Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend with its fifth round of competition, held on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
The race will air at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1 and will feature the series debut of Jeff Gordon.
William Byron will try to win his third consecutive race after victories at Richmond and Bristol.
The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.
Here’s the entry list for the event (without Gordon listed)
|#
|Name
|Team
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Ganassi
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|RCR
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|SHR
|6
|Ross Chastain
|Roush
|8
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|Invitation
|9
|Chase Elliott
|HMS
|10
|Aric Almirola
|SHR
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|JGR
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Penske
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Germain
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|SHR
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Premium
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush
|18
|Kyle Busch
|JGR
|19
|Bobby Labonte
|Invitation
|20
|Erik Jones
|JGR
|21
|Matt DiBennedetto
|Wood Bros.
|22
|Joey Logano
|Penske
|24
|William Byron
|HMS
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|RCR
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|GoFas
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row
|37
|Ryan Preece
|JTG
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row
|41
|Cole Custer
|SHR
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|HMS
|49
|Chad Finchum
|MBM
|51
|Garrett Smithley
|Invitation
|52
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware
|53
|Joey Gase
|Rick Ware
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Invitation
|77
|Parker Kligerman
|Invitation
|88
|Alex Bowman
|HMS
|89
|Landon Cassill
|Invitation
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Bros.
Saturday night will feature another edition of “Saturday Night Thunder,” an event for non-Cup Series drivers. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.
It airs at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.
Qualifying will consist of two lap, single-car runs to arrange lineups for two heat races. The heat races will be 10 laps with 20 cars transferring to the 40-car field for the feature. The feature will be 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.
Among the entries is Brett Moffitt, who broke both his legs six weeks ago in a dirt bike accident.
Here is the entry list.
|NAME
|CAR #
|Alex Labbe
|90
|Angela Ruch
|OO
|Anthony Alfredo
|33
|Austin Cindric
|22
|Bayley Currey
|74
|Blake Koch
|57
|Brandon Brown
|68
|Brett Moffitt
|23
|Chase Briscoe
|98
|Chase Cabre
|4
|Christian Eckes
|81
|CJ McLaughlin
|39
|Derek Kraus
|19
|Donny Lia
|O7
|Drew Dollar
|O15
|Gus Dean
|56
|Harrison Burton
|20
|Jeb Burton
|8
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|50
|Jesse Iwuji
|36
|Joe Graf Jr.
|80
|Josh Berry
|88
|Josh Bilicki
|99
|Josh Williams
|92
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|Justin Haley
|10
|Kaz Grala
|29
|Kyle Weatherman
|54
|Landon Huffman
|75
|Logan Seavey
|67
|Matt Mills
|5
|Myatt Snider
|93
|Noah Gragson
|9
|Ruben Garcia
|27
|Ryan Ellis
|78
|Ryan Truex
|40
|Ryan Vargas
|51
|Scott Stenzel
|63
|Spencer Boyd
|0 2
|Stephen Leicht
|25
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|Thad Moffitt
|46
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|Ty Majeski
|45
|Ty Gibbs
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|Will Rodgers
|55
|Raphael Lessard
|Tommy Joe Martin
|44