Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

N.C. Speaker urges Governor to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte

By Dustin LongApr 20, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after five North Carolina Republican senators called on Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans, Tim Moore, Speaker of the House of the North Carolina General Assembly, issued a letter to the governor “to permit Charlotte Motor Speedway to host NASCAR races without fans on Memorial Day weekend.”

Also, the Texas Governor said he had talks with NASCAR leaders on Monday about the series racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

The May 16 All-Star Race and May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway are the next scheduled Cup races after NASCAR postponed the May 9 Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday.

North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order through April 29 that has closed race shops. The North Carolina order from Gov. Cooper bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other. The order requires all residents to stay at home except for essential activities. The order states: “non-essential business and operations must cease.”

Until teams can return to their shops to prepare, they won’t be able to race.

In his letter, Speaker Moore wrote: “Our state must find appropriate measures to reopen our economy and begin a full recovery as soon as possible. Allowing NASCAR to return Memorial Day Weekend without fans would not only benefit the motorsports industry that calls our state home, it would mark a rebeginning for North Carolina’s tourism, entertainment and service industries that are desperate to open for business.

“Other states like Florida have stepped up to invite NASCAR to return in a safe manner as soon as practicable. North Carolina should take this opportunity to show our state will take commonsense safety measures to reopen our economy and renew a sense of normalcy for millions of citizens who are hurting.

“I urge you to amend your Executive Orders to permit Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600 and accompanying races on Memorial Day Weekend.”

In a statement from Gov. Cooper’s spokesperson Monday: “Governor Cooper knows the importance of NASCAR to our state and he’s already been talking with track and team owners about how we could potentially restart racing. It’s too soon to predict specific decisions about future sporting events but any plan would prioritize public health and safety and preventing spread of the virus.”

In a media briefing Monday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, stated that North Carolina has had 6,764 COVID-19 cases in the state’s 93 counties (as confirmed by lab testing). She also stated that 373 people with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized.

Cohen said that there have been 179 deaths in the state from COVID-19. She noted that the state’s first death from the coronavirus was March 24 and in the month since the deaths from COVID-19 have topped the state’s flu deaths of 167 during the flu season, which started in September.

“Increasing our testing capacity is something that is really important,” Cohen of easing of restrictions. “I want to make sure we know that there two parts to the testing: The sample collection as well as running those samples in the lab. We need to increase both.”

Other keys, she said, will be looking at data and what trends show along with being able to trace how individuals were infected.

Also Monday afetrnoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that he had talks with NASCAR about racing at Texas Motor Speedway and said he hopes “to announce the exciting details in the near future.”

Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, which owns Texas Motor Speedway, thanked Gov. Abbott for his support.

 

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage issued a statement Monday after Texas Gov. Abbott’s tweet:

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given NASCAR the green flag to race, and our sport is eager to get back on track. Texas Motor Speedway will work aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis. A non-spectator event is not perfect because in our sport, the fans come first. But circumstances are such that this is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now. We are now working on a hard date.
“Our sport is unique because the competitors are inside the race cars with no body-to-body contact like most other sports. That is a distinct advantage over other sports and why you will likely see auto racing as the first live sport returning to action. We appreciate the Governor’s support for the return of racing at Texas Motor Speedway very soon. He’s been to the races here before and has been an admirable leader throughout this crisis.”

April 20 in NASCAR: Bobby Hamilton gets Morgan–McClure’s last Cup win

By Daniel McFadinApr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One year after missing out on a Martinsville win by one spot thanks to a dominating performance by Jeff Gordon, Bobby Hamilton turned the tables on the Cup Series field on April 20, 1998.

The 40-year-old Hamilton started from the pole, the fifth and final of his Cup career, and proceeded to lead 378 of 500 laps.

Hamilton led eight times, taking the top spot from John Andretti for good with 63 laps to go. He went on to win over Ted Musgrave.

The win turned out to be the 14th and final trip to a Cup Victory Lane for Morgan-McClure Motorsports, which competed from 1983-2009.

“I’m tired … But I stayed up in that seat all day long though,” Hamilton told ESPN. “They built a brand new car a week-and-a-half ago. It was a wreck from here two years ago.”

Also on this date:

1958: After starting 20th in a field of 47 cars, Bob Welborn won at Martinsville for his third of nine career Cup Series wins. He won despite losing a tire with 30 laps to go when he had a four-lap lead, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning.” Welborn stopped for new tires and returned to the track still the leader over Rex White. Welborn won by 12 car lengths.

1961: Cotton Owens won a 200-lap race at Greenville (S.C) Speedway by one lap over Ned Jarrett. Jarrett led the first 196 laps from the pole until he ran out of gas. “From now on whenever I come into the pits at any race, someone’s going to be there pouring gas into the tank (even) if it runs over every time,” Jarrett said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom.”

1980: Richard Petty led 327 laps, including the final 27, to win at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 14th time in his career.

1997: Jeff Gordon led 431 of 500 laps to win at Martinsville over Bobby Hamilton for his second straight Martinsville victory.

 

Winners and losers from virtual Richmond Raceway

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

William ByronThe Hendrick Motorsports driver won his second Pro Invitational Series race in a row. Had Timmy Hill not done a bump-and-run at virtual Texas, it could have been three in a row for Byron.

Timmy Hill — Scores runner-up finish at virtual Richmond. Unlike virtual Texas, Hill did not get to the rear bumper of Byron this time. Even so, in four Pro Invitational Series races, Hill has finished third, first, third and second.

Parker KligermanHis third-place finish was his first top five in the Pro Invitational Series.

Landon CassillHe was not originally one of those invited to compete in Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race but after some issues were raised, organizers added a last-chance qualifying race for four drivers to advance to the main event. Cassill came through the qualifying race and then went on to finish fourth in the main event.

Kyle BuschHe continues to adapt quickly to sim racing and scored his first top-five finish in the Pro Invitational Series on Sunday.

 

LOSERS

Drivers in incidents — With no fast reset, anyone in a crash Sunday had to go to pit road for extended repairs before returning to the race. In some cases, that was multiple minutes (and multiple laps). If this is for fun, wouldn’t it make sense to allow drivers at least one fast reset per race? With the series heading to a virtual Talladega next weekend, probably would be a good idea to allow drivers at least one fast reset for that event. William Byron suggested Sunday that drivers should have a couple of fast resets for Talladega.

Christopher BellTalk about bad luck. Bell opened the real Cup season by finishing no better than 21st in the first four races and had an average finish of 29.0 before that type of racing was paused. In the four Pro Invitational iRacing Series run, Bell has finished no better than 12th and has an average finish of 24.0, matching his finish in Sunday’s race. This from a driver who has been very involved in iRacing for a number of years.

Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan PreeceMultiple incidents led iRacing officials to removing DiBenedetto from the race. DiBenedetto said that things started when Ryan Preece came down on him and Preece spun after the contact. Preece then spun DiBenedetto, according to DiBenedetto, because of the earlier contact. DiBendetto said he then paid Preece back and wrecked Preece. That’s when iRacing officials removed DiBenedetto from the race.

What drivers said after Sunday’s iRacing event at Richmond Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s what drivers said after Sunday’s iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway:

William Byron — winner:

Timmy Hill — finished second:

Parker Kligerman — finished third:

Landon Cassill — finished fourth:

Kyle Busch — finished fifth:

Denny Hamlin — finished sixth:

Erik Jones — finished seventh:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — finished eighth:

Bubba Wallace — finished ninth:

Brad Keselowski — finished 10th:

Chase Elliott — finished 11th:

Tyler Reddick — finished 12th:

Bobby Labonte — finished 14th:

John Hunter Nemechek — finished 16th:

Garrett Smithley — finished 17th:

Daniel Suarez — finished 18th:

Ryan Preece — finished 19th:

Kurt Busch — finished 20th: 

Alex Bowman — finished 22nd:

Christopher Bell — finished 24th:

Jimmie Johnson — finished 26th:

Matt DiBenedetto — finished 27th:

Austin Dillon — finished 28th:

Kevin Harvick — finished 29th:

Clint Bowyer — finished 30th:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results from eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Richmond

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

William Byron became the first driver to win two races in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, holding off a late challenge by Timmy Hill to capture Sunday’s event at a virtual Richmond Raceway.

Byron led the final 95 laps to take his second consecutive checkered flag, having won the previous race, held two weeks ago at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Others winning before him were Denny Hamlin (Homestead) and Hill (Texas).

Hill had tapped Byron to win at Texas and tried to repeat the move at Richmond but couldn’t get close enough to do so after the final restart with three laps to go.

Click here for full results from Sunday’s race.

Follow @JerryBonkowski