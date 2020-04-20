Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Winners and losers from virtual Richmond Raceway

By Dustin LongApr 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
William ByronThe Hendrick Motorsports driver won his second Pro Invitational Series race in a row. Had Timmy Hill not done a bump-and-run at virtual Texas, it could have been three in a row for Byron.

Timmy Hill — Scores runner-up finish at virtual Richmond. Unlike virtual Texas, Hill did not get to the rear bumper of Byron this time. Even so, in four Pro Invitational Series races, Hill has finished third, first, third and second.

Parker KligermanHis third-place finish was his first top five in the Pro Invitational Series.

Landon CassillHe was not originally one of those invited to compete in Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race but after some issues were raised, organizers added a last-chance qualifying race for four drivers to advance to the main event. Cassill came through the qualifying race and then went on to finish fourth in the main event.

Kyle BuschHe continues to adapt quickly to sim racing and scored his first top-five finish in the Pro Invitational Series on Sunday.

 

LOSERS

Drivers in incidents — With no fast reset, anyone in a crash Sunday had to go to pit road for extended repairs before returning to the race. In some cases, that was multiple minutes (and multiple laps). If this is for fun, wouldn’t it make sense to allow drivers at least one fast reset per race? With the series heading to a virtual Talladega next weekend, probably would be a good idea to allow drivers at least one fast reset for that event. William Byron suggested Sunday that drivers should have a couple of fast resets for Talladega.

Christopher BellTalk about bad luck. Bell opened the real Cup season by finishing no better than 21st in the first four races and had an average finish of 29.0 before that type of racing was paused. In the four Pro Invitational iRacing Series run, Bell has finished no better than 12th and has an average finish of 24.0, matching his finish in Sunday’s race. This from a driver who has been very involved in iRacing for a number of years.

Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan PreeceMultiple incidents led iRacing officials to removing DiBenedetto from the race. DiBenedetto said that things started when Ryan Preece came down on him and Preece spun after the contact. Preece then spun DiBenedetto, according to DiBenedetto, because of the earlier contact. DiBendetto said he then paid Preece back and wrecked Preece. That’s when iRacing officials removed DiBenedetto from the race.

April 20 in NASCAR: Bobby Hamilton gets Morgan–McClure’s last Cup win

By Daniel McFadinApr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
One year after missing out on a Martinsville win by one spot thanks to a dominating performance by Jeff Gordon, Bobby Hamilton turned the tables on the Cup Series field on April 20, 1998.

The 40-year-old Hamilton started from the pole, the fifth and final of his Cup career, and proceeded to lead 378 of 500 laps.

Hamilton led eight times, taking the top spot from John Andretti for good with 63 laps to go. He went on to win over Ted Musgrave.

The win turned out to be the 14th and final trip to a Cup Victory Lane for Morgan-McClure Motorsports, which competed from 1983-2009.

“I’m tired … But I stayed up in that seat all day long though,” Hamilton told ESPN. “They built a brand new car a week-and-a-half ago. It was a wreck from here two years ago.”

Also on this date:

1958: After starting 20th in a field of 47 cars, Bob Welborn won at Martinsville for his third of nine career Cup Series wins. He won despite losing a tire with 30 laps to go when he had a four-lap lead, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning.” Welborn stopped for new tires and returned to the track still the leader over Rex White. Welborn won by 12 car lengths.

1961: Cotton Owens won a 200-lap race at Greenville (S.C) Speedway by one lap over Ned Jarrett. Jarrett led the first 196 laps from the pole until he ran out of gas. “From now on whenever I come into the pits at any race, someone’s going to be there pouring gas into the tank (even) if it runs over every time,” Jarrett said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom.”

1980: Richard Petty led 327 laps, including the final 27, to win at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 14th time in his career.

1997: Jeff Gordon led 431 of 500 laps to win at Martinsville over Bobby Hamilton for his second straight Martinsville victory.

 

What drivers said after Sunday’s iRacing event at Richmond Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Here’s what drivers said after Sunday’s iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway:

William Byron wins Richmond to claim 2nd straight iRacing Cup win

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
William Byron made it back-to-back victories, capturing Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at a virtual Richmond Raceway.

There were only two leaders in the 150-lap race: Ryan Preece led the first 59 laps, while Byron set the pace for the final 95 laps.

Timmy Hill finished second, continuing his run of success in the series as the only driver to have top-three finishes in each of the first four races, including a win at Texas three weeks back.

Hill couldn’t get close enough to Byron to do a bump-and-run on the last lap as he did to win at virtual Texas.

Finishing third through fifth were NASCAR On NBC analyst Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill and Kyle Busch.

Sixth through 10th were Homestead winner Denny Hamlin. Erik Jones, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski.

MORE:  Race results

Even a late caution with three laps left following a significant crash that included Ryan Blaney and several other drivers did not rattle Byron, who is one of the most successful drivers on the iRacing platforms.

Byron got a great jump on the restart and held on to take the checkered flag.

“Probably not, honestly,” Byron told FOX Sports when asked if he’d even be in NASCAR if it hadn’t been for all his iRacing experience. “I wasn’t in a racing family growing up, so this was really the avenue to cut my teeth in, obviously a much different way than most guys.”

After originally announcing a field of 26 drivers, the lineup was expanded and a last chance qualifier was added Sunday. Transferring to the main event were NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte (substituting for Martin Truex Jr.), Dale Earnhardt Jr., Landon Cassill and Daniel Suarez.

While appreciative of being able to keep his skills sharp on the iRacing format, Byron is optimistic that real-life racing will return soon. NASCAR has stated it plans on running all 32 remaining Cup races. Sunday, five North Carolina senators urged the Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans. The next scheduled Cup races are the All-Star Race on May 16 and Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at Charlotte.

NASCAR has also said it hopes to continue competition on the iRacing format even after real-life racing returns. Byron said he’d like to also see it, particularly during off-season.

“I think it’ll be interesting for sure,” Byron said. “Right now, this is working well, so we’ll just continue doing it until we get back

“It’d be cool to (continue online racing) during the offseason. There’s a lot of cool things we can do. I would enjoy doing that in the future, whether it’s NASCAR or whatever. Hopefully that will continue.”

