JTG Daugherty, Hendrick win in 1st round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League held its first races of the 2020 season Wednesday night on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, which featured wins by drivers for JTG Daugherty Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

In the Xbox One race, Justin Brooks won for JTG Daugherty. In the PlayStation 4 race, Nick Jobes was victorious for Hendrick.

The second round of the season will take place April 29 at Watkins Glen International as players will pilot trucks from the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

 

April 23 in NASCAR: Darrell Waltrip sends Monte Carlo out with win

By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Long before the Cup Series conducted the 2007 season alternating between two generations of cars, a manufacturer swapped car models in the middle of the season.

The switch took place in 1989 and involved Chevrolet going from the Monte Carlo to the Lumina.

The Monte Carlo’s last ride (before its 1995 re-introduction) came in the season’s eighth race on April 23 at Martinsville Speedway as the short track’s master in the 1980s, Darrell Waltrip, took the win.

Waltrip passed 47-year-old rookie Dick Trickle for the lead with 52 laps to go and led the rest of the way.

His main challenger in the race’s final stage was Dale Earnhardt, who finished second after leading 103 laps. The Intimidator’s chances at the win ended on his last pit stop when an air hose malfunctioned and the No. 3 team couldn’t get a new left-rear tire on it.

Afterward, NASCAR officials found Earnhardt’s left rear was missing two lug nuts and fined the team $300, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” The same violation today would cost a Cup crew chief $20,000 and a one-race suspension.

For Waltrip, it was the 10th of his 11 career Martinsville wins. Nine of them came in the 1980s. In Victory Lane, an exhausted Waltrip had to receive oxygen before continuing his celebration.

“What a great day for Chevrolet, I was hoping it would happen this way,” Waltrip said in the next day’s Charlotte Observer. “The reason I sat down for a few seconds in Victory Lane is because I was sick and I didn’t want to throw up on this race car. I might have to use it again.”

Waltrip would get the Lumina’s first win two races later in the Coca-Cola 600.

Also on this date:

1961: Richard Petty easily won a race at Richmond that saw 12 cars start and six finish it.

1962: Rex White won a rain-shortened race at Bowman Gray Stadium to cap off a series of four Grand National races over five days. For those races, the series traveled from Greenville to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then to Martinsville, Virginia, before ending at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Eleven drivers competed in all four events.

1967: Petty led the final 31 laps to win at Martinsville for his fourth win on the short track. He and Cale Yarborough were the only drivers to finish on the lead lap. Third-place finisher J.T. Putney finished nine laps down.

1972: Petty won at Martinsville by seven laps over Bobby Allison. That was despite his 1972 Plymouth running on only seven cylinders, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” “It cost me about 50 horsepower,” Petty said. “But I could make up some of the distance in the corners because I was going into them slower.”

1995: Rusty Wallace led 175 laps and beat Ted Musgrave to win at Martinsville for his third consecutive win on the short track.

Let the debate begin: NBC Sports experts make NASCAR picks

By NBC Sports StaffApr 23, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Go ahead. Scan the four-driver teams the NASCAR on NBC announcers, analysts and writers have put together in the NASCAR America Draft.

Think you could do better?

Then try! It’s easy.

Take a look at the list of drivers at the bottom of this file. Select four drivers. But you can spend no more than 10 tokens for your four-driver team.

Do you take a former champion among those costing five tokens, leaving you with only five tokens to make your final three picks. Do you play it safer and go for a driver who costs four tokens? Do you go with veterans? All rookies? Something in between?

See the teams the NBC Sports crew put together and then do your team. And share it with us on social media using #NASCARAmericaDraft.

 

Jeff Burton’s team

Kevin Harvick (5 tokens)

Christopher Bell (2 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Michael McDowell (1 token)

I want a superstar. I’m going to go ahead and bite the bullet and spend five tokens on a superstar driver. … The reason I’m going to pick Kevin Harvick is because I know what he can get it done on the racetrack. It doesn’t matter what racetrack it is, he can be competitive. …  I’ve been his teammate. If I’m a car owner, I want that guy in the meeting, pushing to make everybody better, doing everything that he can to make himself better and everybody else. I know the intangible value that Kevin Harvick brings to the table.

 

Steve Letarte’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

William Byron (3 tokens)

Christopher Bell (2 tokens)

Corey LaJoie (1 token)

I’m going to take what I think is a cornerstone driver. When I look at the four token options, there are two great young talents in Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, I think they have a lot of upside, Kurt Busch is a champion, but I’m taking Denny Hamlin. I’m taking, in my opinion, the best driver who has never won a championship. Denny Hamlin, I know he’s a little bit older at 39 years old, but I think he’s as mature as he’s ever been. I think he can lead our organization to building good cars and giving good feedback. Why? Because he wins everywhere. … I think he would excel in that leadership role.

 

Kelli Stavast’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

Alex Bowman (3 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Ryan Preece (1 token)

I think Denny is a bargain at 4 tokens and Matty D is a steal for 2.

 

Rick Allen’s team

Kyle Busch (5 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Cole Custer (2 tokens)

Ryan Preece (1 token)

 

Kyle Petty’s team

Joey Logano (5 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Christopher Bell (2 tokens)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

 

Dustin Long’s team

Chase Elliott (4 tokens)

Ryan Blaney (4 tokens)

Corey LaJoie (1 token)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

Let me introduce you to the modern day “Rat Pack” that will continue to transform NASCAR, just as the original 1960s version altered popular culture and Las Vegas. No driver under 30 needs to apply for my team that will be strong for years to come.

 

Nate Ryan’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

William Byron (3 tokens)

Tyler Reddick (2 tokens)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

Denny Hamlin because he’s in his peak year at age 39 and is a steal for four tokens after a 2019 championship round appearance. Byron has the most potential of the three-token guys. Tyler Reddick might be a slight reach at two tokens, but he will win in Cup. Bubba has the transcendent appeal and charm to attract major sponsors if he can have some success in a good ride.

 

Daniel McFadin’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

Tyler Reddick (2 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Ryan Preece (1 token)

No Cup champions on my team, but I went with the best current driver to not have a title (Hamlin) who still has at least five years left in the tank. He can mentor Reddick. I like Preece and DiBenedetto as a pair of drivers in their late 20s with untapped potential who can motivate each other with a friendly rivalry.

 

Jerry Bonkowski’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

William Byron (3 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

Taking a driver worth five coins would really skew things, so it’s better – at least mathematically – to take one pick apiece from the other four categories. I expect big things from all four of my picks, particularly Byron and DiBenedetto.

 

Jeff Gordon to run Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 22, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT
Four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon said Wednesday that “I’m coming out of retirement” to compete in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The race will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, FS1 and the Fox Sports App. It will be Gordon’s first start in the series.

Gordon made the announcement Wednesday night during FS1’s iRacing program.

In the real world, the NASCAR Hall of Famer scored six of his 93 career Cup victories at Talladega Superspeedway. Gordon’s last victory there was in the 2007 fall race, completing the sweep of those two races that year.

 

Podcast: Can the Twitch phenomenon transfer to real-world NASCAR?

ZOOM
By Nate RyanApr 22, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
With a few notable exceptions, Twitch streaming has been among the major success stories of the iRacing explosion in motorsports during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown of sports.

As NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA drivers have competed in a variety of virtual races during the pandemic, many are sharing their point of views (and radio chatter) via their Twitch channels or other social platforms (such as Facebook Live for Simon Pagenaud, winner of the past two IndyCar iRacing Challenge events).

It’s been an enormously well-received feature by fans who can handle the sensory overload. Watch the races via TV or streaming while monitoring what multiple drivers are saying to their teams and sometimes each other.

And the popular feature naturally has prompted the question if the Twitch phenomenon, which essentially allows on-demand in-car cameras and radios, can be transferred to real-world racing.

When NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman initially entered broadcasting, one of his first questions was “Why doesn’t every car have an in-car camera?”

He has spent several years lobbying within the racing industry for such an advancement while coming to grasp the challenges. But he believes some form of it could happen, particularly now that iRacing has provided a taste.

“One of the things we’ve been missing as an opportunity is thinking that (in-car cameras are) solely for the broadcast,” Kligerman said on the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “And what the Twitch streams have exposed in connection with the linear TV broadcast is these are being put up by the drivers themselves who are willing to do it and offer this inside little view. It’s not great for watching the whole race, but just seeing their little view and seeing their chat.”

There are some hurdles to bringing a Twitch-type system to the Cup Series. It likely would be cost-prohibitive to overhaul the infrastructure needed to put a camera in every car (Kligerman notes Formula One essentially has done it but with roughly half the field size). There would need to remain in-car cameras exclusive to the weekly TV broadcasts (usually there are several sponsored each week in Cup).

And the cellular and data transmission technology still is catching up to make it feasible for 30-plus streaming cameras at 200 mph (though the migration toward 5G signals would help).

“The service infrastructure in terms of data and getting (the feed) from the camera inside the car out at a high enough quality is pretty tough,” Kligerman said. “But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

He believes one solution might be allowing teams to “own” their cameras and streams, helping defray costs while allowing another avenue for content (and perhaps sponsorship) on social feeds and platform such as Instagram and Twitter.

“There’s your in-car camera exposed to hundreds of thousands if not millions that might not be watching on TV and have the ability to go viral,” he said.

It also would be beneficial to the broadcast, too.

“Then you have this flush of content that we don’t always have,” Kligerman said. “You see a wreck happen in 32nd place, and we don’t have a camera on it, and they don’t have an onboard camera. Well, now you have that chance. So I think the sport could think about it in a way that isn’t degrading the TV broadcast … but it’s almost adding content they maybe wouldn’t have had before.”

And possibly adding fans, too.

“We talk all the time about wanting to get younger viewers, wanting to get them to watch this,” Kligerman said. “Why not go where they are with even a slice of the content they would find familiar from the gaming side and hopefully give them an interest in racing?”

During the podcast episode, Kligerman also discussed:

–Whether the iRacing Pro Invitational Series will continue when “real” racing returns.

–A recap of his third place at Richmond Raceway (which was clouded by some politics).

–A preview of the Talladega race.

–His long backstory in iRacing.

To listen to the podcast, click on the embed above, or download at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get podcasts.