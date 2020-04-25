Twice in the final laps the leader was turned, allowing Landon Huffman to win the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event in overtime at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
“It feels like this race win almost means more than a lot of my real-life wins because opportunities in the real world have been tough to come by, so to be able to race against all these guys in an event like this that iRacing puts on is pretty special,” Huffman said on the eNASCAR broadcast after the victory. ”
Huffman, who typically competes in Late Models at Hickory Motor Speedway, has five career Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts since making his series debut in 2017.
Josh Berry finished second and was followed by Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd. Drivers competed in Xfinity Series cars around the digital 2.66-mile track.
Tyler Ankrum led in the final laps before a shove by Logan Seavey turned Ankrum, setting up the overtime finish. Ankrum finished 10th.
In overtime, Anthony Alfredo was leading to begin the final lap when a shove from Berry turned Alfredo, who finished 27th in the 40-car field.
“I was able to push Anthony to the lead and he kind kept trying to play back and forth between the two lanes,” Berry said on the eNASCAR broadcast. “Coming out of the tri-oval there he went to the bottom, which kind of was what I was expecting him to try … and then he kind of eased his way back up and I got into his right rear and hooked him. I hate that it happened, but it’s just a product of this kind of racing.”
Berry was the fastest qualifier. Kyle Weatherman and Chase Briscoe won their heat races. Each heat race had a crash that collected several cars. Berry was among those collected in a crash at the start of the second lap in the opening heat race and earned one of the final transfer spots. A crash on the last lap of the second heat stretched the field and Ty Gibbs took the final transfer spot with a smoking car.
RESULTS
FEATURE
- Landon Huffman
- Josh Berry
- Joe Graf Jr.
- Tommy Joe Martins
- Spencer Boyd
- Brett Moffitt
- Austin Cindric
- Scott Stenzel
- CJ McLaughlin
- Tyler Ankrum
- Ryan Truex
- Jeb Burton
- Brandon Brown
- Will Rodgers
- Christian Eckes
- Ryan Vargas
- Todd Gilliland
- Ryan Ellis
- Jesse Iwuji
- Justin Haley
- Drew Herring
- Logan Seavey
- Matt Mills
- Derek Kraus
- Josh Bilicki
- Myatt Snider
- Anthony Alfredo
- Bayley Currey
- Josh Williams
- Justin Allgaier
- Stephen Leicht
- Drew Dollar
- Donny Lia
- Chase Briscoe
- Chase Cabre
- Harrison Burton
- Kyle Weatherman
- Ty Gibbs
- Alex Labbe
- Noah Gragson
HEAT 1
(Top 20 transferred to main event)
- Kyle Weatherman
- Christian Eckes
- Bayley Currey
- Anthony Alfredo
- Justin Allgaier
- Noah Gragson
- Josh Bilicki
- Jesse Iwuji
- Drew Herring
- Tommy Joe Martins
- Josh Williams
- Brandon Brown
- Harrison Burton
- Donny Lia
- Landon Huffman
- Tyler Ankrum
- Jeb Burton
- Chase Cabre
- Josh Berry
- CJ McLaughlin
- Gus Dean
- Blake Koch
- Thad Moffitt
- Jeffrey Earnhardt
HEAT 2
(Top 20 transferred to main event)
- Chase Briscoe
- Alex Labbe
- Ryan Vargas
- Scott Stenzel
- Will Rodgers
- Matt Mills
- Drew Dollar
- Austin Cindric
- Derek Kraus
- Spencer Boyd
- Justin Haley
- Stephen Leicht
- Logan Seavey
- Brett Moffitt
- Ryan Truex
- Joe Graf Jr.
- Ryan Ellis
- Todd Gilliland
- Myatt Snider
- Ty Gibbs
- Kaz Grala
- Angela Ruch
- Ruben Garcia Jr.
- Michael Annett