at home, it was a nice opportunity to try to do something like that and see what the reception was,” Jones said of his reading circle. “Everybody is looking for something to do and something to be a part of, and I thought that was a good opportunity to give this thing a shot.
“I wasn’t sure how much interest it would really ever have. You never really know when you do something like that for the first time. I was surprised, really, how many people were interested in it and how many people wanted me to continue it.”
2. Still laughing 18 years later
It’s still among the most talked-about accomplishments for a driver who won four Xfinity races — and this was a race he didn’t win.
He actually didn’t have a ride when he went to Talladega in April 2002. When he got one, he wasn’t expected to finish the race
But after getting through the largest crash in Xfinity Series history, Tim Fedewa scored a third-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway that remains nearly as memorable as any of his victories.
Fedewa, now the spotter for Kevin Harvick, didn’t have a ride in the 2002 season and went to the first seven races without finding a ride. That changed at Talladega when someone said that the Biagi Brothers were looking for someone to drive Mike Wallace’s backup car.
The plan was for Fedewa to run about 15 laps and park it. The crew left the qualifying setup on the car instead of changing to a race setup. They didn’t put any heat matting under the floorboard to protect Fedewa’s feet as would have been done if he was going to run the whole race.
Fedewa started 32nd. He was 39th, well behind the pack within the first few laps. His team asked him if he wanted to keep going, and he kept saying he did.
Then on the 15th lap, contact at the front of the field triggered chaos. Depending on the source, there were 27 cars in the crash or up to 32. Either way, it remains the largest crash in Xfinity Series history.
“I just kind of picked my way through,” Fedewa told NBC Sports. “I just remember specifically going through that wreck thinking ‘This is awesome. Hope no one is hurt, but I want to keep going here.’ ”
The only injury in that incident was to Mike Harmon, who bit his tongue.
By getting through the crash, Fedewa was a top-10 car with so few cars left. He continued to race, but his feet were burned without the extra heat protection.
As the finish neared, Fedewa was third (and the last car on the lead lap). He was too far behind the leaders to challenge for the win. Unless Jason Keller and Stacy Compton wrecked.
“I’m just thinking, ‘Come on guys, just wreck, just wreck,’” Fedewa said. “Usually you don’t wish for people to wreck, but I was (wishing it) pretty damn hard. I cannot lie. They’re both good friends of mine. But at that particular moment, I was wishing bad things on them.”
Keller won, Compton was second and Fedewa finished third.
“It wasn’t a win, but it sure felt good,” Fedewa said.
The feeling wasn’t so great later. He recalls going to the track a week or two later and his feet still hurting, so he went to the infield care center.
“I burned my heel really, really bad and the side of my right foot really bad,” Fedewa said.
“It got really infected. So I went into the infield care center, and the doctor looked at it and said ‘You ain’t going to like what I’m going to do.’ He had to clean it with a syringe. I don’t know if you ever had a needle stuck in your feet, especially when you got open wounds on your feet. That was the closest I was to passing out, the most pain I felt in my life.”
Now? He laughs about it.
3. Could a driver race showing some COVID-19 symptoms?
NASCAR is in position to return before other sports because its athletes are isolated in a car.
While there are also crew members, those numbers are expected to be reduced to limit the number of people in the garage. Social distancing methods and protective equipment will be key for crew members to avoid any transmission of the coronavirus.
With so much of the sport based around the driver, should a driver be found with COVID-19 symptoms, it could end their championship hopes if it happens during the playoffs.
With that in mind, would it be possible for a driver to show potential signs of coronavirus, such as a slightly elevated temperature, and still be allowed to race?
Dr. John Torres, NBC News medical correspondent, raises some concerns about such a scenario.
“Theoretically, you could do something like that, where as much as they do with NASA astronauts they keep them isolated,” Dr. Torres told NBC Sports. “But there are people that help them get into the car that could be at-risk. If they get into an accident, there would be rescue crews who would be at risk. If somebody has to do CPR on them for whatever reason, that even puts them at a higher risk.
“Every time somebody competes with known symptoms of coronavirus or is suspected to have coronavirus, they are putting other people at risk. In an ideal situation, it would be saying, ‘Hey if you have symptoms, you can’t compete.’ It’s unfortunate, but it’s to protect other people.”
Erik Jones said he’s thought about what he will have to do when the season resumes to try to ensure he is not infected and misses races.
“I would say it’s all in the back of our minds that if we do go back racing, what if somebody tests positive?” Jones said. “What if a driver tests positive or even a crew member? I think anybody would be lying to you if they didn’t say they haven’t thought about it. The thing is the situation is so fluid, and it has been from the start. It changes day by day. I don’t think any of us can plan that far ahead.”
Another issue Dr. Torres notes is that that all sports may have to postpone events even after they resume competing if the coronavirus surges throughout the country again.
“Right now, everything is walking that fine line between protecting people from coronavirus, but at the same time getting back to our lives as best we can, including sports,” he said. “It is going to take some looking at it and saying, ‘Let’s start this,’ but being prepared to pull back if things do start cropping up and particularly being prepared to shut things down if we need to, if they do start showing more and more cases.
“Over time, especially once we get that vaccine, we’ll be able to do more and more. I think we’ll be able to do more and more even without the vaccine once we start getting this under control, and we see cases are lowering, deaths are lowering, and we’re getting a better understanding of how to handle the virus. This is going to take effort by all of us. This is a new normal.”
4.Plane crash memories
During a recent appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast “Bussin’ with the Boys,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked about the plane crash he, his wife and daughter survived in August in Tennessee.
Earnhardt talked for about 16 minutes detailing the incident, starting with when the plane hit the ground and bounced on landing. The contact with the ground was hard enough that the blinds shut on the windows, preventing Earnhardt from seeing outside the plane.
“We just know we bounced up in the air,” Earnhardt said on the podcast. “I don’t know if we’re 10 feet in the air or 100 feet in the air. But I know we got to get down on that runaway, and it’s not a really long runaway, and we don’t have a lot of time to be bouncing.”
Earnhardt detailed how when the plane came back down, the right-side landing gear broke. The plane leaned to the right with the wing hitting the ground and the left wing higher in the air.
“That’s probably going to try to create some lift and put the plane up in the air and cartwheel the plane,” he said on the podcast of the elevated left wing. “You’re thinking you’re going to die.”
The plane went off the runaway, down a ditch — “that was extremely violent,” he said — before it went through a fence and came to a stop.
As daughter Isla screamed in the plane, Earnhardt said on the podcast that his thoughts were “God, please don’t let nothing be wrong with her.”
After a quick look at his daughter revealed no obvious injuries, Earnhardt handed Isla to his wife, Amy, and went to the rear of the plane to open the door.
“I went back there, and I’m seeing smoke come out of the toilet,” Earnhardt said on the podcast. “Black, dark, thick smoke. I hollered up to the front, ‘We’ve got a fire! We’ve got to go!”
Earnhardt also discussed the challenges in exiting the plane, what a paramedic did to comfort him in the ambulance and the feelings he, Amy and Isla have about flying since in the podcast.
5. Could there be a way to Twitch real races some day?
Parker Kligerman discusses on this week’s NASCAR on NBC Podcast how there could be real-world potential for Twitch – which is a site where people can watch others play video games or in racing, watch professionals compete in iRacing events such as Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
“One of the things we’ve been missing as an opportunity is thinking that (in-car cameras are) solely for the broadcast,” Kligerman said. “And what the Twitch streams have exposed in connection with the linear TV broadcast is these are being put up by the drivers themselves who are willing to do it and offer this inside little view. It’s not great for watching the whole race, but just seeing their little view and seeing their chat.”
He said such cameras on all cars could enhance race broadcasts.
“Then you have this flush of content that we don’t always have,” Kligerman said. “You see a wreck happen in 32nd place, and we don’t have a camera on it, and they don’t have an onboard camera. Well, now you have that chance. So I think the sport could think about it in a way that isn’t degrading the TV broadcast … but it’s almost adding content they maybe wouldn’t have had before.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in race shops as an essential business, provided their employees maintain social distancing guidelines and local governments don’t have different restrictions, allowing the sport to move closer to resuming its season as early as next month.
He also said public health officials were examining a proposal for NASCAR to race in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans.
Gov. Cooper made the comments during a media briefing Thursday where he announced that the state’s stay-at-home order had been extended to May 8. The stay-at-home order, which began March 30, was to have ended April 29.
Asked about about whether teams could work in their shops, Gov. Cooper said:
“From the information that I have now, already under our state executive order, they can begin working in their garages as an essential business as defined under our executive order. (Teams) are still in contact with local health departments. Local governments may have some different health restrictions.”
Asked about about the possibility of Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Cooper said:
“I’ve been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners, they have come forward with a plan to try to protect their employees, a proposal that there would be no fans in the stands. Right now our public health officials are examining their proposals and they’re also talking to local governments there, their (shops) are in several counties around Charlotte, Cabarrus, Iredell and Mecklenburg about how they would run their (shops) and to get the cars ready, they need a couple of weeks ahead of time. We’ll be coming forward with an announcement on that pretty soon after we’ve had more conversations with public health officials and with NASCAR officials.”
The reason NASCAR seeks to resume in mid-May at Darlington is because the South Carolina track is about a two-hour drive from many shops. That would allow teams to go to the speedway and return home without needing to stay at a hotel and risk any chance of COVID-19 infection.
“I think it’s really critical to have (races) within driving distance” of race shops, car owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports. “It’s all about being smart and being cautious and being aware of everyone around you.”
Gov. Cooper’s decision Thursday comes as governors in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee have announced this week plans to ease restrictions in those states by the end of the month.
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday morning that the state has had 7,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 96,185 completed tests. There are 486 people in North Carolina hospitalized with the coronavirus and 253 have died.
Gov. Cooper defended his decision to extend the stay-at-home order by saying: “I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals, and easing those restrictions now will do that.”
Among the data cited for the extension was the trajectory of COVID-19 cases over 14 days. The Governor wants to see a decrease or sustained leveling of the number of lab-confirmed cases. That continues to increase. He also wants to see a decrease in the percentage of positive tests, which continues to increase at a slow rate. He seeks to see a decrease or sustained leveling of hospitalizations, which has had a slight trend upward.
Other factors include a desire to be able to test 5,000-7,000 a day, to hire 250 additional people to trace COVID-19 cases and have a 30-day supply of gowns and N95 masks, which the state does not have.
“I know the people in our state are eager to move forward and we will get there,” Gov. Cooper.
We need to slow the virus before we can ease restrictions, so today I’m extending the Stay At Home order until May 8. This includes continued closure of dine-in restaurants, bars & close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons, movie theaters & others in Executive Order 120.