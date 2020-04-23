Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Entry lists for iRacing events at Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues this weekend with its fifth round of competition, held on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

The race will air at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1 and will feature the series debut of Jeff Gordon.

William Byron will try to win his third consecutive race after victories at Richmond and Bristol.

The race will be 70 laps, with manual cautions, one reset and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Here’s the entry list for the event (without Gordon listed)

# Name Team
1 Kurt Busch Ganassi
2 Brad Keselowski Penske
3 Austin Dillon RCR
4 Kevin Harvick SHR
6 Ross Chastain Roush
8 Dale Earnhardt Jr Invitation
9 Chase Elliott HMS
10 Aric Almirola SHR
11 Denny Hamlin JGR
12 Ryan Blaney Penske
13 Ty Dillon Germain
14 Clint Bowyer SHR
15 Brennan Poole Premium
17 Chris Buescher Roush
18 Kyle Busch JGR
19 Bobby Labonte Invitation
20 Erik Jones JGR
21 Matt DiBennedetto Wood Bros.
22 Joey Logano Penske
24 William Byron HMS
31 Tyler Reddick RCR
32 Corey LaJoie GoFas
34 Michael McDowell Front Row
37 Ryan Preece JTG
38 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row
41 Cole Custer SHR
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG
48 Jimmie Johnson HMS
49 Chad Finchum MBM
51 Garrett Smithley Invitation
52 JJ Yeley Rick Ware
53 Joey Gase Rick Ware
66 Timmy Hill Invitation
77 Parker Kligerman Invitation
88 Alex Bowman HMS
89 Landon Cassill Invitation
96 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Bros.

Saturday night will feature another edition of “Saturday Night Thunder,” an event for non-Cup Series drivers. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

It airs at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

Qualifying will consist of two lap, single-car runs to arrange lineups for two heat races. The heat races will be 10 laps with 20 cars transferring to the 40-car field for the feature. The feature will be 57 laps, with one reset, manual cautions and a maximum of three green-white-checkered finish attempts.

Among the entries is Brett Moffitt, who broke both his legs six weeks ago in a dirt bike accident.

Here is the entry list.

NAME CAR #
Alex Labbe 90
Angela Ruch OO
Anthony Alfredo 33
Austin Cindric 22
Bayley Currey 74
Blake Koch 57
Brandon Brown 68
Brett Moffitt 23
Chase Briscoe 98
Chase Cabre 4
Christian Eckes 81
CJ McLaughlin 39
Derek Kraus 19
Donny Lia O7
Drew Dollar O15
Gus Dean 56
Harrison Burton 20
Jeb Burton 8
Jeffrey Earnhardt 50
Jesse Iwuji 36
Joe Graf Jr. 80
Josh Berry 88
Josh Bilicki 99
Josh Williams 92
Justin Allgaier 7
Justin Haley 10
Kaz Grala 29
Kyle Weatherman 54
Landon Huffman 75
Logan Seavey 67
Matt Mills 5
Myatt Snider 93
Noah Gragson 9
Ruben Garcia 27
Ryan Ellis 78
Ryan Truex 40
Ryan Vargas 51
Scott Stenzel 63
Spencer Boyd 0 2
Stephen Leicht 25
Stewart Friesen 52
Thad Moffitt 46
Todd Gilliland 38
Ty Majeski 45
Ty Gibbs 18
Tyler Ankrum 26
Will Rodgers 55
Raphael Lessard
Tommy Joe Martin 44

Richard Childress auctioning personal items to assist COVID-19 relief

By Dustin LongApr 23, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
NASCAR Car owner Richard Childress launches a personal NASCAR memorabilia auction today on eBay to benefit national and local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Among the rare items Childress will sell is an original GM Goodwrench car seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt drove in the mid 1990s for Richard Childress Racing. The car comes complete with an engine. This marks the first time Childress has parted with an original Earnhardt car among his collection.

Childress told NBC Sports that the Earnhardt No. 3 GM Goodwrench car was chassis No. 22 and ran in the 1994 and ’95 seasons.

Dale Earnhardt car Richard Childress is selling. (Photo: Richard Childress)

“This is really unique opportunity on this Earnhardt car,” Childress said. “Everything is original on it with an SB2 engine and everything. It’s got the original paint and decals.”

Proceeds from the auction and sale will support to national and local first responders and front-line workers in need of personal protection equipment. Proceeds also will benefit Feeding America, which provides meals to children out of school and provide support to food banks.

“So many people are suffering today, and so many families are suffering, “Childress said. “If I can do any little bitty thing that makes a difference in somebody’s life, I want to do that.”

Childress’ personal memorabilia collection also includes rare items, including pre-production models of diecasts, some that were not produced. The collection includes memorabilia from other well-known NASCAR drivers and other forms of motorsports.

Items will be added to the auction and sale periodically.

To bid or purchase, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection

JTG Daugherty, Hendrick win in 1st round of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

eNASCAR Heat Pro League
NASCAR Heat
By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League held its first races of the 2020 season Wednesday night on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, which featured wins by drivers for JTG Daugherty Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

In the Xbox One race, Justin Brooks won for JTG Daugherty. In the PlayStation 4 race, Nick Jobes was victorious for Hendrick.

The second round of the season will take place April 29 at Watkins Glen International as players will pilot trucks from the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

 

April 23 in NASCAR: Darrell Waltrip sends Monte Carlo out with win

By Daniel McFadinApr 23, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Long before the Cup Series conducted the 2007 season alternating between two generations of cars, a manufacturer swapped car models in the middle of the season.

The switch took place in 1989 and involved Chevrolet going from the Monte Carlo to the Lumina.

The Monte Carlo’s last ride (before its 1995 re-introduction) came in the season’s eighth race on April 23 at Martinsville Speedway as the short track’s master in the 1980s, Darrell Waltrip, took the win.

Waltrip passed 47-year-old rookie Dick Trickle for the lead with 52 laps to go and led the rest of the way.

His main challenger in the race’s final stage was Dale Earnhardt, who finished second after leading 103 laps. The Intimidator’s chances at the win ended on his last pit stop when an air hose malfunctioned and the No. 3 team couldn’t get a new left-rear tire on it.

Afterward, NASCAR officials found Earnhardt’s left rear was missing two lug nuts and fined the team $300, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” The same violation today would cost a Cup crew chief $20,000 and a one-race suspension.

For Waltrip, it was the 10th of his 11 career Martinsville wins. Nine of them came in the 1980s. In Victory Lane, an exhausted Waltrip had to receive oxygen before continuing his celebration.

“What a great day for Chevrolet, I was hoping it would happen this way,” Waltrip said in the next day’s Charlotte Observer. “The reason I sat down for a few seconds in Victory Lane is because I was sick and I didn’t want to throw up on this race car. I might have to use it again.”

Waltrip would get the Lumina’s first win two races later in the Coca-Cola 600.

Also on this date:

1961: Richard Petty easily won a race at Richmond that saw 12 cars start and six finish it.

1962: Rex White won a rain-shortened race at Bowman Gray Stadium to cap off a series of four Grand National races over five days. For those races, the series traveled from Greenville to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then to Martinsville, Virginia, before ending at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Eleven drivers competed in all four events.

1967: Petty led the final 31 laps to win at Martinsville for his fourth win on the short track. He and Cale Yarborough were the only drivers to finish on the lead lap. Third-place finisher J.T. Putney finished nine laps down.

1972: Petty won at Martinsville by seven laps over Bobby Allison. That was despite his 1972 Plymouth running on only seven cylinders, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” “It cost me about 50 horsepower,” Petty said. “But I could make up some of the distance in the corners because I was going into them slower.”

1995: Rusty Wallace led 175 laps and beat Ted Musgrave to win at Martinsville for his third consecutive win on the short track.

Let the debate begin: NBC Sports experts make NASCAR picks

By NBC Sports StaffApr 23, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Go ahead. Scan the four-driver teams the NASCAR on NBC announcers, analysts and writers have put together in the NASCAR America Draft.

Think you could do better?

Then try! It’s easy.

Take a look at the list of drivers at the bottom of this file. Select four drivers. But you can spend no more than 10 tokens for your four-driver team.

Do you take a former champion among those costing five tokens, leaving you with only five tokens to make your final three picks. Do you play it safer and go for a driver who costs four tokens? Do you go with veterans? All rookies? Something in between?

See the teams the NBC Sports crew put together and then do your team. And share it with us on social media using #NASCARAmericaDraft.

 

Jeff Burton’s team

Kevin Harvick (5 tokens)

Christopher Bell (2 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Michael McDowell (1 token)

I want a superstar. I’m going to go ahead and bite the bullet and spend five tokens on a superstar driver. … The reason I’m going to pick Kevin Harvick is because I know what he can get it done on the racetrack. It doesn’t matter what racetrack it is, he can be competitive. …  I’ve been his teammate. If I’m a car owner, I want that guy in the meeting, pushing to make everybody better, doing everything that he can to make himself better and everybody else. I know the intangible value that Kevin Harvick brings to the table.

 

Steve Letarte’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

William Byron (3 tokens)

Christopher Bell (2 tokens)

Corey LaJoie (1 token)

I’m going to take what I think is a cornerstone driver. When I look at the four token options, there are two great young talents in Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, I think they have a lot of upside, Kurt Busch is a champion, but I’m taking Denny Hamlin. I’m taking, in my opinion, the best driver who has never won a championship. Denny Hamlin, I know he’s a little bit older at 39 years old, but I think he’s as mature as he’s ever been. I think he can lead our organization to building good cars and giving good feedback. Why? Because he wins everywhere. … I think he would excel in that leadership role.

 

Kelli Stavast’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

Alex Bowman (3 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Ryan Preece (1 token)

I think Denny is a bargain at 4 tokens and Matty D is a steal for 2.

 

Rick Allen’s team

Kyle Busch (5 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Cole Custer (2 tokens)

Ryan Preece (1 token)

 

Kyle Petty’s team

Joey Logano (5 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Christopher Bell (2 tokens)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

 

Dustin Long’s team

Chase Elliott (4 tokens)

Ryan Blaney (4 tokens)

Corey LaJoie (1 token)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

Let me introduce you to the modern day “Rat Pack” that will continue to transform NASCAR, just as the original 1960s version altered popular culture and Las Vegas. No driver under 30 needs to apply for my team that will be strong for years to come.

 

Nate Ryan’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

William Byron (3 tokens)

Tyler Reddick (2 tokens)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

Denny Hamlin because he’s in his peak year at age 39 and is a steal for four tokens after a 2019 championship round appearance. Byron has the most potential of the three-token guys. Tyler Reddick might be a slight reach at two tokens, but he will win in Cup. Bubba has the transcendent appeal and charm to attract major sponsors if he can have some success in a good ride.

 

Daniel McFadin’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

Tyler Reddick (2 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Ryan Preece (1 token)

No Cup champions on my team, but I went with the best current driver to not have a title (Hamlin) who still has at least five years left in the tank. He can mentor Reddick. I like Preece and DiBenedetto as a pair of drivers in their late 20s with untapped potential who can motivate each other with a friendly rivalry.

 

Jerry Bonkowski’s team

Denny Hamlin (4 tokens)

William Byron (3 tokens)

Matt DiBenedetto (2 tokens)

Bubba Wallace (1 token)

Taking a driver worth five coins would really skew things, so it’s better – at least mathematically – to take one pick apiece from the other four categories. I expect big things from all four of my picks, particularly Byron and DiBenedetto.

 