Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

NC Governor says NASCAR teams can work as essential business

By Dustin LongApr 23, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in race shops as an essential business, provided their employees maintain social distancing guidelines and local governments don’t have different restrictions, allowing the sport to move closer to resuming its season as early as next month.

He also said public health officials were examining a proposal for NASCAR to race in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans.

Gov. Cooper made the comments during a media briefing Thursday where he announced that the state’s stay-at-home order had been extended to May 8. The stay-at-home order, which began March 30, was to have ended April 29.

Asked about about whether teams could work in their shops, Gov. Cooper said:

“From the information that I have now, already under our state executive order, they can begin working in their garages as an essential business as defined under our executive order. (Teams) are still in contact with local health departments. Local governments may have some different health restrictions.”

Asked about about the possibility of Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Cooper said:

“I’ve been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners, they have come forward with a plan to try to protect their employees, a proposal that there would be no fans in the stands. Right now our public health officials are examining their proposals and they’re also talking to local governments there, their (shops) are in several counties around Charlotte, Cabarrus, Iredell and Mecklenburg about how they would run their (shops) and to get the cars ready, they need a couple of weeks ahead of time. We’ll be coming forward with an announcement on that pretty soon after we’ve had more conversations with public health officials and with NASCAR officials.”

Since Sunday, five North Carolina state senators, the state’s Speaker of the House in the General Assembly and the state treasurer have all asked Gov. Cooper to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend without fans.

NASCAR has looked at resuming the Cup season May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. 

Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said during a meeting Thursday of South Carolina business leaders that Darlington Raceway was scheduled to host a NASCAR race soon, according to The State newspaper.

The reason NASCAR seeks to resume in mid-May at Darlington is because the South Carolina track is about a two-hour drive from many shops. That would allow teams to go to the speedway and return home without needing to stay at a hotel and risk any chance of COVID-19 infection.

“I think it’s really critical to have (races) within driving distance” of race shops, car owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports. “It’s all about being smart and being cautious and being aware of everyone around you.”

Gov. Cooper’s decision Thursday comes as governors in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee have announced this week plans to ease restrictions in those states by the end of the month.

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday morning that the state has had 7,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 96,185 completed tests. There are 486 people in North Carolina hospitalized with the coronavirus and 253 have died.

Gov. Cooper defended his decision to extend the stay-at-home order by saying: “I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals, and easing those restrictions now will do that.”

Among the data cited for the extension was the trajectory of COVID-19 cases over 14 days. The Governor wants to see a decrease or sustained leveling of the number of lab-confirmed cases. That continues to increase. He also wants to see a decrease in the percentage of positive tests, which continues to increase at a slow rate. He seeks to see a decrease or sustained leveling of hospitalizations, which has had a slight trend upward.

Other factors include a desire to be able to test 5,000-7,000 a day, to hire 250 additional people to trace COVID-19 cases and have a 30-day supply of gowns and N95 masks, which the state does not have.

“I know the people in our state are eager to move forward and we will get there,” Gov. Cooper.

 and on Facebook

Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend with its fifth round of competition, held on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The race will air at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1 and will feature the series debut of Jeff Gordon.

William Byron will try to win his third consecutive race after victories at Richmond and Bristol.

The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Here’s the entry list for the event (without Gordon listed)

# Name Team
1 Kurt Busch Ganassi
2 Brad Keselowski Penske
3 Austin Dillon RCR
4 Kevin Harvick SHR
6 Ross Chastain Roush
8 Dale Earnhardt Jr Invitation
9 Chase Elliott HMS
10 Aric Almirola SHR
11 Denny Hamlin JGR
12 Ryan Blaney Penske
13 Ty Dillon Germain
14 Clint Bowyer SHR
15 Brennan Poole Premium
17 Chris Buescher Roush
18 Kyle Busch JGR
19 Bobby Labonte Invitation
20 Erik Jones JGR
21 Matt DiBennedetto Wood Bros.
22 Joey Logano Penske
24 William Byron HMS
31 Tyler Reddick RCR
32 Corey LaJoie GoFas
34 Michael McDowell Front Row
37 Ryan Preece JTG
38 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row
41 Cole Custer SHR
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG
48 Jimmie Johnson HMS
49 Chad Finchum MBM
51 Garrett Smithley Invitation
52 JJ Yeley Rick Ware
53 Joey Gase Rick Ware
66 Timmy Hill Invitation
77 Parker Kligerman Invitation
88 Alex Bowman HMS
89 Landon Cassill Invitation
96 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Bros.

Saturday night will feature another edition of “Saturday Night Thunder,” an event for non-Cup Series drivers. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

It airs at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

Qualifying will consist of two lap, single-car runs to arrange lineups for two heat races. The heat races will be 10 laps with 20 cars transferring to the 40-car field for the feature. The feature will be 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Among the entries is Brett Moffitt, who broke both his legs six weeks ago in a dirt bike accident.

Here is the entry list.

NAME CAR #
Alex Labbe 90
Angela Ruch OO
Anthony Alfredo 33
Austin Cindric 22
Bayley Currey 74
Blake Koch 57
Brandon Brown 68
Brett Moffitt 23
Chase Briscoe 98
Chase Cabre 4
Christian Eckes 81
CJ McLaughlin 39
Derek Kraus 19
Donny Lia O7
Drew Dollar O15
Gus Dean 56
Harrison Burton 20
Jeb Burton 8
Jeffrey Earnhardt 50
Jesse Iwuji 36
Joe Graf Jr. 80
Josh Berry 88
Josh Bilicki 99
Josh Williams 92
Justin Allgaier 7
Justin Haley 10
Kaz Grala 29
Kyle Weatherman 54
Landon Huffman 75
Logan Seavey 67
Matt Mills 5
Myatt Snider 93
Noah Gragson 9
Ruben Garcia 27
Ryan Ellis 78
Ryan Truex 40
Ryan Vargas 51
Scott Stenzel 63
Spencer Boyd 0 2
Stephen Leicht 25
Stewart Friesen 52
Thad Moffitt 46
Todd Gilliland 38
Ty Majeski 45
Ty Gibbs 18
Tyler Ankrum 26
Will Rodgers 55
Raphael Lessard
Tommy Joe Martin 44

Richard Childress auctioning personal items to assist COVID-19 relief

By Dustin LongApr 23, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR Car owner Richard Childress launches a personal NASCAR memorabilia auction today on eBay to benefit national and local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Among the rare items Childress will sell is an original GM Goodwrench car seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt drove in the mid 1990s for Richard Childress Racing. The car comes complete with an engine. This marks the first time Childress has parted with an original Earnhardt car among his collection.

Childress told NBC Sports that the Earnhardt No. 3 GM Goodwrench car was chassis No. 22 and ran in the 1994 and ’95 seasons.

Dale Earnhardt car Richard Childress is selling. (Photo: Richard Childress)

“This is really unique opportunity on this Earnhardt car,” Childress said. “Everything is original on it with an SB2 engine and everything. It’s got the original paint and decals.”

Proceeds from the auction and sale will support to national and local first responders and front-line workers in need of personal protection equipment. Proceeds also will benefit Feeding America, which provides meals to children out of school and provide support to food banks.

“So many people are suffering today, and so many families are suffering, “Childress said. “If I can do any little bitty thing that makes a difference in somebody’s life, I want to do that.”

Childress’ personal memorabilia collection also includes rare items, including pre-production models of diecasts, some that were not produced. The collection includes memorabilia from other well-known NASCAR drivers and other forms of motorsports.

Items will be added to the auction and sale periodically.

To bid or purchase, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection

JTG Daugherty, Hendrick win in 1st round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

eNASCAR Heat Pro League
NASCAR Heat
By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League held its first races of the 2020 season Wednesday night on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, which featured wins by drivers for JTG Daugherty Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

In the Xbox One race, Justin Brooks won for JTG Daugherty. In the PlayStation 4 race, Nick Jobes was victorious for Hendrick.

The second round of the season will take place April 29 at Watkins Glen International as players will pilot trucks from the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

 

April 23 in NASCAR: Darrell Waltrip sends Monte Carlo out with win

By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Long before the Cup Series conducted the 2007 season alternating between two generations of cars, a manufacturer swapped car models in the middle of the season.

The switch took place in 1989 and involved Chevrolet going from the Monte Carlo to the Lumina.

The Monte Carlo’s last ride (before its 1995 re-introduction) came in the season’s eighth race on April 23 at Martinsville Speedway as the short track’s master in the 1980s, Darrell Waltrip, took the win.

Waltrip passed 47-year-old rookie Dick Trickle for the lead with 52 laps to go and led the rest of the way.

His main challenger in the race’s final stage was Dale Earnhardt, who finished second after leading 103 laps. The Intimidator’s chances at the win ended on his last pit stop when an air hose malfunctioned and the No. 3 team couldn’t get a new left-rear tire on it.

Afterward, NASCAR officials found Earnhardt’s left rear was missing two lug nuts and fined the team $300, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” The same violation today would cost a Cup crew chief $20,000 and a one-race suspension.

For Waltrip, it was the 10th of his 11 career Martinsville wins. Nine of them came in the 1980s. In Victory Lane, an exhausted Waltrip had to receive oxygen before continuing his celebration.

“What a great day for Chevrolet, I was hoping it would happen this way,” Waltrip said in the next day’s Charlotte Observer. “The reason I sat down for a few seconds in Victory Lane is because I was sick and I didn’t want to throw up on this race car. I might have to use it again.”

Waltrip would get the Lumina’s first win two races later in the Coca-Cola 600.

Also on this date:

1961: Richard Petty easily won a race at Richmond that saw 12 cars start and six finish it.

1962: Rex White won a rain-shortened race at Bowman Gray Stadium to cap off a series of four Grand National races over five days. For those races, the series traveled from Greenville to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then to Martinsville, Virginia, before ending at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Eleven drivers competed in all four events.

1967: Petty led the final 31 laps to win at Martinsville for his fourth win on the short track. He and Cale Yarborough were the only drivers to finish on the lead lap. Third-place finisher J.T. Putney finished nine laps down.

1972: Petty won at Martinsville by seven laps over Bobby Allison. That was despite his 1972 Plymouth running on only seven cylinders, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” “It cost me about 50 horsepower,” Petty said. “But I could make up some of the distance in the corners because I was going into them slower.”

1995: Rusty Wallace led 175 laps and beat Ted Musgrave to win at Martinsville for his third consecutive win on the short track.