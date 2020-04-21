Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Texas Motor Speedway
Getty Images

Eddie Gossage open to IndyCar/NASCAR Texas doubleheader

By Daniel McFadinApr 21, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A week after ruling out hosting an IndyCar race with no fans, Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is open to the idea as long as it’s part of a joint weekend with NASCAR in early June.

That possibility presented itself Monday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave approval for Texas to host NASCAR races without spectators. NASCAR has yet to release a revised schedule but still intends to run all 36 races in 2020.

NASCAR teams are unable to work on cars at their shops due to North Carolina’s stay-at-home order that ends April 29. The state’s governor is under pressure from a group of politicians to amend the order to allow for the running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 without fans.

Click here to read the full story at Motorsports Talk.

IndyCar and NASCAR are scheduled to race on the same weekend in July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The IndyCar series and Xfinity Series are each scheduled to hold races on the track’s road course on July 4. The Cup series is scheduled to run on the IMS oval on July 5.

NASCAR Hall of Fame fan vote open

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The fan vote for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2021 class is open at NASCAR.com.

Like the rest of the voting committee, fans can vote on two of the 10 nominees on the Modern Era ballot and one of the five nominees on the Pioneers ballot.

You can vote once per day. All votes will be tabulated with the top three nominees and submitted as the fan ballot during the voting panel meeting. Voting day typically happens the week of the Coca-Cola 600. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s is no update on when and how voting day will occur.

Modern Era Nominees

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer Nominees: Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody

 

April 21 in NASCAR: Jeff Gordon ties Dale Earnhardt at 76 Cup wins

Jeff Gordon
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

April 21, 2007 was a big day for Jeff Gordon.

The four-time Cup Series champion came out on top in a duel with Tony Stewart in the final 19 laps to win the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

He did so from the pole, which had never been done in the Cup Series at the 1-mile track. It was Gordon’s first win in 22 Phoenix starts, leaving only Miami and Texas as tracks Gordon had yet to conquer.

The victory also ended a 25-race winless streak dating back to the previous July when he won at Chicagoland. Since then Gordon and the No. 24 team had been planning to celebrate a special occasion: tying Dale Earnhardt on the all-time wins list.

The victory gave Gordon 76 wins on the Cup circuit, matching him with his former on-track rival and off-track business partner.

After taking the checkered flag, Gordon’s crew donned white hats in tribute to Earnhardt before one crew member gave Gordon a large No. 3 flag. After doing a burnout, Gordon drove around the track as he hoisted the flag out the window.

“It means the world,” Gordon told Fox in Victory Lane. “Just to get a win at a track that we’d never won at before. I drove my guts out, I’ve never had to drive so hard for a win. … Holding that ‘3’ flag … to honor (Earnhardt) in that way it really means a lot to me. I learned so much from him. To even come close to anything he’d ever done in this sport is amazing to me. We wanted to honor him, we’ve been holding onto that flag for a long time. To get 76 is incredible.”

The race also marked the third event with the new Car of Tomorrow. In those three races, Gordon finished third, second and first.

Also on this date:

1963: After Fred Lorenzen broke an axle on Lap 460, Richard Petty took the lead and went on to win at Martinsville Speedway for his third win on the short track.

1968: David Pearson led the final 10 laps and won at North Wilkesboro after LeeRoy Yarbrough blew an engine while leading. Yarbrough was among 17 drivers who had their engines expire in the race, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Big Bucks and Boycotts.”

1991: Darrell Waltrip led the final 52 laps and beat Dale Earnhardt to win at North Wilkesboro. It had been 19 months and 34 starts since Waltrip’s last win.

1996: Jack Sprague led 151 laps and beat Mike Skinner to win a Truck Series race at Phoenix. It was Sprague’s first of 28 career wins he’d earn through 2007.

2001: Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, Mike McLaughlin led the final 10 laps and won the Xfinity Series race at Talladega. It was his first win since 1998 and would be his sixth and final career win.

 

NBC Sports Power Rankings: William Byron No. 1, Dale Jr. 4th

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffApr 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Jr. keeps climbing!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. moves up to fourth place in the newest edition of NBC Sports’ virtual NASCAR Power Rankings.

Junior was seventh in the previous Power Rankings after the virtual race at Bristol more than two weeks ago.

As for the latest edition of Power Rankings, William Byron is the unanimous pick by NBC Sports’ NASCAR writers for the No. 1 spot, followed by Timmy Hill, Denny Hamlin, Dale Jr. and Landon Cassill.

Here are the rankings:

1. William Byron (30 points): It’s hard to pick against the guy who has won the last two races. Had he not been bumped out of the lead by Timmy Hill at Texas, it could have been three in a row. Ranking after Bristol: 2nd.

2. Timmy Hill (27 points): Has not finished worse than third in any of the four eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series races. Ranking after Bristol: 1st.

3. Denny Hamlin (24 points): Virtual Homestead winner has finished in the top six in each of the past two events. Ranking after Bristol: 3rd.

4. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (19 points): Has three top 10s in the first four events, placing eighth at virtual Richmond. Ranking after Bristol: 7th.

5. Landon Cassill (18 points): Made it through the qualifying race to the main event and finished fourth at virtual Richmond. Ranking after Bristol: Unranked.

6. Parker Kligerman (14 points): Scored his first top-five finish of the series this past weekend. Ranking after Bristol: Unranked.

7. Kyle Busch (11 points): Keeps getting better at sim racing. Scored first top-five finish at digital Richmond. Ranking after Bristol: 9th.

8. Ryan Preece (10 points): Started on pole and ran well until getting into it with Matt DiBenedetto. Ranking after Bristol: 5th.

9. Garrett Smithley (5 points): Had another strong run going before incident left him with 17th-place finish. Ranking after Bristol: 4th.

10. Brad Keselowski (3 points): Looks like a force to be reckoned with going forward. Ranking after Bristol: Unranked.

Others also receiving votes: Bubba Wallace (2 points), Erik Jones (2 points)

N.C. Speaker urges Governor to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte

Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 20, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

A day after five North Carolina Republican senators called on Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans and Tim Moore, Speaker of the House of the North Carolina General Assembly, issued a letter to the governor “to permit Charlotte Motor Speedway to host NASCAR races without fans on Memorial Day weekend.”

Also, the Texas Governor said he had talks with NASCAR leaders on Monday about the series racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

The May 16 All-Star Race and May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway are the next scheduled Cup races after NASCAR postponed the May 9 Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday.

North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order through April 29 that has closed race shops. The North Carolina order from Gov. Cooper bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other. The order requires all residents to stay at home except for essential activities. The order states: “non-essential business and operations must cease.”

Until teams can return to their shops to prepare, they won’t be able to race.

In his letter, Speaker Moore wrote: “Our state must find appropriate measures to reopen our economy and begin a full recovery as soon as possible. Allowing NASCAR to return Memorial Day Weekend without fans would not only benefit the motorsports industry that calls our state home, it would mark a rebeginning for North Carolina’s tourism, entertainment and service industries that are desperate to open for business.

“Other states like Florida have stepped up to invite NASCAR to return in a safe manner as soon as practicable. North Carolina should take this opportunity to show our state will take commonsense safety measures to reopen our economy and renew a sense of normalcy for millions of citizens who are hurting.

“I urge you to amend your Executive Orders to permit Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600 and accompanying races on Memorial Day Weekend.”

In a statement from Gov. Cooper’s spokesperson Monday: “Governor Cooper knows the importance of NASCAR to our state and he’s already been talking with track and team owners about how we could potentially restart racing. It’s too soon to predict specific decisions about future sporting events but any plan would prioritize public health and safety and preventing spread of the virus.”

Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, which owns Charlotte Motor Speedway, said in a statement: “Our desire is to run the Coca-Cola 600 with fans as originally scheduled on May 24, but we realize these are unprecedented circumstances and the parameters surrounding public gatherings remain a primary consideration. We look forward to working with Gov. Cooper in an effort that will allow race fans to once again enjoy action on the track as we all work through these challenging times.  For 60 years, this race has been a Memorial Day Weekend tradition at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and we want to do everything possible to support NASCAR, the dozens of race teams in North Carolina and the fans to get back on track.  We will work with the governor, state and local government and health officials to make that happen.”

In a media briefing Monday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, stated that North Carolina has had 6,764 COVID-19 cases in the state’s 93 counties (as confirmed by lab testing). She also stated that 373 people with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized.

Cohen said that there have been 179 deaths in the state from COVID-19. She noted that the state’s first death from the coronavirus was March 24 and in the month since the deaths from COVID-19 have topped the state’s flu deaths of 167 during the flu season, which started in September.

“Increasing our testing capacity is something that is really important,” Cohen of easing of restrictions. “I want to make sure we know that there two parts to the testing: The sample collection as well as running those samples in the lab. We need to increase both.”

Other keys, she said, will be looking at data and what trends show along with being able to trace how individuals were infected.

Also Monday afetrnoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that he had talks with NASCAR about racing at Texas Motor Speedway and said he hopes “to announce the exciting details in the near future.”

Smith thanked Gov. Abbott for his support.

 

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage issued a statement Monday after Texas Gov. Abbott’s tweet:

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given NASCAR the green flag to race, and our sport is eager to get back on track. Texas Motor Speedway will work aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis. A non-spectator event is not perfect because in our sport, the fans come first. But circumstances are such that this is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now. We are now working on a hard date.
“Our sport is unique because the competitors are inside the race cars with no body-to-body contact like most other sports. That is a distinct advantage over other sports and why you will likely see auto racing as the first live sport returning to action. We appreciate the Governor’s support for the return of racing at Texas Motor Speedway very soon. He’s been to the races here before and has been an admirable leader throughout this crisis.”