NASCAR America draft … who you got?

By NBC Sports StaffApr 22, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NFL isn’t the only sport with a draft taking place this week. NASCAR on NBC analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton are each doing a draft of current NASCAR Cup drivers and invite you to play along.

But there’s a twist to picking your four-driver team.

To keep it simple, we’re using tokens. Each driver has a token value assigned to them. You can use up to 10 tokens to select your four drivers. You don’t have to use all 10 tokens but you can’t use more than 10 in selecting your four-driver lineup.

So do you pick a team with one title contender and three young drivers? Or do you go with four veterans who have won? Or do you have fun and pick four drivers who are friends? Or four who maybe haven’t gotten along so well on the track in the past?

It’s your team. Are you building a team to win now? Or potentially dominate the sport for years to come?

Who you got?

Make sure to share your team with us at #NASCARAmericaDraft

Check on the NASCAR on NBC Twitter account, the Motorsports on NBC YouTube page and NASCAR Talk today to see who the NBC experts pick and how it compares to your team.

 

2nd eNASCAR Heat Pro League season begins Wednesday

NASCAR Heat
By Daniel McFadinApr 22, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for its second season tonight with a race on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The event will be streamed at eNASCAR.com and NASCAR Heat’s Twitch and Facebook.

The 14-race season is divided into three four-race segments, with one driver per platform (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) earning a spot in the championship race as well as a shot at the $200,000 prize pool. A final wild card event at the virtual Daytona International Speedway in July will allow for two more drivers to secure their Championship hopes.

Unlike last year, races won’t just be held using Cup Series cars. Three races will be held using Xfinity cars and three will use vehicles from the Truck Series, including a race at Eldora Speedway.

The series features 28 gamers from 14 teams, each owned and operated by NASCAR race teams. Each team fields two drivers, all competing for a shared championship.

After last season, all teams were required to clear one of their roster spots. Chip Ganassi Gaming, GoFas Gaming and Joe Gibbs Gaming each have two new drivers.

Draft results and team rosters can be found here.

April 22 in NASCAR: Brett Bodine claims lone Cup win amid controversy

By Daniel McFadinApr 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Brett Bodine, one of the three Bodine brothers who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series, made 480 career starts in Cup between 1986-03.

In that time, the New York native visited Victory Lane once.

And it wasn’t boring.

It came on April 22, 1990 at North Wilkesboro Speedway as Bodine, making his 80th career start, drove the No. 26 Quaker State Buick owned by NHRA legend Kenny Bernstein.

Bodine led 146 of 400 laps and won over Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt, but not without some controversy.

The confusion began after a round of green flag pit stops that occurred from Lap 280-318. Bodine, who stopped on Lap 301, became the leader on Lap 318 when Waltrip was the last driver among the leaders to pit.

Then Kenny Wallace brought out the caution on Lap 321 when he spun in Turn 1.

But when the pace car pulled onto the track to pick up the field, he pulled in front of Earnhardt, not Bodine, who was running just ahead of Earnhardt.

NASCAR kept the race under caution for 18 laps as they attempted to sort out the scoring. They eventually told Earnhardt, Waltrip and other drivers who stayed out under the caution to get behind Bodine, who had pitted during the caution with other drivers.

Bodine would lead the final 62 green flag laps and take the checkered flag. Waltrip would protest, but NASCAR ruled Bodine the winner. The next day’s Charlotte Observer cited sources that said NASCAR officials admitted they made a “judgement call … one that can’t be changed.”

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Bodine said according to the Observer. “I didn’t think it would take this long and I got impatient. … Now I can say I know I can beat them ’cause I did it once before.”

Years later, Waltrip recalled petitioning Bill France Jr. to rule in his favor.

“I walk over to Bill and I’m almost on my knees,” Waltrip said. “‘Bill, he did not win this race and everybody in this garage area knows that.’ And Mr. France in his divine wisdom, took his cigarette out of his mouth, put his arm around me and he said, ‘DW, leave that boy alone. That’s the first race he’s ever won and you’re going to win a lot more races.”

Waltrip would fail to win in 1990, his first full-time season without a victory.

Also on this date:

1951: Marshall Teague won a race at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix. In time trials for the race, driver Allen Heath flipped his car and suffered three broken ribs, a punctured lung and head injuries, resulting in him being taken to the hospital. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning,” relief driver Chuck Meekins flipped on the second lap in almost the same spot as Heath and ended up in the same hospital room with Heath.

1962: Richard Petty won at Martinsville after leading 145 of 500 laps. The race marked the first start by Lee Petty since he suffered serious injuries in a crash in his Daytona 500 qualifying race in February 1961. He started and finished fifth. He would only make five more starts.

1979:  Richard Petty won at Martinsville, beating Buddy Baker for his first short-track win since 1975 at Bristol

2001: Bobby Hamilton won at Talladega for his fourth and final Cup Series victory. It was also the first Cup win for Andy Petree as an owner. Both his wins came in 2001.

N.C. Governor to reveal plans this week that could impact NASCAR

Scott Sharpe/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 21, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he will detail plans later this week on what it will take to ease the state’s stay-at-home restrictions, which could lead to the return of NASCAR racing as soon as next month.

North Carolina residents are under a stay-at-home order through April 29. Most NASCAR teams are based in North Carolina and have had their shops closed since the order began March 30. Until teams can prepare cars, NASCAR can’t race anywhere in the country. 

Since Sunday, five North Carolina state senators, the state’s Speaker of the House in the General Assembly and the state treasurer have all asked Gov. Cooper to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend without fans.

“We are working to ease restrictions in a responsible way, in a staged way,” Gov. Cooper said during Tuesday’s media briefing. “We will be bringing forward this week more specifics on that plan to move forward and what trends, testing and tracing, that we are going to be looking at in order to begin the process to ease the restrictions.

“We understand that we can’t stay at home forever and that this is not something that is sustainable long-term, but what we have to do is ease back into it and make sure this virus does not spike, which it very easily could do, overwhelming our hospitals. You only have to look on TV at what’s happening in New York and Italy to see what could happen here. We have modeling that shows what could happen if we just remove the restrictions and say everybody go back as you were.”

NASCAR has not commented on discussions with Gov. Cooper or any discussions with governors from other states. NASCAR has stated it intends to run all 36 races, including the eight races that have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other governors are pushing for NASCAR to return to racing in their respective states.

Florida has been active in talking with NASCAR officials. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he’s talked with Lesa France Kennedy, executive vice chair of NASCAR, about the series racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

DeSantis made sports an essential business in Florida last week provided they are closed to the public.

“I think if NASCAR does a race and can televise it without having a large crowd, I think that’s a good thing,” Gov. DeSantis said last week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that he had talks with NASCAR about racing at Texas Motor Speedway and said he hopes “to announce the exciting details in the near future.” His tweet raises the possibility that NASCAR and IndyCar could race at Texas Motor Speedway on the same weekend in June with no fans. Gov. Abbott said Tuesday that he will announce new plans on opening more of Texas on April 27.

Other potential states for hosting NASCAR races soon could be South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reversed restrictions on some businesses Monday, allowing retail businesses that had been deemed nonessential earlier this month, to open. Those include sporting good stores, book, music, shoe and craft stores, among others. He also will leave it to local communities on if to open beaches in the state. Gov. McMaster made no mention of Darlington Raceway.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he will allow certain businesses, such as gyms, barber shops, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys, among others, to open Friday as part of a “measured” approach to balancing economic and public health concerns. He did not mention Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that his stay-at-home order will not be extended past April 30 and that some business will be reopening next week. That could allow for Bristol Motor Speedway to be used depending on NASCAR’s schedule.

Chase Briscoe, wife Marissa expecting first child

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 21, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon than he and wife Marissa are expecting their first child.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver said they are expecting “Baby Briscoe” one day after their first anniversary. The couple got married on Nov. 31 last year.

 