William Byron became the first driver to win two races in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, holding off a late challenge by Timmy Hill to capture Sunday’s event at a virtual Richmond Raceway.
Byron led the final 95 laps to take his second consecutive checkered flag, having won the previous race, held two weeks ago at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Others winning before him were Denny Hamlin (Homestead) and Hill (Texas).
Hill had tapped Byron to win at Texas and tried to repeat the move at Richmond but couldn’t get close enough to do so after the final restart with three laps to go.
Even a late caution with three laps left following a significant crash that included Ryan Blaney and several other drivers did not rattle Byron, who is one of the most successful drivers on the iRacing platforms.
Byron got a great jump on the restart and held on to take the checkered flag.
“Probably not, honestly,” Byron told FOX Sports when asked if he’d even be in NASCAR if it hadn’t been for all his iRacing experience. “I wasn’t in a racing family growing up, so this was really the avenue to cut my teeth in, obviously a much different way than most guys.”
After originally announcing a field of 26 drivers, the lineup was expanded and a last chance qualifier was added Sunday. Transferring to the main event were NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte (substituting for Martin Truex Jr.), Dale Earnhardt Jr., Landon Cassill and Daniel Suarez.
NASCAR has also said it hopes to continue competition on the iRacing format even after real-life racing returns. Byron said he’d like to also see it, particularly during off-season.
“I think it’ll be interesting for sure,” Byron said. “Right now, this is working well, so we’ll just continue doing it until we get back
“It’d be cool to (continue online racing) during the offseason. There’s a lot of cool things we can do. I would enjoy doing that in the future, whether it’s NASCAR or whatever. Hopefully that will continue.”
North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order through April 29 that has closed race shops. The North Carolina order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other. The order requires all residents to stay at home except for essential activities. The order states: “non-essential business and operations must cease.”
In a press release on Sunday, N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson (Union County) states: “People are going stir-crazy with very few live sports underway, and allowing NASCAR racing in Charlotte would be a good first step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy. Gov. Cooper should permit fan-less racing.”
N.C. Sen. Paul Newton, who represents Cabarrus County, which is home to Charlotte Motor Speedway and some race teams, said in the press release: “NASCAR has already demonstrated it can safely run races without fans while practicing social distancing. Gov. Cooper should allow racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”
N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer, who represents Iredell County, home to some race teams, said in the press release: “We should be looking at every safe example of a way to partially reopen society, and fan-less NASCAR racing seems like a simple step that Gov. Cooper can take right now.”
“I think if NASCAR does a race and can televise it without having a large crowd, I think that’s a good thing,” DeSantis told reporters.
“People are chomping at the bit. If you think about it, we have never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had so little new content, particularly in the sporting realm. I mean, we are watching reruns from like the early 2000s.”
NASCAR stated on Friday that it intends to run all 36 races, “with a potential return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined.” NASCAR has postponed eight races because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were a lot to choose from and getting it down to just five was no easy task. Here’s what we came up with.
1. “Where’s Kyle Petty!?” (1986)
In 1986, Kyle Petty was in his sixth year of full-time Cup competition and driving for Wood Brothers Racing when the series rolled into Richmond for its second race of the season. At the time, Petty was winless on the Cup circuit.
The late stages of the race were contested between Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip, with Petty running in fifth.
With four laps to go, Waltrip got underneath Earnhardt exiting Turn 2 and was about clear him as they reached Turn 3 when Earnhardt clipped his right rear and sent him into the wall.
The resulting chaos collected Waltrip, Earnhardt and four other cars.
“Whose going to win the race? Where’s Kyle Petty?!” Benny Parson bellowed on the TBS broadcast.
Petty eventually cruised by the accident scene to take the lead and his first Cup Series victory.
If you don’t recall, the four-time Cup champion won a modern era record 13 races that year on his way to title No. 3.
But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Gordon that year. In the June race at Richmond, Gordon was the recipient of a little payback from Rusty Wallace. A year earlier at Bristol, Gordon had knocked Wallace out of the way on the last lap to win.
Now, with 29 laps to go at the “Action Track,” Wallace and Gordon battled for the lead. As they entered Turn 1, Gordon had the advantage.
As the field exited Turn 2, Gordon was in the wall as many the crowd cheered with approval.
That wasn’t the last notable event of the night.
With seven laps to go and Dale Jarrett leading, NASCAR flew the red flag to clean the track after a four-car wreck.
Up to that point, NASCAR typically did not stop races after late wrecks to ensure that races ended under green. NASCAR officials swore it wasn’t a sign of things to come, but eventually it would become the norm.
4. Spingate (2013)
A lot happened in the fall 2013 race at Richmond that would have lasting ripple effects.
Michael Waltrip Racing was at the center of “Spingate,” which got its name from the alleged intentional spin conducted by Clint Bowyer in the closing laps of the race, part of a plan to get Bowyer’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr., into the playoffs.
The plan, while initially successful, backfired.
MWR was fined $300,000 by NASCAR, the largest fine in the sport’s history. Bowyer and Truex’s teams were docked 50 points each. Truex lost his playoff eligibility and was replaced by Ryan Newman.
It didn’t end there. Alleged coordination between Team Penske and Front Row Motorsports resulted in Jeff Gordon being added as a 13th driver to the playoff field the following weekend.
5. Jeremy Mayfield wins to get into playoffs (2004)
NASCAR’s “Chase” playoff era started with a bang.
Jeremy Mayfield entered the regular season finale in 14th, needing 55 points or a second-place finish to make the 10-driver field.
Instead, Mayfield threw all the scenarios out the window by simply winning the darn thing.
Mayfield led 151 laps, including the final eight after Kurt Busch ran out of gas, and beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon to clinch a spot in the playoff field. Mayfield also ended a winless streak stretching back to 2000.